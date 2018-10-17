As we inch towards the end of October, we're getting closer and closer to the full moon, which will appear in the sky on Oct. 24. This month, it's called the Hunter's Moon. Every full moon brings about a powerful energy that is important to pay attention to — a full moon is connected to the new moon in that it is the time to complete the goals you made during the new moon. This full moon will affect everyone, but certain zodiac signs will be affected by the October full moon the most — and you should know if yours is one of them.

This full moon is in Taurus, which gives it a slightly different meaning than others. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who said that this full moon "will bring unexpected change around love, relationships, and even our emotional make-up; as the Taurus moon will awaken our senses and sensibilities, offering us an opportunity to shake up existing relationships."

Astrology King says something similar, explaining that this month's full moon is about "change, excitement, and uncertainty, especially in relationships." This might sound a little scary, but it's definitely not all bad. It has the power to turn unexpected changes into opportunities. There could also be unexpected love, a practical solution to issues you've been dealing with, and, yes, some new problems to deal with. The full moon will always highlight opposing forces in your life, because of how it is is positioned in the galaxy (the Sun is opposite the moon). There is also going to be a feeling of pressure and tension that can leave you feeling quite exhausted. It can be a very emotional time, but it doesn't have to be bad.

If you're wondering what's in store for you, take a look at which zodiac signs will be most affected — and find out if yours is one of them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bostle Stardusts says that Taurus can expect some big changes, which makes sense, since the full moon is in Taurus. She explains, "The moon shines its light on you, allowing for much needed change within. Whether you decide to let go or start anew within relationships is up to you. However, one thing is certain: you will have the chance to speak your truth and assert your feelings with others, giving you the strength to move forward in whichever way you choose to."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This full moon could mean some adjustments at your place of work. Stardust says, "Work drama may take center stage during this luminary. However, the cosmos are advising you to let go of situations no longer serving your highest interest. Don’t resist the change, fiery lion, move towards growth."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle It's almost your birthday season, Scorpio, but first... expect some serious thinking time. Stardust says, "Unexpected shifts are occurring within relationships right now, causing you to reflect upon whether or not these partnerships are worth the trouble. It’s a great time to resolve matters with those you care about, by speaking your truth and evolving relationships."