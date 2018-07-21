40 Everyday Products On Amazon That Are Straight-Up Innovative AF
If you're the kind of person who is constantly on the hunt for bigger, better, and more functional items, this list of everyday products on Amazon that are straight-up innovative AF was made for you.
To qualify as innovative, a product should, first and foremost, be really useful — and even though that can be different things to different people, a really good tool or product can be useful to pretty much everyone. A silicone egg mold might not seem very useful at first — unless you're a big fan of eggs — but when you think outside the box, you can use the molds on this list to whip up a variety of portable meals to pack for lunch. The innovation comes from designing a product so that it cuts down on the time it takes you to complete a job, multi-tasks with ease, or is simply an upgrade from the original version of that product.
From innovative grooming tools like a two-in-one cleansing brush that deep cleans pores and exfoliates to odd kitchen products that are actually genius — like a device that chops and slices veggies right into your salad or a peel-off mask made with diamonds — this list has it all, and they all qualify as innovative.