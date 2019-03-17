43 Genius Products On Amazon That Are Straight-Up Different

Do you find yourself a little bored with the routine lately? Sometimes, it can feel like you're doing the same thing, day in and day, out: go to work, go home, sleep, dream, repeat. And if you're looking for ways to spice things up, you've probably considered a few things: new haircut, new job, new boyfriend, new apartment. Well, instead of making some really drastic changes in your life — why not try some bizarre products on Amazon that are pretty different from anything you've seen before? I mean, who can say no to a hot pot trivet shaped like an adorably terrifying grizzly bear? And it's a smaller commitment than signing a new lease.

So whether you're in the market for something fresh and new, try out a caffeine-infused roller stick that helps get rid of the appearance of puffy eyes. Or an ingenious pancake pan that's outfitted with six different smiley-face molds built into it. Basically, it's almost impossible to go wrong with one of the hundreds of five-star products on Amazon that thousands of reviewers love -— so what are you waiting for? There's a derma roller kit inside and I can hear it calling your name.

These are the products on Amazon that are straight-up different.