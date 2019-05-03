New moons mean new beginnings, and the May 2019 new moon is no exception. On Saturday, May 4, a new moon will rise in Taurus — right smack in the middle of Taurus season. The energy of this luminary is earthy, sensual, spiritual, creative, and all-around inspiring, so clear out some time this weekend to take advantage of the uplifting and energizing moment the moon will deliver.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about the vibes of the upcoming luminary. "This New Moon will activate creative and artistic pursuits, as well as ground our energy into earth," shares Stardust. "Through pragmatism we will survive any issues thrown our way and evolve with a stronger sense of self." With both the sun and moon in Taurus — which is ruled by Venus, planet of beauty and aesthetics — this moon marks an especially auspicious time to pursue artistic endeavors or simply incorporate a little more creativity into your day-to-day routine.

In addition to a stronger flow of creative Venusian energy, the Taurus new moon also brings us a healthy dose of earth magic. As a fixed earth sign, Taurus is grounded, pragmatic, and deeply connected to nature. Under this luminary, we'll all feel a lil' boost when it comes to our own ability to connect with the great magic of our planet and everything on it. "[This new moon] improves any intuitive or psychic abilities," wrote Astrology King on its site. "Vivid dreams, meditation or occult work will bring inspiring insights leading to greater self understanding and contentment." It's the perfect time to get out your magickal tools and put together a Taurus moon ritual to honor the lunar cycle and help you focus on your new moon manifestations.

Everyone will have the opportunity to bask in the new moon's blessings this month, but there are a few signs who are more likely to sail through this luminary without too much of a turn in their tide. Stardust weighed in with some insights on the zodiac signs the May 2019 new moon will affect the least, so read on to find out if you're one of them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

All you have to worry about under this warm, fuzzy new moon weekend is self-care and pampering, Taurus-style. "This is your time to chill and unwind!" shares Stardust. "Take a step back and indulge in a crystal healing bath to relax." Spend your Saturday soaking up the good vibes of this luminary — and hopefully also soaking in gorgeous, bath-bomb infused, relaxing bath. You're a new moon princess, Gemini.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're feeling intellectually stimulated and liberated under the shadow of this new moon, and it's kind of a sexy vibe for you. "It’s time for you to put your head to the grindstone — or, in your case the books!" advises Stardust. "Take up a new subject or crack open a book to activate your philosophical mind." Explore the edges of your interests with creative, uninhibited freedom and see where it leads.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Rise n' shine! This new moon is the belated spring cleaning your schedule was begging for. "A new daily regiment may be in order, to help alleviate stress," explains Stardust. "Whether you choose to run or get a massage — try to keep up with your pursuit to do your body good!" Call on Taurus' hardworking energy to keep you grounded as you make lil' healthy changes. You'll find you can do so seamlessly.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

When it comes to reading other people's energy, the vibes of a new moon can make things shadowy and difficult — but your intuition comes naturally this weekend. "You’re shutting down gossip amongst your peer group — which will boost your desire to reconnect in order to make up for the false rumors being spread," shares Stardust. Being the peacemaker under this moon is the perfect role for you, so play it.