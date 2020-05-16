42 Products That Work So Well You'll Be Mad You Didn't Buy 'Em Sooner

There's nothing quite like accidentally discovering a product that works really, really well. I'm talking about those affordable little purchases you make just for fun, and then end up loving the outcome. I mean, I'm not necessarily expecting quality when I throw fiscal responsibility to the wind — but when it works out in my favor, you bet I'm going to brag about it.

1. A Sink Strainer That Helps Prevent Expensive Clogs Full Circle Sinksational Sink Strainer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit most drains, this strainer is a cost-effective way to help keep your pipes clean and clear. The flexible rim creates a seal so that debris and other bits of food can't escape, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "the removable stopper works great and the strainer part is easy to clean out (one kitchen job I hate)."

2. This Storage Bin That Attaches To The Corner Of Your Sink INTOLIVES Corner Sink Strainer $12 | Amazon See on Amazon With dozens of drainage holes on the bottom, this sink basket shouldn't grow mildew and grime as quickly as competing bins. There's a suction cup on the back that firmly adheres to your sink walls, and you can even use it to dry small dishes. Flatware, baby bottles, and other small items fit.

3. The Steam Cleaner That Works All Around Your Home Comforday Multi Purpose Steam Cleaner $38 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether your car seats, curtains, or even windows need cleaning, this steamer will effortlessly melt away grime and grease with hardly any work on your part. The extra-large water tank provides continuous steam for up to 20 minutes, and each order comes with nine attachments so you can use it on everything from grills to granite.

4. This Peeling Liquid That Makes Your Feet Super Smooth TONYMOLY Shiny Foot Super Peeling Liquid $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Cracked, flaking feet are a thing of the past once you let your feet soak in this peeling liquid. It's formulated with stimulating peppermint extract as well as argan oil for a nourishing dose of hydration, and peeling can start as soon as four days after use (though most reviewers saw results after about seven days).

5. The Closet Organizer With 4 Extra-Large Cubbies StorageWorks 4 Section Hanging Closet Organizer $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of cluttering up your closet shelves with blankets and sheets, just stash them in this organizer. It's made with four extra-large cubbies that can handle purses, shirts, pants, and more. Plus, the included hangers are designed to hang on various closet rods.

6. A Container That Helps Prevent Your Sliced Onion From Spoiling Hutzler Onion Saver $5 | Amazon See on Amazon A sliced onion will quickly become mushy in your refrigerator, so why not keep it in this onion saver? It's completely BPA-free, and it keeps that pungent onion smell contained so that your fridge stays smelling fresh. The best part? It's easy to see and find — even in a crowded fridge.

7. This Tiered Spice Organizer With 3 Non-Slip Shelves Copco 3-Tier Spice Organizer $7 | Amazon See on Amazon You're not limited to solely spices with this tiered organizer — put it in your bathroom to organize lotions and soap, or even on your vanity for cosmetics. It's made from durable plastic, and each shelf features a non-slip lining to help keep your items from being knocked off.

8. A Set Of Mesh Bags That Help Keep Your Laundry Organized Gogooda Mesh Laundry Bag Set $14 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of seeing your clothes get knotted into a jumbled mess in the washer, try keeping them sorted with these laundry bags. Each order comes with seven bags in varying sizes, and they're made from tear-resistant nylon. The zippers lock into place so they don't pop open in the washer or dryer, and you can even use them to organize your suitcase while traveling.

9. The Sturdy Shoe Organizer That Sits On Your Door Whitmor Over the Door Shoe Rack $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Upgrade your small, cramped shoe rack with this extra-large one that can fit up to 36 pairs of shoes. The twelve shoe bars are also foldable so you can adjust the heights to fit shoes of different sizes. Plus, the non-slip pads on the door hooks help prevent accidental scratches.

10. A Versatile Pack Of Hooks Made From Stainless Steel Evob Stainless Steel Kitchen Hooks $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Use them to hang denim and bags in your closet, or use these hooks in your bathroom for wet towels and loofahs. They're made from rust-resistant stainless steel, so you don't have to worry about corrosion. Plus, many Amazon reviewers raved about how they're "well made."

11. These Storage Hooks You Can Use Indoors And Outdoors Impresa Products Hooks (4-Pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Even though they're advertised as bike hooks, you can use these hooks all over your house to store power tools, hoses, furniture, and more. Each one is made from galvanized steel with a non-slip coating, and four hooks come with each pack. They can each hold up to 100 pounds.

12. A Flexible Scoop That's Perfect For Narrow Containers OXO Good Grips Flexible Scoop $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Since the head is made from flexible silicone, this scoop can easily fit into narrow containers, cereal boxes, pet food bags, and more. It's completely BPA-free, and the non-slip grip helps keep it comfortable in your hands. The silicone design is temperature-resistant, so you can even keep it in your freezer's ice maker. Plus, it's able to hold up to 1 cup.

13. This Exfoliating Brush That Helps Get Rid Of Ingrown Hairs Dylonic Exfoliating Brush $10 | Amazon See on Amazon The next time you see an ingrown hair or razor bump on your leg, just use this body brush to help exfoliate it away. There are no extra serums or lotions needed in order for it to be effective, and the ergonomic hand grip on the back gives you added control if you use it in the shower.

14. A Laundry Basket That Collapses For Easy Storage SAMMART Collapsible Plastic Laundry Basket $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it completely BPA-free, but this laundry basket is also collapsible so that it's easy to tuck away into storage when you're not using it. You can also use it as an open-air cooler during parties, since the plastic walls aren't perforated. Plus, it's available in five colors: purple, grey, red, blue, and teal.

15. This Convenient Tool That Helps You Hang Frames Evenly JAZIPO Picture Frame Hanger Tool $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Few things are as frustrating as realizing you've hung a frame crooked, so save yourself some stress with this handy tool. The built-in level makes it easy to ensure that your frame is straight — and there are even slidable points that let you mark where you need to pound in a nail into the wall.

16. A Food Scale That Comes In A Ton Of Fun Colors Ozeri Digital Multifunctional Food Scale $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in seven colors (including lime green, red, teal, and more), this food scale is an elegant addition to any kitchen. The weighing platform is finished with chic chrome, and it's able to read weights up to 11 pounds. Each order comes with two AA batteries, and the auto-shutoff feature kicks in after two minutes.

17. The Jar Opener That Opens Containers Of All Sizes Meyuewal Multifunctional Can Opener $10 | Amazon See on Amazon With an ergonomic handle for added comfort, this jar opener is a must-have for the kitchen. You can use it to easily open stubborn bottles, jars, and more (thanks to the different loop sizes), and the non-slip handles will work even if they're wet. As an added bonus, you'll get a multi-use bottle opener with your purchase.

18. A Cheese Grater That Comes With 3 Interchangeable Blades Geedel Rotary Cheese Grater $37 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of nicking yourself while shredding cheese? Then it might be time to give this rotary grater a try. It comes with three interchangeable blades that you can use to grate, slice, and shred cheese or veggies. There's also no electricity required — simply pump the hand crank, and you're ready to go.

19. The Rainfall Shower Head That Also Works As A Handheld AquaDance Anit-Clog Rainfall Shower $50 | Amazon See on Amazon A day at the spa can be expensive, so why not bring the spa to your home with this rainfall shower head? The anti-clog nozzles won't lose water pressure over time, but they'll also help prevent mold as well as mildew. And if you're worried about a complicated installation, don't — it's so simple that zero tools are required.

20. A Rechargeable Night Light That Turns On When It Senses Motion Sinvitron Multi-Function Motion Sensor Night Light $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Add it to your emergency preparedness kit, or even use this rechargeable light as a night light in your home. The built-in motion sensor allows it to turn on whenever anyone enters the room (making it perfect for closets), and the battery lasts for up to 16 hours.

21. This Chic Tissue Box With Additional Storage Space Eonyea Rectangular Tissue Box Cover with Storage $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from chic faux leather, this tissue box is a must-have for anyone looking to organize their coffee table, night stand, or desk. There are four extra compartments where you can easily stash pens, remotes, electronics, and more. Plus, it's available in eight different patterns.

22. An Electric Kettle Made With Durable Borosilicate Glass ICOOKPOT Multi-Use Electric Kettle $66 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the heat-resistant borosilicate glass more durable than the competition, but this electric kettle also features 16 pre-programmed cooking functions. Choose from options that allow you to brew green tea and coffee, or simply use it to heat up soup for lunch. The heating plate is made from stainless steel, and each order comes with a tea strainer, yogurt box, and steamed egg holder.

23. The Sliding Caddy Tray That You Can Put Your Coffee Maker On Comfecto Multiuse Handy Caddy Sliding Tray $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply put your coffee maker onto this this sliding caddy tray, and you won't have to drag it forward every morning when you're ready to brew. It's made from durable, BPA-free plastic, and it can hold up to 25 pounds. It's also great for toasters, mixers, blenders, and more.

24. A Handheld Steamer That Heats Up In Just 2 Minutes URPOWER Handheld Garment Steamer $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't get stuck waiting around for your steamer to heat up — just use this handheld version that gets hot in less than two minutes. The compact size makes it perfect for traveling, and the window on the side makes it easy to see how much water is left. Unlike other steamers, this one also comes with a heat-resistant glove.

25. The Instant Pot With 14 Pre-Programmed Cooking Functions Instant Pot $79 | Amazon See on Amazon On nights when you don't feel like cooking, just use this instant pot to effortlessly get dinner on the table. There are 14 one-touch smart programs that let you cook ribs, rice, yogurt, and more. Plus, the exterior is made from fingerprint-resistant stainless steel. One reviewer even raved that it's "a game changer for those that are short on time due to busy schedules."

26. A USB Humidifier You Can Take Practically Anywhere JAYWAYNE Portable Mini Humidifier $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep this USB humidifier in your suitcase the next time you're traveling, just in case the air in your hotel is uncomfortably dry. It's also great for tight spaces (like desks or nightstands), and it's able to produce mist for up to eight hours. You can easily fall asleep with it on, since it creates hardly any noise — and you can even use it in your car.

27. The Kitchen Knife That Can Be Used For Cheese, Veggies, And More Prodyne Multi-Use Knife $11 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're cutting up cheese, vegetables, or fruit — this multipurpose knife can get the job done. The blade is made from rust-resistant stainless steel that won't easily dull, and the openings in the blade help reduce friction for a smooth, gliding slice.

28. A Dehydrating Food Container That Can Make Dried Fruit Snacks Presto Electric Food Dehydrator $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for easy ways to save money? Then start making your own dried fruit snacks at home using this dehydrator. You can make your snacks as decadent as you please, since you get to control the ingredients. Plus, the transparent lid makes it easy to see how everything is going.

29. This Chopper That Lets You Create Fun Waffle Cuts DonLeeving Luckycivia Wavy Knife (4-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Use them on potatoes, zucchini, and cucumbers — or even use these handy choppers while preparing fruit salad for lunch. The blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and they creates waffle-like designs. One pack comes with four, and they each have a different colored handle.

30. A Carving Tool That Makes Vegetables More Fun KABB Vegetable Spiral Carving Tool $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Using this spiral carving knife is a great way to make eating vegetables just a little more fun. It's built with an ergonomic design that fits comfortably in your palms — and you can use it to make curly fries, spiralized zucchini, or even cucumber salads. You can even stuff the leftover peels so that nothing goes to waste.

31. The Steamer For Hot Dogs, Bratwurst, Buns, And More Nostalgia Coca-Cola Style Steamer $35 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're making bratwurst, hot dogs, breakfast sausages, or even veggie links — because this steamer can easily get the job done. The warming tray holds up to 12 buns at a time, and the cooking dial makes it easy to adjust the temperature: off, warming, or high.

32. A Portable Air Purifier That Hangs Around Your Neck PentaBeauty Air Purifier Necklace $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Breathe fresh air no matter where you are with this wearable air filter that hangs around your neck. The rechargeable battery lasts for more than 150 hours, and it's great for with allergies. There are zero filters that need to be changed, it can even help remove cigarette smoke.

33. This Juicer That Lets You Make Fresh OJ At Home BLACK+DECKER 34oz Citrus Juicer $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Few things are as refreshing as a glass of freshly-squeezed OJ in the morning, and this juicer does all the work for you. The built-in pulper lets you adjust how much pulp winds up in your final glass, and there's even a drip-free spout to help keep your counters clean.

34. A Memory Foam Pillow With A Cooling Bamboo Cover UTTU Bamboo Memory Foam Pillow $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Many other memory foam pillows can become hard and uncomfortable when temperatures dip low, but this one is filled with dynamic foam that's made to stay soft. The eco-friendly bamboo cover can help keep you cool, and the memory foam layers are removable (in case you prefer a lower loft).

35. The Eyelash Extensions That Are Easy To Apply FADLASH Volume Eyelash Extensions $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Having your lashes professionally done can be expensive, but this at-home kit is only $13. The curl can withstand high, sauna-like temperatures — so you don't have to worry about them drooping straight. One Amazon reviewer even wrote, "I got these for my friend/esthetician so she could use these on me and we were both blown away by the quality and ease to use."

36. A Primer That Helps Your Eyeshadow Last All Night Long Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Base $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Get your lids ready for pigment with this primer. The formula is waterproof as well as paraben- and cruelty-free, and the transparent base dries within seconds so you're ready for a smooth, creaseless application. It won't leave your complexion feeling greasy, either.

37. This Invigorating Eye Roller Infused With Caffeine, Mint, And Vitamin C Garnier SkinActive Eye Roller $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with brightening vitamin C along with stimulating caffeine and mint, this roller is great for reducing unwanted puffiness in the morning. One reviewer who uses it wrote, "Works great. Takes away the puffiness under your eyes within just a few minutes. Very satisfied with this purchase."

38. An Electric Shaver Plated With 18-Karat Gold Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are the razor heads plated with 18-karat gold, but this electric shaver is easy to use all over your legs (thanks to the ergonomic grip). The built-in LED light makes it simple to see those finer hairs you might've otherwise missed, and the battery is rechargeable for added convenience.

39. These Cages That Make It Easy To Wash Your Hats XQXA Baseball Cap Washer $12 | Amazon See on Amazon You can't really toss a baseball cap into the washing machine — unless you're using these cages, of course. They're made from high-quality plastic that won't snap during heavy wash cycles, and you can use them with both child- and adult-sized hats.

40. A Hydrating Under-Eye Balm That's Infused With Rosewater TULA Probiotic Skin Care Rose Glow $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Just give your under-eye areas a few swipes of this brightening balm every day to help reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. The added rosewater helps hydrate dry skin, and it leaves your skin with a dewy, freshly-glowing look.

41. The Face Mask That's Made With Australian Pink Clay Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask $49 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with real Australian pink clay, this face mask not only helps detoxify your skin, but it can also help reduce the appearance of your pores. Each order comes with a free applicator brush, and you only need to wear it for 10 minutes to experience the full benefits.