42 Things That Make Everyone Look Even Better & Cost Less Than $30 On Amazon

I love feeling put-together — but I'm not the type of person who will spend ample time, money, and effort to get to that point. Instead, I want a $5 concealer that works as well as the name-brand. I want a hair tool that maximizes volume while minimizing style-time, and I'm all about comfy dresses that go with anything (and have pockets that are big enough to fit my phone). Needless to say, I've become pretty well-acquainted with affordable Amazon products that help you look and feel 10 times better.

Still, this is a very specific shopping subcategory, and most so-called brilliant beauty products won't live up to the hype. The ones that do, however, have entirely transformed my self-care routine — and I've realized that the secret ingredient for these products is usually versatility.

When it comes to finding easy ways to look more put-together, the most well-rounded products will work for the most amount of people and circumstances. Think double-sided cosmetics tools, beauty hacks that complement all different skin and hair types, and clothing that can be dressed up or down to suit a wide range of events. Whenever I want to look my best, I reach for these types of items — especially since, despite their practicality and effectiveness, they still all cost less than $30 on Amazon.

1. This Foolproof Pencil For Effortless Smokey Eyes Artisan L'uxe Beauty Velvet Smokey-Eye Pencil $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you can't quite master the smokey-eye look, you're not alone — which is why reviewers are "obsessed" with the Artisan L'uxe Beauty Velvet pencil. This dual-sided tool includes a thick, pigmented formula and a built-in smudge tip, so you can get that intense look with minimal effort. It's available in various colors, from jet black to shimmering bronze.

2. A Fan-Favorite Crimping Tool That Creates Voluminous Waves Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Get voluminous, gorgeous beach waves with minimal effort and technique thanks to the Bed Head Wave Artist tool. This clamp-style waver uses ceramic tourmaline plates and a unique deep barrel that reviewers call "life changing" when it comes to achieving "tons of body and volume." Since it has a wide range of temperature options and goes up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, buyers say it works on almost any hair type (including thin, limp hair that rarely holds a curl).

3. This Low-Maintenance Dress For Any Occasion PCEAIIH Cold-Shoulder Tunic Dress $20 | Amazon See On Amazon I have this cold-shoulder dress in three colors and will rave about it to anyone who will listen — but I'm not the only one. Other reviewers have called it the "perfect dress" and say it's their "favorite piece of clothing" because it's extremely comfortable, can be dressed up or down, and has roomy pockets. It also comes in a huge selection of solid colors and patterns, has long-sleeve options, and is even available in plus sizes. Available sizes: X-small - XX-large

4. A Cream That Strengthens Nails & Softens Cuticles Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This Hard As Hoof cream is a number-one best seller in nail-growth solutions. The vitamin-rich formula is a go-to for anyone who wants strong, long nails and soft cuticles, and it has a refreshing coconut scent that reviews say "smells amazing." Best of all, it's "non-greasy" and "easy to apply."

5. This Freezable Ice Roller To Soothe Pain & Puffy Eyes ESARORA Ice Roller $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers use the ESARORA ice roller to soothe puffy under-eyes and rejuvenate tired complexions — but some also say it works wonders for headaches and muscle cramps. Simply store the head in the freezer, and when it's time for a pick-me-up, slip it into the ergonomic handle and get to rolling. Since it rinses clean, you can even use it alongside your favorite serum or lotion.

6. A Satin-Lined Sleeping Cap To Preserve Your Hairstyle Satin Lined Sleep Cap $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking to prevent frizz, minimize breakage, and preserve your hairstyle overnight? Look no further than this highly rated sleep cap. It comes in a huge range of designs (both solid and patterned) and it's lined with soft satin to lock in moisture and prevent friction against strands. Most importantly, it's stretchy and slouchy to fit most heads and hair-lengths, and it's made from thin material for comfort and breathability.

7. This Versatile Healing Clay For All Your Beauty Needs Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This cult-favorite healing clay just came out with their second version, and it currently has a 4.8-star rating. Like the original, it's formulated with only 100% pure bentonite clay, but unlike the original, this one is scanned for authenticity and freshness. Due to the powder's absorbency and soothing abilities, you can use it as a pore cleanser, blemish cream, hair mask, facial toner, and cystic treatment.

8. A Handheld Body Brush For Exfoliation And Lymphatic Flow Ecotools Dry Body Brush $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Dry brushing is a calming, effective way to exfoliate old skin all over the body, but according to experts, it also helps to promote lymphatic drainage, which flushes out toxins. The Ecotools dry body brush has a handheld design and cruelty-free synthetic bristles for use all over the body. It's also made with recycled materials, and buyers say it reduces swelling while increasing softness.

9. The "Best Retractable Eyebrow Pencil," According To Buyers Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in four different shades to match a wide range of hair colors, the Maybelline Total Temptation brow definer pencil has been called "a godsend" for sparse brows and the "best retractable eyebrow pencil" on the market. Its double-sided design features a tapered pencil for thin and thick definition as well as a rounded brush for blending and shaping. Buyers also say it's effortless to apply and stays on all day.

10. These Patches That Aim To Heal Blemishes Way Faster ICONIC Acne Pimple Healing Patch $10 | Amazon See On Amazon "I put them on as soon as I see a blemish coming," one reviewer wrote. "I feel like it’s drastically helped my skin." These little, round ICONIC patches are filled with hydrocolloid, which absorbs the contents of a pimple without causing irritation. As a result, they protect the area while simultaneously speeding up healing, so when used at night, the spot is often flatter and brighter by morning.

11. These False Lashes That Magnetically Attach To The Liner Reazeal Magnetic Lashes Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon "I have never been able to use false lashes until now. These are so easy to use and they stay on all day," one buyer wrote — but what makes the Reazeal lash set so different? Instead of messy glues, these lashes adhere to the included magnetic liner using tiny, evenly spaced magnets along the falsies. The set comes with four pairs of all different densities and a free application tool.

12. Some Unique Concealer Shades To Correct All Kinds Of Discoloration NYX PROFESSIONAL Color-Correcting Concealer $5 | Amazon See On Amazon These are not the colors you'd expect to find in a concealer kit — and according to reviewers, that's a great thing. This palette from NYX PROFESSIONAL features yellow to counteract under-eye circles, peach to tackle dullness, green to cover redness, pink to disguise dark spots, and purple to cover blemishes. Buyers say it's "creamy, blendable, [and] worth it," especially given the $5 price tag.

13. These Top-Rated Under-Eye Patches Made With Real Gold Le Gushe 24K Gold Under-Eye Patches $20 | Amazon See on Amazon With a best-selling status, almost 1,500 reviews, and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, these Le Gushe under-eye patches are difficult to ignore. They're made with ingredients like seaweed, essential oils, hyaluronic acid, licorice, collagen, and real gold, which aim to brighten dark circles and reduce inflammation for bright, well-rested eyes. "Very inexpensive and affordable for something that really makes a difference," one buyer raved.

14. These Finishing Sticks That Tame Loose Hair Strands Samnyte Hair Finishing Sticks (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers say these Samnyte finishing sticks are "the best" when it comes to creating flawless up-dos for weddings, dance recitals, and fancy parties — but it's not just for special occasions. Others use it "every day" to smooth flyaways, increase shine, style shorter cuts, and disguise split ends, all thanks to the non-greasy, easy-to-apply formula. (This set even comes with free pins and a magic-bun tool.)

15. A Scalp Massager That May Encourage Volume & Hair Growth Maxsoft Scalp Massager Brush $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Using its soft silicone bristles, this handheld brush from Maxsoft both removes stubborn residue and massages the scalp during shampooing. As a result, hair feels lighter and cleaner, but the scalp is also stimulated for improved circulation and new growth. The brush is waterproof and comes in three colors — but most importantly, buyers "cannot explain how good this feels" during use.

16. This Affordable Brush That Both Dries & Styles momoup Hair Drying Brush $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This hybrid tool functions as both a brush and dryer at the same time, since hot air is directed through the barrel and between the bristles. "I can’t blow dry and brush my hair straight to save my life and this was super easy," one reviewer wrote, and others agree: the momoup hair drying brush is easy to master, seriously speeds up drying time, and boosts volume while minimizing frizz.

17. A Brilliant Trimmer With 5 Interchangeable Heads ROZIA Five-In-One Trimmer $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Despite the fact that it costs just $23, this multi-purpose trimmer has five different functions and a 4.5-star rating. Thanks to the interchangeable heads, you can remove unwanted hair on your face, along your bikini line, around your brows, and in your ears and nose — all without pain or hassle. It's even USB-rechargeable, quiet, and safe to rinse under water.

18. This Light Therapy Lamp That Helps Buyers Look & Feel More Energetic TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp $30 | Amazon See On Amazon "After two days of light therapy with this box, I felt happier, less irritable, and more energetic," one reviewer wrote. While the TaoTronics light therapy box may not initially seem relevant to your beauty routine, it's designed to hack your brain using its 10,000-LUX brightness, which aims to regulate energy levels, seasonal blues, and melatonin production. As a result, you feel better and sleep better, so you can look better, too.

19. A Special Foundation Brush That Creates An Airbrushed Appearance tarte Airbrush Finish Bamboo Brush $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Buyers aren't sure if it's the soft tapered bristles, the thick bamboo handle, or the easy-buff design — but either way, this eco-friendly brush from tarte is "amazing." According to beauty lovers, it gives an "airbrushed effect" and makes any foundation "look flawless" — so much so that "nothing [else] compares."

20. This Eye Mask That You Can Freeze Or Microwave Optix 55 Gel Eye Mask $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Because it's filled with temperature-retaining gel beads, you can pop this Optix 55 mask in the freezer to soothe puffy eyes and headaches — or you can microwave it for a few seconds for relaxation and sinus issues. It stays flexible even when frozen so it can contour to the shape of your face, and it's Velcro-adjustable and available in three colors to suit anyone.

21. A Gel Manicure Set That Comes With Everything You Need SEXY MIX Gel Nail Polish Kit $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Gel manicures are long-lasting, chip-resistant, shiny, and pretty darn expensive — until now. This $27 kit from SEXY MIX comes with everything you need for dozens of DIY gel manicures at home, including four colors, a base coat, a top coat, a UV/LED lamp, various tools, and soak-off wraps. Buyers say they were skeptical at first, but now they'll "never go to the salon again."

22. These Best-Selling Leggings In Countless Designs Leggings Depot High-Waist Leggings $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These black, high-waisted leggings have reflective dots on the sides and extra-deep side pockets that are big enough to hold your phone — but if you're looking for something a little more colorful, patterned, or eye-catching, you've got options. These best-selling pants from Leggings Depot come in countless designs, from faux-leather to pastel florets. According to buyers, they're also stretchy, well-made, and shockingly comfortable. Available sizes: Small - 3X

23. A 10-Pack Of Matte Velvet Lip Crayons BONNIE CHOICE Matte Lipstick Crayons (10-Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Get bold, long-lasting, matte lips with minimal effort and for an incredible price. Buyers say these BONNIE CHOICE lip crayons are "very comparable" to high-end options that cost upwards of $30 each — but with this set, you get 10 different shades for just $20. No matter which color you choose, the formula is designed to be velvety, hydrating, and smudge-resistant.

24. This Genius Coffee That Supports Hair, Skin, & Nail Health VitaCup Beauty Blend Coffee Pods (16-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers say this VitaCup coffee is "quite delicious" — so much so that they'd drink it "even if it didn't have all that goodness in it." As a beauty-packed bonus, however, it's filled with collagen, biotin, cinnamon, and vitamins, all of which help to support the health of your skin, nails, and hair. The coffee itself is made from medium-roast Arabica beans and comes in convenient pods that work alongside most single-serve coffee makers (like Keurig).

25. This Ionic Steamer With Tons Of Skincare Freebies Wanlab Nano Ionic Steamer $22 | Amazon See On Amazon The Wanlab steamer creates nano-ionic water particles that penetrate deep into pores for cleansing and improved absorption — and at $21, that's a bargain in and of itself. That said, you also get a set of four double-sided extraction tools, a cute cat-ear headband, and two silicone application brushes for face masks. No wonder buyers say it's "worth every penny."

26. A Curly-Hair Diffuser That Fits Almost All Blow Dryers Hairizone Universal Hair Diffuser $19 | Amazon See On Amazon "My curls have never looked better and lasted longer," one buyer wrote, while another said, "[Now] my hair is always bouncy, curly, and frizz free." The Hairizone diffuser uses special prongs and well-distributed ventilation to dry hair while styling it into defined, voluminous curls — and the universal attachment fits most dryers from 1.7- to 2.6-inch nozzles. Get it in your choice of six colors.

27. These Soft, Velvet Scrunches — In 45 Different Colors Chloven Velvet Scrunchies (45-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're all about the return of the scrunchie trend, you'll be thrilled to hear about this multi-pack from Chloven. Each set comes with a whopping 45 scrunchies in all different colors, and since they're made with soft velvet and stretchy elastic, they're gentle in your hair and fashionable on your wrist.

28. Some Touch-Up Razors For Brow Grooming & Unwanted Facial Hair Schick Silk Touch-Up Razors (3-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to the micro-guard blades and small, precise heads, these dermaplaning razors are great for pain-free facial hair removal. The set comes with three tools, one of which includes a special cover made specifically for eyebrow grooming. According to one reviewer, it's "almost impossible to cut yourself with these and it took the peach fuzz right off [their] face."

29. These Foot-Peel Masks That Are "Absolutely Amazing" Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon "Absolutely amazing!" one reviewer wrote. "My friend and I decided to split the pack of booties and have a girl's night in. [...] By days 10 and 12 we were both done peeling and our feet were super soft!" These Dermora foot peel masks are filled with a deep-penetrating formula that causes the old, callused skin to peel off in sheets, so you're left with baby-soft feet within a matter of days.

30. A Wire-Free Bra That Shapes & Supports Like Nothing Else Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra $22 | Amazon See On Amazon In my opinion, fashion and comfort should never be mutually exclusive. Warner's Easy Does It bra has been called the "best bra in the world" and has reviewers buying several of them in all different colors. That's because it lifts, smooths, and supports with wide straps, contoured cups, and stretchy fabric — but since it doesn't contain any wires at all, it's the "most comfortable and supportive bra [buyers] have ever had." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

31. This Foldable Foot Rest For Improved Leverage & Control Wish Shower Shave Step $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're shaving, waxing, dry brushing, applying moisturizer, or grooming your toe nails, this Wish shower step is a great thing to have in your bathroom. The sturdy aluminum frame can support up to 120 pounds of weight, but the foldable design flips upwards so it's out of your way when it's not in use. It's also textured for improved stability and leverage and it's easy to install with just a few tools.

32. This Liner With A Stamp For Effortless Winged Eyes Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Getting one perfect wing is hard enough — then you have to create a second one to match. No wonder Lovoir winged eyeliner pens have over 5,500 reviews. These brilliant make-up must-haves are designed with two sides: A traditional felt pen for the inner eye, and a curved stamp for neat, even flicks every time. Each set comes with two pens (one for either eye) and reviewers rave: "This eyeliner has changed my life."

33. These Sandals That Are Equal Parts Comfortable & Stylish Blowfish Balla D Sandals $24 | Amazon See On Amazon "Love these shoes," one reviewer wrote about Blowfish's Balla D sandals. "I have received many compliments and people asking where I found [them]," but despite the fashionable factor, they're also shockingly comfortable. The slight heel and synthetic sole provide stability while the fabric upper encompasses your foot in softness. Best of all, they can be worn for any occasion, from errand-running to outdoor weddings. Get them in various colors, both in woven and solid-canvas designs. Available sizes: 5 - 10

34. A Microneedling Tool That Left Reviewers' Skin "Glowing" JJ ELLIE Derma Roller $13 | Amazon See On Amazon "I was skeptical at first, but continuous use of this and my skin is glowing!" one reviewer raved about the JJ ELLIE derma roller. Using its hundreds of titanium micro-needles, this tool creates microscopic punctures in the surface of the skin, which then prompts a rush of healing collagen. As a result, skin looks brighter and more plump — and it can more effectively absorb serums, treatments, and moisturizers.

35. These Pain-Free, Easy-To-Use Teeth Whitening Pens AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pens (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of harsh whitening agents, these AsaVea teeth whitening pens utilize a gentle foaming gel to remove stains and discoloration — without irritation. Even those with sensitive mouths say they experienced "absolutely no sensitivity after using these pens," and thanks to the handheld brush design, the gel takes less than five minutes to apply. "There is no way I am going back to those strips and trays," another buyer wrote.

36. Some Delicious Gummies For Hair- And Nail-Growth NutraChamps Biotin Gummies $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking to encourage growth from the inside-out? These strawberry-flavored gummies are jam-packed with biotin for thicker nails, longer hair, and glowing skin. "These vitamins have a sweet welcoming flavor and have become a welcome part of my daily routine," one buyer wrote. "I’ve noticed less hair shedding, vibrant voluminous hair and luminous skin."

37. This Versatile Blouse For Work, Errands, Or A Night Out LookbookStore V-Neck Mesh Blouse $20 | Amazon See On Amazon "It looks great with a pair of leggings or even a pair of tight jeans," one buyer wrote, while others wear it with slacks at work or tuck it into a mini-skirt for a night out. This blouse from LookbookStore comes in just about any color or print you could imagine — and it's available in a V-neck, scoop-neck, crew-neck, faux-wrap, front-tie, or long-sleeve option — but all of them have the signature mesh-panel bell sleeves that reviewers can't get enough of. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

38. A No-Hassle Extension Halo In Virtually Any Hair Color SARLA Hair Extension Halo $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Get these SARLA hair extensions in three lengths and over 40 different colors (including less-common ones like platinum blonde, pastel blue, and various ombre options). The convenient halo design attaches without pain or hassle, and the synthetic Japanese fibers are realistic-looking and heat-resistant up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for light styling. Most importantly, hundreds of reviewers "can't believe how natural it looks" — especially considering the price.

39. This Roll-On Solution For Razor Bumps & Ingrown Hairs Divine Derriere Razor Bump Stopper $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Packaged in a convenient roll-on container and designed for all sensitive areas, the Divine Derriere treatment aims to minimize redness and irritation after hair removal. Soothing ingredients reduce razor bumps, while exfoliants help to prevent ingrown hairs. It can be used after shaving, waxing, or tweezing, and buyers are now enjoying smooth, pain-free skin on their legs, underarms, bikini area, and face.

40. An $11 Foundation That's Reviewers' "New Holy Grail" Catrice HD Liquid Foundation $11 | Amazon See On Amazon "My new holy grail foundation," one buyer wrote. Since Catrice HD liquid foundation is buildable, offers great coverage without settling into creases, and creates an airbrushed look, the "quantity and quality of this foundation for the price of $11 is AMAZING!" It's available in 12 different shades and is vegan, cruelty-free, and made without parabens, too.

41. A Nourishing Serum To Help Grow Lashes & Brows Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Growth Serum $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Because it's packed with ingredients like biotin, peptides, and ginseng, this Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash serum aims to nourish follicles in order to promote new hair growth. Nearly 20,000 reviewers have used it on their brows as well as their lashes, and most "can’t believe" how much growth they've seen in just a few weeks. Since it's hypoallergenic, those with sensitive skin or damage from lash extensions have used it without issue.