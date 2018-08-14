4 Zodiac Signs With The Most Secure Attachment Styles In Relationships

When it comes to astrology, there's often a lot of focus on compatibility. But sometimes, the analysis stops there, and the question of how the relationship will actually unfold still remains. When trying to figure this out, it can be helpful to look into other relationship concepts to understand how the signs interact on a deeper level. One of these theories is relationship attachment styles — a psychological concept focused on understanding how couples relate to one another based on the behaviors they learned from childhood.

Attachment styles, in adults, come in four types: secure, anxious-preoccupied, dismissive-avoidant, and fearful-avoidant. Those with a secure attachment style tend towards the healthiest relationships because of the loving and nurturing base they received as children. While still imperfect, people with secure attachment tend to be comfortable with themselves, and to be inclined to more emotionally intelligent interactions.

Since the zodiac already provides so much insight into how people interact in relationships, it's only natural for certain signs to be more predisposed to secure attachment. But even though this sort of confidence in self, and ability to stay strong through ups and downs may come naturally to these signs, it doesn't mean that those exempt from the list can't have secure relationships as well.

Here are the four zodiac signs most inclined towards a secure attachment style in relationships, according to astrologers.

1 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers are intensely intuitive. In relationships, this leads to a stronger sense of security. And although they often keep their distance, once they're in the thick of a serious relationship, they know how to pull through. "Once [Cancers] do share, they are capable of using their higher energy to work through issues," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "They also understand emotions differently, as they walk side-to-side — this gives them the ability to understand people and situations from a different angle. This [also] allows them to set boundaries with others very easily, as well as work through conflicts." This kind of security isn't all that common, so if you find yourself with a typical Cancer, you can count yourself lucky.

2 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos put a lot of thought into relationships. Through this process, they tend to develop secure attachment. "[Virgos] have the ability to understand and analyze relationships, giving people the fair shake they need, creating boundaries when needed, and are optimistic," Stardust says. "They also don’t base their value upon relationships. They often have a very good sense of self and like their partner to add to their life, rather than take away." A central tenant of a secure attachment style is being confident in oneself, first and foremost, and Virgos definitely have that.

3 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Setting boundaries, even if it sounds counterintuitive, helps Scorpios maintain a healthy, and secure, attachment in their relationships. "Scorpios are the most likely to set boundaries with people from the start," Stardust explains, "... Scorpios are the most intimate of the zodiac — they love to connect and transform with their partner and with themselves." Things may get rocky from time to time if their boundaries are tested, but an honest, and open partner can really highlight a Scorpio's strengths.