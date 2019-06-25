42 Things On Amazon That Will Save You At Least $100

There are times when spending now means saving a lot in the future. And this list of money-saving products on Amazon that will save you at least $100 serves as evidence. Every single one of these tools, gadgets, and products provides a quicker, far less expensive fix for a problem (or potential problem) that could cost you double or triple as much to solve professionally.

Things come apart, come undone, or just become worn out over time. And instead of rushing out to purchase a similar gadget, appliance, or tool — which will eventually break the bank — having a few innovative products on hand that you can use to provide easy DIY fixes is the way to go.

This list of genius products includes a wide variety of options that range from a polish that treats and conditions worn-out wood furniture to a lash serum with outrageously good reviews that you’ll love so much, it may inspire you to cancel your next last extension appointment. There are cold brew coffee systems that will replace your expensive cup of Joe, reusable sheets that are an eco-friendly alternative to paper towels, and cooking gadgets that are as easy as ordering takeout.

Shop now, save later — because that's what you can expect from this amazing list of products.

1. A Polish That Lets You DIY Small Car Scratches And Blemishes TriNova Scratch Swirl Remover $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Taking care of scratches and other imperfections that can happen to your car adds up — big time. This scratch remover polish saves you money at the auto repair shop by allowing you to buff out scratches at home. This polish works best on minor scratches and blemishes.

2. A One-Step Hair Dryer And Styler For Sleek At-Home Blowouts Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Even if you don't possess the skills of a stylist, this hair dryer and styler will have everyone — even yourself — fooled. The tool features ionic technology to curb frizz and a brush with 1100 watts of heat that can be used to create sleek, straight hair or bouncy waves. It adds volume to hair, is good for all hair types, and one reviewer writes: "Blow drying my hair was never something I enjoyed. It would take me between 20 and 40 minutes to achieve the same results as I got with this brush in just over 8 minutes!"

3. The Cold Brew System That Whips Up Iced Coffee And Tea Ovalware Cold Brew Maker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Create delicious cold brew coffee (that's much less acidic than most) with this brilliant cold brew system. The cold brewer, which doubles as a serving carafe, locks in flavor and freshness for two weeks with an airtight seal, fits in your fridge shelf, and is dishwasher-friendly. It can also be used to make loose-leaf tea or to brew tea from tea bags.

4. These Natural-Colored Furniture Markers For Easy Touch-Ups Ram-Pro Furniture Markers (12 Pieces) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Furniture can wear out after time, especially if you have small kids or pets. However, it's not affordable or always feasible to run out and grab a new chair or sofa — and these genius furniture markers offer the next best thing: a simple way to repair damage in minutes. The set of 12 colored markers are designed to match various wood shades and are great for covering up scratches and scuffs. They come with some wax pencils and markers in a few different finishes, and reviewers write things like "I was able to use a combination of the crayons and markers to fill in and disguise all of the gouges."

5. A Set Of Three Containers That Keep Produce Fresher For Longer Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Food Storage Containers (3 Pack) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon You already know how impossible it is to keep fresh produce from wilting after a few days in your fridge — this set of three produce saver containers are designed to save your fruits and veggies from that fate, while saving you a ton of money on groceries. The set includes one 6.3-cup and two 17.3-cup containers, all of which have vents for optimum airflow and a tray that prevents moisture from seeping in.

6. This Clever Vacuum Sealer That Keeps Leftovers Moist And Fresh KOIOS Vacuum Sealer $60 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no point in having leftovers that go bad after a few days. Invest in this vacuum sealer, which boasts both dry and moist modes, and you'll keep food fresh up to five times longer. It even has a built-in cutter to create bags that are the perfect size for your food, which means less waste. It's also great for preserving or freezing foods you buy in bulk.

7. The Screen Protector That Keeps Your Phone Screen From Getting Cracked JETech Screen Protector $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Imagine being able to protect your very expensive phone with a tool that costs less than $10 — and that's the reality when you cover your screen with this glass protector. It's made with quality tempered glass with rounded edges and will resist scratches, dust, and even pesky fingerprints. It fits most smartphone models.

8. An Innovative Hair Catcher That Sits Inside Of Drains TubShroom $13 | Amazon See On Amazon One way to guarantee seeing your plumber less? A hair catcher that truly captures every strand and piece of debris floating in your bath or shower. This model sits and stays snug in your drain, instead of over it, and theTubShroom is a chemical-free way to prevent pipes from getting backed up with gunk. It comes in a few colors, and has over 17,000 reviews.

9. These Eco-Friendly Bamboo Towels For Cleaning That Can Be Reused Mioeco Reusable Unpaper Towels $20 | Amazon See On Amazon They look like paper towels, they act like paper towels (only better), but it's more accurate to call these un-paper towels because they're made from eco-friendly, sustainable bamboo and can be used over and over again. This pack of 10 thick cleaning towels are absorbent, resistant to odors, and you can pop them in the washing machine to be cleaned.

10. A Makeup Remover Cloth That Doesn't Require A Drop Of Cleanser Classic.Simple.Good Makeup Remover Cloth (2 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Remove all of your makeup — including stubborn foundation and waterproof mascara — without so much as a drop of cleanser or makeup remover. These makeup remover cloths, which come two in a pack, are made from chemical-free microfiber and are excellent for sensitive skin. Use them to remove makeup, dirt, and oil, then pop them in the washing machine and start all over again.

11. This Waterproof Glue That Can Fix Practically Anything Sugru Mouldable Glue $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Have something that needs fixing? Before you throw in the towel, try to repair it with this moldable glue, which turns into silicone rubber when it dries. The glue comes in a variety of colors and works on glass, wood, ceramics, plastic, and more. Best of all: it's waterproof and resistant to extreme temperatures, so use it for both indoor and outdoor DIY projects. It's great to fix broken charging cables, the soles of rubber shoes, and more.

12. The Multi-Tasking Facial Steamer With Blackhead Extraction Tools Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Consider this the most comprehensive DIY facial spa system you can own: one that includes a facial steamer with nano-ionic steam that penetrates the skin deeper than most. Because no facial is complete without extractions, this one also provides a five-piece stainless steel blackhead and pimple extractor tool set. It's an easy way to help serums and moisturizers set in, so consider this instead of paying for an expensive facial.

13. An Incredibly Useful Glasses And Sunglasses Repair Kit Universal Souvenir Glasses and Sunglasses Repair Kit $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Two things are true at the same time: your glasses and sunglasses break pretty easily, and you can't go too long without either accessory. Unfortunately, replacing them is an expensive ordeal. Try this first: fix your glasses with this glasses repair kit, which comes with 38 pieces that include nuts and spacers.

14. A Stain- And Odor-Removing Spray That's Free Of Nasty Chemicals Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator $20 | Amazon See On Amazon A must-have product for pet owners who want to save their rugs from the expensive fate of having to be replaced, this stain and odor remover spray lifts up the most stubborn stains and removes odors immediately. Even better: it works without nasty chemicals like chlorine. Instead, the spray contains natural enzymatic bacteria that eats away at organic matter and ammonia crystals.

15. This Completely Natural-Looking Eyebrow Tattoo Pen iMethod Eyebrow Tattoo Pen $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Microblading may be all the rage, but it's also a costly procedure. You can groom your own brows at home and make them look completely natural with this eyebrow tattoo pen, which stands out thanks to its micro-fork tip applicator. The brush provides natural hair-like strokes, so you'll feel less inclined to pay someone to microblade them. The pen comes in four colors: black, chestnut, light brown, or dark grey.

16. The Genius Tool That Suctions Up Dents Yoohe Suction Cup Handle Lifter $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Got an unsightly dent in your car or appliance that you figure will be there forever (or at least until you take it for a costly repair)? Before you shell out money, try this trick first: use this suction cup handle lifter, which can actually repair some dents and come in handy for lifting other heavy objects. One reviewer writes: "I used it to get a dent out n the side of my truck and it worked perfectly. I was hoping for it to get some of the dent out at best and it got it all out."

17. An Instant Pot With Seven Functions To Cook Food Fast Instant Pot $80 | Amazon See On Amazon Need to get dinner on the table instantly — and you haven't even started yet? Pull out this Instant Pot and use it in one of seven ways: as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, or yogurt maker. The inner pot, lid, and and steam rack are all dishwasher-safe and you can whip up 6 quarts of food at one time. It's a great way to quickly whip up a meal on the spot: which means less takeout in the future.

18. A Bondable Liquid Plastic Welder That's Better Than Glue Bondic Liquid Plastic Welder $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Even better than glue, this liquid plastic welder bonds broken objects together and then seals them with an incorporated special LED UV light that hardens the bond and makes it waterproof. You can use it on wood, plastic, ceramic, vinyl, leather, and more.

19. The Discreet Facial Hair Remover Gadget That Is Painless Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This painless hair remover is the size of a tube of lipstick and will fit effortlessly in your purse or bag, but it's also more powerful than it looks (and is coated in 18-karat gold in order to be hypoallergenic). The battery-operated hair removal device removes unwanted peach fuzz without pulling on your skin. It's simple to clean and comes in five colors. Buy this instead of booking your next wax appointment.

20. This Hair Clip For Even Bangs And At-Home Haircuts Original CreaClip Set $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Cut your own bangs at home or give children a quick trim without having to shell out money at the salon every few months. This unique haircutter clip, which was featured on Shark Tank, ensures you trim neatly and evenly across hair, thanks to a rotating level. It works on all hair types and is simple to use: just clip it in, slide it, and cut hair.

21. A New Orleans-Style Cold Brew Coffee Kit Grady's Cold Brew Kit $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Cold brew coffee doesn't have to be so complicated: this cold brew kit includes a pack of 12 pour and store pouches that make up to 36 cups of cold brew or iced coffee. All you have to do is add water to the heat-resistant pouch, and you'll experience a unique New Orleans-style cold brew coffee flavor that doesn't take days to make.

22. An Electric Callus Remover That Leaves You With Smooth Feet Care Me Electric Callus Remover $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Smooth away rough calluses and get baby-smooth feet with this electric callus remover. The powerful gadget spins 40 turns per second to slough away dead skin and it has a built-in rechargeable battery that can run for 40 minutes straight. It's a far better option than booking a pedicure.

23. This Powerful Spin Scrubber For Mildew-Free Grout And Tile Hurricane Spin Scrubber $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Removing tough mildew and mold from grout and tile is one of the roughest cleaning jobs. But this cordless spin scrubber is a miracle cleaning tool — and one that rotates 300 times per minute to really cut through dirt and stains. The spinner has a long handle to reach up high, a built-in rechargeable battery, and it comes with three interchangeable brush heads for various cleaning jobs.

24. The Only Sewing Kit You'll Ever Need For Every Fix ARTIKA Sewing Kit $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This is the only comprehensive sewing kit you'll need to mend and repair clothing and upholstery. The kit comes with 130 sewing necessities, including 38 spools of thread in a variety of shades, 40 sewing pins, scissors, and more. The lightweight kit comes in a zippered PU leather case and is perfect for travel.

25. A Wood Polisher And Conditioner Made From Beeswax Howard Products Feed-N-Wax Wood Polisher & $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Restore finished wood furniture to its original shiny state and keep pieces looking brand new with the help of this wood polisher. The formula is made with natural beeswax and Carnauba wax that act as a defensive shield to protect wood from the drying and fading that can occur over time.

26. These Bento-Style Lunch Containers With Three Separate Compartments Doura Meal Prep Containers $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Change the way you eat lunch when you invest in this 10 pack of Bento-style lunch containers, which are designed with three separate compartments to keep foods separated. The containers are stackable to save fridge space and come with colorful leak-proof lids. Not only will they allow you to pack more interesting lunches, but they're also safe in the freezer, microwave, or dishwasher.

27. This Lash Serum That Will Replace Expensive Extensions Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash $30 | Amazon See On Amazon You want thicker and more lush-looking eyelashes, but you don’t want to spend obscene amounts of money on lash extensions that need to be replaced every few weeks. This lash serum is the solution: it contains hypoallergenic ingredients that strengthen and lengthen lashes over the course of a few weeks. This won’t provide the same instant gratification as extensions, but reviewers say a little patience is well worth it — because you won’t believe how long your natural lashes will grow (and it works equally as well on brows).

28. A Cookbook That Saves You Time, Energy And Money Cook Once, Eat All Week $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Most cookbooks are created based on the concept that you'll prepare each recipe separately — but this amazing "cook once" cookbook provides just that — a blueprint of delicious recipes for the entire week that require fewer ingredients and just one day spent cooking. This is the perfect cookbook for busy folks (basically everyone on Earth) and it will even help teach you how to budget for groceries.

29. An Acupressure Massager For Hard-To-Reach Areas Of Your Back Q-flex Acupressure Back & Body Massage Tool $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Skip that weekly massage, save money, and use this flexible acupressure massage tool instead, which is designed to put the perfect amount of pain-relieving pressure on aching muscles. The curved tool has a comfortable handle grip and will tackle hard-to-reach areas like your back and shoulders.

30. The Wearable Neck, Back & Shoulder Massager With Heat Nektech Back Neck and Shoulder Massager $39 | Amazon See On Amazon Wear this massager over your shoulders and experience an amazing, deep tissue massage with eight deep-kneading shiatsu massage heads. The massager has an optional heating function that helps relieve tension and pain, with speed options and the ability to control massage direction. Spend the money once and skip the massages in the future.

31. An Eco-Friendly Set Of Wool Dryer Balls Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Dryer sheets are great for separating clothes and keeping lint at bay, but they can also be filled with chemicals. These natural wool dryer balls, which come six in a set, provide a natural and safe way to soften clothing and make them look fresh straight from the dryer. They’ll last approximately 1,000 washes, which means you save a bundle on dryer sheets.

32. These Reusable Microfiber Cleaning Pads That Can Be Washed Easily Greener Swiffer Sweeper Compatible (2 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You can sweep or mop your floors (dry or wet) with these microfiber pads, which have special scrubbing strips to tackle caked-on debris and are compatible with your Swiffer, saving you money on disposable refills. No need to toss these in the trash — they're machine-washable and can be reused. Each pack comes with two pads.

33. The Cleaning Tablets For Water Bottles And Coffee Tumblers Bottle Bright $20 | Amazon See On Amazon No matter how hard you scrub inside of water bottles and coffee tumblers, it's difficult to get them fully clean or remove lingering coffee smells. But these water bottle cleaning tablets — which come 36 in a pack — do the trick. The chlorine-free tablets are safe for the environment and will remove stains and odors without the need for sponges or scrubbing.

34. A Set Of Shatterproof Red Wine Glasses For Less Stressful Parties Michley Unbreakable Red Wine Glasses (4 Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Throw parties without worrying about your wine glasses taking a beating. Your outdoor get-togethers are about to become a lot less stressful because these shatterproof wine glasses — which are designed from sturdy titan plastic — can fall from high heights and be tossed around without fear of them smashing into small pieces. And, since they look just like classic red wine glasses, no one will even know they’re different.

35. This Miracle Stain Remover That Even Works On Red Wine Spills Wine Away Red Wine Stain Remover $7 | Amazon See On Amazon In the world of stains, one of the hardest to remove is that stubborn red wine stain that sets in almost immediately — and is then nearly impossible to remove. But this stain remover does the trick like no other product: it’s formulated without bleach or phosphates and gets to work fast removing fresh or dried stains from fabrics and upholstery. And, of course, it works just as well on coffee, blood, ink, and sauce stains.

36. The Door Sweep That Weatherproofs Your Room Magzo Door Noise Blocker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Replacing old windows is an expensive ordeal. This door sweep lets you put off the expense by providing a block for that space beneath your door where strong winds, bugs, and annoying noises can come through. The soft wind blocker is designed with a hook and lock to keep it attached to doors, and it comes in five colors and six sizes.

37. These Energy-Saving Lightbulbs That Last So Much Longer Sylvania LED Bulbs (Set of 12) $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Each of the energy-saving lightbulbs in this 12-piece set lasts an amazing 11,000 hours before needing to be replaced. And your savings go beyond just cutting your cost on bulbs — because these LED bulbs require less energy, they can help you save up to 85 percent on your energy bill.

38. This Trio Of Food Storage Containers With Vacuum-Sealed Lids For Freshness Vacumaster Glass Food Storage Containers (3 Pack) $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Your leftovers will stay fresh for much longer in these airtight glass containers, which feature vacuum-sealed lids. The set of three containers feature a simple button at the top to activate or release the vacuum function — expect food to stay fresher anywhere between three to eight times longer.

39. These Colorful Cable Savers That Prevent Cables From Fraying Jetec Charger Cable Saver (24 Pieces) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Charging cables have a bad habit of fraying, getting tangled, and breaking far too fast. This set of six colorful charger cable savers (plain gray is also an option) are made from sturdy silicone and will protect cables, saving you money in the long run.

40. This Pressure Washer That Blasts Away Dirt Greenworks Pressure Washer $73 | Amazon See On Amazon The power of a jet stream of water is evident when you use this pressure washer to effectively blast away dirt and grime from surfaces like your car, patio furniture, deck, or stairs. It includes a soap applicator, can be used horizontally or vertically, and boasts a 35-foot power cord.

41. The 10-Pack Of Plastic-Free Reusable Storage Bags That Helps Save The Planet Tiblue Reusable Storage Bags (10 Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of 10 reusable storage bags includes six sandwich bags and four snack bags — all of which are made from eco-friendly PEVA material which will help kick plastic to the curb. The bags have a tight seal that prevents leaks and spills, and can be hand-washed and used over and over again.