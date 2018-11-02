42 Soothing AF Amazon Products That Are Game-Changers For Anyone With Anxiety

I'm a big believer in retail therapy as a means to ease myself whenever I'm stressed out. Yes, I know this isn't a long-term solution to dealing with stress, but spending an hour scrolling through products on Amazon really does get my mind off of whatever's keeping me up at night — even if it's just for 20 minutes at a time. But here's the thing: there's a way to do retail therapy that actually does help provide some lasting solutions — and that's by purchasing products that actually work to curb anxious thoughts. And that's what all these soothing AF Amazon products do.

Some of these products work to calm the mind (encouraging a good night's sleep, for example), while others work to calm the body (like soothing inflamed skin or reducing eye puffiness). There's an essential oil inhaler that instantly puts your mind at ease. There's a facial toner that helps soothe skin issues caused by emotional stress. There's a heating pad that's contoured to fit around your shoulders so you can relax muscles that have been holding tension all day.

So if you struggle with anxious feelings (if you are feeling symptoms of anxiety, however, please go to a physician first!) go ahead and indulge in some real retail therapy — the therapeutic benefits of these products will last long after you hit the "place order" button.

Editor's Note: While these products can go a long way in relieving the stress of everyday life, if you have persistent anxiety, experience panic attacks, or exhibit other signs of an anxiety disorder, you should reach out to a health care professional.