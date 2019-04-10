41 Quick-Fix Solutions On Amazon For Your Nagging Problems

Problems happen in life — and there aren't always easy solutions. Fortunately, there are exceptions to that rule, and you'll find them right here on this list of 42 quick-fix solutions on Amazon for your nagging problems.

There's a better than good chance you have come across problems in your everyday life and you've thought, If only there was a product to fix this disastrous dilemma that I'd give the world to not have to deal with at 7 a.m.. The great news is that, because there are so many genius inventions on Amazon, the biggest issue you'll have is choosing just one.

Because eyeglasses and watches are always in need of mending, you'll find mini screwdrivers on this list and an 11-in-one multitool that's the size of a credit card. If you're experiencing headaches from staring at computer screens all day, have discovered at the last minute that the hem on your dress is loose (with not a thread or needle in sight), or have had the zipper to your jacket fall apart in your hands — rest assured, there is a smart and practical product on this list that will make your problems disappear.

Snag a few of these genius problem solvers and start living your best life ASAP.

1. These Mini Screwdrivers That Fix Everything From Glasses To Watches Optix 55 Mini Screwdriver (5 Pack) $11 Amazon See on Amazon No matter what little fix you need — glasses, laptops, watches — this set of five mini screwdrivers includes everything to get the job done with no drama. The set includes a flathead screwdriver, a Philips screwdriver, and three kinds of bolt holders (small, medium, and large).

2. A Must-Have Double-Sided Wardrobe Tape To Prevent Slips Fearless Tape $10 Amazon See on Amazon Keep hemlines and necklines exactly where you want them to be with this double-sided clothing tape. The tape can be safely applied directly to skin or on fabric, and it stays in place until you're ready to remove it.

3. This Solid Door Draft Stopper That Blocks Wind, Rain & Bugs From Your Home Baining Door Draft Stopper $10 Amazon See on Amazon Prevent windy drafts, pests, and annoying noises from infiltrating your home with this door draft stopper, which fills in the gap between your door and the floor. The stopper is made from three layers of silicone with a waterproof backing, and it's easy to install on any door.

4. An Odor-Eliminating, Wrinkle-Releasing Spray That Doesn't Require An Iron Downy Wrinkle Release Plus Spray (Pack of 2) $14 Amazon See on Amazon No iron? No problem — this amazing wrinkle release spray can actually flatten out most wrinkles in clothing and upholstery without an iron. It also helps remove static and odors and will make clothing look and feel brand new. It's particularly helpful when you're taking seasonal items out of storage.

5. The Blue Light Computer Reading Glasses That Block Glare From Screens Gamma Ray Optics $38 Amazon See on Amazon If you get headaches at the end of long work days, the problem could be your device's blue light. These computer reading glasses are the stylish and effective solution, as they block harmful blue light. More than 4,000 reviewers are huge fans of these glasses. One reviewer wrote: "I was having a lot of trouble with the florescent light and looking at my computer screen using this have helped me so much!"

6. These Individually Wrapped Shoe Shine Wipes That Make You Look Polished La Fresh Individually Sealed Shoe Shine Wipes (50 Wipes) $17 Amazon See on Amazon If your shoes are dull and damaged, they aren't going to do your outfit of the day justice. Carry these individually sealed shoe shine wipes in your bag and whip one out whenever your shoes need quick maintenance. The clear wipes work on leather shoes and can be repurposed to remove scuffs on purses and bags, as well.

7. This Goo-Removing Cleansing Spray That Lifts Up Sticky Messes Goo Gone Pro-Power Spray Gel $8 Amazon See on Amazon No matter what kind of gooey, sticky mess you've got happening, there's a solid chance this cleaning spray can remove it. The spray gel works to remove glue, ink, wax, marker, caulk, grease, oil, and more — without damaging the surface itself.

8. A Genius Sponge That Gets Rid Of Chalky Deodorant Stains Hollywood Fashion Secrets Deodorant Removing Sponge $6 Amazon See on Amazon It never fails — the second after you pull on that top or dress, you notice it has been stained by chalky deodorant. Now you have to douse it with water and hope it dries quickly, right? Or you could just run this genius deodorant-removing sponge over the stain and watch in amazement as it lifts up those annoying white stains.

9. An Adjustable Set of Bed Sheet Straps That Keep Sheets From Slipping FeelAtHome Bed Sheet Holder Straps $11 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your flat sheet from slipping at night with these bed sheet holder straps, which adjust to ensure your sheet stays firm against the mattress, no matter how often you toss and turn. These bed sheet fasteners fit all mattress sizes and are easy to attach and remove. That means there will be little extra work for you on laundry day.

10. These Adhesive Rug Grippers That Keep Area Rugs From Slipping Under You X-Protector Rug Grippers (8 Pieces) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Your rug shouldn't slip out from under you every time you walk on it. And, with these adhesive rug grippers, it won't anymore. The pack of eight grippers is safe on all floor types, and each one measures just 1/8-inch thick, meaning they won't add extra height to your rug. (But they will keep it from moving around.)

11. The Bamboo Purifying Bags That Remove Odors From Shoes And Bags Purrgo Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bag (2 Pack) $11 Amazon See on Amazon Slip these bamboo purifying bags into stinky shoes or hang them by their convenient hooks inside stale closets. They instantly get to work neutralizing bad odors and preventing new ones from forming. The eco-friendly bamboo material is free of fragrances and chemicals.

12. This Multi-Tool With 21 Functions That's The Size Of A Credit Card Multi-Too Card By Dollar MS $14 Amazon See on Amazon This multifunctional tool can do it all — and it has 21 functions in total. Use it as a bottle opener, box opener, cord cutter, Flathead screwdriver, pry bar, ruler, wrench, and more. It's made from stainless steel that will last forever and is the size of a credit card. Slip it in your pocket or wallet, and you'll always have it when you need it.

13. A Volumizing Dry Shampoo That Doesn't Leave White Residue Behind Klorane Dry Shampoo $20 Amazon See on Amazon When you have zero time to wash your hair, apply this dry shampoo to your scalp and it saps up excess oils, gives roots major volume, and won't leave behind a messy white residue like other dry shampoos. This product relies on oat milk and rice starch to cleanse and create body when your hair feels limp and oily.

14. The DIY Zipper Repair Kit So That You're Never Caught In A Jam Zipper Rescue Repair Kits $12 Amazon See on Amazon When your zipper jams or breaks, don't fret — this zipper repair kit contains 11 replacement sliders, four bottom stops, and six top stops. All you'll need is a set of pliers and you'll have that zipper fixed in a flash.

15. A 2-In-1 Jack Adapter For Phones & Headphones Alcoco Headphone Jack Adapter $10 Amazon See on Amazon Plug in this 2-in-1 jack adapter to a lightning port and use it in two ways: as a speedy charger for your phone and to plug in your headphones, earphones, or speakers.

16. These Elastic No-Tie Laces That Turn Sneakers Into Slip-On Shoes Lock Laces $8 Amazon See on Amazon Imagine never having slow your run or stop what you're doing to bend down and tie your sneakers — these elastic no-tie laces make that a convenient reality. The laces fit all standard sneakers and are simple to install. They come in 12 colors and feature a smart drawstring tie to tighten or loosen them as needed.

17. An Acne-Fighting Set Of Patches That Heal Pimples Overnight Mighty Patch (36 Count) $12 Amazon See on Amazon Heal painful pimples while you sleep when you wear these acne patches, which are infused with natural hydrocolloid that soaks up pus and reduces inflammation. The patches come in different sizes and are transparent (so no one will even notice you're wearing them.)

18. This Lint-Removing Brush That Cleans Itself So You Can Avoid The Grossness Mudeela Pet Hair Remover Brush $12 Amazon See on Amazon Make the constant duty of cleaning up after your pet a lot less gross with this pet hair remover brush. It removes hair and fur from upholstery and clothing, and it's self-cleaning so you never have to touch what it brings up. You'll also money in the long run by not having to buy refills.

19. These Sturdy Packing Cubes So You Can Organize Your Wardrobe For Travel TravelWise Packing Cube System (5 Pieces) $23 Amazon See on Amazon Organize all the clothing you plan to take away with you in these lightweight, durable nylon packing cubes, and you'll be able to find exactly what you need when you arrive at your final destination. The set of cubes — which consists of one small cube, two medium ones, and two large ones — has secure, wrap-around zippers. Plus, each of them is constructed with breathable mesh and available in seven colors.

20. A Solution For The Gap Between Your Stover & Counter Where Food Constantly Falls Kettio Silicone Stove Counter Gap Cover (Set of 2) $10 Amazon See on Amazon If there's a gap between your stove and counter where spices, pasta, and every other ingredient you're cooking loves to fall, cover it up pronto with these silicone stove counter gap covers. The covers can be adjusted to fit the gap by your stove (just give them a snip with scissors) and they're dishwasher safe. They come in four colors: black, white, clear, and translucent white.

21. This Self-Cleaning Hair Brush Because No One Cleans Their Brushes Enough Qwik Clean Self Cleaning Hair Brush $20 Amazon See on Amazon This self-cleaning brush addresses the brush-cleaning dilemma by making the process easy: Squeeze a button on the back and the bristles retract for easy hair removal. The brush is great for detangling and styling, and it comes in five colors.

22. The Safe Toilet Spray That Kills Bad Odors & Keeps Bathrooms Smelling Fresh Poo-Pouri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray (Set of 2) $15 Amazon See on Amazon Before you even use the bathroom, ease your anxieties about potential odors by spraying this toilet spray into toilet water. It'll neutralize foul smells upon contact. The spray is non-toxic, safe for toilets, and comes in natural scents like coconut and citrus.

23. This Foot & Hand Massage Roller With Soothing Bumps That Works Right Away GoFit Food and Hand Massager $25 Amazon See on Amazon Giving aching feet or hands fast relief with a massage roller designed just for them. This roller bar has bumpy patterns that soothe and relieve pains. One reviewer wrote: "For the past two years, I have been dealing with plantar fasciitis ... I decided to give this a try along with a muscle roller stick. I tried it out as soon as I got it and I have to say that my feet instantly felt so much better."

24. An Adhesive Patch For Ripped Leather & Vinyl Furniture MastaPlasta Self-Adhesive Patch For Leather & Vinyl $20 Amazon See on Amazon When your leather or vinyl upholstery starts to come undone, you don't have to find expensive replacement solutions right away. This self-adhesive patch for leather and vinyl, which also works on suede and other fabrics, can be cut and adjusted to fit your problem area. It stays put and comes in 10 colors.

25. A Hair Catcher That Fits Right In Your Drain & Won't Slip Out Uxoz Drain Hair Catcher $13 Amazon See on Amazon Hair catchers that fit over your drain are great and all, but they also tend to slip and slide away as your tub fills up with water. This drain hair catcher, however, is different. You can insert it right into your drain, where it captures every last strand of hair and debris before it has a chance to mess with your pipes.

26. The Ultimate Plug-In Wall Charger With 6 Pivoting Outlets Echogear On-Wall Surge Protector $18 Amazon See on Amazon Safely plug in up to six devices and appliances with this one on-wall surge protector. The protector features six AC outlets that pivot in different directions for convenience.

27. A Strap For Your Phone That Protects It From Falls goStrap Finger Strap Screen Protector for Phones $8 Amazon See on Amazon Avoid disastrous phone drops that lead to broken screens and broken devices by simply attaching this finger strap screen protector to the back of your device. The protector has a loop for your finger so you can comfortably hold your phone while on the go. It comes in four colors.

28. These Smooth Spiral Hair Ties That Won't Damage Strands Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (4 Ties) $7 Amazon See on Amazon Styling your hair shouldn't lead to damaged hair. These spiral hair ties are smooth coils that slide through hair without pulling on your scalp or creating tangles and knots. They won't create weird bumps in your hair after you've let it down. And if they ever lose their shape, just apply heat to them with a blow dryer and they'll snap back.

29. An Adorable 'Mama' Who Absorbs Bad Odors In Your Fridge Chilly Mama Baking Soda Fridge and Freeze Odor Absorber $14 Amazon See on Amazon Eliminate nasty odors from your fridge with this adorable Chilly Mama odor absorber, which opens up so you can fill it with baking soda. It has a replacement indicator that lets you know when it needs to be refilled, but one fill lasts a few months and keeps your refrigerator smelling super fresh.

30. This Anti-Itch Scalp Treatment Made With Tea Tree Oil Design Essentials Scalp & Skin Care Anti-Itch Relief $9 Amazon See on Amazon Find fast relief for an itchy scalp and skin with this amazing dandruff hair treatment, which is made with antibacterial tea tree oil and aloe. Apply the treatment straight to your scalp to eliminate dry flakes and itching. It'll also help combat thinning hair and shedding. One reviewer wrote: "You don't have to use a lot so one bottle can last you for [three] maybe [four] months."

31. These Magnetic Lashes That You Apply Without Any Glue Venus Visage Magnetic False Eyelashes (4 Pieces) $11 Amazon See on Amazon Say goodbye to sticky, messy eyelash glue that can irritate sensitive eyes. These magnetic false eyelashes are the glue-free option you need for fast, lush lashes that apply in minutes. Plus, the handmade lashes can be cleaned and reused over and over again.

32. The 'Shark Tank' Winning Car Seat Gap Filler That Prevents Spills Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler (Set of 2) $20 Amazon See on Amazon Stop items like food, drinks, change, and your keys from dropping and becoming forever lost in the gap between your car seat and console with these car seat gap fillers. The Shark Tank winning product fits most vehicles and can expand or contract to fit most seat gaps.

33. An Eyeglasses Cleaning Tool Made From Microfiber That Doesn't Require Chemicals Or Water The Flash Store Mini Eyeglasses Cleaning Tool (12 Pieces) $7 Amazon See on Amazon These mini eyeglasses cleaning tools are made from microfiber, which absorbs dust and dirt and doesn't require water or a chemical cleaning agent to work. The unique design makes it possible to clean both sides of your glasses at the same time, and you'll get 12 colorful pieces in each order.

34. This Rechargeable Personal Blender For On-The-Go Smoothies Popbabies Personal Blender $37 Amazon See on Amazon No matter where you roam, you can take this rechargeable personal blender with you and whip up a healthy smoothie, shake, or baby food using just your USB adapter charging cable. The 14-ounce bottle comes with an ice cube tray and an ice tray funnel. As well, all the components are dishwasher safe.

35. A Gel Keyboard Cleanser That Looks Like Slime, But Gets Rid Of All Debris Home DoReMi Keyboard Cleaner (4 Pieces) $13 Amazon See on Amazon It's slimy, weird, and totally efficient: This biodegradable gel keyboard cleanser is excellent at removing dirt, debris, and anything else sticking to your keyboard at the moment. All that's required is for you to lay the gel down on your surface, press it a few times, and lift it up.

36. These Wood Markers For Stains, Scratches, & Dents In Furniture & Floors Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) $10 Amazon See on Amazon No matter what color wood furniture you have around that's looks like it has seen better days, these furniture wood markers will help. These natural-looking markers touch up scratches and stains on wood floors, bedposts, nightstands, and more. And you can just resharpen and reuse them.

37. A Fast-Dry Polish For Nails That Protects Them From Chips Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Nail Coat $6 Amazon See on Amazon Apply one coat of this dry fast top nail polish to polished nails and it shave minutes off of the time you have to wait for your nails to dry. It also protects nails against damage and makes your DIY mani super shiny.

38. An Adhesive Nipple Cover That You Can Wash & Reuse Charmking Reusable Nipple Covers $12 Amazon See on Amazon These adhesive nipple covers can be worn anytime you don't feel like rocking a bra but do want to cover up just a bit. They're made from medical-grade silicone, which is comfortable, soft, and ideal for sensitive skin. And you can wash and reuse them up to 50 times.

39. This Healing Lip Mask With Green Tea Extract Once Upon A Tea Green Tea Matcha Lip Masks $13 Amazon See on Amazon Get softer, smoother, healthier lips with the help of antioxidant-rich green tea. This green tea matcha lip mask heals chapped, tortured lips and hydrates with the help of coconut oil and vitamin E. If matcha is not your style, it also comes in strawberry and vanilla scents.

40. The 3-In-1 Makeup Brush With Three Application Tools In One Zoreya Makeup Brushes $9 Amazon See on Amazon There's no need to own three makeup applicators when this three-in-one makeup brush is the multitasking dynamo with a hidden secret. Inside the mineral powder brush you'll find a sponge applicator for liquid makeup and an angled brush for brow gel and eyeliner. The vegan brush is exceptional for travel and will save you space and money.