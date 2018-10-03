Welcome to the first new moon of both autumn and Libra season! The upcoming new moon will rise on Oct. 8 in the sign of Libra, and it's bringing with it waves of change and internal conflict. Because new moons signify the beginning of a fresh lunar cycle, they are always bursting with the energy of new beginnings, granting us Earthlings a little cosmic energy boost to help us start new projects, set goals and intentions, and manifest fresh ideas. This moon is no exception, but there's a particularly strong theme of transformation happening here for all of us, so it's important to know what the October new moon means for your zodiac sign.

Both the sun and the moon will be sharing the sign of Libra during this new moon, making this cardinal air sign's vibe all the more powerful for everyone. Here's what Libra is great at: Balance and seeing all sides of a situation. Here's what Libra's not so great at: Actually making a serious decision about life. As a Libra sun myself, I identify with this hard. When you can see the perks of every path, it can be really hard to decide exactly which to take. As explained by Astrology.com, "[e]verything Libra touches looks a little lovelier and sounds a little sweeter," so this new moon's guidance will be gentle and loving. But at the same time, it may be a struggle for us to cope with the undeniable change and upheaval we're simultaneously feeling inside.

Part of the transformative unease we're all bound to experience is due to the fact that Libra's ruling planet Venus is about to enter its full-blown retrograde on Oct. 5, just days before this new moon rises. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who explains, "The New Moon in Libra will make us all second guess and change the way we handle relationships, love, and money, as [Libra's] planetary ruler of Venus is retrograde at the time of the New Moon." These areas of our lives will be especially vulnerable to changes during this time.

And while some signs will have an easier time going with the transitional flow, it's likely that many will be hit hard by this luminary's conflicting nature. "The October 2018 new moon square Pluto adds drama and intensity," explains Astrology King on it's site, which continues, "You may have to become ruthless in eliminating poison from your life." This poison could be physical or spiritual, so consider your diet and self-care routines plus any toxic relationships or feelings that you're holding onto.

All in all, priorities, relationships, and almost everything else are up for review during this moon, and it's our job to use its energy to navigate things as best we can. Check out exactly how October's new moon in Libra will affect your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

During this new moon, relationships are in flux, and you'll feel the effects of other signs having to maintain stronger boundaries as a result. "Your relationships may be changing right now, as others are imposing much needed boundaries — accept the new path of the relationship and understand it’s essential for all relationships to stay in tact," advises Stardust. While things certainly feel unclear, Aries, try to surrender to the changes and allow yourself to adjust to the new parameters of the relationships closest to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Oh, Taurus, this moon isn't leaving anything unscathed for you — which makes sense, since your sign is also ruled by currently-retrograding Venus. "Relationship issues may come to a head as your workload has piled up — try to create balance and give your partner some TLC," Stardust tells Bustle. Take deep breaths and draw on the gentle, beauty-lovin' nature of Libra to help you through. Both work and your relationships can survive this transit so long as you allow yourself to flow with the changes and be extra-kind to yourself and others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've likely had no shortage of action and emotion in the romance department since the autumnal equinox, Gemini, and this new moon doesn't let up — although you may be feeling some confusion. "A new crush may give off mixed signals, making you question the direction of the relationship," explains Stardust. "Don’t overthink it, just go with the flow and see where it takes you." Again, relationships are in a state of flux for all signs during this moon, so try to take things as they come and follow your feelings without being over-analytical.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're feeling the sense of transformation really deeply, Cancer, and it may be an upheaval of your entire belief system. "Your internal beliefs are changing, forcing you to be more open minded — which may be hard, as you are a creature of habit," Stardust explains to Bustle. When the foundations of who you are and what you stand for are shaken, it's hard for anyone to cope with, so make sure to focus on self-love and acceptance and follow your intuition to what feels right.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leo, prepare to do what you do best: Bask in the glow of everyone's attention. You've certainly got a spark during this luminary! "You’re the center of gossip Leo, which fits your desire [for] attention," Stardust tells Bustle. "[S]ome of the gossip, whether true or not, is quite flattering." That said, be very careful not to get too caught up in surface things, as the moon being in Libra can actually amplify that tendency, adding to the general confusion that many of us are feeling. Keep your feet on the ground, but enjoy the changes that are taking place inside and out.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Venus retrograde is already taking effect, and this new moon only amplifies your need to think hard about your money situation, Virgo. "Money matters come to a head, forcing you to reevaluate your finances," explains Stardust. "Fortunately for you, pennies you’ve saved for a rainy day are now needed." You never show up unprepared, and in this case, it's going to serve you well. So instead of focusing on the bummer of money stress, be grateful that you're (hopefully!) figuring out a way to push through to the other side.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's your season, Libra, and the moon, sun, and stars are offering you a chance to change — are you ready to seize the opportunity? As Stardust explains, "The Sun's light is on you, allowing for transformation and growth — this is your time to evolve, if you’re ready!" Channel the new moon's transformational energy to elevate into exciting new chapters. You know the saying "If you jump, the net will appear"? Remember that when your indecisiveness tries to take over, and be sure to listen to your higher self.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Given that you're ruled by the planet Pluto, you're no stranger to deep transformation — but this moon's energy can take its toll on you. "It’s time to dip out of the social scene and focus on resting your soul — take some much needed solo time to recharge your batteries," Stardust shares with Bustle. Practice self-care in the form of clearing toxins out of your life — both literally, when it comes to food and beauty products, but also emotionally when it comes to relationships and feelings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your relationships are transforming just as much as everyone else's during this moon, Sag, but the difference is that people may start asking a lot of you. "Your peers may call on you for much needed advice — after all, you are known for your worldly and honest pursuits," Stardust shares. "Listen and help your friends now," Stardust continues, "they need your stellar advice." You've got the capacity to share, so call on Libra's diplomatic, social spirit and offer an ear to friends or partners who may need your insights.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Ever since the autumnal equinox, you've been having a wild and successful ride career-wise. But with this new moon and its ability to cause us to second-guess our feelings, you may have some things to consider. "The world will take notice of you now, however, you may not be ready for sudden fame," Stardust explains to Bustle. "Think about your career direction to see if you really want all your dreams to come true in actuality." Now's the perfect time to change your path, if that's what you so desire, so dig deep and get in touch with what you really want so you can harness this energy if so.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

September's full moon in Aries was an emotionally rough one for everyone — but you may have never really even had a chance to check in with yourself around it, given your hectic schedule. "Clock watching has left you thirsty for a distraction," shares Stardust, and advises you to "plan a weekend trip with friends to escape mundane daily activities." Embrace the changes on the horizon, Aquarius, and allow yourself some self-care in the form of social bonding time.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The dynamics in your relationships are changing, Pisces — and guess what? So are you. "You're implementing structure and boundaries within relationships now, which may leave others confused, as you usually aren’t confrontational," Stardust tells Bustle. While you'll always be emotionally sensitive and in-tune, that doesn't mean you can't set firm boundaries — in fact, it's probably extra important for you to do so given your intuitive nature. Embrace this side of yourself during October's new moon, and others will, too.