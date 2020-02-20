43 Things That Make You Look Hot AF & Are Under $30 On Amazon

If there's anything I've learned in my adult years, it's that feeling hot AF is a state of mind. I feel hot AF when I'm wearing my favorite dress alongside my favorite knee-high boots — and I also feel hot AF when I'm sitting on the couch wearing pajamas, glasses, and a facial mask. To me, it's about taking the time for self-care, which is why name brands and expensive price tags shouldn't (and don't) matter. Basically, I'm not going to drop hundreds on my wardrobe and beauty routine when Amazon is filled with brilliant finds that make me look and feel 10-times better — all while fitting into a relatively strict budget.

In fact, people are usually shocked when they point to anything on my being and the response is always: "Amazon." From my everyday purse to my favorite swimsuit to the dress I own in four colors, this online retailer never lets me down when I decide to treat myself with affordable hidden gems. It's also my go-to for hair-care, makeup, and skin-care products, because (in addition to the affordability factor), I've learned how to use the reviews to figure out if a product will work for me — way before I ever decide to spend money on it.

So, in short, if you're looking to get yourself into that hot AF mindset, look no further than these gorgeous buys that are all under $30.

1. These Best-Selling Wedges In Basically Any Color SODA Clip Studded Wedges $28 | Amazon See On Amazon These SODA clip studded wedges are offered in so many colors, there are five different options just for varying shades of white. They're a number-one best seller because they're comfortable, stylish, made from 100% vegan materials, and most pairs cost less than $30. Available sizes: 5.5 - 11

2. This Tied-Waist Sweater Dress That Buyers Are "Obsessed With" R.Vivimos Bodycon Tie Sweater Dress $26 | Amazon See On Amazon "This is my new favorite item in my entire wardrobe," one buyer raved. "I feel like I’m wearing a light sweatshirt but look like I’m rocking a super cute dress!" Thanks to its bell sleeves and high neckline, the R.Vivimos bodycon dress looks elegant and expensive, but the cotton-blend material and adjustable-waist tie also mean that it's versatile, breathable, and low-maintenance. Get it in over 20 solid colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

3. A Hypoallergenic, Smudge-Proof Mascara That Volumizes Like Nothing Else Tetyana naturals 4D Fiber Lash Mascara $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other brands, Tetyana naturals 4D mascara uses an advanced thickening formula to physically build onto existing strands. The result? Longer, fuller lashes that last all day — and it's smudge-resistant and hypoallergenic, too. "Looks like I put falsies on," one reviewer said. "I have tried a few mascaras in my life. Nothing compares to this one."

4. This Shampoo & Conditioner Set That Seemingly Does It All WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo And Conditioner $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Because it's made from nourishing, clarifying apple cider vinegar, this shampoo and conditioner set is on almost every pertinent most-wished-for list on Amazon. The shampoo removes build-up and nourishes roots for thicker, more volumized hair, while the conditioner is designed to soften, strengthen, and hydrate. People with all kinds of hair types (thin, thick, curly, straight, short, and long) agree: "I'm shook," one said, while another wrote, "You NEED this like yesterday!"

5. These Leggings With 14,000 Reviews — And They Have Pockets ODODOS High-Waist Yoga Pants $24 | Amazon See On Amazon A high-waist design, four-way stretch fabric, squat-proof material, two deep pockets, and countless color options? It's really no surprise that these ODODOS yoga pants have over 14,000 reviews and super high ratings. Buyers wear them to the gym, out shopping, around the house — in fact, some say they "never want to take them off." Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

6. A Hydrating, Brightening Facial Mask Made With Real Gold Majestic Pure Gold Facial Mask $22 | Amazon See On Amazon With ingredients like silk amino acids, collagen, shea butter, and (the best part) real 24-karat gold, the Majestic Pure gold facial mask is designed to brighten, hydrate, and plump — no matter what skin-type you have. "I'm so grateful to have ran across this amazing product," one buyer said, while another raved, "A spa treatment in a jar."

7. This Stylish Bag That's Roomy, Theft-Proof, & So Easy To Carry Cheruty Anti-Theft Backpack Purse $28 | Amazon See On Amazon With three adjustable straps and a handle, this bag can be used as a purse or a fashionable backpack — and the main zipper compartment is accessible through the back to prevent pickpockets. In addition to the roomy interior, it also has side pockets, a front zipper pocket, and various organizers inside. You can get it in 14 colors, and all of them come with a coordinating pompom keychain.

8. These Wrap Headbands That Make You Look Way More Put Together ELACUCOS Wrap Headbands (4-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon "People compliment me whenever I wear them, which is great on days I haven't washed my hair," one buyer raved about these wrap headbands. Another reviewer said, "so easy to look put together when you really don’t know what to do with your hair." They're made from a soft, stretchy, washable material, and you can get them in your choice of eight colors and designs.

9. This Blue-Light Whitening Kit That Won't Irritate Sensitive Teeth Active Wow Teeth Whitening Kit $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're hesitant about the Active Wow teeth whitening kit, check out the customer images. Simply attach the mouth tray to the LED blue light, squeeze the whitening formula into the tray, put it in your mouth, and press the button; the peroxide formula aims to brighten your smile in painless, 10-minute sessions. "I have sensitive teeth, but experienced NO PROBLEMS WHATSOEVER," raved one reviewer who got "professional results for a bargain price."

10. A $9 Hair Piece That Completes Any Messy Bun MORICA Messy Bun Hair Piece $9 | Amazon See On Amazon The MORICA hair piece is available in tons of colors and styles to create elegant up-dos and voluminous messy buns. "This hair piece actually looks like real hair," one reviewer wrote, and others love it because it's comfortable and takes mere seconds to style. One buyer even said: "This was perfect for my wedding ceremony. It literally two seconds to put my hair in and it looked so fancy and put together."

11. These Magnetic Lashes That Adhere To The Included Liner Coolours Magnetic Eyeliner And Lashes Kit $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget messy glues and damaging extensions. These falsies are lined with tiny magnets, which adhere to the included metallic eyeliner. As a result, you simply shake the liner, apply it to your lashline with the precision brush, and attach the lashes of your choice with the free tweezers. "I even went river floating this past weekend and the lashes stayed on," one buyer said, and if that's not a testimonial, I don't know what is.

12. A Cult-Favorite Blouse With Mesh-Panel Bell Sleeves LookbookStore Mesh Panel Blouse $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in a huge selection of colors, this mesh-panel top is one of Amazon's best-selling blouses — and it's really no wonder why. Buyers say it's comfortable, great quality, and extremely versatile; wear it with jeans for brunch, tuck it into a skirt for a night out, or pair it with slacks for work. It comes in various neckline options and even a few cold-shoulder designs, but all of them feature the signature bell sleeves with the mesh stripes. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

13. These Soothing Scalp Brushes For A Deeper Clean Shampoo Pro Scalp Brushes (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers rave that these scalp brushes feel "like a great head scratch" and "literally [make them] want to shower more" — but aside from the relaxation factor, they're also pretty practical. The soft silicone bristles boost circulation and offer a deeper clean during shampooing, so hair feels lighter, healthier, and more volumized. Since they're waterproof and have a built-in handle, they're super easy to incorporate into your beauty routine.

14. One Of The Most Popular Bathing Suits Of The Season Tempt Me High-Waisted Swimsuit $26 | Amazon See On Amazon The Tempt Me two-piece ruffled bikini is poised to be one of the most popular swimsuits of the season. This one features a white ruffle-sleeve top and a stylish green-leaf bottom with cut-outs — but you can get the design in tons of other colors and patterns, too. It currently has an above-four-star rating because it's stretchy, comfortable, and fashionable all at the same time. Available sizes: X-Small - 20 Plus

15. This Derma Roller For A "Visible Glow With The First Use" Kitsch Micro Derma Roller $13 | Amazon See On Amazon One reviewer said: "I noticed a glow my face hasn't had in years," and others tend to agree. The Kitsch micro derma roller uses hundreds of tiny needles to create microscopic punctures in the surface of the skin, which causes healing collagen to rush to the area. This, in turn, plumps skin, promotes faster healing, and boosts absorption of your favorite serums and moisturizers. It comes with a storage case and free e-book, all for $13.

16. These Pajamas That Are As Stylish As They Are Comfortable Ekouaer Pajamas Set $24 | Amazon See On Amazon As far as I'm concerned, looking hot AF shouldn't just be confined to the daytime. This pajamas set from Ekouaer features a baseball-style button-down T and side-slit shorts, all in a stretchy rayon fabric that flows and breathes. They come in a wide selection of colors, and even (literal) hot sleepers rave: "exactly what I wanted in a pajama set!" Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

17. Some Wide, Stretchy Fashion Belts To Complete Any Outfit Paul Jones Elastic Wide Belt (2-Piece) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Tunic dress? Belt it. Flowy blouse? Belt it. Skirt with a weird waistline? Belt it. My go-to fashion solution is pretty constant across the board, which is why I own the Paul Jones wide belt in several colors. The braided metal-clasp front spices up your outfit and makes the belt easy to put on, but the thick elastic back is stretchy and versatile enough for a wide range of uses. Available sizes: Small - XXXX-Large

18. The "Best Dry Shampoo Ever, Hands Down," According To Reviewers Hair Dance Volume Powder Dry Shampoo $10 | Amazon See On Amazon "I really thought I'd never find a dry shampoo that worked," one reviewer said. "This stuff is MAGIC and I can't believe I ever spent $40 on stuff that didn't work nearly as well." Believe it or not, Hair Dance Volume Powder has hundreds of reviews that express similar opinions; That's because it absorbs excess oil, adds volume to any hair type, and refreshes the scalp with lavender extract, all without leaving any chalky residue behind.

19. A $10 Eyeshadow Palette With 88 Different Shades SHANY Natural Fusion Eyeshadow Palette $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Good luck finding a shade you don't own once you own the SHANY Natural Fusion eyeshadow palette. This extremely affordable set comes with 88 different dime-sized colors, and reviewers say they're "beautifully pigmented," "easily layered," and "stay on all day." The set is also available in two other palettes for bolder, brighter shades.

20. This Serum That Encourages Brow & Lash Growth Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Growth Serum $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The reviews section includes those with over-plucked eyebrows, people whose lashes are damaged due to extensions, and buyers who never had much hair growth to begin with — but most are thrilled with the results of Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish. This nourishing serum includes ingredients like biotin and castor oil, which strengthen existing strands and encourage new growth. Thanks to the precise, needle-thin brush, it's easy to apply on both the brows and lash-line.

21. A Loose, Flowy Mini Dress In Dozens Of Different Prints BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Mini Dress $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Pair it with heels for a wedding, or throw on some flats for a stylish day-to-night look. The BELONGSCI mini dress is a number-one best seller because shoppers love the V-neck, double-layered bell sleeves, and breathable chiffon fabric. They also love that they can nab it in 28 various prints for all different seasons and events. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

22. This Primer Water That Hydrates, Smooths, & Brightens Simultaneously wet 'n wild Photo Focus Primer Water $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Even though it has an ultra-light consistency, the wet 'n wild Photo Focus primer water is the ultimate multi-tasker when it comes to prepping for your beauty routine. It's infused with vitamins and minerals to hydrate and brighten, but it also creates a smooth, long-lasting canvas for flawless makeup application — all for $5 a bottle. It comes in three scents: coconut, rose, and cucumber.

23. These Paper Bag Pants That Buyers Want In "Every Single Color" GRACE KARIN Paper Bag Pants $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Professional enough for work, yet stylish enough for bar-hopping, these GRACE KARIN paper bag pants have taken the slacks world by storm. The high waistband is stretchy and secured with a fashionable bow, while the cropped legs can be rolled or left as is. Best of all, these pants come in so many different colors — and each pair has dual pockets deep enough for your phone. Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

24. A Portable, Painless Trimmer For Precision Facial Grooming Funstant Eyebrow And Facial Hair Trimmer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Remove unwanted facial hair and get precise touch-ups without having to go to the salon. The Funstant hair trimmer has a dual-sided, gentle blade that's hypoallergenic and follows the natural contours of your face for pain-free removal. It's also battery-operated for cord-free use and extremely compact for easy travel.

25. This $11 Mask That's "A Miracle" For Those Trying To Grow Their Hair Marc Anthony Grow Long Anti-Breakage Hair Mask $11 | Amazon See On Amazon "This stuff is the bomb," said one user whose hair was "fried" after coloring and processing — but "this hair mask made it feel so healthy and soft." Since it's infused with nourishing, strengthening oils as well as stimulating ingredients like caffeine, keratin, and ginseng, it's a go-to for those who are trying to grow out their hair. It also helps with frizz-control and volume, all without feeling overly greasy.

26. A Comb That Separates Lashes To Reduce Mascara Clumps Docolor Eyelash Comb $9 | Amazon See On Amazon When used alongside your favorite mascara, Docolor's eyelash comb aims to reduce clumping and encourage curled, long lashes. The metal teeth detangle and separate lashes for easy application, while the ergonomically shaped design curves to the contours of your eyes. "A must have in my makeup case," one reviewer wrote, while another said, "If you like thick mascara with a natural, not-stuck-together look this is for you."

27. This Super Comfy Knotted T That Completes Any Outfit Yidarton Knotted Tunic Top $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Offered in a wide selection of colors, necklines, and sleeve lengths, the Yidarton top has a twisted knot design that gives it a stylish edge over all the other T-shirts in your closet. It's a best-seller in women's shirts and it's made from a lightweight cotton-polyester material. Wear it with jeans, skirts, leggings, gym shorts — regardless of the outfit, reviewers say it's super comfy and easy to dress up with accessories. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

28. A Crimping Iron That Creates Effortless, Voluminous Waves Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Get beachy, voluminous waves with a simple crimping motion — no twirling, twisting, or winding required. The Bed Head deep waver uses a unique curved barrel and heat settings up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit to work on a wide range of hair types. It also minimizes frizz with tourmaline ceramic technology and automatically shuts off after a while for safety.

29. These Pull-On Jeans That The Internet Is Obsessing Over Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans $30 | Amazon See On Amazon "Is this the sisterhood of the traveling pants?" one reviewer asked, while another simply said: "SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!" Shoppers are obsessing over these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. jeans, which are made with a structured cotton-blend denim, but pull on for a comfortable legging-like fit. They're available in four colors and a huge range of sizes, including short, medium, and long inseams. Available sizes: 2 Short - 20 Long

30. A Long-Lasting, Velvety Lipstick In 20 Shades Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede has been called a "high-end lipstick" for someone on a budget, and the thousands of reviews reflect its many perks: This velvety formula is hydrating yet matte, bold yet low-maintenance, and long-lasting yet affordable. "My pet peeves are lipsticks that need to be applied every time I take a drink," one reviewer wrote, but this one goes on in the morning and requires minimal refreshing.

32. A Low-Maintenance Spaghetti-Strap Dress In Just About Any Color STYLEWORD Spaghetti-Strap Wrap Dress $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Because it's comfortable, low-maintenance, easy to dress up or down, and even comes with a built-in pocket, reviewers are ordering several to make sure that the STYLEWORD wrap dress is "always in their wardrobe." It also has adjustable spaghetti straps, a stretchy, breathable cotton construction, and comes in almost 40 different design options — both patterns and solid colors. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

33. These Dual-Sided Liners With Stamps For The Perfect Flick Lovoir The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Pens (2-Piece) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you opened the felt-tip side first, you might just think these Lovoir winged eyeliner pens were pretty average — but on the other end, you'll find a brilliant flicked stamp that gives you even, precise wings every single time. The set comes with two (one for either eye) and the formula is waterproof, vegan, resistant to smudging, and gentle on sensitive skin. According to one buyer, "It takes literally seconds to get the perfect wing!"

34. A Faux-Leather Tassel Tote Bag That's Shockingly Inexpensive Dreubea Faux-Leather Tote Bag $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for an affordable commuter bag, a weekender tote, or a purse that can hold all your essentials? Look no further than the Dreubea handbag, which comes in just about every color under the sun and won't run you more than $20. It's made from a sleek faux-leather material and it has a magnetic closure as well as a tassel for added style. No wonder it's a number-one best seller.

35. These Clip-In Extensions That Actually Look Real & Can Be Styled REECHO Clip-In Hair Extensions $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers "can’t actually believe how nice and real these look considering the price" — and since they're available in a massive selection of colors, lengths, and textures, most had absolutely no problem finding a set that matched their hair. REECHO clip-in extensions are also temperature-safe for hot tools under 350 degrees, and they come in a set of four separate clips for varying sections of the head.

36. One Of The Best Under-Eye Concealers On The Market Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers who have used countless other concealer brands rave: "Works perfectly under my eyes to conceal the darkness and brighten [...] Best concealer I've tried." The Maybelline Eraser also has a unique, pad-like applicator that applies and blends simultaneously, and the formula is designed to cover blemishes, correct discoloration, and highlight, as well. Get it in nearly 20 different shades for all different skin tones.

37. This Finishing Stick To Neaten Up Any Hair-Style BestLand Hair Finishing Stick $8 | Amazon See On Amazon The BestLand finishing stick uses a non-greasy formula to neaten up-dos, smooth flyaways, style bangs, and secure tiny hairs at the crown or nape. Thanks to the mascara-style brush, it's easy to apply the ideal amount, and it comes in a lightweight, portable tube that fits in your bag or makeup pouch. "Better than hair spray," one reviewer said. "This stuff is great!"

38. A Blow Dryer That Doubles As A Styling Brush Dekugaa Hair Dryer Brush $29 | Amazon See On Amazon "This thing is amazing," one buyer said about the Dekugaa brush. "I really suck at hair tools usually, so I normally just blow dry and go. I used this for the first time this morning and I look like I went in to the salon and got a blow out." Since it's a dryer and a brush in one, hot air comes out from the barrel and through the bristles, which minimizes frizz, cuts down on drying time, and allows for easy, single-hand styling.

39. These Under-Eye Patches Filled With Matcha & Collagen NBCT Matcha Essence Undereye Pads $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Soothe, brighten, pamper, plump, and hydrate under-eyes in one simple step, all thanks to these patches from NBCT. They're loaded with Matcha green tea extract and collagen gel, and they create a cooling sensation that reviewers call "really refreshing." Best of all, 60 of them come in a compact twist-off jar with a tiny applicator, so they're portable, easy to use, and will last you quite a while.

40. These Cat-Eye Sunglasses That Are Skyrocketing Into Popularity Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This one comes from the Movers & Shakers category, since sales have gone up 100% in the past few days. Mosanana sunglasses have a square cat-eye design and are available in five colors — all for $12 a pair. They block UVAs, UVBs, and glares, and buyers are thrilled: "Y’all I’m obsessed with these sunglasses. I got the tortoise pair but I’m about to buy every single color."

41. A Dual Eyebrow Definer Pencil With 7,000 Reviews Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Shape and fill in brows with the Total Temptation eyebrow pencil from Maybelline — which, despite its thousands of rave reviews, costs just $6. It comes in four shades and has two built-in tools: a slant-tip pencil on one end, and a spoolie brush on the other.

42. This Off-The-Shoulder Shirt That "Everyone Needs In Their Closet" Halife Boat Neck Off-The-Shoulder Shirt $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Buyers rave that the Halife off-the-shoulder shirt is "very comfortable," "super cute," "so soft," and something "everyone needs in their closet." The cotton material is available in a wide selection of colors (and even comes in short sleeves, too). While the design is loose and versatile, the boat neck sets it apart from your other wardrobe staples. Available sizes: Small - X-Large