40 New Cult-Favorites On Amazon Quickly Climbing Up The Best-Seller Charts

Cult favorites are — for lack of a less-redundant term — my favorites. Most of my beauty purchases are informed by Reddit boards, I was all over the return of Szechuan sauce, and I'm still obsessing over Disney's 1992 musical, Newsies. Needless to say, it's not a surprise that I love cult-favorite products on Amazon that actually live up to the hype. In fact, I'm usually powerless against their appeal.

Why do I let complete strangers dictate the fate of my paychecks? I'm guessing it's because, when it comes to trending Amazon products, the hype is usually well-deserved. Amazon has some of the most vocal and active users of any retail site in existence. On most websites, you'll typically find a few — maybe a dozen — ratings. On Amazon, it's not uncommon to find thousands, and if you're willing to deep-dive into these buyer-created comments, you can find out pretty much anything you need to know about a particular product.

So if you're looking for a few new and life-changing purchases that people are dying to get their hands on, these 41 picks are a good place to start. They're currently climbing up the best-sellers charts, all because they actually work, and bonus: they have hundreds (if not thousands) of real reviewer ratings to back them up.