No matter how much effort you put into your love life, finding the Jim to your Pam or the Chandler to your Monica can sometimes feel as likely as happening upon that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Meeting the love of your life and maintaining a healthy relationship is no small feat — just ask past Bachelor contestants. But for Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, and Pisces, aka the four zodiac signs who are lucky in love, knowing how to attract the love they want is just par for the course.

Being lucky in love can look like different things to different people. For some, it can mean having an easier time entering relationships, like Pisces. For others, it can mean being able to find that one love that sticks, like Taurus or Cancer. Although all four signs fall in love in unique ways, they each have an optimistic, hopeful attitude that serves you when you're trying to find your soulmate.

Rest assured, you don't even have to hunt down a leprechaun to make three wishes this St. Patrick's Day. With the right attitude and a little effort, every single sign can and will fall in love. But these four zodiac signs have luck on their side.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) It can take a good while for Taurus to find someone they want to commit to. This earth sign believes that they're the whole package and will look for a partner who's just as ambitious, and good in bed as they are. A lover of the finer things in life, this bull is lucky in love because their slow and steady approach to relationships tends to attract quality partners and connections that last.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancer is known for being a very nostalgic sign. Every relationship they're in is worthwhile and meaningful. They were made for commitment, and tend to attract long-term relationship material vs. short-term flings. Since Cancer is a Water sign, they're sensitive, emotional, and intuitive. When dating, they don't just look for a partner — they seek their soulmate. It's why their relationships tend to last. They carefully choose partners who share their love of home and family and are willing to explore a deeper connection.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Virgo isn't known for being one of the most romantic signs in the zodiac. In fact, they tend to be more skeptical when it comes to finding love and will only invest their time and energy into someone they believe is worthwhile. Their choosy nature and desire to find the best person can make them luckier than other signs. Since they date with the attitude of finding the right one for them, they're less likely to waste their time. A Virgo can happily be in a relationship knowing that they're not settling for anything less than they deserve.