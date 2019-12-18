Everyone knows one person who has no trouble getting into relationships. These are the people who can end a relationship on Thursday and then be in a new one by next Tuesday. If you've been struggling to find someone of quality that sticks, it can make you wonder what makes some people just so lucky in love. According to astrologers, it may be written in their stars.

"Since ancient times, astrologers have primarily looked to the planet Venus and the signs she rules — Taurus and Libra — for guidance on love," astrologer Beth McDonald, tells Bustle. If Venus is favorably placed and favorably aspected in your birth chart, you're considered to be relatively free of negative karmic entanglements and life lessons. According to McDonald, you've figured out the whole "love thing" lifetimes ago, and now you're just reaping the rewards.

To know if a person will have an easier time getting into relationships, astrologers will first look for Venus in someone's chart. Is Venus placed in "Rulership," which is in either of the signs that the planet rules (Taurus and Libra)? If it is, McDonald says that person will have an easier time with love than others.

But if Venus was retrograde at the time you were born, you may spend this lifetime clearing up "messy karma" with other souls. It might be hard work, but it'll be rewarding.

There are other things astrologers will look for in a person's birth chart to see what types of relationships and people they're most likely to attract. According to astrologers, people who have an easier time getting into relationships may have the following things in their birth chart.

1. A Favorable Aspect Between Venus And Jupiter Shutterstock If there are favorable aspects between Venus and Jupiter, the planet of luck and grace, it will be much easier for a person to find and keep a high quality long-term relationship. "Ancient astrologers believed there were two planets that ruled the beneficial things in life: love and money, ease and grace. And these were Venus and Jupiter," McDonald says. "Because of that, they are known as the Benefics." If you have just one of these planets positively placed and aspected, you're already good to go. But to have both of them together, it gives you a lot more power.

2. Venus Is In Your Second Or Seventh House Having a Venus in a nice aspect to your Sun and Moon aren't the only thigns that can make you lucky in love. As astrologer Clarisse Monahan, tells Bustle, it's also important to look for which house it falls under. "Venus's attitude is influenced by which house it resides in," Monahan says. "If it falls in the second house (having to do with forms of security) or the seventh (both Venus ruled houses), this also marks an auspicious energy when it comes to relationships, love, and bonding."