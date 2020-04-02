When you're practicing social distancing, phone sex may be just what you need to keep your sex life feeling fresh from afar. If your dirty talk could use a little work, try asking Aries, Gemini, Scorpio, or Pisces, aka the four zodiac signs who are best at phone sex, to teach you a thing or two.

Sexting and video chatting can be great, super useful tools for keeping things hot and heavy when you can't physically be with your partner. But phone sex can also be a much more intimate experience because the way that you and your partner get off depends entirely on the inflictions of your voice and the words you choose to use. In some ways, phone sex can be even more of a challenge than having sex over video chat, since you can't rely on any visuals to get your partner (or yourself) excited.

Mastering the art of dirty talk over the phone is no easy feat, and it goes way beyond asking your partner, "So, what are you wearing?" It requires a good imagination, passion, intensity, and a way with words. Read on for the four zodiac signs who are the best at phone sex.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Fiery Aries is ruled by Mars, which deals with passion, desire, and lust. They're known for having high sex drives and are pretty much down for anything, anytime, anywhere. It doesn't matter if you're in the middle of your evening walk when you pick up their call. When they're in a sexy mood, there's no calling back later. They're masters at phone sex because they'll explicitly tell you what they'd do to you if you were with them, in a way that turns you on instantly and leaves you begging for more.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Since Gemini is Mercury-ruled, they have a way with words and can talk to their partner for hours on end. They pay close attention to what you're into and have a natural ability to put together the right words to keep you hooked. Geminis like doing their research and are more likely to get turned on reading erotic lit than watching porn. So, you can bet that the words they use and the scenarios they describe go beyond the basics.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Scorpio approaches everything they do with passion and intensity, so you can expect to be on the receiving end of their fire when you're having phone sex with them. It may take a while for them to be comfortable enough to have phone sex with you. But, once they do, you'll learn all about their secret kinks and deepest sexual desires in great detail. They'll even have you opening up about yours.