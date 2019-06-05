There are tons of things to look for in a product to make sure it's worth your hard-earned money. Do I have the space for it? Do I really need another kitchen gadget? Is it eco-friendly? Still, no matter how many boxes it ticks, you never know if it's right for you — unless there's reviews, of course. Luckily, there are plenty of awesome products on Amazon with thousands of positive reviews to ensure you know exactly what you're buying.

Sure, there are hidden gems on Amazon that haven't been discovered yet. But if you're looking for something tried and true, then you need to look for the products that have tons of enthusiastic reviewers raving about it. Like a scrubber that gets your cast iron pans spotless, a sneaker powder that keeps your gym shoes fresh, or an innovative light bulb that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker.

These products have already been vetted by really excited people — and that can give you the extra boost you need to purchase something new and exciting that might even solve a problem you never thought could be solved. So what are you waiting for? There's a citrus juicer that's practically begging for you to make some freshly-squeezed OJ for breakfast this weekend.

1. The Lightbulb That Doubles As A Bluetooth Speaker Texsens LED Smart Lightbulb $18 Amazon See on Amazon Not only do LED lights have a lifetime of over 10,000 hours, but the Texsens LED smart lightbulb also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker that allows you to connect your phone so you can listen to music. The included remote allows you to skip, pause, and play your music — or even change the color of the bulb — and reviewers swear this has fantastic sound quality and bass.

2. A Durable Multi-Tool That's Perfect For Camping Columbia River Knife And Tool Multitool $8 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're camping, hiking, stocking an emergency kit —or just like being prepared at all hours of the day — the Columbia River Knife and Tool multi-tool is the perfect choice for you. Not only does it feature a lightweight spoon, fork, and bottle opener, but there's also a flathead and a hex screwdriver, all combined into one convenient tool. And as an added bonus, each order also comes with an included carabiner so that it's easy to attach to any purse or backpack.

3. The Powder That Eliminates Stubborn Shoe Odors Foot Sense Shoe Powder $14 Amazon See on Amazon If you don't like that your shoes emit an odor, try this Foot Sense shoe powder to eliminate any unwanted scents. This powder works on dance shoes, hockey skates, gloves, and all sorts of athletic equipment in addition to shoes — plus, it's made from 100 percent natural zinc oxide without any added aluminum. You can even apply it directly to your feet, and one bottle is large enough to last you for months. One reviewer raves: "This is by restored my belief in Santa, the Easter bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and all magic again. We search and searched for a foot powder, or treatment, or even reasonably priced hazmat suits for when our teenage son took off his shoes. Nothing we tried worked apart from making him stay outside. Always. Until we tried this powder."

4. A Mattress Protector That's Completely Waterproof TASTELIFE Queen Mattress Protector $24 Amazon See on Amazon With the TASTELIFE queen mattress protector you won't have to worry about your mattress absorbing dirt and grime over time. Not only is it completely waterproof, but it's also made from soft, breathable cotton — so you don't notice a difference in how soft your mattress is while you sleep. And because it's got an extra-deep pocket, this protector will fit practically any queen-sized mattresses up to 21 inches deep.

5. The Cream That Helps Heal Your Bruises Miracle Plus Bruise Cream $11 Amazon See on Amazon If you bruise easily or always find yourself bumping into things, the Miracle Plus cream is a brilliant product that works to help your bruises heal quicker. Formulated with vitamin K to encourage rapid fading and healing, this cream also helps boost healthy blood circulation in your skin, and its anti-inflammatory properties make it a great way to soothe any bruises that have become swollen. One reviewer sums it up: "This stuff works. How does it work? I'm not sure. Magic possibly."

6. An In-Home Security Camera That's Compatible With Alexa Wyze Labs Smart Home Camera $38 Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is install the Wyze Labs smart home camera in your basement, kid's room, or even above your front door, and your Amazon Alexa can connect to it to show you what's happening in real-time. Able to rotate a full 360 degrees, this smart camera records in full 1080P HD resolution so that you can clearly and easily see everything, plus it even has built-in night vision so you can monitor what's going on without any light.

7. The Chain Mail Scrubber That Gets Your Cast Iron Pans Spotless AMAGABELI Cast Iron Cleaner $16 Amazon See on Amazon When it's time to finally clean your cast iron skillet, make sure you don't scrub away any of its seasoning by using the AMAGABELI cast iron cleaner. Made from durable stainless steel, this chain mail scrubber won't remove the seasoning on your skillet, but still gets rid of rust or caked-on food. You don't need any soap or detergent in order for this scrubber to be effective, and you can also use it to clean Dutch ovens, griddles, waffle makers, and more.

8. A Water Bottle That Keeps You Motivated To Stay Hydrated Throughout The Day BuildLife Motivational Water Bottle $33 Amazon See on Amazon Made from BPA-free plastic, the BuildLife motivational water bottle is the perfect bottle for anybody who could use a regular reminder to stay hydrated — or needs a large water bottle to use at the gym or at work. The insulating sleeve has motivational messages marked every two hours that remind you to take a sip, and the spout is leak-proof so you won't have to worry about it spilling in your backpack.

9. The Party Game Created By The Team Behind Cyanide And Happiness Joking Hazard Party Game $25 Amazon See on Amazon If you're searching for a way to spice up your next party, look no further than the Joking Hazard party game. Made for adults only, this game has three or more players competing to build funny comics about friendship, sex, love, and practically everything in-between. Plus, with 360 cards to choose from (as well as 10 blank ones that you can write yourself) it's almost impossible to wind up with the same play-through twice.

10. A Spray That Covers Up Your Roots In-Between Colorings L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up $8 Amazon See on Amazon Coloring your hair at a salon frequently can add up to some big bucks — so why not stretch the time between colorings by using the L'Oreal Paris root cover up to hide your roots? This spray conceals any mismatched roots within seconds, and the lightweight formula won't smudge or leave any sticky residues once it dries. It's also water-resistant as well as safe for all hair types, and it comes in six colors: dark brown, dark blonde, black, medium blonde, medium brown, and red.

11. The Knife Sharpener That Takes Up Hardly Any Space At All KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener $6 Amazon See on Amazon Trying to prepare meals using dull knives is a recipe for mess and frustration, whereas the KitchenIQ knife sharpener allows you to quickly sharpen your knives so you can get back to cooking. This sharpener features two slots: one for thoroughly sharpening your blades, and a second for quick touch-ups. The non-slip base ensures that it stays secure on your countertops while you run your knives through it, and its compact size means you can store it practically anywhere with ease.

12. A Pair Of Socks That Relieve Pain From Plantar Fasciitis NatraCure Cold Therapy Socks $26 Amazon See on Amazon Just store the NatraCure cold therapy socks gel packs in your refrigerator or freezer, then after a long, stressful day pop them in the included socks to help relieve pain from sore muscles, plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, and more. They also have a built-in adjustable strap that adds a compression effect on your feet that helps reduce inflammation, and the cooling gel packs stretch all the way from the tip of your toes to the backside of your heel.

13. The Eye Mask Made From 100 Percent Silk Jersey Slumber Sleep Mask $10 Amazon See on Amazon The Jersey Slumber sleep mask is made from 100 percent natural silk that allows your skin to breathe while you sleep — and naturally blocks out all the light. This eye mask is designed to exert very little pressure on your eyes so that it stays comfortable all night long, and the soft elastic strap is adjustable to ensure the perfect fit.

14. A Cell Phone Holder That Can Be Molded To Fit Practically Anywhere B-Land Universal Cell Phone Holder $22 Amazon See on Amazon Wear it around your neck, place it on your nightstand, or even prop it under your mattress to watch Youtube videos while you're resting — the B-Land universal cell phone holder can handle it all, no matter what type of phone you have. The legs on this stand are flexible so that you can mold them to suit your needs, and the holder itself is able to rotate a full 360-degrees so that you can always have the perfect viewing angle.

15. The Device That Extracts Every Last Drop Of Juice From Your Citrus Black And Decker Citrus Juicer $17 Amazon See on Amazon Juicing citrus by hand can be incredibly difficult, whereas using the Black and Decker citrus juicer has an auto-reversing cone that pulls juice out no matter what direction you twist, allowing you to get every last drop. The pulp collects in the strainer, and the collection container has markings on the side so that you know exactly how much juice you've extracted.

16. A Seat Cushion Made With Orthopedic Gel And Memory Foam ComfiLife Enhanced Seat Cushion $35 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're sitting at the office or traveling on a plane, the ComfiLife enhanced seat cushion can help support your tailbone and relieve the pressure off your spine — allowing you to remain comfortable in your seat for hours on end. The non-slip rubber bottom ensures that this cushion stays in place even if you re-adjust yourself, and you can even use it in the car.

17. The Compact Iron That's Perfect For Travel Steamfast Mini Steam Iron $21 Amazon See on Amazon It only takes 15 seconds for the Steamfast miniature steam iron to heat up — and with three temperature settings to choose from, you can easily use it on all types of fabric without having to worry about damage. This iron is perfect for traveling because it's compact and takes up hardly any space in your luggage, and the anti-slip handle gives you an extra-firm grip while you get the wrinkles out of your clothes.

18. A Desk That Lets You Adjust Its Height For The Best Viewing Angle Executive Office Solutions Adjustable Desk $40 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're working in bed or trying to read a recipe off your laptop while you cook, the Executive Office Solutions adjustable desk is right up your alley. Made from durable, lightweight aluminum, this desk has fully-adjustable legs that can rotate 360-degrees: and they even collapse down for easy storage. This desk also has silent computer cooling fans built into the tabletop that you can power via USB, and the non-slip feet keep it stable on any countertop.

19. The Heat-Resistant Glove That Protects Your Skin Against Hot Hair Tools Kiloline Hair Styling Glove $6 Amazon See on Amazon It can be easy to accidentally burn yourself when styling your hair with curling and flat irons — unless you're using the Kiloline hair styling glove to protect yourself, of course. This glove is heat-resistant so that hot irons and curling iron barrels won't burn your hands if you come into contact with them, and one size is designed to fit most — regardless of whether you're left- or right-handed.

20. A Pair Of Reading Glasses That Are So Thin You Hardly Notice Them ThinOptics Reading Glasses $20 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does each order come with a protective carrying case that you can attach to the back of your phone for safekeeping, but the ThinOptics reading glasses also feature optical-grade polycarbonate lenses that are shatter-proof and as thin as two credit cards. The slim profile takes up hardly any space in your backpack, and will leave hardly a bulge in your pocket — plus, the bridge is made from flexible titanium alloy that prevents it from snapping under pressure.

21. The Foam Roller That Alleviates Soreness Deep In Your Muscles 321 Strong Foam Roller $17 Amazon See on Amazon Many foam rollers wind up collapsing over time, but the 321 Strong foam roller helps prevent that by featuring a solid core that stands up against your bodyweight. The triple-grid 3-D massage zones are designed to mimic the way real fingers feel during a massage, and it's a great way to alleviate pain from lower back injuries, sciatica, and plantar fasciitis. Professional athletes and casual joggers alike can benefit from using this roller, and many Amazon reviewers noted how it's "sturdy and well-made."

22. A Foot Roller That Relieves Pain From Plantar Fasciitis TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller $6 Amazon See on Amazon If you find yourself coming home after a long day — only to have to suffer through your evening with sore feet, try using the TheraFlow foot massager roller to soothe away the pain in sore, tired muscles. This roller is great for increasing healthy blood flow throughout your muscles, and the stable base keeps it stationary as you roll your foot all over it. It's made from durable wood that's incredibly lightweight, too.

23. The Deodorizing Spray That You Can Use Everywhere Lumi Outdoors Shoe Deodorizer Spray $10 Amazon See on Amazon If you find yourself catching a whiff of your shoes throughout your day, maybe it's time to refresh them by using the Lumi Outdoors shoe deodorizer spray. You can apply this spray directly onto your feet since it's made with gentle lemon and eucalyptus essential oils that get rid of stubborn, unwanted shoe and foot smells — plus, you can even use it all over your home as a quick way to eliminate any funky odors.

24. A Moisturizing Cream That's Loaded With Nourishing Vitamin C TruSkin Naturals Moisturizer Cream $16 Amazon See on Amazon The TruSkin Naturals moisturizer cream is packed with vitamin C — which reduces the effects of sun damage, fade dark spots or acne scars over time, and evens out skin tone. The addition of organic jojoba oil and green tea is both soothing and hydrating, and safe for all skin types. It can even help clear up and prevent breakouts.

25. The Under Eye Patches That Help Reduce Dark Circles LA PURE 24K Under Eye Patches $21 Amazon See on Amazon Tired eyes are no match for the LA PURE 24K under eye patches — the added collagen stimulates your skin cells in order to reduce the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, and more. The hyaluronic acid in each patch penetrates deep to deliver a dose of moisture to your skin, and the grape seed extract is loaded with nourishing antioxidants. Each order comes with 15 pairs, and the 24-karat gold adds hydration back to the delicate area.

26. A Chic Organizer That Holds Your Accessories And Makeup Ikee Design Cosmetic Display Box $15 Amazon See on Amazon Not only can you keep your jewelry and accessories in the bottom drawers, but the Ikee Design cosmetic display box also has slots on the top where you can store your lipsticks, mascaras, palettes, and more. The black mesh keeps your accessories from jostling around whenever you open the drawers, and the entire organizer is made from clear acrylic.

27. The Electric Scrubber With Four Replaceable Brush Heads Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber $50 Amazon See on Amazon If scrubbing away at dirt isn't working using good old-fashioned elbow grease, then try using the Homitt electric spin scrubber to bust through stubborn household grime. This electric brush features four replaceable brush heads that you can use to clean everything from patio furniture to shower grout, and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 1.5 hours when fully charged. You won't have to worry about this brush short-circuiting in damp conditions since it's also waterproof, and the brush handle can be extended to get those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.

28. A Rolling Pin That Lets You Adjust How Thin Or Thick Your Dough Is Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin $22 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional rolling pins where you can wind up with uneven dough depending on how hard you press down, the Joseph Joseph adjustable rolling pin has removable plastic discs on the side that let you adjust how thick your dough rolls out. It's perfect for pizza, pie crusts, cookies, and more — plus. it's made from solid, high-quality beechwood. One reviewer writes: "This rolling in is superb quality and will last for many years to come. This is a genius design!"

29. The Therapy Inhaler That Helps Cleanse Your Respiratory System Natural Solution Pink Salt Inhaler $16 Amazon See on Amazon Maybe you have asthma, or maybe you have a stuffy, inflamed nose that won't seem to quit — either way, the Natural Solution pink salt inhaler is an easy way to alleviate respiratory ailments without needing to rely on any harsh chemicals or medications. It's great for helping to moisturize dry mucus membranes in your nose that may be irritating you, and one Amazon reviewer noted that it helped her snore less at night.

30. A Waffle Maker That's Perfect For Individual Servings DASH Mini Waffle Maker $9 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it great for waffles, but the DASH mini waffle maker can also be used to make paninis, hash browns, or even sandwiches. The compact size makes it great for small kitchens and dorm rooms alike — and it only takes a few minutes to heat up. The cooking plates are both non-stick, and the fun teal color is a nice accent color for any kitchen.

31. The Travel Pillow That Supports Your Head J-Pillow Travel Pillow $33 Amazon See on Amazon Most travel pillows barely give you enough to support to prevent you from waking up if your head flops over, whereas the J-Pillow travel pillow is designed to support your chin so that your head doesn't fall forward — plus, it also supports your neck for added comfort. The snap-loop fastener makes it easy to attach it to your luggage, and even though it's marketed as a travel pillow, you can also use it at home while watching television or reading.

32. A Tumbler Handle That Helps Prevent Accidental Spills F-32 Tumbler Handle $10 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit most 30-ounce tumblers including the Yeti, Rtic, and more, the F-32 tumbler handle makes it easy to keep a firm grip on your beverages so the chances of accidentally spilling it are minimized. It's been ergonomically-designed to fit comfortably into the natural contours of your hand, and it's made from BPA-free, durable polypropylene plastic. The anti-slip rubber on the inside of this handle prevents it from sliding off your tumbler, and it fits into most cup holders.

33. The Organizer That Hangs Over Your Shower Door MISSLO Shower Organizer $9 Amazon See on Amazon You can use the included metal hooks to hang it over your bathroom door, or you can hang the MISSLO shower organizer right inside your shower so you can store your shampoos, conditioners, soaps, razors, loofahs, and more within arm's reach. There are four large pockets as well as four small ones, and they're all made with quick-drying and breathable mesh so that water doesn't accumulate inside.

34. A Pack Of Sticky Notes With Tabs So You Can Flip Right To Them Redi-Tag Tabbed Sticky Notes $4 Amazon See on amazon Unlike most sticky notes that only provide you with a tiny square of writing space, the Redi-Tag tabbed sticky notes are larger, lined, and have tabs on the side so you can easily flip to them no matter where they are. The adhesive on these sticky notes is water-based, and you can easily reposition them without having to worry about any sticky residues becoming stuck to your surfaces.

35. The Pocket Tool That's Perfect For Emergency Kits SE Survival Pocket Tool $4 Amazon see on amazon You can use it to help stock your emergency kit so you're always prepared — or you can keep this survival pocket tool in your wallet to use anytime the need arises. It arrives in a black fitted leatherette case to protect it from damage, and the stainless steel construction is highly resistant to rust. Plus, it even combines eleven tools into one: a can opener, bottle cap opener, four-position wrench, two-position wrench, butterfly screw wrench, knife edge, saw blade, and more.

36. A Device That Froths Your Milk For A Perfect Cup Of Coffee Chef's Star Electric Milk Frother $37 Amazon See on Amazon If you want to seriously up your homemade cappuccino game, this Chef's Star electric milk frother will do just the trick. This handy device creates fluffy milk foam in less than one minute, and it's large enough that you can get two servings out of each session. The non-stick interior ensures that cleaning up afterwards is effortless, and the power base rotates so that it's easy to plug in no matter where the outlet is located.

37. The Brush That Gets All The Dirt Off Your Vegetables OXO Good Grips Vegetable Brush $6 Amazon See on Amazon Not all vegetables arrive to the grocery store in pristine shape, so clean away any dirt or grime they might have with the OXO good grips vegetable brush. This brush has durable nylon bristles that stand up against stubborn grime and bacteria, and the non-slip grip ensures you won't drop it. It's great for potatoes, carrots, and more — plus, it's dishwasher-safe.

38. An Expandable Box That Keeps Your Loaves Of Bread Fresh Progressive Bread Keeper $10 Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter how big or small your loaf of bread is, because the Progressive bread keeper expands to fit — and keeps things fresher for longer. The air vents can be adjusted to allow however much air you want inside, and the built-in bread board makes it easy to slice fresh pieces of bread straight out of the keeper. Many Amazon reviewers noted how it's also great for brown sugar, and one even raved that "the opening is large enough to easily get a measuring cup in and out."

39. The Portable Door Lock That Keeps Your Valuables Safe While Traveling Rishon Enterprises Portable Door Lock $18 Amazon See on Amazon Maybe you're in a hotel and you don't trust the lock, or maybe the deadbolt to your Airbnb seems a little flimsy — either way, the Rishon Enterprises portable door lock can give you some added peace of mind. This lock installs in seconds without any additional tools or hardware required, and it's perfect for dorm rooms or bedroom doors when you'd like a little more security than usual.

40. An Electric Shaver That's Waterproof And Won't Irritate The Skin Panasonic Electric Shaver $15 Amazon See on Amazon With three ultra-sharp blades and a thin foil that contours to the shape of your body, the Panasonic electric shaver makes it easy to get those stubborn, unwanted hairs that always seem to evade razors. The shaver heads are flexible so that it's less likely you'll wind up with any accidental nicks, cuts, or burns — and since it's completely waterproof, you can also use it while you shower. The blades are made from hypoallergenic stainless steel that won't rust over time, and the battery lasts for up to 20 minutes when fully charged.