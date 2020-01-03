44 Weird Things You'll Find You Can't Live Without That Are Under $30 On Amazon

Let's face it — life can get a little boring. Maybe you've become stuck in the same habits every day, or maybe your life is just in need of a little spicing up. Personally, I know what it feels like to get stuck in a rut. That's why whenever my routine or space starts feeling a little redundant, I head over to check out all the weird products that are available on Amazon.

In my opinion, there's no therapy like retail therapy, and all the funky gadgets you're about to discover are pretty much proof. For example, you can spice up any bland, boring meal with a cult-favorite honey that's made with chili peppers. Or, if you're looking for a way to relax after a long, stressful day, try grabbing yourself one of the essential oil diffusers that buyers can't get enough of. If neither of those things are your cup of tea, I've also included kitchen gadgets, beauty staples, household electronics, and things that are sure to boost your comfort levels — and according to reviewers, once you've tried them, you won't want to live without them.

Did I mention that everything here is also less than $30? Yep. These bizarre but brilliant products are available at such reasonable prices, there's almost no reason not to snag at least a few things for yourself.

1. The Condiment You Can Put On Pizza, Wings, Cheese, And More Mike's Hot Honey $9 | Amazon see on amazon This delicious condiment is gluten-free as well as paleo, and it pairs well with practically anything: put it on pizza, cheese, wings, or even in cocktails. It's made from a blend of 100% pure honey with real chili peppers, and there are zero artificial preservatives in the formula. No wonder it's a cult-favorite on Amazon.

2. A Pair Of Shoe Deodorizers Made From Natural Bamboo Charcoal Bamboo Air Shoe Deodorizers $11 | Amazon see on amazon Just slip them into your shoes, and these deodorizer bags can help absorb unwanted odors and moisture so that your kicks smell fresh. They're made from 100% bamboo charcoal that's completely free of any harsh chemicals, and they're reusable for up to two years.

3. The Butter Knife That Uses Your Body Heat For Easy Spreading That! Inventions Warming Butter Knife $19 | Amazon see on amazon Cold butter isn't easy to work with, which is why this knife conducts the heat from your body into its blade, making it easier to spread butter. There are no batteries or electricity required, plus you can also use it for icing, jams, and garlic butter.

4. A Gorgeous, Long-Lasting Nail File Made From Glass SixVector Glass Nail File $13 | Amazon see on amazon Unlike cheap cardboard nail files, this one is made from premium glass that won't grow dull over time. Each order also comes with a convenient travel case, plus one Amazon reviewer even raved that it "buffs the surface of the nail with virtually no pressure, and very quickly."

5. The Caddy That Conveniently Hangs Off The Side Of Your Bed Kikkerland Bedside Caddy $15 | Amazon see on amazon Instead of letting your nightstand become a cluttered mess, keep it clean by using this bedside caddy — or use it in small bedrooms that don't allow room for tables. It's able to hold magazines, glasses, phones, tablets, and more, plus it's a great place to stash your remotes so that you don't lose them.

6. An Essential Oil Diffuser With A Beautiful Wood Grain Exterior InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser $20 | Amazon see on amazon Most essential oil diffusers have a plain plastic exterior, whereas this one has a gorgeous faux-wood look that complements practically any style of decor. It's able to run for up to five hours when the water reservoir is full, and there are seven color-changing mood lights for added enjoyment. Get it in light wood or dark.

7. The Bags That Let You Cook Delicious Sandwiches In Your Toaster RL Treats Toaster Bags (3-Pack) $7 | Amazon see on amazon Designed to fit into most toasters, these bags let you cook delicious grilled cheese, sandwich melts, pizza, and chicken nuggets directly in your upright toaster. They're 100% non-stick so that they're easy to clean, plus they're reusable in order to help save you money.

8. A Culinary Ruler With Handy, Must-Have Cooking Info Mercer Culinary Ruler $21 | Amazon see on amazon How many tablespoons are in a cup? You won't have to look it up if you've got this culinary ruler. Not only is it printed with measuring conversions, but it also has the formula to convert Celsius to Fahrenheit, the proper cooking temperatures for various meats, and even a quick guide that tells you which knives are used for what.

9. The Book That Helps Guide You Through Life's Common Questions How to Be a Person in the World $29 | Amazon see on amazon If you've ever wondered whether it's time to quit your job or pondered about how to deal with your family, it may be time to consult this witty guidebook. It's written with a tough-love sense of humor, and one Amazon reviewer wrote that it "stresses the importance of forgiving yourself for being human, while also challenging yourself to be better."

10. A Stovetop Espresso Maker Made From High-Quality Aluminum Bialetti Stovetop Coffee Maker $19 | Amazon see on amazon It only takes about five minutes for this stovetop coffee maker to brew a delicious cup of espresso. It's made from high-quality aluminum, and it disassembles so that you can easily clean every nook and cranny once you're done. Thanks to its percolating design, buyers say it's some of the "best coffee" they've ever tasted.

11. The Travel Pillow With A Built-In Support To Keep Your Head Steady trtl Travel Pillow $30 | Amazon see on amazon Made with super soft fleece, this travel pillows sets itself apart from the competition by featuring a built-in support that keeps your head steady while you snooze. You can use the velcro clasp to attach it to your carry-on bag (or adjust the fit), plus it's available in four colors: red, gray, coral, and black.

12. A Scale That Makes It Easy To Weigh Your Luggage CAMRY Luggage Scale $11 | Amazon see on amazon Trying to balance your suitcase on a bathroom scale can lead to an inaccurate reading — and waiting until you get to the airport is even worse. Luckily, this luggage scale is a quick and easy way to make sure your suitcase is under the weight limit. The required batteries come included, and it can measure weight in both pounds as well as kilograms.

13. These Smart Bulbs That You Can Control With Voice Commands LUMIMAN Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $25 | Amazon see on amazon Pair them with Alexa or Google Assistant, and you can easily control these smart light bulbs using voice commands. You can also set them to over 16 million different colors with the included app, plus you can dim the brightness levels or set automatic schedules to save energy and suit your lifestyle.

14. A Shampoo Brush That Can Help Stimulate Blood Flow In Your Scalp Maxsoft Shampoo Brush $8 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is it great for removing residue build-up near your roots, but this shampoo brush can also help stimulate blood flow in your scalp. The thick, soft bristles are made from antibacterial silicone, and the handle on the back makes it easy to maintain a firm grip while your hands are wet.

15. The Orthopedic Knee Pillow That Can Help Alleviate Pain ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $29 | Amazon see on amazon If you suffer from pain in your knees, back, or hips, try sleeping with this orthopedic knee pillow. It's filled with high-density memory foam that won't flatten out over time, and its contoured shape is designed to relieve pressure on your legs and spine. "I suffer from bad sciatica," one reviewer wrote. "I have no idea how but this thing works. I won't even lay on the couch without it now."

16. A Car Mount That's Designed To Work With Practically Any Phone Beam Electronics Car Phone Mount $15 | Amazon see on amazon It doesn't matter whether you have an Android or an iPhone — it'll probably fit in this smartphone car mount, which has over 20,000 reviews on Amazon. It can rotate a full 360 degrees so that you can easily adjust it, and it attaches to the air vents in your car without any tools, so you don't have to worry about hassle or dashboard-damage.

17. This Brilliant Outlet Shelf That Can Hold Up To 15 Pounds PERLESMITH Outlet Shelf $14 | Amazon see on amazon Use it as a convenient place to rest your smartphone while it charges, or use this outlet shelf to hold electronic toiletries, tablets, smart assistants, and diffusers. Installation is as easy as changing out your outlet cover, and it's able to support up to 15 pounds at once.

18. A Pack Of Flexible Curling Rods That Work Without Heat Tifara Beauty Curling Rods (42-Pack) $10 | Amazon see on amazon If your hair can't handle the heat from a curling iron, try using these curling rods instead. They're flexible so that you can twist your curls in whatever direction you like, and you can use them whether your hair is wet or dry. The various sizes are designed to work with all hair types, plus reviewers say they're "obsessed with these" — "Fabulous product for a great price."

19. This Tiny Vacuum That Visibly Removes Blackheads June Julien Blackhead Vacuum $28 | Amazon see on amazon It's hard to tell if serums and masks are actually removing your blackheads, but this blackhead vacuum produces results you can physically see. The suction is adjustable depending on how deep your blackhead is, the interchangeable heads are designed for various blemishes and skin types, and it's completely rechargeable for convenience.

20. A Cream that Helps Strengthen Your Nails So They Don't Chip Onyx Professional Nail Strengthening Cream $8 | Amazon see on amazon Splits, chips, peeling, and cracks — this nail strengthening cream can help prevent them all. It's formulated with a blend of vitamins A, C, D, and E, as well as hydrating jojoba oil. According to buyers, the coconut scent is light and refreshing, too.

21. The Kitchen Gadget That Spiralizes, Slices, Juliennes, And More Fullstar Veggie Slicer $17 | Amazon see on amazon Made from super durable ABS plastic, this mandoline slicer comes with six interchangeable blades that let you ribbon, julienne, slice, and grate your ingredients. The catching tray gathers all of your prepared slices so they're easy to cook, and the blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel for longevity.

22. A Journal That Helps You Find Inner Peace With A Touch Of Profanity Zen as F*ck: A Journal $9 | Amazon see on amazon When meditating just isn't doing it for you, give this zen journal a try. It has a touch of profanity throughout for some welcome realism, but the guided prompts and positive affirmations help keep you grounded and grateful. "It makes me laugh, and it makes me think," one reviewer wrote, which is why it has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

23. The Makeup Remover Cloths That Work With Only Water MIRACLE FACE ERASE Makeup Remover Cloths (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon see on amazon If you're tired of using oily serums to cleanse away your makeup, try switching over to using these makeup remover cloths. You just have to add water, and they'll effortlessly melt away lipstick, foundation, and waterproof mascara — plus they're gentle on sensitive skin.

24. A Pack Of Dryer Balls Made From New Zealand Wool Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $12 | Amazon see on amazon Designed to last for over 1,000 loads, these eco-friendly wool dryer balls help aerate your laundry so that it dries faster and without harsh chemicals. They're made from real New Zealand wool, and they even help fluff your clothes so that you don't need to use fabric softener.

25. The Draft Stopper That Can Help You Save Money Over Time Suptikes Door Draft Stopper $10 | Amazon see on amazon Just peel off the adhesive backing; then attach this draft stopper to the bottom of almost any door. Not only will it help prevent cold air from coming in (which can save you money on your utility bill), but it can also help to minimize air conditioning costs in the hot weather and insulate against loud noises.

26. A Tray That Quickly Defrosts Meat — Without Heat Or Electricity Zintak Defrosting Tray $26 | Amazon see on amazon The next time you come home and realize you've forgotten to defrost your dinner, just use this defrosting tray to get your meats, poultry, and seafood thawed in record time. There's no heat or microwaving required — it uses a special insulating material to speed up the process, and it's surprisingly easy to clean afterwards.

27. This Flexible Phone Tripod That Lets You Snap Photos From A Distance UBeesize Smartphone Tripod $14 | Amazon see on amazon Made with flexible legs that you can adjust into practically any position (including around poles), this smartphone tripod also comes with a remote so that you can take pictures from a distance. It's compatible with smartphones, cameras, GoPros, and webcams, plus it even doubles as a tablet stand.

28. A Pack Of Acne Patches That Speed Up Healing AVARELLE Acne Patches $9 | Amazon see on amazon These hydrocolloid patches are a great way to help prevent yourself from picking at stray blemishes, and they're infused with tea tree as well as calendula oil that help detoxify your irritated pore. They're designed to blend in with all skin tones, plus each order comes with three sizes: 12 small, 16 medium, and 12 large.

29. This Facial Toner Made With Some Really Smart Ingredients THAYERS Facial Toner $8 | Amazon see on amazon Use it before applying your makeup to help cleanse and tone pores, or use this facial toner to help exfoliate, tackle blemishes, and balance your complexion's pH level. It's made with natural, effective ingredients like witch hazel, aloe vera, and rose water, and some buyers have even called it "the most effective skin care product" they've ever tried.

30. A Conditioning Primer That Helps Volumize Your Eyelashes L'Oreal Paris Eyelash Primer $6 | Amazon see on amazon Just brush this primer onto your eyelashes, and then apply your favorite mascara — the primer will help give your lashes a volumizing boost, without clumping. It has over 2,300 four- and five-star reviews, and one reviewer even raved that it seriously boosts the quality of inexpensive mascaras, so you can "save yourself a few bucks."

31. A Versatile Beauty Staple Made From 100% Bentonite Clay Aztec Secret Clay Mask $13 | Amazon see on amazon Use it to help cleanse pores, detoxify hair, encourage nail growth, balance oil production, or soothe irritated skin. This clay mask is made from 100% bentonite clay without any synthetic preservatives or additives, so it's one of the most versatile ingredients you can implement into your beauty routine.

32. A Cover That Keeps Your Windshield Clear From Winter Weather OxGord Windshield Cover $30 | Amazon see on amazon Scraping snow and ice off your windshield is a total pain in the rear, so keep it clean using this windshield cover. It's designed to fit most windshields, and the side panels close inside your car doors so thieves can't steal it. It's great for ice, rain, sleet, and hail, plus there are zero tools required for installation.

33. The Gadget That Helps Prevent Items From Falling Between Your Car Seats Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon see on amazon Just shove it in the gap between your car seat and center console, and this gap filler will immediately help prevent your smartphone, keys, or cash from falling into the crack. One size is made to fit most vehicles, plus it even expands or contracts to fit particularly odd-shaped spaces.

34. A Seat Cushion With A Cut-Out For Your Tailbone ComfiLife Seat Cushion $30 | Amazon see on amazon Made from supportive gel memory foam, this seat cushion can help alleviate back pain, as well as pain from sciatica, thanks to its special cut-out design. You can use it in office chairs, dining chairs, car seats, or wheel chairs, and the non-slip bottom helps prevent it from sliding around.

35. This Trash Can Designed To Fit Securely In Your Car High Road Car Trash Can $15 | Amazon see on amazon Instead of using plastic bags (which roll around your car), just use this genius trash can instead, which effortlessly attaches to your center console or head rest. It's made from super-durable polyester that easily wipes clean if it gets dirty, plus it's completely leak-proof so you won't have to worry about messes. It even has additional organizational pockets on the sides.

36. A Net That Securely Holds Your Handbags While You Drive Car Cache Handbag Holder $20 | Amazon see on amazon Keep your handbag clean and readily accessible while you drive, all thanks to this handbag holder. It's designed to fit purses of all shapes and sizes due to its adjustable design, plus it's also great for holding wet umbrellas, gloves, charging cords, and more. Get it in black or beige.

37. The Handheld Massage Roller That You Can Use All Over Your Body ZONGS Manual Roller Massager (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon see on amazon According to reviewers, these manual roller massagers feel "fantastic," thanks to the dense resin that stimulates pressure points and works out tight muscles. You can use them all over your body, and the balls rotate a full 360 degrees inside the comfortable holders, so that you can maneuver them in practically any direction.

38. A Charging Cable That Works For Virtually All Your Devices VONMAHLEN Universal Charging Cable $23 | Amazon see on amazon Instead of hunting around for that one charging cable, just use this convertible one instead. It's designed with six connection options, including lightning, micro-USB, USB-C, and USB-A, plus it all comes packaged in a gorgeous travel case so that you can use it while on the go. Get it in five colors: blue, red white, green, and pink.

39. This Tool That Helps Extend That Life Of Your Razors Boston Idea Engine Razor Saver $13 | Amazon see on amazon Designed to work with practically any standard men's or women's razor, this blade saver is an easy way to help extend the life of your blades — for up to three times longer. It's also an easy way to help protect them from moisture, bacteria, and damage, and it's effective for up to two years.

40. A Foot Scrubber That Attaches To The Floor Of Your Shower body & sole Foot Scrubbing Pad $14 | Amazon see on amazon Designed with super strong suction cups on the bottom, this foot scrubber easily attaches to the floor of your shower so that you don't have to bend over to clean your feet. There are 1,500 soft bristles that reach deep into the crevices between your toes, and it can be used alongside your favorite exfoliant or soap, too.

41. The Scrubber That Helps You Reach Those Awkward Spots On Your Back AQUIS Back Scrubber $12 | Amazon see on amazon Few things in this world feel as great as a good back scrub, and thanks to this scrubber, you can now do it entirely by yourself. The handles let you scrub your back from top to bottom, and the loofah-like exterior works to exfoliate away any dead skin.

42. An Electric Hand Warmer With 3 Heat Settings To Choose From AOMAIS Electric Hand Warmer $27 | Amazon see on amazon Regular hand warmers are wasteful and disposable, whereas this one is electric, and the battery is even rechargeable. There are three temperature settings to choose from depending on how cold you are, and it also doubles as an external battery so that you can charge your smartphone.

43. These Essential Oils That Are 100% Therapeutic-Grade PURE PLANT HOME Essential Oils Kit (6-Pack) $12 | Amazon see on amazon Formulated without any fillers or additives, this essential oil set comes with six of the most popular scents: eucalyptus, lavender, lemongrass, orange, peppermint, and tea tree. Each one is 100% therapeutic-grade, plus the amber glass bottles help prevent any light degradation — all for $12 a set.