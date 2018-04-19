42 Products On Amazon That Are Cult-Favorites Because They Effing Work

The age-old phrase "Don't trust everything you see" has evolved a lot over the years. First, it applied to just television. Now, it's "Don't trust everything you read on the internet," but every once in a while, the internet surprises you. Take, for example, these cult-favorites on Amazon that you'll be obsessed with, because they actually do what they say they do.

If you search hard enough amidst the nonsense and useless items, you'll find the products that seem too good to be true, but they actually work. Personally, this is one of my favorite topics to cover, and maybe that's just because (even when it comes to products) I love an underdog. Some of the best purchases I've ever made started out with a whole lot of doubt, but after going out on a limb, I found that my complexion really was smoother or I actually did sleep better. Maybe that's what's so gratifying about them in the first place.

So if you're looking for products that actually live up to the hype, check out these cult favorites on Amazon. The ratings are high, the reviewers can't stop raving, and the before and after pictures are extremely satisfying, so what can you lose?