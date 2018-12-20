51 Five-Star Products On Amazon That Thousands Of Reviewers Are Right To Love

There's no faster way to determine whether a product is worth your time and money than by pouring over reviews, especially when you're shopping on Amazon. Reviews are worth their weight in gold, which is why these five-star products on Amazon that thousands of reviewers are right to love deserve your consideration. These products are pulled from a diverse range of categories, but all share two things in common: they're (relatively) affordable and their reviews are off-the-charts amazing.

What makes these random but brilliant useful products such winners? Most of them are simple, and simply do exactly what they were designed to do. A selection of odd kitchen products like a rice washing bowl or a magnetic knife block that mounts to the wall may not be items you think about all day long — but once you own them you'll agree they save you time, space, and can help you cook meals without mess and hassle.

The same is true for the many organizers, workout accessories, brilliant beauty products (hello, affordable and gentle retinol cream), and pain-tackling massagers and supplements on this list. A product doesn't have to be fancy to earn a five-star rating on Amazon, but it does have to prove it's got the goods to deliver upon its promise — and all of these products pass the test.

1 This Pain-Relieving Massage Roller For Stiff Joints & Aching Muscles Tiger Tail Original Massage Roller $30 Amazon See on Amazon Relieve aching and fatigued muscles with this simple but effective foam massage roller — which measures 18 inches and can be used on every part of your body. The massage stick has soft handles that are easy to grip, and reviewers say that using it before or in between exercises like running really helps keep their muscles free of pain.

2 The Eye Drops That Provide Long-Lasting Comfort For Dry Eyes TheraTears Eye Drops $11 Amazon See on Amazon Dry eyes can be itchy and painful — and few eye drops come close to this brand's ability to provide fast relief and lubrication. These doctor-recommended drops replicate real tears and reviewers say that, unlike many other brands, these won't create a dependency that can make dry eyes even worse.

3 The Clip-On Reading Light For Your Nightstand Or Desk LEPOWER Clip-On Light $16 Amazon See on Amazon This clip-on light attaches to pretty much any surface — from your computer desk to your nightstand — and it provides just enough bright light to keep you reading throughout the night without disturbing anyone else. The light comes in black or white metal, has an adjustable arm, and the option of providing white light or warm light.

4 An Assortment Of Organic Loose Leaf Teas For Every Day Of The Week Tea Forté Loose Leaf Tea Sampler $13 Amazon See on Amazon Love experimenting with different teas? This loose leaf tea sampler has you covered with a set of 15 single serve pouches that include organic Earl Grey, English Breakfast, chamomile, and ginger lemongrass. The teas come in a sweet display case that you can store in your cabinet or keep out on your counter.

5 A Frizz-Fighting Blow-Dry Spray That Protects Against Heat Damage Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray $11 Amazon See on Amazon Decrease the length of time it takes to blow out your hair with just a few spritzes of this lightweight blow-dry spray. The spray protects your strands against heat damage — and helps prevents frizz and static for smoother, more manageable hair. Reviewers say it makes blow drying around 50 percent faster, and that "This stuff is pretty magical."

6 This Cozy, All-Seasons Duvet Comforter That's Super Lightweight Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert $30 Amazon See on Amazon This lightweight, cozy duvet comforter has box-style stitching that keeps fill from shifting around and it comes in twin, queen, and king sizes. The hypoallergenic duvet is great for anyone with allergies, and is considered a year-round comforter that keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

7 The Heated Pet Bowl That Keeps Drinking Water From Freezing K&H Pet Products Thermal-Bowl $14 Amazon See on Amazon Never worry about your pet's bowl of water freezing in the cold weather. This thermal pet bowl for dogs or cats has a safe internal heater that turns on and off when needed to keep water at a suitable drinking temperature. The 96-ounce bowl keeps drinks ice-free in temperatures as low as 20 degrees below freezing.

8 These Cold Therapy Socks For Sore Feet & Chronic Pain NatraCure Cold Therapy Socks $25 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you suffer from chronic foot pain, a condition like plantar fasciitis, or are pregnant and not sure what to do about your poor, swelling, aching feet — these cold therapy socks can help. The socks are designed with a gel pack back beneath the foot and a second half gel pack that you can place behind your heel or at the top of your foot.

9 A Best-Selling Party Game That Puts Your Music Knowledge To Good Use Spontuneous $20 Amazon See on Amazon Love to burst into song? Well, this party game is perfect for the entire family (ages 8 and up) — and it requires teams of between four to 10 players to be the first person to break into song. The goal of the game is to think up a song that contains a certain word and either sing or shout it out before the other team beats you to it.

10 This Mess-Free Rice Washing Bowl That Drains From The Bottom & Sides Inomata Japanese Rice Washing Bowl $8 Amazon See on Amazon Yes, you should definitely be cleaning your rice before you cook it, but you're going to want to own this special rice washing bowl to get the job done without making a royal mess. The bowl has drainers on the side and bottom — and can also be used for washing fruit and veggies.

11 The Peel-Off Mask That Deep Cleans Pores & Prevents Blackheads Vassoul Peel-Off Black Mask $11 Amazon See on Amazon There are a lot of peel-off masks out there that claim to obliterate blackheads, but this highly-rated mask stands out above the rest. Reviewers say you can literally see the impurities from your skin left over on the peel — which is intensely satisfying. The key ingredient in this mask is kaolin clay, which digs deep to seep up excess sebum in your skin.

12 These Elastic Bed Bands That Keeps Sheets From Shifting The Original Bed Band (4 Pack) $13 Amazon See on Amazon Nothing ruins a good night of sleep faster than bed sheets coming undone and getting all twisted around your legs. These bed bands are simple to install on sheets and have a button that tightens them down to your mattress to keep them in place. They come in black, white, and pink — and will stretch from 12 to 18 inches.

13 A Space-Saving Magnetic Bar To Store Knives And Tools Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar $17 Amazon See on Amazon Free up tons of space in your kitchen or garage by mounting this magnetic knife bar to any wall. The bar measures 16 inches across and can hold a slew of knives and metal tools. And installing it is a breeze — because it comes with all of the hardware you need.

14 An All-Natural Magnesium Oil Spray For Headaches, Anxiety & More Asutra Magnesium Oil Spray $17 Amazon See on Amazon More than 3,000 reviewers agree that this magnesium oil spray can relieve muscle aches and pains — even headache and migraine pain — without the side effects associated with many medications. This alternative pain-relieving supplement absorbs quickly into the skin, and can even help reduce anxiety and lull you to sleep faster. One reviewer writes: "I love this magnesium spray. I use it twice a day on my feet and it helps with sleep headaches and digestive issues. The product has no smell and I have no skin irritation. This is the best magnesium I have ever bought!"

15 This Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle That Keeps Drinks Cold For 12 Hours Contigo Autospot Water Bottle $14 Amazon See on Amazon All water bottles are not the same — and this one is proof. The 20-ounce stainless steel bottle has vacuum insulation that keeps beverages cold for 12 hours and the leak-proof lid easily pops open to reveal a convenient straw. The bottle comes in four colors, and the lid is dishwasher-friendly.

16 The Spacious Double Hammock For Cozy Camping Trips Winner Outfitters Double Camping Hammock $27 Amazon See on Amazon Naps for two (or just more room to stretch your legs) is a realistic possibility on your next camping trip when you set up this spacious double hammock, which supports up to 500 pounds. The lightweight hammock is made from durable, weather-proof nylon and can be set up in just three minutes. It comes in a few different colors, too.

17 These Challenging Exercise Sliders That Strengthen Your Core iheartsynergee Core Sliders (2 Pack) $11 Amazon See on Amazon Take your at-home workouts to the next level and challenge your abs and back muscles by incorporating these core sliders into your routine. The dual-sided sliders have a fabric side that works on hard floors, and a soft side for carpet — and they come in five colors.

18 An Organic Retinol Moisturizer That's Safe For Sensitive Skin Organys Retinol Cream $18 Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars on skin care when you have effective ingredients like the retinol, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants found in this organic retinol cream. Unlike retinol creams that can be irritating, this one won't dry out sensitive skin and contains a blend of aloe and rosewater to add hydration to parched skin. One reviewer writes the cream has "no real scent, are light and absorb quickly and easily."

19 A Set Of Luxurious Bed Sheets That Feel Like Silk But Are Affordable Mezzati Luxury Bed Sheet Set $29 Amazon See on Amazon Silk sheets are going to cost you a pretty penny, but this luxurious bed sheet set feels just as soft and it won't break the bank. These sheets are designed with wrinkle-resistant and hypoallergenic brushed microfiber, and come in six mattress sizes and 29 colors.

20 The Stainless Steel Cast Iron Cleaner That Won't Scrape Pans The Ringer Cast Iron Cleaner $22 Amazon See on Amazon If you don't know to clean the caked-on food and grease from that cast iron pan without messing with its pre-seasoned goodness, then you're not alone. Forget scouring pads — this specially designed cast iron cleaner is made from stainless steel and tackles messes while preserving your cookware. You can even throw it in the dishwasher for a quick clean.

21 This RFID-Blocking Wallet That Protects You From Thieves kinzd RFID Wallet $16 Amazon See on Amazon Designed with RFID-blocking technology to keep thieves from stealing your financial and personal info, this slim front pocket wallet is made from genuine leather — and can fit six credit cards, one ID card, and bills or coins in its zippered pocket. The wallet comes in more than 40 colors, and fits easily in your front or back pocket.

22 An Eyeshadow Primer That Makes Your Makeup Last Longer & Look Better Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Primer $14 Amazon See on Amazon Primer is every makeup artist's secret weapon — and this eyeshadow primer is one of the best, with more than 1,900 reviews. The cruelty-free primer makes shadows and eyeliner last hours longer without smudging, and will kick up the pigmentation in eyeshadow, making the shade brighter and richer.

23 The Powerful All-Purpose Cleaner That Tackles A Million Different Surfaces CarGuys Super Cleaner $17 Amazon See on Amazon If you currently own around 15 cleaners designed to handle different surfaces, get ready to chuck them all and replace them with this one all-purpose cleaner. This one spray can tackle dirt, debris, grease on upholstery, vinyl, fabric, leather, plastic, rubber, and more. As its name suggests, this is the perfect car cleaner, but it will work for all indoor cleaning jobs — just don't use it on mirrors or windows.

26 These Supportive Compression Socks That Promote Better Blood Circulation Laite Hebe Compression Socks (7 Pairs) $19 Amazon See on Amazon Talk about value: this set includes seven pairs of high-quality compression socks in 20 colors and print options that include basic neutrals and brighter, colorful hues. The knee-high socks are naturally moisture-wicking, and help promote better blood circulation, which relieves leg and foot pain — and can be a game changer if you're a runner or spend hours on your feet at work.

27 A Sleek & Sturdy Clip That Keeps Purses Off Of Dirty Floors Clipa2 The Bag Hanger Collection $15 Amazon See on Amazon This strong bag hanger clip can hold up as much as 30 pounds, which means it's perfect for storing your bag or purse and keeping it off of dirty floors. The clip can attach to surfaces like tables and counters and comes in gold, hematite, or silver in a choice of two finishes (polished or matte).

28 An Eyelash Perm Kit That Keeps Lashes Curled For One Month AsaVea Lash Lift Eyelash Perm Kit $28 Amazon See on Amazon Using an eyelash curler makes a huge difference in the length and lift of your lashes, but this eyelash perm kit offers a longer lasting solution that actually lets you toss your curler aside. This kit includes almost everything you need, including an effective liquid solution that safely curls straight lashes and lasts for about four to six weeks. One reviewer writes: "Great product. Non irritation and worked great !! Makes eyelashes look beautiful, bigger and lashes are naturally curly."

29 This Versatile Stretch Strap With 10 Loops For Your Hands And Feet Stretch Out Strap $16 Amazon See on Amazon Use this versatile stretching strap before, during, and after workouts to help muscles recover from exertion and increase flexibility. The lengthy nylon strap has 10 individual loops for your hands and feet, and it comes with an exercise book that provides tips on performing 30 different stretches.

30 The Compact Car Charger That Powers Up To Two Devices While You Drive Maxboost Car Charger $8 Amazon See on Amazon Power up your phones, cameras, or tablets while you drive — just plug in this powerful car charger. The compact charger is a lot smaller than most, and includes two USB ports that provide high-speed charging and are compatible with a variety of devices including iPhone, Galaxy, iPad Pro, and more.

31 A 10-Pound Exercise Ball That Improves Strength And Balance Valeo Medicine Ball $34 Amazon See on Amazon Incorporate this 10-pound medicine ball into your workout regimen, and it will help you test your strength, coordination, and balance. The ball has a textured surface for a firmer grip, provides good bounce on hard floors and surfaces, and is offered in five weights that range from 4 to 12 pounds.

32 The Five Tier Organizer That Maximizes Space In Small Closets Simple Houseware Hanging Closet Organizer $14 Amazon See on Amazon Make a small closet a lot more functional by attaching this hanging closet organizer to a rod and using its sturdy five-tier shelves to store sweaters, towels, and jeans. The organizer also features a total of six mesh pockets — three on each side — that serve as the perfect place to keep accessories, washcloths, and even shoes. It comes in bronze or gray.

33 This Adjustable Jump Rope That's A Perfect Fit For Everyone King Athletic Jump Rope $15 Amazon See on Amazon This jump rope is the perfect fit for everyone, thanks to a unique design that lets you adjust it so that it's long enough to suit people who are almost 7 feet tall. Its foam handles are comfortable to grip, and reviewers rave about how it doesn't get tangled like other ropes and can handle frequent, repeated workouts without splintering or breaking apart.

34 These High-Waisted Leggings That Are Buttery Soft And Opaque Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings (Sizes 2-22) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Once you find a pair of silky soft leggings like these, you stock up — and, luckily, this high-waisted pair is offered in more than 40 colors. The opaque leggings aren't the slightest bit transparent and are described by reviewers as thin, but warm. The brand designs these leggings in a wide variety of sizes, but available sizes differ depending on the shade.

35 A Leave-In Conditioner That Repairs Split Ends And Prevents Breakage Biosilk Silk Therapy Original Cure $18 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers call this leave-in conditioner a "miracle" product that can take over-processed hair from dry and damaged to healthier and silkier. It won't weigh your hair down, provides tons of shine, and can be used on damp or dry hair — just pull it out whenever you need to smooth frizz and mend damage caused by heated styling tools.

36 The Pre-Seasoned Dutch Oven You'll Use In A Hundred Different Ways Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven $40 Amazon See on Amazon Whether your recipe calls for baking, roasting, braising, or frying, this 5-quart cast iron Dutch oven is the quality, versatile cookware that can cook pretty much anything. It comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, is ready to be used right away — and its self-basting domed lid continually works to keep meats and veggies moist and delicious.

37 This Plush Faux Fur Throw Blanket That You'll Snuggle Into Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket $29 Amazon See on Amazon Keep this luxurious faux fur throw blanket draped across the back of your sofa or armchair and snuggle into it the second temperatures drop. The cozy throw is made from soft microfiber, and holds up after many spins in the washing machine. It comes in six sizes (including king) and 21 rich, elegant colors.

38 An Emergency Personal Water Filter That Banishes Bacteria From Drinking Water LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $12 Amazon See on Amazon Have complete peace of mind, even during emergency situations, that your drinking water is safe for consumption when you use this personal water filter, which removes 99.9 percent of bacteria and waterborne parasites, as well as harmful microplastics. The small filter won't take up space and actually fits in bags and backpacks (perfect for camping), but it can filter up to 1,000 gallons of water.

40 A Memory Foam Seat Cushion That Alleviates Back Pain Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Seat Cushion $33 Amazon See on Amazon Don't let a hard, uncomfortable car or office chair leave you with back or neck pain. This U-shaped memory foam seat cushion can be plopped down anywhere to provide instant support that alleviates aches and pains. Its thick padding springs right back to shape after pressure has been placed on it.

41 The Nail Strengthening Treatment That Takes You From Brittle To Healthy Nails Nailtiques Nail Protein Formula $9 Amazon See on Amazon This nail strengthening treatment repairs cracked, brittle nails with a combination of hydrolyzed keratin, protein, and calcium. Apply the clear polish each day, and reviewers say you'll benefit from stronger, healthier nails in just a few weeks' time.

42 An Adjustable Tablet Stand For Watching Movies & Gaming Lamicall Tablet Stand $15 Amazon See on Amazon This tablet stand is fully adjustable — so you can position it perfectly for watching movies, playing games, working, or just scrolling. It has a rubber-padded base that won't scratch furniture, and it comes in four colors.

43 A Flexible Cold Therapy Pack For Your Neck And Shoulders FlexiKold Neck Cold Pack $20 Amazon See on Amazon The flexibility of this cold pack is what truly makes it a convenient, effective treatment for stiff necks and shoulders (and other body parts, as well). The pack contains gel that stays cold for hours, and it bends and contorts to perfectly fit your body and provide relief where you need it. The pack comes in four sizes: standard, oversize, half-size, and neck contour.

45 This Set Of Four Color-Coded Cutting Boards To Prevent Cross-Contamination Cooler Kitchen Cutting Mats (Set of 4) $16 Amazon See on Amazon This set of four color-coded cutting mats are flexible, sturdy, and have cute little pictures to remind you which you are using for each food in order to avoid cross-contamination. They have textured bottoms that won't slip on counters, are safe in the dishwasher, and you can even roll them up for easier storage.

46 The Miracle Foot Cream That Softens Cracked, Dry Heels Like Magic O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream $8 Amazon See on Amazon The key ingredient in this popular foot cream is allantoin, which penetrates deep within layers of dry skin to nourish cracked feet. The affordable cream has more than 7,000 incredible reviews and so many impressive before-and-after photos of cracked heels turned into smooth ones that you can't be blamed for snagging as many tubes as you can.

47 An Amazingly Fun Party Game 'For Horrible People' Cards Against Humanity $25 Amazon See on Amazon Unleash your inner bad person when you play Cards Against Humanity with a group of your favorite friends. The card game is simple to play and requires that you choose an answer from a white card to answer a question pulled from a black card — but the answers are always unexpected and sometimes a little naughty and inappropriate.

49 This Tempting Ice-Cream And Frozen Yogurt Maker That's Simple To Operate Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt-Ice Cream Maker $42 Amazon See on Amazon Whip up crowd-pleasing frozen treats in this frozen yogurt and ice-cream maker, which makes up to 1-1/2 quarts of dessert in about 20 minutes. All you have to do is add ingredients to the double-insulated bowl (best of all, ice is not required) and this brilliant machine does the rest.

50 The Therapeutic Foam Massage Roller That Provides Firm Compression & Relief TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller $35 Amazon See on Amazon This grid foam roller provides firm compression that mimics an actual physical therapist's hands for incredible relief from muscle pain. The roller's hollow core and dense layers make it a durable option, and each section features different textures that call to mind the pressure you'd experience from fingertips, fingers, and palms for the best massage possible.