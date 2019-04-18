40 Reigning Best-Sellers On Amazon That Have Earned Their 5-Star Ratings

I'm often perplexed as to why some things get so popular. (For instance, I don't understand the appeal of drinking scotch or listening to Nickelback. Then again, I don't claim to be a connoisseur of alcohol or Canadian rock bands.) I do, however, know a ton about the world of online shopping, and I can confidently say there are a handful of brilliant Amazon products that are worthy of their near-perfect ratings.

1. These Best-Selling Compression Socks That Seriously Reduce Pain And Swelling Physix Gear Compression Socks $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're dealing with leg pain from work, pregnancy, or athletic activities, these Physix Gear compression socks have over 8,000 reviews for a reason: They actually reduce swelling and pain. Since they use a specially-designed fabric to boost circulation, they deliver more oxygen to your muscles, keeping you comfortable throughout your day or workout. They're even made with antibacterial technology, so they stay fresh.

2. This French Press Has Over 11,000 Reviews And A Reputation For Making The Best-Tasting Coffee Ever KONA French Press Coffee Maker $20 Amazon See on Amazon French press coffee is widely considered the best-tasting coffee there is, and this KONA French Press is apparently the best choice of makers. Yeah, it looks sleek AF, but its stainless steel filter, glass body, and protective black shell also make it durable, easy to clean, and simple to use. Most importantly, "It makes the most wonderful cup of coffee I have ever had," says one reviewer who's been through several other coffee-making gadgets.

3. This Bubbly Clay Mask That's As Fun As It Is Effective One Bad Motha'Foamer Clay Bubble Mask $13 Amazon See on Amazon According to reviewers, the One Bad Motha'Foamer bubble mask is "so much fun to do," but it's also really effective when it comes to softening skin, shrinking pores, and brightening your complexion. Deep-cleansing ingredients (like charcoal, white kaolin clay, and CO2) foam up and get deep into pores for a bubbly mask that's powerful – yet really gentle on sensitive skin.

4. The Laces That Mean You'll Never Tie Another Shoe Lace Again — Not Even On Your High Tops Xpand No Tie Shoelaces System $10 Amazon See on Amazon Especially if you wear high tops, the Xpand shoelace system is a life-saver. The elastic bands attach to sleek, non-bulky anchors that hide inside your shoes. As a result, you can slip them on and off without any hassle, but you never again have to tie them. They're also fully adjustable, one-size-fits-all, and are surprisingly secure for high-intensity activities — plus you can get them in over 40 different color options.

5. An Acrylic Makeup Organizer That Has A Place For Pretty Much Everything Sorbus Acrylic Cosmetic Makeup Case $34 Amazon See on Amazon Organize your whole vanity and keep your essentials readily-accessible. This vertical makeup case has seven drawers and 16 various-sized compartments for your palettes, brushes, and cosmetics. It's also made out of acrylic, so it's transparent, durable, and easy to clean. (You can even get it in various sizes and colors.)

6. A Sunscreen That You'll Actually Want To Wear Underneath Your Makeup EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen $33 Amazon See on Amazon Most people won't wear sunscreen under their makeup if it means blemishes, irritation, and an oily complexion. EltaMD facial sunscreen is specifically designed to offer broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection without any of that. Instead, it's transparent, oil-free, non-irritating, and doesn't leave any residue — plus, according to reviewers, it even "primes makeup beautifully."

7. The Sheet Clips If You Regularly Wake Up On A Bare Mattress Bed Band (4 Pack) $13 Amazon See on Amazon "Got a problem with your fitted sheets coming off at the corners?" one reviewer asks. "Buy one of these - the sheet will never come off again." Bed Bands work with all types of sheets and bedding to keep them securely on the mattress using non-damaging metal clips and adjustable elastic drawstrings. They come in a pack of four, so there's one for every corner, and reviewers say they're incredibly easy to use.

8. This Smart Assistant That Has Over 115,000 Reviews Echo Dot $40 Amazon See on Amazon The Echo Dot has been racking up reviews since the minute it was released. Now, it has over 115,000 of them, and it still manages to retain a 4.3-star rating. This virtual assistant allows you to control your compatible smart devices, set reminders and alarms, or even order a pizza, just with your voice. The included app has tons of skills to choose from, and now you can even make hands-free calls.

9. An Alarm Clock That Blares, Flashes, And Vibrates — So It's Made For Heavy Sleepers Sonic Alert Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock $31 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're hard of hearing or just a hard person to wake up, the Sonic Bomb has a few genius features to get you up and out in the morning. In addition to a super loud alarm and a large number display, it also flashes and includes a vibrating shaker to put under your pillow. That way, if you're in a deep sleep, one of your senses is bound to notice that it's time to get up.

10. A Cult-Favorite Stool That Makes It So Much Easier To Go To The Bathroom Squatty Potty $20 Amazon See on Amazon "I'm addicted," one reviewer says about the Squatty Potty. "I've bought one of these for myself, my parents, and my friends." In fact, over 8,000 people have reviewed this strange but effective product because it actually helps with constipation. The ergonomic shape hugs your toilet bowl and lifts your legs up, so you feel almost as if you're squatting; this in turn straightens out the evolutionary kink in your colon, making it easier to go to the bathroom without having to strain.

11. This Brilliant Invention So You Never Again Drop Your Phone Down The Seat Gap Drop Stop (Set of 2) $20 Amazon See on Amazon Change. Wrappers. Napkins. Your phone. You've likely dropped all of the aforementioned (and more) between the car seat and the center console. The Drop Stop is a genius invention that blocks that gap, so nothing can ever fall down there again. This box comes with two of them (one for the driver's side and one for the passenger side), and they even have built-in slits to accommodate your seat belt.

12. A Unique Cleanser Because Believe It Or Not, Washing Your Face With Snail Mucus Is A Great Idea MIZON Snail Foam Cleanser $8 Amazon See on Amazon A surprising favorite among K-beauty fans, the MIZON snail foam cleanser is indeed made with snail mucus. The creamy, bubbly consistency gets deep into pores to remove oil, dirt, and dead skin, plus it moisturizes in the process. According to one of 250-plus reviewers, "This stuff is amazing. No lies. I've been using it for [five] days and have already noticed a remarkable difference."

13. The Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler That Can Keep Ice Frozen For Days RTIC Tumbler Cup $18 Amazon See on Amazon Even though it's half the price of its main competitors, people say the RTIC tumbler cup can keep ice frozen for "up to two days." Thanks to its food-grade stainless steel interior and double-wall insulation, the temperature stays steady for hours while the outside stays dry and condensation-free. It even comes with a splash-proof lid that works equally well for coffee or tea. (This one's also available in silver or black.)

14. An Antibacterial And Anti-Fungal Body Wash That Reviewers Want People To Know About Purely Northwest Tea Tree Oil Body Wash $14 Amazon See on Amazon It's tough on blemishes, bacteria, and fungi, but it's gentle on skin. That's why people are obsessing over this Purely Northwest body wash, which has nearly 5,000 reviews. The secret ingredient is the tea tree oil, which (when paired with other powerful herbal remedies like cinnamon bark and oregano oil) gently tackles athlete's foot, acne, ringworm, nail fungus, itchy skin, and odors. "This. Stuff. Is. Amazing," says one reviewer, who "can't help but rave" to get the word out.

15. An Ingenious Bowl To Make Sure Your Pet Always Has Fresh Water (Or A Supply Of Dry Food) AmazonBasics Self-Dispensing Pet Waterer $12 Amazon See on Amazon Maybe your dog's like a ninja with his water bowl. Maybe your cat's alone all day while you work. With this self-dispensing pet waterer, you never have to worry that they're dehydrated. The bottle holds and dispenses up to a gallon of fresh water so the bowl won't go dry or overflow, and since it has non-slip feet and side-handles, it's easy to place and refill. (Pro-tip: they also make an automatic feeder, and reviewers say it's awesome.)

16. This Growth Serum That Thickens Brows And Lashes After Just A Few Weeks Hairgenics Lavish Lash Growth Serum $30 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you use it on your lashes or your brows, Hairgenics Lavish Lash growth serum is designed to stimulate new growth and cause follicles to look healthier and thicker. It's made with botanical ingredients, and the small brush makes it easy to apply the formula right where you want it. "After the first month of using this product I could see my own lashes growing back fuller and thicker," one reviewer writes. "Also, I have sensitive eyes and this product has never irritated or burned them."

17. A Laptop Bag That Has All The Right Features For The Right Price Mancro Laptop Backpack $30 Amazon See on Amazon For the commuters, weekend warriors, or travelers, the Mancro laptop backpack has all the right features at a great price. In addition to its spacious interior and multiple internal and external pockets, this bag has locking zippers and a built-in USB charging port. It's available in six colors, and is also made with your comfort in mind, since (according to reviewers), the S-shaped shoulder pads "don't dig into you... even when it's pretty loaded down."

18. A Convenient Spray To Help You Experience All The Relaxing Benefits Of Aromatherapy ASUTRA Premium Aromatherapy Mist $14 Amazon See on Amazon Can't relax come bedtime? Hundreds of reviewers are raving about ASUTRA's premium aromatherapy mist, which uses real essential oils to help you unwind. It's made with lavender and chamomile, doesn't contain any alcohol or toxic ingredients, and won't stain or irritate your skin, so you can spray it on your body or your pillow. "I have problems sleeping," says one reviewer, but this spray is "simply delightful. It's fresh and light and has an immediate feeling of well being and relaxation."

19. This Portable Power Bank Can Charge Your iPhone Five Times Over — And It Has A Flashlight RAVPower Portable Charger $35 Amazon See on Amazon The RAVPower portable charger can boost the battery life of two devices at once, and it even has a built-in rechargeable flashlight. Thanks to its huge 16750mAh capacity, this thing offers 5.5 charges for the iPhone 7 and 3.5 for the Galaxy S7 — and it's even slim enough to fit in your pocket. No wonder it has over 13,000 reviewers and a 4.5-star rating.

20. A Durable Bluetooth Speaker That Can Handle All Your Adventures OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker $40 Amazon See on Amazon For the outdoor adventurer, the beachgoer, or the backyard party thrower, it doesn't get much better than the OontZ Angle 3. It may fit in the palm of your hand, but this thing packs a serious punch with its three-angle sound, deep bass, 100-foot wireless range, and 20-hour playback time. It's also splash-proof and has on-device controls, so you can listen to your music your way.

21. This Gentle Toner That Shrinks Pores And Hydrates Simultaneously OZNaturals Facial Toner $15 Amazon See on Amazon Because it's pH-balanced, cold-processed, hypoallergenic, and made using careful ingredients, hundreds of reviewers are raving about how effective yet gentle the OZNaturals facial toner is. It utilizes things like witch hazel, algae extract, and hyaluronic acid to exfoliate, minimize the appearance of pores, and even out your complexion — but it still manages to stay hydrating and refreshing, unlike other harsh toners.

22. These Precision Tweezers That You'll Find Multitudes Of Uses For ElleSye Precision Tweezers Set $14 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its 10 different pairs of anti-static tweezers, this ElleSye precision set can be used for grooming and extracting blackheads or pimples, but it's also surprisingly good for crafting, beading, and working on small electronics. They're made from stainless steel with a non-magnetic coating on the tips, and they come in a zippered faux-leather storage case to keep them clean and organized. "Better than sliced bread! They have so many uses," says one reviewer, while another writes, "You may not think you need this set of 10 tweezers but you do."

23. A Japanese Cleanser Perfect For Anyone Who Gets Flaky Patches Of Skin Under Their Makeup Cure Natural Aqua Gel $21 Amazon See on Amazon It's considered one of the best Japanese skin care products on the market, but its ingredients are nothing new — at least as far as nature's concerned. Cure Natural Aqua Gel has rosemary, aloe, and ginkgo instead of synthetic additives, all of which work to gently cleanse the skin without stripping moisture or causing irritation. Reviewers love it because it exfoliates and hydrates the face so that you don't have to worry about flaky dry patches of skin under makeup anymore. Best of all, the results are immediate — the dry skin balls off right into your hands when you rub the product onto your face.

24. This Topical Gel That Makes You Sweat More And Soothes Sore Areas Sports Research Sweet Sweat Skin Cream $29 Amazon See on Amazon This unique balm is called Sports Research Sweet Sweat, and it's a topical gel that aims to boost the effects of your workout. It creates a breathable barrier over your skin that increases sweating and circulation while protecting injured areas from soreness and muscle fatigue. Basically, you use it on the areas you'd like to tone up, and those areas heat up faster, hurt less, and sweat more. It's also made with natural ingredients like coconut oil and pomegranate seed extract.

25. This Affordable Yet Sleek Therapy Lamp To Boost Your Mood And Energy When You Can't Get Outside Circadian Optics Lumine Light Therapy Lamp $40 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers have called the Circadian Optics Lumine the "best in this price range" because it's compact, looks great around the house, and actually works to boost your mood and energy. It creates 10,000 LUX to mimic the afternoon sun, which hacks the hormones and cycles in your brain. As a result, 15 minutes a day has the potential to reset your sleep cycle, help you work more efficiently, and prevent the winter blues. It even has UV-protection and three different brightness levels.

26. A Moisturizer That Also Tones And Tightens Skin With Retinol Baebody Retinol Moisturizer Cream $19 Amazon See on Amazon In addition to brightening and hydrating your face, the Baebody moisturizer also helps to tone skin and reduce inflammation. That's because it has ingredients like retinol, green tea, and vitamin B5, and reviewers have great things to say about their effects: "Absorbs completely without any sticky or greasy residue," and leaves skin "soft, bright, [and] lifted." It's great to use either day or night, too.

27. A Genius And Budget-Friendly Alternative To A Smart TV Fire TV Stick $40 Amazon See on Amazon I can confidently say that the Fire TV Stick was one of the best purchases I've made in the last year, and more than 100,000 other buyers agree. It plugs into any television's USB port and allows you to use all your favorite steaming, music, video, and shopping apps. Basically, it turns just about anything into a smart TV for $40, and since it's Alexa-enabled, you can navigate your favorite shows and movies using only your voice.

28. This Rolling Massager To Help You Work Out Pain, Stiffness, And Injuries Entirely On Your Own IDSON Muscle Roller Stick $12 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to muscle stiffness, pain, injuries, or soreness from training, reviewers say the IDSON muscle roller stick is "way better than foam rolling," and even comes recommended by physical therapists. It has nine independent beads that are textured and roll around to stimulate circulation and give you a deep massage anywhere on the body. Since it also has ergonomic handles and a steel interior rod, it's durable, easy to use, and allows you to get those hard-to-reach spots entirely on your own.

29. These Cute Little Gadgets That Keep Your Produce Fresher For Longer Bluapple Produce Freshness Extender (2 Pack) $20 Amazon See on Amazon If your produce always seems to spoil before you can use it, consider these Bluapple freshness extenders, which have a 4.3-star rating because they "really do work!" They look like cute little apples, but they have a special absorption system that soaks up the ethylene gas in your fridge. This slows down the rate of spoilage, so your fruits and veggies stay fresher for longer.

30. These Super Reliable Reusable Bags That Have Over 1,000 Reviews BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags Set (Set of 5) $14 Amazon See on Amazon With some places implementing a plastic bag fee, it's as good a time as any to go eco-friendly and invest in some reliable bags. The BeeGreen set comes with five washable, durable, and reusable totes that even fold up when they're not in use. Their long handles are comfortable and easy to hold, their fabric is double-stitched to support up to 50 pounds, and their rip-stop polyester prevents holes and snagging. Currently, you can get them in three solid colors or three variety packs.

31. This Holy Grail Lip Cream That Heals Cracks Fast — Even Under Lipstick DHC Lip Cream (Set of 2) $16 Amazon See on Amazon This is not your average lip balm. DHC lip cream has been called a "holy grail" product because it uses a blend of natural ingredients like aloe, ginseng root extract, beeswax, vitamin E, and olive oil. All of the aforementioned create a creamy, fast-absorbing formula that primes, softens, and prevents cracks and flaking. It works well under lipstick or entirely on its own for soft, healthy lips all throughout the year.

32. A Sponge That's Guaranteed To Smell Fresh Long-Term No Matter What You Clean Nano Sponge (Set of 2) $11 Amazon See on Amazon The Nano Sponge attracts dirt, grease, and residue like a magnet, but unlike traditional sponges, it's guaranteed to smell fresh long-term. It's made from two different weaves of a special fiber so you can scrub and wipe away all that gross stuff without harmful cleaning chemicals and without scratches. Reviewers say it works wonders on pots, pans, appliances, sinks, countertops — you name it. You can even toss it in the dishwasher and it'll still last "over a year," according to one reviewer.

33. This Waterproof Foot Scrubber So You Can Clean And Massage Your Feet Without Bending Down California Home Goods Shower Foot Scrubber $17 Amazon See on Amazon Clean, exfoliate, and massage your feet without even having to bend down. The California Home Goods scrubber attaches to the floor of your bath or shower using strong suction cups that prevent slipping. It then uses flexible silicone bristles at varying lengths and densities to scrub away dirt, dead skin, and callouses, as well as increase circulation. Since it's durable, quick-drying, and waterproof, you can also add your own soap to it without having to worry about mildew.

34. This Cream Might Be The Last Acne Treatment Product You Ever Buy TreeActive Four-In-One Acne Treatment $18 Amazon See on Amazon "Love this stuff!!! Really saw an improvement in my acne," writes one reviewer about this acne treatment that works as a cleanser, a scrub, a mask or a spot treatment — all depending on your needs. It's hand crafted and made with natural ingredients like bentonite clay, sugar, sulfur mud, witch hazel, and essential oils. It works to unclog and disinfect pores — and it's safe on sensitive skin or skin prone to dryness.

35. A Colorful Yoga Towel That's Affordable, Non-Slip, And Easy To Care For Yoga Mate Perfect Yoga Towel $25 Amazon See on Amazon What are reviewers saying about the Yoga Mate perfect yoga towel? "It absorbs all of the sweat, it fits my mat perfectly, I love the color, and it's actually affordable." It's made from an odorless, non-slip microfiber that soaks up moisture much more efficiently than cotton, but it's also really easy to care for. After the first wash, you can toss it in with all your other laundry, and it'll come out like new every time. It'll fit most standard 68- by 24-inch mats, and it's available in several other color options.

36. A Slicer To Cut Pizza (Or Pretty Much Anything Else) In One Fluid, Safe Movement Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $13 Amazon See on Amazon The Kitchy pizza cutter wheel can handle more than just pizza — although, according to buyers, it does tackle "a large pie with just one slice of the ridiculously sharp blade." You can also use it on things like dough, fudge, brownies, herbs, onions, and more, and since it has a genius protective handle, your fingers are always far away from the blade. When you're done, take it apart for a thorough cleaning or toss it in the dishwasher.

37. This Hypoallergenic Bamboo Memory Foam Pillow That Works For Any Position Comfylife Hypoallergenic Bamboo Memory Foam Pillow $29 Amazon See on Amazon "It's changed my life," says one reviewer who's picky about pillows because they're a "back, side, and stomach sleeper." The Comfylife pillow has all the right features to keep you supported, cool, and allergy-free no matter what position you prefer. It's made from a naturally anti-microbial contoured memory foam with a bamboo cover that's hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites. It also allows for breathability and ventilation, and has two different thicknesses on either end so you can find your ideal height.

38. A Unique Cheese Tool That Uses An Adjustable Wire To Cut Thin, Even Slices Bellemain Adjustable Thickness Cheese Slicer $10 Amazon See on Amazon Cut thin, even slices of cheese for your appetizer plates, burgers, garnishes, and sandwiches. The Bellemain cheese slicer has an adjustable steel wire that allows you to change the thickness with the turn of a screw. Reviewers say it "glides through" just about any type of cheese, and works better than knives for softer kinds like mozzarella.

39. A Kabuki Brush Reviewers Write Is "The Best Brush [They] Own, Period" Flat Kabuki Foundation Brush $12 Amazon See on Amazon "Wow. That's all I can say," one person writes about this Flat Kabuki foundation brush. "It really does make your liquid makeup look airbrushed," but reviewers also say it has the same effect with loose foundations, setting powders, and blush. Its bristles are totally synthetic, but they're extremely soft and dense to provide even coverage without streaks. It also has a comfortable wooden handle and a crimped copper ferrule to keep everything together, even after intense washing.