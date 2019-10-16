44 Efficient Products On Amazon That Are Best-Sellers For A Reason

Best-selling products usually have the same quality in common: they might be a bit quirky and unusual, but they solve a problem you may not have even realized you had. These efficient products on Amazon are bestsellers for a reason: they do exactly what they claim and just so happen to do it better (and with more originality in some cases) than their competitors.

If you've ever opened up a plastic food bag, used up half of the ingredients, and then realized you were left with an open bag that you can't reseal, you understand the need for tools and products that are straight-up innovative and that think outside the box. In the case of the perpetually opened bag, there's a clip on this list with plastic teeth that simply (but effectively) seals up that plastic and keeps your food fresh.

The same creativity is present in an item like a dish rack that boasts more than 1,000 reviews, has near-perfect reviews, and has managed to get people all excited (about a dish rack, remember) because it was cleverly designed with a drip tray and a swivel spout that directs water straight back into your sink. Simple — but genius.

And that's the description you can use for all of these efficient products, which continue to prove bestsellers because they — plain and simple — work and work well.

1. The Clips That Keep Plastic Food Bags Closed Tight OXO Good Grips Bag Cinch $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Unless you use up all of the food that comes in a plastic bag in one cooking session, you'll have to deal with what comes next: how to close up that bag and retain its freshness. These little bag cinch clips were designed with plastic teeth on the inside that grip that bag closed and keep it secure. They come three in a pack in different colors so that you can find what you need in your pantry even faster.

2. A Three-In-One Heat Styling Tool That Replaces Your Blow Dryer Conair 1875 Watt 3-In-1 Styling Hair Dryer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Hectic mornings call for simple hair styling solutions: this three-in-one styling hair dryer does it all. While drying your hair with ionic technology that heats strands evenly to prevent static and frizz, it simultaneously styles your hair. Just pop in one of three attachments: a styling comb for straight hair, a bristle brush for volume and waves, or a detangling brush for wet hair.

3. These Hooks For The Car That Help Keep Things Organized High Road Contour Car Hook Hangers $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Short on space and want to find a way to get extra storage in your car or keep things more organized? You can keep your bags from falling over and the contents of it all from spilling with this two pack of hooks that you can attach right to the back of your seats. Designed to hold up to 40 pounds, these also come with a closed-loop design so clothing or other softer fabrics won't get torn. "They arrived within two days, went on effortlessly in about three seconds, look great, hold a lot more weight than the plastic type of holders I had tried and they look like they came as part of standard equipment in my car," wrote one reviewer.

4. A Five-Tier Organizer For Shoes And Accessories Pro-Mart DAZZ Smart Carousel Organizer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If your shoes and handbags are falling or floating around your closet without a home, give them a solid place to land: this carousel organizer has five tiers and 40 mesh pockets to hold onto your favorite shoes and accessories. You can hang it right in your closet and save major space, and it spins 360-degrees to give you a view of all of your treasures.

5. A Dish Rack Designed So That It Stays Dry simplehuman Dish Rack $50 | Amazon See On Amazon The problem with most dish racks is that they accumulate water that drips from dishes, pots, and pans, but leave it there in a messy pool. This dish rack is an upgrade — it has a drip tray and a swivel spout that actually directs water flow back into your sink. It's also rust-proof, made from stainless steel, and has a separate utensil tray.

6. A Foldable CarryOn Bag That Saves Space Wandf Foldable Travel Bag $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This is more than just another water-resistant nylon carry-on bag that has tons of pockets and storage to fit a variety of items you need on your trip — though it's that, too. It's also a foldable travel bag that, literally, folds up in six easy steps and save you space. Carry it by hand or over the shoulder and choose among 11 colors like plum, green, and coral pink.

7. A Rest For Cooking Utensils That Clips Onto Pots Trudeau Flex Pot Clip $6 | Amazon See On Amazon This pot clip provides a place to rest spoons and keeps counters clean — plus, it'll give you one less surface to wipe down. It clips right onto the side of your pan, it's made from heat-resistant silicone, is stainless steel, and is also dishwasher-safe.

8. A Loud, Vibrating Alarm Clock To Wake Heavy Sleepers Sonic Alert Alarm Clock $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Always sleeping through your alarm? The days of stumbling in late to work are over when you own this sonic alert alarm clock, which features the loudest, vibrating alarm imaginable — and it's one that actually shakes your bed. You can adjust the volume and tone of your alarm on days when you don't require quite the same jolt, and it comes in six colors and prints like camouflage.

9. The Odor-Resistant Reusable Scrubbers That Replace Paper Towels The Crown Choice Sponge Cloth And Scrubber Dishcloth Set $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Imagine never having to buy another roll of paper towels again — and with this reusable cloth and scrubber dishcloth set, it replaces 16 paper rolls and more than seven kitchen scrubbers. And while it's hard at work cleaning surfaces and absorbing more than 20 times its weight in water, there's one thing it's not doing: accumulating mold, mildew, and nasty odors.

10. A Two-In-One Stick And Hand Vacuum For Daily Cleaning VonHaus Two-In-One Corded Lightweight Stick Vacuum $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Most vacuum cleaners cost big bucks — but this two-in-one vacuum isn't just affordable. It also weighs less than 6 pounds, serves as both a stick vacuum for hardwood and carpet, a hand vacuum for crumbs and small messes, and even has a HEPA filter that locks in dust and dirt. It even has brush accessories and a crevice tool. Keep in mind, though, that this is a great vacuum for every day cleaning, hard floors, and low-pile carpet — but you may find it less efficient if you have deeper, plush carpets and rugs.

11. A Microfiber Towel For Your Hair Aquis Original Hair Towel $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Wrapping an ordinary towel around wet hair can actually weaken your hair and cause damage or breakage — and this is especially true if you have thin, curly, or over-processed hair. However, this microfiber hair turban absorbs moisture from hair quickly and without putting any strain on your strands. Best of all: using this towel means you'll spend less time blow drying your hair. It comes in eight colors and is simple to use.

12. This Industrial-Strength Plunger That Takes Care Of Virtually Everything Korky Beehive Max Universal Toilet Plunger and Holder $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Buying a toilet plunger isn't exactly a sexy purchase, but you'll be glad that you bought this universal plunger and holder because it's basically the gold standard. It's designed to fit all toilets, including Kohler, American Standard, and others, and comes with a T-handle design so you can really get a good grip. Since it's made with non-marking rubber, it won't leave stains behind on your toilet bowl, either. "I like the fact this plunger is heavy duty and fits multiple sized toilets without a problem. Easy to use, quick to unclog."

13. A Multi-Functional Pen With 12 Tools Convenient Gadgets & Gifts Multi Tool $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You could carry a pen around — or you could swap that one trick pony for this 12-in-one pen tool, which converts to a screwdriver, nail remover, staple remover, nail file, scraper, tweezers, and more. It's also (of course) an ordinary pen that writes. One reviewer writes: "The tools in this pen are very sharp and well machined. It is small and is so versatile. I am pleased to have it as a part of my everyday carry. Happily the pen actually writes well, so it serves it's primary function well."

14. An Angled Lap Desk That Feels Like A Cushion LapGear MyDesk Lap Desk $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Create a barrier between your lap and laptop with this cushion desk, which is filled with microbeads. It has two storage compartments where you can stash your phone and accessories, and it comes in seven colors. Its angled design also provides the perfect view without having to strain your neck.

15. A Way To Mount Cleaning Supplies To Your Wall Spoga Wall-Mounted Mop Organizer $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This wall-mounted cleaning organizer can hold up to 11 cleaning tools like mops, brooms, and dust pans. Its unique notches adjust to the thickness of your tool's handle, and each can hold about 7 pounds of weight. The mount comes with all of the hardware you need, and it's reviewers say it's very easy to hang.

16. A Multi-Functional Tool That You Can Use In A Pinch ATECH Multifunction Pen 7-in-1 Tech Tool $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Whatever you need, this multi-functional tech tool is here to help in your tasks. It comes with seven functions, working as a stylus, bottle opener, mini flathead, Phillips screwdriver, ruler, phone stand, and most of all, ballpoint pen. Since this nifty device is also TSA-compliant, you can pack it with you for trips and use it for all kinds of activities even when you're on the go.

17. This Wacky Stick That Gets Rid Of Stains And Messes BunchaFarmers All-Natural Stain Remover Stick $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Terrible set-in stains from grease, salt, ink, blood, or other substances can ruin your favorite clothing and linens, but with these stain removing sticks, you can actually restore fabrics to their former stain-free beauty. All-natural and biodegradable, these sticks are made from canola oil, saponified coconut oil, and other substances that don't include artificial dyes or harmful chemicals. "This stuff should be in every laundry room in America," wrote one reviewer. "I primarily use it to remove poop stains from cloth diapers and other food stains from my toddler's clothing after eating. It has never let me down."

18. A Space-Saving Pants And Skirt Hanger With Four Tiers Zober Trouser Skirt Hanger $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If your outfits are packed so tight in your closet it looks like it may explode, it's time to try this space-saving skirt hanger solution. The hanger has four tiers that can each hold a skirt or pair of trousers, but it hangs like a conventional hanger and takes up little space. Each clip has a rubber coating that grips without messing with the fabric.

19. An Affordable Cleansing Brush With Three Interchangeable Heads Vanity Planet Ultimate Skin Spa Facial Cleansing Brush $32 | Amazon See On Amazon While most battery-powered cleaning brushes can cost upwards of $50 (and much, much more in some cases), this brush is affordable, but doesn't skimp out when it comes to features. It's water-resistant and has three interchangeable heads for daily cleansing, exfoliation, and a special silicone head for sensitive skin. And you can choose between two speeds, making it a great purchase no matter what your skin type.

20. The Packing Cubes For Your Most Organized Luggage Ever Bagail Packing Cubes $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This six-piece packing cube set comes with cubes in three sizes (small, medium, and large) and provides a way to finally organize all of the clothing and accessories you need for your trip. Instead of lumping everything together, these durable cubes keep shoes separate from lingerie, which stays separate from your pants or skincare necessities. Choose among 14 colors. The mesh panel makes them breathable and easy to spot what's in each one.

21. An Adjustable Lid Holder That Keeps Your Kitchen Tidy YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Lid Holder $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Can't keep your pots and pans lids from collapsing into a big heap in your kitchen cabinet? This lid holder has seven adjustable dividers that won't scratch covers, and you can shift around them to fit different lids. The non-slip feet keep it sturdy and upright in cabinets, too.

22. A Dual Headphones And Eye Mask Combo For A More Restful Sleep Sleep Headphones Eye Mask $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Love falling asleep to music, but can't actually sleep with uncomfortable ear buds in your ears? This genius eye mask blocks light and is designed with headphones in the mask itself, so you can listen to music while you drift off. The mask also connects to your phone and can also be worn as a headband during workouts.

23. A Smart Notebook With Pages You Can Scan To The Cloud Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This smart notebook lets you take notes and write down your thoughts using a pen, marker, or highlighter from its Pilot Frixion line (they've included one pen in each order). And then the best part: scan your pages to Evernote, Dropbox, iCloud, or Google Drive and wipe them clean with a damp towel before starting over again.

24. An Adjustable Liner For Drawers KMN Home Customizable Organizer $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're going to line your kitchen drawers, do it with a more functional liner and customizable organizer like this one — it has adjustable and removable dividers to fit utensils and gadgets of all sizes. The liner is made from silicone and can be cut easily with a scissor to fit drawers and shelves. It comes in five colors: red, lime, sky blue, iris, and natural.

25. The Device That Whips Up 10 Perfectly Cooked Eggs Cuisinart Egg Cooker $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Take all of the guess work out of cooking eggs — including how much cooking time it actually takes to ensure they come out soft and not hardboiled. This egg cooker does all the work and can cook up to 10 eggs either soft, medium, or hard, depending on your preference that day. It even comes with a separate poaching tray for up to four eggs, and an omelet tray that cooks up to three eggs.

26. A Small, Portable Facial Hair Removing Device Bath Bombs Portable Facial Hair Remover $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This portable epilator is a compact and discreet battery-operated device that painlessly removes hair without cutting or nicking your skin. It's safe and gentle on all skin types, and can be tucked away in your luggage or purse for trips. It can also be used on the armpits, legs, or other areas of the body.

27. The Makeup Remover Cloth That Works Without Cleanser PleasingCare Makeup Remover Cloth $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This one small towel can handle a myriad of responsibilities — including removing stubborn makeup with nothing more than a little water and a few gentle wipes. This makeup remover cloth is ideal for sensitive skin that has never met a cleanser it liked and, unlike cotton swabs and squares, is washable and reusable, saving you money in the long run.

28. A Handheld Fabric Steamer With Attachments Conair ExtremeSteam Hand Held Fabric Steamer $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Get every single wrinkle out of clothing, curtains, and other fabrics without having to drag out a cumbersome ironing board. This hand held fabric steamer heats up in 75 seconds and can last up to 15 minutes without having to add more water. You can set it to low or high temperatures to suit the needs of each fabric type, and it even comes with three attachments: a cushion brush, fabric brush, and creaser.

29. A Fast USB Charger That Plugs Into The Wall PowerBear USB Charger $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes the fastest and most efficient devices are also the simplest: this USB charger is small, fits in your bag or purse, and then plugs into the wall (no computer necessary) to quickly charge devices without bells and whistles. It's compatible with most devices, including Apple Watches and iPads, and its manufacturer (along with more than a few hundred reviewers) rave about how this provides a charge that is four times faster than most other chargers.

30. The Heat-Resistant Oven Gloves That You Can Actually Wear While Prepping Food Eebuy Heat Resistant Oven Gloves $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Most oven gloves are too bulky to serve as anything more than gloves that will keep you from burning yourself on a hot oven or barbecue. That's all well and good, but these oven gloves are an upgrade on the original concept. They're both flame- and wear-resistant, with snug-fitting fingers that afford you flexibility and freedom of movement — all so you can prep food and cook it while wearing these protective gloves. And get this: they're heat-resistant up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit, too.

31. An LED Light That Helps You Save On Your Electric Bill Emotionlite LED Motion Sensor Light $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Conserve energy and shave money off your next electric bill with these plug-in LED motion sensor lights. The LED light provides up to 50,000 hours of light before needing to be replaced, and it has a dusk-to-dawn sensor that turns on when detecting movement within 6 to 10 feet. After 25 seconds with no movement, the light turns off automatically.

32. A 360-Degree Rotating Makeup Organizer Mofir Makeup Organizer $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Organize your makeup products and skincare on this 360-degree spinning makeup organizer, which features adjustable shelves that can be pulled out for easy cleaning, and moved around to accommodate the heights of different products. This rotating organizer comes in two colors and a choice of two shapes: circle or flower.

33. A Dual Curling Iron And Flat Iron In One Tool Huachi 2-In-1 Curling Iron Flat Iron $29 | Amazon See On Amazon If you like to change up your style and don't want to own or carry around 10 hair tools, this two-in-one curling iron and flat iron is designed for you. The switch of a button takes you from curling wand to flat iron without fuss and tourmaline ceramic technology means the plates heat up evenly to prevent frizz and leave hair shinier and healthier. With a temperature range of 212 to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, you can safely use this tool on the finest or coarsest hair.

34. This Mega-Powerful Stapler That Can Handle All Your Office Tasks PaperPro in POWER20 3-in-1 Stapler $19 | Amazon See On Amazon For a great value and the chance to staple large amounts of documents at once, this three-in-one stapler is essential. Designed to eliminate the pressure that comes with using standard staplers, this lightweight device comes with a non-slip base and is soft to use. It can also staple up to 20 pages at a time, which makes it very handy for teachers, administrative assistants, and others working on large-scale projects. "Excellent stapler, easy to load and you can staple without having to squeeze hard, it make stapling a thick stack of papers easy for me," wrote one reviewer.

35. A Flat Colander That Fits Right In Your Sink Skinstation Flat Colander $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This flat colander is helpful in all aspects of food preparation — just lay it flat down in your sink and use it to capture peelings as you wash and prep fruits and veggies. It comes in green or red, and is both dishwasher-safe and safe to use with boiling water.

36. This Lazy Susan That'll Make It Easy To Grab Everything You Need YouCopia Crazy Susan Turntable with Slide Out Shelves $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Want to tidy up a cluttered countertop and still have easy access to all your favorite oils, spices, and vinegars, or more? With this turntable, which comes with slide-out shelves, you can organize everything at once and rotate to grab with each. It's 16 inches in diameter and offers 360 degree rotation, and it's not hard to mount or install. One reviewer raved: "This thing is awesome!... I actually bought 2 of them and put it on the shelves of my refrigerator. It fits perfectly, and I completely organized my cluttered shelves!!"

37. A Board That Fold Shirts And Clothes In Three Simple Steps BoxLegend Folding Board $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Fold shirts, trousers, pajamas, and shorts in three easy steps using this folding board, which is so simple to master but will save you lots of space in your drawers and suitcases. The board comes in six colors, makes laundry day less of a hassle, and reviewers write they "love this thing."

38. A Vegan Leather Travel Jewelry Case case Elegance Travel Jewelry Case $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Bracelets, necklaces, and earrings don't exactly travel well unless you have a system in place (sadly, tossing them in a plastic bag and crossing your fingers that they don't tangle isn't it). This travel jewelry case is that system — and it's one made from vegan leather that provides specific compartments for rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. When you're finished packing your treasures, it folds up into a neat portfolio case that you can easily pack.

39. A Wearable LED Teeth Whitening Device You Can Charge With Your Phone Starlite Smile Teeth Whitening Light $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Most LED teeth whitening kits are just that — kits with accessories and mile-long instruction manuals. Make life and teeth whitening a lot simpler with this tray and light (which are one and the same). Wear the tray, allow its 16 LED bulbs to brighten teeth, and then charge the tool with one of three adapters for iPhone, Android, and USB.

40. A Stand To Organize Your Wraps YouCopia Store Kitchen Wrap Organizer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon When shelves get too messy, especially on account of having too many plastic wrap and freezer bag boxes around, this organizer can be a great asset. Perfect for a pantry or a lower cabinet, this comes with eight adjustable steel wires and can also function as a food bag dispenser.

41. This Budget Pack Of Rug Grippers That Are Surprisingly Useful X-Protector Rug Grippers $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These rug grippers are a great thing to have around the house, especially if you have a lot of area rugs. Ideal for indoor or outdoor use, and safe to use on hard wood, linoleum, and other slick surfaces, these grippers work on any type of fabric and help to prevent sliding and slipping, while also making corners very flat.

42. A Kitchen Tool That Opens And Unscrews Everything Kitchen Krush Bottle Can And Jar Opener $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Move over, can openers. This multi-functional opener has more than one function: it can open jars, bottles, and cans and even remove stubborn pull tabs on plastic food bags. It has a non-slip design so you can open anything, even with wet hands.

43. A Rack That Holds Plastic Bags Upright Baggy Rack $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Get more use out of your plastic baggies with this baggy rack, which has clips and a non-slip rubber base that hold bags upright and in place. This bag holder makes it easier to pour ingredients right into bags without the risk of spilling and making a mess on counters, or you can use it to store and dry wet bags.