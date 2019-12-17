44 Things Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon That Deserve 6 Stars

Amazon has pretty much got it all. From cheap knick-knacks that make fun gag gifts, to designer clothing and cookware, if you can think of it, you can probably find it on there. But not all products are created equal — Amazon's rating system allows shoppers to rate their purchases on a scale of one through five stars. And while most products receive at least a few stars, there's another category altogether — the products available on Amazon with five-star reviews.

These exceptional items frequently acquire massive cult followings. I'm talking about the vacuum cleaners with over 10,000 reviews, or the toasters that people won't stop raving about. We've all had that one product we're always recommending to friends, right? Sometimes that special product just works better than the competition. Other times there's a bonus feature that gets people excited, like a blow dryer that doubles as a hair brush. It's not just random chance — there's a reason why thousands of reviewers love these five-star products products on Amazon.

Luckily for you, I've spent a little time digging around so I could put together a list of these special items. Who knows? Maybe you'll find your next big obsession in here — because you truly can't go wrong with any of these brilliant products.