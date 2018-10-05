It's here! Just when you thought you were finally free of all the of this summer's frustrating planetary retrogrades, Venus has entered its backward boogie to deliver some extra intense energy. The zodiac signs that Venus retrograde will affect the most: the signs Aries, Taurus, Libra, and Scorpio will all be forced to closely examine all matters related to love, values, and intimacy. According to Astrology.com, Venus retrograde will split its time between Libra and Scorpio. "When in Scorpio, Venus’ normally connective, pleasurable ways take on a dark edge, which may manifest as jealousy, envy, and hotter-than-hot relationships that turn colder-than-ice at the first threat of desertion."

When Venus makes its way back to Libra, the mood will lighten considerably, like a fog lifting off of the dark and twisty energy of Scorpio. Because Venus is the planet that turns retrograde the least (every 18 months) and spends the least amount of time in its backspin, it tends to cause more upheaval than other retrograde planets. "From Oct. 5 to Nov. 16, Venus retrograde could interrupt the flow of our most important ties or snap us out of a starry-eyed reverie," the Astro Twins revealed on AstroStyle. "Since retrogrades rule the past, ex-lovers (and old issues) can resurface during this six-week cycle." For Aries, Taurus, Libra, and Scorpio signs, Venus retrograde will magnify this energy.

Aries: As the sign directly opposite Libra, Venus retrograde will thrust you into power struggles in every area of your life. You're likely going to feel challenged at work, in friendships, and in your romantic life. Luckily, your natural-born determination to be in it to win it will help you navigate this rocky period like a boss. "Don’t give up the chase: now is the time to assess any divergent values that threaten your most important partnerships and renegotiate accordingly," Astrology.com advised. While it might feel like you're spending the next 40 days putting out fires, this is when you're at your best, so take advantage of the opportunity to shine.

Taurus, because your sign is in direct opposition to Scorpio — where Venus will spend most of its 40-day and 40-night backspin — you're going to feel extra frustrated. Your stubborn nature means you're likely a frequent student at the school of hard knocks. If you're ready to graduate already, Venus retrograde 2018 is going to encourage you to give a little to get a lot. If the old way isn't working for you anymore, it's time to re-evaluate your approach to life. "It may be time to reconsider how you interact with colleagues and workplace reports, as well as revisiting your daily health routine (or lack thereof)," Astrology.com recommended.

Libra, with Venus retrograde in your sign, you might find yourself acting out of character. While you usually weigh your decisions carefully to strike just the right balance, Venus could inspire you to make hasty decisions and pick fights. "Tension could flare with coworkers or a client. Lock up those credit cards: Impulse purchases could lead to buyer’s remorse, as your normally spot-on style and taste could miss the mark," the Astro Twins advised. Overall, this change from your normal behavior is actually an opportunity to examine your actions and identify where you might not be being true to you. Once you get your needs in check, you can return to your natural state of balanced bliss.

Scorpio, with Venus spending most of its retrograde cycle in your sign, you might be tempted to bury your head in the sand until it's over. However, Venus is here to remind you that no matter how hard you try, you can't outrun yourself. "If you’ve been holding onto a grudge or resentment (#ScorpioIssues) do the tough but necessary work of clearing that up. Forgiveness is not only divine, it will set YOU free from the painful grips of the past," the Astro Twins advised.

What's more, if a new love interest enters your life on Halloween, slow your roll and make sure the object of your affection is really into you for the right reasons. While you might think you're immune to being taken advantage of, Venus retrograde could skew your normally spot-on intuition.

For all signs of the zodiac, Venus retrograde 2018 is an ideal time to examine relationships. If something feels off, consider why you're pursuing those relationships or friendships in the first place.

"Venus retrograde demands that you take people off a pedestal and see them through the lens of reality, rather than with rose-colored filters," the Astro Twins revealed. This isn't always a bad thing. It's important to remember that humans have flaws. However, if it becomes clear that someone you admire is actually a wolf in sheep's clothing, use Venus retrograde to exorcise that person from your orbit.