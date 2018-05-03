Spring fever is here, but not all signs in the zodiac are dealt the same dose of lovin'. Some signs are going to have a better love lives than the rest of us in May, because that's just the way the cookie crumbles. According to astrologer Linda Furiate, on May 15 the planet Uranus will move into the sign of Taurus, and this is significant for the love lives of only a few signs. Because Uranus is a slow-moving planet (it takes Uranus 84 years to complete one cycle around the Sun) it's the first time it's been in the sign of Taurus since 1934-1942.

"Uranus is the planet that is called the ‘great liberator’. He will catch us off guard and surprise us with his desires," Furiate adds, explaining that a few signs are going to have a very surprising romantic experience around the middle of the month.

But if your love life isn't popping in May — regardless of your sign — it's not because it's doomed. Rather, it could be because there's something that needs fixing before it can reach its full potential. If you have a partner, talk to them about what isn't working for you and see if there's a way for both of you to find happiness in what you've already built. If you're at the end of the road with your partner, try to find the will to look forward to the opportunities a new path will open up for you. If you're dating and feeling exhausted, feel free to take a break. May might not be the month for romantic love, but maybe it's the month for self love. Maybe it's the month that you get back on better terms with you own relationship with yourself. Be selfish, do the things you enjoy and see where that takes you in June.

Here are the signs that will be enjoying a smoochin' scortchin May, according to Furiate.

1 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus should look at May as the month of "yes", says Furiate. "Taurus may find themselves most lucky in love this month," she says. "Taurus may meet a new partner who totally moves them out of their comfort zone. Thankfully if Taurus is willing to take a leap of faith they could easily land of solid ground. This is happy news for Taurus, the sign that demands long-term security while providing luxury and comfort. A key for Taurus to find love this month is to say ‘yes’ to new opportunities."

2 Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo might have an intense month in the romance department, but ultimately a good one in the long run. "Leos may experience a sudden turn of events this month," says Furiate. "A shaky relationship may abruptly end that could open the door to new opportunities. Leo may learn revealing information about their partner through a close friend. A friendship may be the catalyst that provides the sparks of motivation for Leo to find true love."

3 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle May will kick off a pretty good run for the Scorpio, one that could last years. Um, do you hear wedding bells? "Scorpio may experience a good love life this month as well. In fact, the next seven years may be beneficial for Scorpio in love," Furiate says. "Uranus will light up Scorpios 7th house of partnership and commitment. An unexpected relationship that begins this month may quickly gel into a long-term romance. Jupiter which is the planet that is associated with growth and opportunity is currently in the sign of Scorpio through November 2018. A relationship that begins now may quickly and passionately heat up. It is best to be mindful of long-term goals and not allow any urgent or obsessive desires to cloud your future."