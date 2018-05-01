Between the lingering effects of the April full moon, and Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto all being retrograde, you might be feeling extra dark and twisty. While there is light at the end of the tunnel, as per the astrology predictions for May 2018, there are three signs that may have a particularly rough May, which means it'll take a little bit longer for things to turn around. Though the beginning of the month is predicted to be peaceful and harmonious, the May 15 Taurus new moon, coupled with Uranus' movement from Aries into Taurus, could bring a lot of uncertainty for some signs of the zodiac. "Because Taurus is a very grounded, stable Earth sign, Uranus may not always feel completely comfortable in this placement," Forever Conscious noted on its website.

"Uranus energy wants us to do things on a whim and to try something completely different, whereas Taurus longs for us to move in methodical, practical steps that have been tested and proven." This means what you're trying to do and what you'll actually be able to accomplish could make things super frustrating, especially for signs like Taurus, Leo, and Scorpio. "This opposing energy may create challenges, and there [will] even be a similar tug of war within your own heart and soul as well," Forever Conscious says. "Perhaps you will feel the need to question some of the steps you have been taking in your own life, and whether they are still serving you or whether you need to try something different."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

While you might be ready for a karmic break already, most challenges teach valuable lessons in the long run, and the universe is actually not trying to punish you. According to the website Astrology King, Taurus-born people may feel an urge to express themselves aggressively mid-month due to a slow moving Mars transit. "To avoid conflict, release your anger and frustration through exercise, sport, or self-gratification," Astrology King advised. "Relationship problems will occur if you are too forceful." Bulls who insist on digging their heals in might only make things worse for themselves because whimsical Uranus has a completely different agenda than Taurus. If you feel like you keep running into a wall, it's a sign to take a step back and chill out.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

For Leo, the entire month of May might want to make you stay in bed and pull the covers over your head, but it's important to face any obstacles head-on so you can resolve tensions before you head into summer. This is particularly important as relationship problems arise. "Some kind of annoyance will keep niggling away at you within the next two weeks until you do something about it. Often the annoyance will come in the form of a moody or irrational partner, family member, or close friend," Astrology King says. "You will have to stop whatever it was you were doing, probably something really important that really wanted to finish off."

Basically, lions are going to have to practice patience, which might take some extra effort because it's not something that comes naturally to most Leo-born people. Leo, aside from dealing with relationship drama, there may also be some kind of disruption to your daily routine during the middle of the month. While it might be super frustrating, roadblocks are signs that you need to assess whether or not you're really on the right path. And, that's not all. An increase in your workload could leave you feeling stressed out, which might cause you to lose your temper. "Be more sensitive and patient to avoid arguments you probably won’t win anyway," Astrology King says.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

For Scorpio, a mid-month upset as the result of a recent decision could make it hard to maintain your aloof and mysterious persona because you might feel anxious and on edge as things begin to change faster than you're comfortable with. What's more, a cycle of dark and twisty thoughts could have you speaking before you've really thought through the potential sting of those words. "Avoid rash statements, back chatting, or reacting to provocation," Astrology King says. "It may be difficult to avoid arguments but you must think of others and seek a compromise. Listen more than talk."

OK, now for the good news. While May might be a cosmic kerfuffle for Taurus, Leo, and Scorpio, it's really up to you whether or not these challenges derail all of the progress you've made in 2018. Just knowing that you might be frustrated — or you might not feel like yourself — can be helpful, and by the end of the month every sign should be ready to head into June with renewed energy. "While there are big shifts and turning points in the middle of the month, by the end of May we will be feeling a bit more settled and more at peace with where we have been and where we are heading," Forever Conscious says.

Just because your horoscope is a dumpster fire, it's important to remember that you also have free will. Think of your horoscope like a map to alert you to potential potholes in the road. Once you know they're there, it's easier to reroute yourself around them. And, any challenges should eventually bring welcome rewards, especially around the May 29 full moon in Sagittarius. When you're down in it this month, just keep in mind that nothing worth having comes easily. Overall, according to Forever Conscious, "May is an excellent time to pursue creative projects, plan or make career moves, and to put yourself out there to find new love." It just might be a little more difficult than you think it should be.