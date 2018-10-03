At this point, you've almost definitely heard of Mercury retrograde, which is known for messing up things like communication and travel, and generally making life pretty frustrating. While this is a popular astrological moment to talk about, Mercury certainly isn't the only planet that goes retrograde - in fact, they all do. Although we are currently enjoying a reprieve from Mercury retrograde, we're about to enter Venus retrograde, which begins on Friday, Oct. 5, a cycle that will last for about 40 days. While it's different than Mercury retrograde, it will still affect your life, and so you'll definitely want to know what Venus retrograde means for you based on your zodiac sign.

Venus is the planet of love, beauty, pleasure, and money. It goes retrograde the least out of every planet out there, and the retrograde period usually happens every year and a half. When it does happen, though, the change is noticeable, and generally leads to a feeling of chaos. Because Venus rules love, this means your relationships are going to be affected. According to Astrology King, the retrograde period will bring "six weeks of increased passions you can channel in many ways." This refers to love, as well as artistic and creative work. In terms of relationships, though, there's likely going to be some shaky stuff happening, and if you and your partner aren't super close, things might get a little rocky.

According to Astrostyle, Venus retrograde could also lead to more rude behavior, and you might find yourself feeling super impatient in general. There's good news too, though: Venus retrograde could help us step back and gain perspective on our romantic relationships, which could bring about a necessary change.

But what does this mean for you specifically? Venus retrograde has some general meanings, but will also offer a different experience for each sign. You can find out more below:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Venus retrograde could cause trouble in your relationships by making you rethink your partner and arrangement. Astrology.com says, "you’ll be pulled into studying the power dynamics that underpin your romantic and business relationships." You're going to be rethinking a lot, not just love stuff. And if you're single? You might want to use this time to really think about what you want out of a romantic relationship.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Venus retrograde might make you feel a little alone as you struggle to feel in sync with others around you in your relationships. This is, however, a good time to get closure when it comes to old conflicts. It could also affect the way you're relating to co-workers as well as romantic partners. Astrostyle says that after October 31, you can look out for a "self-critical or controlling streak." To nurture your body and mind, invest in some self-care.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle This retrograde will affect the way you think about your job and your health, pushing you reevaluate what really matters to you in these parts of your life. You might feel the need to change things up a bit at work or in taking care of yourself. This is a good time to get creative, but to also really focus on your health in every way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Venus retrograde is happening in the sex part of your chart, which means that you'll have a lot happening romantically. You might reconnect with an ex or meet someone totally new, and these people might not be around when retrograde ends. You're definitely going to experience some passion and maybe confusion.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Venus retrograde starts off in the part of your chart that affects your past and your home life, which means that things might be a bit rocky for you. People and bad situations from your past might come back around, leaving you thinking about past hurts. It's a good time to get rid of emotional baggage and review old relationships that still haunt you. You'll also find some communication issues, drama with your parents and siblings, and a lot of impatience. Cosmopolitan warns that you shouldn't make any big decisions until the retrograde period ends!

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle According to Astrostyle, Venus is going to reverse through your communication house throughout the month of October, meaning that things are going to be tricky and frustrating for you. Be careful about what you do and what you say, because tensions could be high. The retrograde period will also affect you financially, and now is not the time to make big decisions on anything that costs a lot of money.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Venus is going to reverse through your financial house through the month of October, meaning that you'll want to avoid spending a lot of money or making expensive decisions. After October, when Venus is retrograde in Libra, you might find yourself feeling "misunderstood, confused, and in need of personal space." This is a good time for some "you" time to reflect on what you want out of life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Astrostyle says that this is an important time to "reconnect with your needs while Venus backs through Scorpio until October 31." Change your focus and work on what makes you feel good. After October 31, you might find some romantic things happening in your life, but be sure not to take things too fast. Also, if you're holding onto a grudge, try forgiving the person to set yourself free.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle You might find yourself feeling a little less positive than usual during this Venus retrograde period. You'll need some time to get through some issues you've been dealing with, but Astrology.com says, "you’re likely to come out of this period feeling renewed and refreshed, with a new sense of respect for downtime." Apply that energy to your friendships and relationships, and pay attention to what is no longer working for you there.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle You might find yourself reconsidering the behavior of your friends until it starts some drama. Cosmopolitan says, "In-fighting and drama can break apart your network of pals, and for your structure-loving sign, this could be a nightmare." Things are going to feel a bit unstable. At work, you might want to rethink your career and try something new, but wait until the end of the retrograde period to make any important decisions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Venus retrograde is in your paternal zone, so you're going to be focused on some childhood stuff for a bit. You might want to think about the past before doing anything big for the future right now. Astrostyle says that after October, you're going to be craving freedom, and looking for the feeling of independence.