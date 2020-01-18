41 Products On Amazon That Have Become Extremely Popular By Word Of Mouth

In marketing, customer loyalty is one of the most valuable forms of advertising out there — and as both a marketing writer and an avid online shopper, I've seen the benefits from both sides. Small companies (who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford the exposure) get some much-deserved recognition, while buyers get real, unbiased recommendations from actual people who have tried the product — and genuinely loved it. In short, word-of-mouth marketing is one of the best ways to learn about products that are actually worth the hype.

But what if your friends aren't necessarily big shoppers, or if they prefer different product categories altogether? Luckily, in those cases, the internet has your back. Some products have thousands of reviews to back them up, while others are constantly getting recognized on forums and discussion websites like Reddit. Then there are blog posts, YouTube tutorials, crowd-funding campaigns, and social media feedback. When you don't have a real-life community of fellow shoppers, strangers on the internet are more than willing to share their honest opinions.

So if you're always in the market for products that come highly recommended, check out these 41 genius things; all of them are available on Amazon, and all of them gained most of their popularity because real people couldn't stop raving about them.

1. This Spicy Honey That People "Put On Everything" Mike’s Hot Honey $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Pizza, tacos, potatoes, vegetables, toast, even ice cream — you name it, and according to buyers, Mike's Hot Honey makes it better. The easy-squeeze bottle is filled with 100% real honey that has a spicy chili-pepper kick. "I am close to obsessed with putting it on everything at this point," one reviewer wrote, and thousands of others agree.

2. These Damage-Free Car Mounts With 16,000 Reviews WizGear Magnetic Car Mount (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon There are several reasons why these WizGear car mounts have over 16,000 reviews: For one, they attach to your car vent so they won't damage your dashboard. For another, they grasp your phone using a sturdy but easy-release magnet that works regardless of the size or case. Finally, they come in a pack of two for just $11, so it's no wonder people "have been verbally recommending it to everyone [they] know."

3. An Immune-Boosting Nasal Swab Made With Manuka Honey Cold Bee Gone Nasal Swab $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Teachers, parents, nurses, and those who are always catching colds swear by Cold Bee Gone — a nasal swab made from natural, homeopathic ingredients. The secret is manuka honey, which is both antibacterial and immune-boosting to tackle existing microbes in the nasal passages and keep you healthy moving forward. Some also use it for allergies, and most buyers rave, "I’m convinced this product works."

4. This "Great Tool" For The Avid Baker The Smart Baker Cheat Sheet Apron $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The Smart Baker may protect your clothes from stains and splatters — but it's not your average apron. That's because it has a genius cheat sheet printed onto the bottom, so you can check common conversions and pan measurements at a glance. Get it in five colors, and you can even opt to personalize the apron with your name or a phrase.

5. The "Best Acne Patches" Buyers Have Ever Tried Avarelle Acne Absorbing Cover Patch $9 | Amazon See On Amazon "I have used various acne patches," one reviewer wrote, but Avarelle patches are "hands down the BEST." They use a combination of hydrocolloid, tea tree, and calendula oil to absorb the contents of a pimple and tackle the bacteria inside, so the blemish can heal faster. They're also transparent, effectively protect the area, and work well overnight.

6. This Meme-Based Game That Raised $230K On Kickstarter WHAT DO YOU MEME? $30 | Amazon See On Amazon What Do You Meme launched on Kickstarter in 2016, where it raised nearly $230,000. Now, it's one of the top-selling games on Amazon, and buyers say they "Couldn't. Stop. Playing." Each person chooses a caption card that they think best suits the popular meme picture in the middle; the judge then chooses their favorite, and if it's yours, you hold onto the meme card in hopes that you end up with the most by the end. It's inappropriate, definitely NSFW, and encompasses internet culture in all the best ways.

7. A Sleek Light Therapy Lamp That Could Boost Your Mood Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp $40 | Amazon See On Amazon "I highly recommend using this lamp if you are not getting good sleep or have the winter time blues," one buyer wrote about the Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0. This sleek but bright light therapy lamp produces 10,000 LUX of illumination, which is thought to hack the brain and body into thinking that they're receiving real sunlight. As a result, they produce happy hormones and alter your circadian rhythm for more energy — and since it's thin and lightweight, it fits effortlessly on your desk.

8. This All-In-1 Kit So You Can Brew Your Own Kombucha Kombucha Brewing Kit $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Millions of people have experienced the benefits of probiotic-rich fermented tea — but thousands are done paying high grocery-store prices. The Kombucha Brewing Kit was an instant hit when it launched, and gained even more popularity after appearing on Shark Tank. It comes with everything you need (including a jar with brew notes, pH strips, a scoby, and loose-leaf tea) so you can brew your own Kombucha affordably, at home, and without guesswork.

9. This Fabric Shaver That People Are Way Too Excited About Conair Fabric Defuzzer $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Why is there so much hype surrounding the Conair fabric defuzzer? Put simply, this handheld gadget effortlessly removes lint, pilling, and fuzz, so every fabric-covered thing you own looks brand new again. "Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby," one buyer wrote. "I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh."

10. A Bathroom Accessory Buyers "Can't Live Without" Squatty Potty $22 | Amazon See On Amazon "Can't live without this!" one reviewer wrote. "Something everyone should have. Wish they made travel size." The Squatty Potty is widely recognized on forums and blogs as one of the most revolutionary things to ever happen to your poop schedule. The ergonomic design lifts your legs up so you're sitting in a squatting position, which allows your colon to straighten out for complete elimination. It's also durable, easy to clean, and hugs your toilet bowl to save space.

11. This Flexible Tripod That'll Change Your Photography Game UBeesize Tripod $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you use a GoPro, a professional camera, or a smartphone, the UBeesize tripod ensures that you get the best angle every time. Unlike your average mount, this one has three flexible, foam-padded legs that wrap around poles or branches and stand straight on uneven surfaces. It's also extremely lightweight and compact — and it comes with a free wireless shutter button so you can snap selfies from afar.

12. A Foot Peel Mask That's "So Gross, But So Satisfying." Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Slip these Soft Touch booties over your feet for about an hour. Botanical ingredients like lemon, apple, aloe vera, milk, and salicylic acid will work to break down tough, thick calluses. Then, over the next coming weeks, the old skin will literally peel off like a snake while it's molting. "Though it is a bit gross to see the skin come off, it is also super satisfying, and ultimately nice to have baby soft feet," one buyer wrote.

13. This Wardrobe Staple That Buyers Would "Wear Every Day" Unbranded* Loose T-Shirt Dress $23 | Amazon See On Amazon "A friend purchased one and it looked awesome on her so I needed to get one," one buyer wrote, while another said, "I'd wear these everyday if I had enough of them!" The loose T-shirt dress from Unbranded* comes in 24 color options (both solid shades and patterns) and has a swing silhouette, a comfortable scoop neck, and — wait for it — two pockets. It's long-sleeved and goes well with leggings for cold weather, but it's also loose and breathable enough for hot weather, too. No wonder it's a wardrobe staple for thousands of buyers. Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

14. These No-Tie Laces That Work On Virtually Any Pair Of Shoes Lock Laces $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Work boots, athletic shoes, casual sneakers — Lock Laces turn virtually any pair of lace-up shoes into slip-ons. The stretchy, durable cord offers comfortable security while you're moving, but when it's time to go barefoot, you can just pop your heel out of the shoe. They come in almost any color and they fit all sizes, including kids' pairs. Basically, you'll never have to tie your laces ever again.

15. This "Little Thing That Brings Huge Joy" StopShroom $10 | Amazon See On Amazon From the makers of the cult-favorite TubShroom comes this solution to leaky tubs, low emergency drains, and sinks that won't fill up. The StopShroom is a universal stopper with a built-in suction cup to keep it steady, and it's compatible with other Shroom drain products. "I'm a tub reader and have been distracted and dismayed that my built-in tub stopper no longer has a tight seal," one buyer wrote. "This little stopper cover has brought me great joy — seriously!"

16. A Kid-Friendly Version Of Cards Against Humanity Kids Against Maturity $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Think of Kids Against Maturity as halfway between Cards Against Humanity and Apples to Apples. This card game may not be squeaky clean (it does occasionally bring up boogers and toilet humor), but it's PC enough for children of all ages — and buyers rave, "This game is a HUGE hit in our family!" Even adults enjoy playing, since they find themselves "snickering at innuendos."

17. The "Best Investment Ever" To Minimize Post-Shave Clean-Up BEARD KING $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're the one shaving or the one cleaning and snaking the sink, the BEARD KING will make your life "so much easier," according to buyers. One end wraps comfortably around your neck while the other end attaches to the mirror using sturdy suction cups. You can then groom to your heart's content, and the bib will catch any falling hairs so you can simply throw them away afterwards.

18. This All-Natural Deodorant That Has People "Shocked" Crystal Deodorant $6 | Amazon See On Amazon "I was extremely skeptical when I bought this," one person wrote, but they're now "shocked at how well it works." Crystal Deodorant is comprised of a natural mineral rock, which covers your underarms in an invisible, non-sticky layer of protection. This layer then traps odor-causing bacteria under the surface, so you can go days while smelling fresh.

19. This Must-Have Gadget If Bugs Love To Bite You Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool $10 | Amazon See On Amazon "If you live anywhere where insect bites are common, you need to own one of these!" buyers rave about the Bug Bite Thing. This aptly named product uses a gentle suction to remove saliva, venom, or stings from under the skin's surface, so the area stops swelling and itching. It's also lightweight, reusable, and easy to carry, so it's great for things like camping and concerts.

20. A Brilliant Way To Save Yourself Some Money Smart Funnel $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you use it for hair care products, condiments, cleaning products, makeup, or moisturizers, the Smart Funnel ensures that you never again waste a drop. This brilliant invention positions an old bottle on top of a new one, so all slow-draining liquids drip down for later use. It also allows you to store bottles upside-down for easier access to your products.

21. This Cult-Favorite Bluetooth Speaker — That Costs $25 OontZ Angle 3 $25 | Amazon See On Amazon People describe the OontZ Angle 3 as "powerful," "crystal clear," "shockingly good," and "the best Bluetooth speaker" they've ever owned — so you can understand why they're amazed at the price tag. All six color options cost less than $30, and they include a super long battery life, a 100-foot wireless range, and a three-angle design that fills an entire room with sound.

22. These Coffee Pods That Are Infused With Vitamins VitaCup Genius Coffee Pods (16-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon So many people enjoy their morning coffee — but their morning vitamins? Not so much. Luckily, VitaCup Genius coffee pods combine those two things into one effortless, great-tasting step. "I confess, I did not expect this to taste very good," buyers write, but it's "delicious enough" that they actually look forward to it. These 16 pods are compatible with most single-serve machines (including Keurigs) and are packed with MCTs, turmeric, cinnamon, and vitamins D and B.

23. A Charging Station, Outlet Extender, & Shelf In One Allstar Innovations Socket Shelf $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're low on outlets, table space, or both, the Allstar Innovations socket shelf will be the "best purchase" you've made in a very long time. It installs right over any standard outlet to provide two USB ports, six wide-spread AC outlets, and a large shelf that can hold up to 10 pounds. As a result, countless buyers use it to hold their phones, tablets, virtual assistants, rechargeable toothbrushes, Bluetooth speakers, and more.

24. This Brilliant Way To Keep Your Canned Drinks Chilled BrüMate Hopsulator $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The BrüMate Hopsulator fits all 12-ounce slim cans, including beers, sodas, spiked seltzers, and energy drinks. It then uses a sweat-proof insulated technology to keep your beverages ice-cold and carbonated for hours. You can get it in a massive range of designs (including ombre, sparkly, and wood grain), and buyers advise "Buy two if you’re getting this as a gift so you’re not jealous like I am."

25. These Melatonin Gummies That Buyers Call "A Miracle" OLLY Sleep Melatonin Gummies $15 | Amazon See On Amazon "I have tried other sleep aides, but none have done the trick," one buyer wrote. "These have worked miracles" OLLY sleep gummies taste like delicious blackberries and use only natural supplements, including melatonin, L-theanine, chamomile, and lemon balm. They're also non-habit-forming and allow you to wake up in the morning without that groggy, knocked-out feeling.

26. This Vacuum Attachment That Makes Cleaning "So Much Easier & Faster" Sealegend Dust Vacuum Attachment $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Most vacuum attachments are ineffective against dust for two reasons: First, they can't reach deep into crevices, and second, they suck up any small objects that might be on your tables or shelves. The Sealegend attachment, on the other hand, has tiny tubes that flex around objects to pick up only small particles. It comes with a universal adapter to fit most vacuums and is a number-one best seller because it makes cleaning "so much easier and faster."

27. "The Only Thing" That Gets Reviewers' Babies To Sleep Baby Shusher $35 | Amazon See On Amazon The Baby Shusher is a compact, wireless sound machine that makes a calming, human-like shushing-noise, so you don't have to stand crib-side for hours. It works for intervals of 15 or 30 minutes, and it's won multiple awards from parenting communities. "This thing works," one reviewer wrote, both for their own baby and a friend's: "She said they used it in the hospital after the baby was born and it was the only thing that calmed her."

28. This Water-Resistant Backpack That Folds Up When Not In Use HIKPRO Packable Backpack $16 | Amazon See On Amazon While you're hiking, camping, exploring a new city, or walking around a festival, the HIKPRO backpack stores and protects all your essentials — but when you're traveling to and from your destination, it folds into a tiny square so you can pack it away in your suitcase. The interior offers a 20-liter capacity and multiple storage compartments, while the water-resistant exterior is available in 10 color options to suit any traveler.

29. These Professional-Looking Pants That Feel Like Pajamas Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jeggings $21 | Amazon See On Amazon "They are soft, not too tight, and feel like I am wearing pajamas," one buyer raved about Amazon Essentials' pull-on jeggings, and tons of others agree. These stretchy pants come in patterns and solid colors that look like work slacks — or you can get them in jean-like designs for more casual outfits. And, the cherry on top: They're available in three different inseams for short, regular, and long sizes. Available sizes: X-Small Short - XX-Large Long

30. These Silicone Sponges That Resist Odors And Build-Up Peachy Clean Silicone Scrubber (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of bacteria, mildew, and leftover food, these cult-favorite sponges smell like peaches. That's partially because they're infused with fragrance and antimicrobial technology, but it's also because the durable, non-scratch silicone rinses free of build-up and odors. In addition to all that, they're fast-drying and dishwasher-safe — and they come in a pack of three, so you'll be set for quite a while.

31. This Toilet Light That Has People Asking, "Where Has This Been All My Life?" LumiLux Toilet Light $13 | Amazon See On Amazon According to buyers, the LumiLux toilet light is "soothing, eerie, beautiful, functional, needed." It attaches to the side of the bowl and turns on when you enter the room. Choose between multiple dimmer settings and 16 colors, or let it cycle through all of them. "It’s strangely satisfying to enter into the bathroom in the dead of night and see the brilliant blue light glowing from between the lid and the seat."

32. These Eco-Friendly Food Bags That Are Durable & Reusable Stasher Silicone Food Bag $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Stasher food bags have over 3,200 reviews and were the first reusable alternatives on the market. They're made from eco-friendly, BPA-free silicone that can withstand extreme temperatures, so you can pop them in the freezer or even use them alongside sous-vide cookers. They also come in various sizes and colors, and they're dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

33. A Ceramic Safety Blade With Countless Uses Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter $7 | Amazon See On Amazon "They advertise them for cutting coupons out and they do, but I just keep finding more uses for them," one buyer wrote about the Slice safety cutter. The handheld design and long-lasting ceramic blade also work well for scrap-booking, wrapping gifts, cutting duct tape, conducting kid-friendly crafts, and opening bags and stubborn packaging — and, best of all, the blade never rusts and a portion of each sale is donated to autism research.

34. "An Absolute Game Changer" If You Experience Chafing Calmmé Anti-Chafe Cream $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with gentle, hypoallergenic ingredients, Calmmé cream aims to reduce chafing between thighs, under your arms, against athletic clothing, or on your chest. It's non-greasy, non-sticky, and can be used on broken skin without stinging, and so far, reviewers can't stop raving: "Finally a product that does what it says it does," one wrote, while another said, "It is an absolute game changer."

35. This Collapsible Salad Spinner That's So Easy To Store Prepworks by Progressive Collapsible Salad Spinner $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Salad spinners are endlessly useful tools to have in your kitchen — but most people avoid purchasing them due to limited storage space. That's why Prepworks by Progressive designed a collapsible salad spinner, which uses flexible silicone edges so the whole thing collapses down to just a few inches. Even the spinning handle lays flat when not in use, and the interior basket doubles as a colander for rinsing and straining while the exterior can be used as a bowl.

36. These Magnetic Lashes That Attach To The Included Liner HSBCC Magnetic Eyelashes $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've never had success with glue-on false lashes, these magnetic ones come highly recommended from the beauty community. You get three pairs of varying intensities, all of which have tiny magnets along the base so they attach to the included magnetic eyeliner. There's also a pair of tweezers to help with application, and people say they're "so easy to use" and they "stayed on all day" without heaviness or irritation.

37. These Stylish Glasses That Block Blue Light From Screens Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon After purchasing these special glasses, people "noticed less eyestrain and [fewer] headaches" when staring at a computer all day. They also noticed better sleep after nighttime phone-usage, since the glasses reduce blue-light wavelengths, which inhibit melatonin production. Last but not least, people actually enjoy wearing them because they're clear, comfortable, stylish, and available in two-packs with a wide selection of colors.

38. Some Genius Brushes That Attach To Your Cordless Drill RevoClean Drill Brush Set (4-Piece) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon "What an amazing product! My bathroom tile grout looks brand stinking new!" one buyer wrote, while another said, "The $16 saved me hundreds by not having to regrout my tub." In fact, these RevoClean drill brushes clean countless items and surfaces, all while harnessing the power of your favorite cordless drill. They come in a pack of four different sizes and stiffnesses, and they're way more affordable than a power scrubber.

39. This White Noise Machine That Has Given Buyers Their Lives Back Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan $39 | Amazon See On Amazon Thousands and thousands of people credit the LectroFan for their rejuvenating, full-night's sleep — every single night. It offers 20, non-looping fan noises, which block out disruptive sounds, calm the mind, or give you a distraction-free work environment. Some even say it's the only thing that's improved their insomnia. "This little machine has given me my life back," one buyer wrote. "The best purchase I have made in years, maybe ever."

40. A Makeup Tool Shampoo That Helps Brushes Feel Like New Ecotools Makeup Brush Cleansing Shampoo $5 | Amazon See On Amazon "This was recommended to me by a friend who is a PRO. I went out and bought the largest size (best value) and I was immediately impressed by the results," said one reviewer about Ecotools brush shampoo. The hypoallergenic formula effortlessly removes bacteria and product build-up, so your shadow brushes blend without color transfer and your foundation brushes feel like new again.