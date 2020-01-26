41 Things For Your Home With 5-Star Amazon Ratings That Are Rad As Hell

Have you ever bought an item without consulting the reviews? Because I have — it wasn’t pretty. If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it hundreds of times: reviews are your secret weapon when you’re shopping online. They’ll tell you the good, bad, or ugly of any product, and they’re an indispensable tool when it comes to browsing through all the brilliant products you can find on Amazon.

There’s only one slight problem — Amazon’s customer review section is massive. Some products even have thousands of reviews, which means it can be difficult to read each one and decide whether it's worth your money. That’s why I’ve come up with this list of Amazon products that are worthy of their five-star reviews.

From a memory foam mattress topper infused with cooling gel, to a handheld steamer that melts away wrinkles from your clothes, I’ve made sure to include a little something for everybody in this list. And in the event you change your mind after you've already checked out, Amazon makes it easy to return their genius products at any UPS store. So what are you waiting for? There's a cozy weighted blanket in here, and I can practically hear it calling your name.

1. Help Ease Insomnia And Anxiety With This Weighted Blanket ZonLi Weighted Blanket $56 | Amazon See On Amazon Going to bed with a weighted blanket like this one can help you fall asleep, as well as soothe anxiety. Available in 15 colors, this blanket is made from super-soft microfiber, and the high-density stitching ensures that the glass bead fillings stay evenly distributed.

2. These String Lights That You Can Use Indoors And Outdoors Twinkle Star String Lights $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Add a delightful atmosphere to your home with these string lights. They're waterproof so that you can use them outside, and there are eight lighting modes to choose from when setting the mood. The warm LED bulbs are incredibly energy-efficient, plus they have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours.

3. These Memory Foam Pillows That Reviewers Gave 5 Stars Dreaming Wapiti Pillows (2-Pack) $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Trust the 900 Amazon reviewers who gave these memory foam pillows five stars — they're more than worth the price. This pair of pillows is made from 100% shredded memory foam, plus you can even remove or add foam for a higher loft. They're also breathable, and the covers are made from eco-friendly bamboo fibers.

4. Help Keep Your Spine Properly Aligned With This Knee Pillow 5 Stars United Knee Pillow $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from 100% memory foam, simply pop this knee pillow between your legs before bed, and it'll help keep your spine aligned while you sleep. It's great for helping to alleviate pain from sciatica, pregnancy, or even just lower back soreness, and the removable cover is hypoallergenic.

5. Use These Smart Plugs To Control Your Devices Remotely T-Teckin Smart Plugs (4-Pack) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Plug your lights, toaster, or practically any other device into one of these smart plugs, and you'll be able to control it remotely using your smartphone. You can pair them with Alexa or Google Home in order to control them using voice commands, and they also let you set schedules so that your lights are on when you come home.

6. The Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That Helps Reduce Bedhead ALASKA BEAR Natural Silk Pillowcase $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are they incredibly soft, but these pillowcases are also made from 100% organic mulberry silk. They create less friction against your hair than regular cotton pillowcases, which in turn helps reduce bedhead and frizz. The hidden zipper won't snag on your clothes or hair, plus many Amazon reviewers raved about how they're "well-made."

7. This Smart Light Bulb That You Can Control With Your Voice Philips Hue Smart Bulb $49 | Amazon See On Amazon Control the lighting in your home from across the room, or even from the other side of the world, with this smart light bulb. It's energy-efficient with a lifetime of up to 15,000 hours, and there are over 15 million colors to choose from when setting the mood. Pair it with Alexa or Google Home in order to control it using voice commands.

8. The Portable Clothing Steamer That's Perfect For Traveling MagicPro Portable Steamer $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Make sure that you're always dressed to impress — no matter where you are — with this steamer. The compact size makes it easy to pack in your suitcase, and you can also use it to straighten drapes or table linens. It only takes 25 seconds to heat up, plus each order also comes with a lint brush.

9. If You Love Chewy Brownie Edges, This Is The Pan For You Baker's Edge Brownie Pan $37 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love that chewy edge on your brownies, you'll want to add this pan to your cart immediately. The labyrinth design means that every slice of brownie has a chewy edge, and it's able to hold any standard box mix without any adjustments. It's made from ultra-durable aluminum, plus it's coated in nonstick for easy cleaning.

10. This Mattress Topper Infused With Cooling Gel Beads LINENSPA Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Infused with cooling gel beads, this mattress topper is made from super-plush memory foam that contours to the shape of your body for added comfort. The gel helps prevent you from overheating while you're sleeping, and one five-star Amazon reviewer even raved that "my hips and shoulders have great support."

11. The Manual Coffee Press You Can Use In The Wilderness AeroPress Coffee Maker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're roughing it out in the woods, or relaxing at home, this manual coffee press can brew a cup of Joe that's full-flavored without any bitterness. The microfilter prevents grit from escaping into your cup, and it's versatile enough that you can also use it to make delicious espresso.

12. These Swedish Dishcloths That Are Ultra-Absorbent DII Swedish Dishcloths (3-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Capable of absorbing up to 15 times their own weight, these Swedish dishcloths are an eco-friendly alternative to wasteful paper towels. Not only are they available in 12 attractive patterns, but they're also lint-free so that you can also use them when dusting or cleaning glass. But the best part? They're even compostable.

13. These Flameless Candles That Help You Set A Romantic Mood Comenzar Flickering Birch Candles (3-Piece Set) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to look like real birch branches, these flameless candles have a very similar look and feel to regular candles — but without the danger of an open flame. The batteries last for up to 150 hours so that you can easily leave them "burning" overnight, and the included remote lets you adjust the brightness.

14. The Gadget That Helps Keep Your Opened Wine Bottles Fresh Sello Wine Preservation System $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to regulate the oxygen and moisture levels in your bottles, this stopper is an easy way to help keep your opened wine fresh for later. It doubles as a dripless spout so that you don't have to remove it from the bottle to pour, plus it also works with liquor and beer.

15. The Alarm Clock That Gently Wakes You Up Like The Actual Sun Philips Sunrise Alarm Clock $115 | Amazon See On Amazon Use the sunrise function to gently wake yourself up in the mornings, or use this alarm clock's sunset function to help you drift off to sleep at night. It uses light to tap into your body's circadian rhythms, which then triggers hormones that can help you feel refreshed. There's a snooze function in case you want to sleep later, plus it even has a built-in FM radio.

16. An Eco-Friendly Food Bag Made From Reusable Silicone Stasher Reusable Food Bag $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from food-grade silicone, this bag is the eco-friendly way to store your leftovers. The pinch-lock seal helps keep your food fresh, and it's reusable so that it can help you save money on flimsy plastic baggies over time. You can grab it in seven different colors, plus it's completely BPA-free.

17. This Tool That Lets You Spiralize Your Vegetables Sedhoom Handheld Spiralizer $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Make delicious vegetable noodles using this handheld spiralizer. It features four food-grade, stainless steel blades that easily slice through zucchinis, cucumbers, carrots, sweet potatoes, and more, plus the handle is ergonomically designed for a comfortable grip.

18. This Cooler That Helps You Keep Your Cold Bottles Chilled Asobu Can Cooler $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with rust-resistant stainless steel, this vacuum-insulated cooler is designed to help keep your cold drinks chilled for hours and hours. It fits any standard beer bottle or can, plus the lid even has a built-in bottle opener so you don't have to carry one with you.

19. This Rack That Helps You Keep Your Broom Closet Organized Home-It Broom Holder $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Able to securely hold over 20 pounds, this rack is great for mops, brooms, shovels, rakes, clippers, or practically any other tool that clutters up your closets and garage. The rolling ball grips adjust to fit your handles, plus there are six hooks where you can easily store gloves, rags, and more.

20. Keep Your Clothes Looking Almost-New With This Fabric Shaver Conair Fabric Shaver $25 | Amazon See On Amazon You can use this fabric shaver on more than just your clothing, as it also removes fuzz from your furniture to help keep it looking almost-new. The battery is rechargeable so that you don't have to spend money on replacements, and there's even a built-in lint catcher for added convenience.

21. This Silverware Organizer That Comes With A Second Tray For Knives Joseph Joseph Cutlery Organizer $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to store more cutlery using less space, this organizer also comes with a second tray that has enough storage for up to nine knives. The angled compartments ensure that your cutlery stays sorted without any mixing, and the non-slip feet prevent it from sliding around in your drawers.

22. The Personal Blender That's Perfect For Busy Mornings Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This personal blender not only requires very little counter space, but the blending container also doubles as a portable travel cup. It's great for dorms, RVs, or even just cramped kitchens, and the stainless steel blades easily power through tough ice so you can make delicious smoothies.

23. Add Flair To Your Pantry With These Chalk Markers And Labels Chalkola Liquid Chalk Marker Pens (6-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon I've always dreamed of having an Instagram-worthy pantry, and with these chalk markers it's finally a possibility. They're dust-free as well as non-toxic, plus each order also comes with 50 black chalkboard labels in eight varying shapes. And if you accidentally misspell something, the chalk ink easily wipes off with a damp towel.

24. An Air Fryer That's Large Enough To Feed The Whole Family Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer $100 | Amazon See On Amazon Get the same deliciously crispy texture in your foods, without the mess that hot oil creates, when you use this air fryer. It's great for appetizers, fries, chicken wings, baked goods, and more, plus the automatic shut-off helps prevent your meals from overcooking.

25. This Cleaning Gel That's Perfect For Awkward Nooks And Crannies ColorCoral Universal Cleaning Gel $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from biodegradable materials, this gel won't stick to your hands, but it will get all those crumbs out from underneath your keyboard. You can also use it to clear away dust from the awkward nooks and crannies in your home — air vents, dirty speakers, and more are no match. It's reusable until the color turns dark, plus the lightweight lemon scent is refreshing.

26. This Humidifier That Can Run For More Than 60 Hours Homech Cool Mist Humidifier $56 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do the adjustable output controls let you choose precisely how damp your air becomes, but this humidifier is also great for anyone looking for some dry air relief. It's able to run for over 60 hours when the reservoir is full, and the automatic shut-off function helps keep you safe when the water runs dry.

27. This Dimmable LED Lamp With A Built-In USB Port TaoTronics Desk Lamp $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Lesser lamps can cause strain on your eyes, whereas this one provides a flicker-free light that's great for reading or studying. The LED bulb is incredibly energy-efficient, and the brightness is adjustable depending on your preferences. But the best part? There's also a built-in USB port where you can easily charge your devices.

28. The Popular Instant Pot That Can Steam, Sauté, And More Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for an easy way to get dinner on the table after a busy day? This instant pot is the answer. You can use it as a slow cooker so that your dinner is ready when you get home, or you can also use it as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, warmer, or even to sauté foods. It's large enough to feed an entire family, plus the inner pot is made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

29. The Kit That Turns Your Power Drill Into A Heavy-Duty Scrubber Drillbrush Power Scrubber Kit $15 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be difficult to remove dirt from your grout, so turn your power drill into a heavy-duty scrubber with this kit. The stiff nylon bristles easily clear away stubborn grime, and they won't scratch delicate surfaces like tile or porcelain. Each kit comes with three different brush heads, and many Amazon reviewers wrote about how effective they are on soap scum.

30. This Tray That Gets Frozen Foods Thawed Quickly Zintak Defrosting Tray $36 | Amazon See On Amazon If you forgot to thaw your frozen ingredients for dinner, just place them on this tray to get them defrosted quickly. There's no electricity or chemicals required, and it's more effective than zapping your food in the microwave. It's large enough that you can easily thaw multiple ingredients at once, plus it's made from extra-durable aluminum.

31. The Spinning Mop Made From Ultra-Absorbent Microfiber O-Cedar Spin Mop System $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Featuring a telescoping handle and flexible head, this mop can be used wet to clean your floors, or dry for dusting around the house. The bucket has a wringing well that's operated using the convenient foot pedal so that you don't have to bend over, plus there's even a splash guard to help keep everything neat.

32. A Sweatshirt That Feels Like You're Wrapped In A Cozy Blanket The Comfy Original Blanket Sweatshirt $40 | Amazon See On Amazon The next time you want to Netflix and chill, this blanket sweatshirt is a must-have. It's made from super-soft microfiber and lined with fleece sherpa, plus the oversized hood helps you keep warm if you wear it outdoors. Choose from 17 fun colors, including burgundy, purple, red, patriotic, and more.

33. Keep Your Important Items Nearby With This Bedside Tray BedShelfie Bedside Shelf $20 | Amazon See On Amazon I like to keep all my important items near me when I sleep, which is why I have this shelf attached to my bed. It's great for books, phones, remotes, glasses, or practically any other important item you don't want to lose. There are zero tools required for installation, and it's able to safely hold up to 15 pounds.

34. A Chopper That Takes The Work Out Of Preparing Vegetables Mueller Chopper Pro $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Make your own salsa, guacamole, and more with this food chopper. It's an easy way to save yourself some work when preparing meals, and each order comes with seven interchangeable blades made from rust-resistant stainless steel. It disassembles so that it's easy to clean, plus it's completely BPA-free.

35. This Filter That Helps Improve The Water Quality In Your Shower AquaBliss Shower Filter $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Chlorine can cause your skin to dry out, or even irritate eczema — so use this shower filter to remove the harsh chemicals from your water. It removes odors, pesticides, chlorine, pharmaceuticals, dirt, and more, plus it easily installs without any tools required.

36. This Smart Light Switch That's Compatible With Alexa TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Switch $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Simply install this smart light switch, and you'll easily be able to use the downloadable app to control your overhead lights when you aren't home. You can pair it with Alexa or Google Home so that you can control it using voice commands, plus the app also features step-by-step installation instructions to help you get started.

37. An Air Purifier That's Great For Pet Odors, Allergens, And More LEVOIT Air Purifier $80 | Amazon See On Amazon Ideal for anyone who suffers from allergies or asthma, this air purifier is designed with a three-stage filtration system that removes airborne bacteria, allergens, pet odors, smoke, and more. The whisper-quiet sleep mode allows you to use it while you're snoozing, and the built-in night light is also dimmable.

38. The Coffee Grinder That Lets You Adjust How Coarse Your Grounds Are KRUPS Flat Burr Coffee Grinder $50 | Amazon See On Amazon If you truly love coffee, then this grinder is right up your alley. Unlike other grinders, this one lets you choose how coarse your beans come out, which makes it great for brewing espresso, cold brew, and more. The built-in cleaning brush makes it easy to sweep away leftover grounds, plus it automatically turns off after the end of the grinding cycle.

39. A Set Of Knives Made From High-Carbon Stainless Steel ZWILLING Knife Block Set (12-Piece Set) $72 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are they made from high-carbon stainless steel, but this knife set also comes with six steak knives for casual dinners at home. The hardwood storage block gives this set a classy appearance that looks great perched on your countertop, and each order also comes with a sharpening rod.

40. This Shower Head Designed With An Ergonomic Handle AquaDance Handheld Shower Head $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to fit any standard shower arm, this shower head can be also used as a handheld for added versatility. The handle is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hands, and the jets easily rub clean from any limescale. One Amazon reviewer even raved that they were "very impressed" by the high-quality chrome finish.