45 Cult-Favorite Beauty Products Most Added To Amazon Wishlists

Ah, Amazon wishlists. Why do you taunt me so? These cult-favorite beauty products most added to Amazon wishlists are generally coveted items lots of reviewers swear by — which makes them incredibly tempting to purchase. Whether or not you're scrolling through brilliant beauty products that you know you'll buy at some point, or are just hoping that the items you put in your wishlist will magically appear on your doorstep (on account of some odd, once-in-a-lifetime credit card malfunction — you guys envision that, too, right?) these are the beauty products that are turning the heads of Amazon shoppers all over the world.

From advanced serums that use unexpected ingredients like snail mucus and caffeine for glow-inducing results, to tried and true products like a spot-blasting drying lotion, you may just have to add some of these stellar beauty products to your collection.

So we say: go ahead. Treat yourself. Indulge in the satisfaction of moving that special item from the wishlist to the shopping cart, and pressing "proceed to checkout." Whether it's just one of these cult-favorites that strikes your fancy, or a collection that will re-vamp your skincare routine, we think you'll get some enjoyment out of this whole wishlist experience — and make some of those wishes a reality.

A 4-In-1 Hydrating Cream That Has 5-Star Ratings From Almost 80 Percent Of Reviewers Embryolisse Concentrated Lait Cream $25 "Definitely a Holy Grail product everyone needs to have," reads one Amazon review of this concentrated moisturizing cream — a cream that many other reviewers call the best moisturizer on the market. So, what exactly makes it different? Utilizing a combination of natural hydrators like shea butter, aloe vera, beeswax, and soy proteins, this gentle yet effective cream packs a real punch. Not only does it make an excellent face lotion for all skin types, but it can also be used as a creamy makeup remover and a post-shave skin soother.

A Powerful Skin Essence That Uses Snail Mucus To Protect And Hydrate Skin Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $19 The main ingredient in this revitalizing essence? Snail mucus. That's right — this powerful, fast-acting essence is chock full of ooey-gooey snail mucin, which protects the skin from drying out, providing a rich, lasting moisture that keeps the skin's surface smooth and dewey. And not only is it effective in the hydration department; tons of reviewers have cited the product for its incredible acne-and scar-healing abilities. Many also provide helpful before-and-after photos, so you can see the impressive results yourself.

A Liquid Exfoliant That Uses Salicylic Acid To Dramatically Cleanse Pores Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid $9 This gentle liquid exfoliant uses a key ingredient to create a glowing, even-surfaced appearance for all skin types, while giving you an extra collagen boost and unclogging pores. Say goodbye to those pesky blemishes thanks to 2 percent beta hydroxy acid (often known as salicylic acid), which helps the skin to shed layers and clear dirt, makeup, and dead skin cells from pores, resulting in a youthful, radiant glow. And don't worry — just because the product helps to clear skin, doesn't mean it will dry it out. You can expect both hydration and exfoliation when using this cleanser.

An Acne Treatment That Shows Results 7 Times Faster Without Drying Skin — And Is Totally Natural And Safe Keeva Tea Tree Oil Acne Treatment Cream $25 Think of this tea tree oil cream as a spot treatment extraordinaire. Made from powerful acne-fighting tea tree oil, hydrating shea butter and hyaluronic acid, and a combination of other naturally beneficial oils (like rosehip seed and olive oils), this cream works hard to combat acne spots, scars, and blemishes. Tea tree oil is naturally antibacterial, and thus can effectively disinfect pores while drying up pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads. The process won't harm your skin, because there are no harsh chemicals on this ingredient list, and you can expect the cream to hydrate, hydrate, hydrate, thanks to those rich and natural oils.

A Extraordinary Serum That Uses Caffeine To Reduce Eye Puffiness The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% $14 Who knew that caffeine was good for way more than your morning wakeup call? Despite its name, there's nothing ordinary about this unique formula serum, which utilizes a 5 percent caffeine solution to effectively reduce eye puffiness and dark circles. One happy reviewer (of which there are many!) even called it "a wonder in a bottle."

A Skin-Healing Ointment Made From Local Papaw Fruit In Australia Lucas Papaw Ointment $9 This is one of those universal ointments that has fast-acting abilities, thanks to a special ingredient: the papaw (papaya) fruit. Made from pure, local papaws in Australia, the ointment can be applied to any sort of blemish — it's safe to use on cracked, dry skin, rashes, cysts, and even burns or scars. The fruit has healing properties, and it also acts as a natural cleanser, skin calmer, and remedial aid.

A Rosy Deodorant Spray That Uses All-Natural Essential Oils Weleda Wild Rose Deodorant $13 Thanks to the strong essential oils in this natural deodorant spray, you can apply a couple spritzes under each arm for a fresh rosy scent throughout the day, without worrying about putting chemicals or aluminum on your skin. One reviewer raves: "Before this I was using clinical strength Secret (not a secret, that's its name) and was very hesitant to buy something that was only a deodorant — BUT IT WORKS. Shocked. It's great."

An SPF 50 Sunscreen That Uses Hydrating Ingredients To Provide Long-Lasting Moisture, Even After A Swim Biore UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence SPF50+ $11 The combination of hydrating hyaluronic acid, royal jelly extract, and refreshing citrus mix makes this SPF 50 waterproof sunscreen not only superbly useful and effective when it comes to sun protection (one of the most important parts of maintaining healthy skin!), but a real treat, thanks to its moisturizing properties. It leaves no white cast behind, and reviewers say it dries matte and is fantastic for especially sensitive skin.

A Pack Of 10 Face Masks That Use Aloe To Provide Rich Hydration While Calming Skin My Beauty Diary My Beauty Diary Aloe Mask (10 Pack) $22 There is something really special about aloe vera. Not only does it calm irritation and relieve the likes of sunburn, but it's also both a refreshing and totally hydrating way to show skin some extra love. These hydrating face masks are chock full of aloe, and when applied for 20 to 30 minutes (use that time to relax!), it will leave skin revitalized and packed with moisture.

A Multi-Purpose, Dermatologist-Recommended Oil That Visibly Reduces The Appearance Of Marks And Scars Bio-Oil $15 I have a friend who is completely addicted to Bio-Oil, and eventually, after I fell and ended up with a huge scar, she convinced me to give it a try. And gosh, am I happy that I did. Clinically proven to reduce the appearance of marks, this dermatologist-recommended oil is a hypoallergenic, non-greasy formula that helps to even skin tone and effectively reduce unwanted marks or scars. In fact, it's even the leading product of its kind in 18 countries. And — yes, there's more — it can also be used as a facial oil (I found it super hydrating for thirsty skin). I only wish I'd started using it earlier!

A Minty Fresh Mask That Dries Up Blemishes And Cleans Pores Queen Helene Masque Mint Julep (2 Pack) $10 Almost 70 percent of Amazon reviewers gave this minty mask five stars, lauding it for its "heavenly" smell, and its ability to combat excess oil and clear pores, effectively washing away blackheads. One reviewer writes: "'I've used this for years and couldn't find it anywhere in stores! Hail Amazon for saving the day. I put this stuff on a breakout and the next day its either gone or half the size, and my skin in buttery smooth."

A Gentle Exfoliation Treatment That Uses Tiny Crystals From Brazil And France To Create Smooth, Radiant Skin NeedCrystals Microdermabrasion Crystals $13 What's not to love about rubbing crystals all over your face and body? This spa-quality treatment uses a pharmaceutical-grade formula made of aluminum oxide microdermabrasion crystals to reduce the appearance of scars, combat acne, and essentially leave skin (face or body) totally polished, with a soft, luminous glow. The company — as well as happy reviewers — recommend adding the fine powder to a cleanser or soap for in-shower exfoliation. You can even add it to your favorite cream for leave-on application.

An Organic, Vegan Oil Formula That Contains Only Four Raw Oils For Intense, Natural Hydration Ancient Greek Remedy Oil $15 This luscious Ancient Greek remedy oil contains some of the most powerfully hydrating natural oils out there. The combination of olive, lavender, almond, and grapeseed oils with rich vitamin E yields a natural, revitalizing moisturizer. You can even use it pretty much anywhere — hair, face, body, nails and cuticles, feet — and you can rest easy knowing that it contains only those four organic, cold-pressed oils.

A Buttery, Hydrating Hair Mask That Provides Long-Lasting Moisture And Protection To Your Locks Nexxus Humectress Moisture Masque $13 Made with glycerine and a salon-grade, concentrated protein complex, this replenishing hair mask fiercely nourishes and protects hair for long-lasting, binding moisture. Just comb the buttery formula through your hair from roots to tips and leave on for 3 to 5 minutes before washing out. Hair will immediately feel smoother and stronger.

A Foundation For Sensitive Skin That Provides Powerful Protection From The Sun While Moisturizing And Blending Dermablend Cover Creme $39 This foundation cream isn't just your usual blendable base color: it contains super-protective titanium dioxide sunscreen and broad spectrum SPF 30, so you can expect full coverage, long-lasting moisture, an even skin tone, and protection from damaging UV rays. The formula is completely fragrance-free, and great for sensitive skin — and it comes in 20 colors to match everyone.

A Texturing Spray That Creates Incredible Volume And Doubles As Dry Shampoo ORIBE Dry Texturizing Spray $46 The hunt for fuller, textured hair seems never ending. Enter ORIBE texturing spray, which provides buildable volume and touchable texture to your locks in just a few spritzes. The company even recommends using it in place of dry shampoo; you just shake, spray, and finger through your hair for long-lasting style, texture, and volume. One reviewer writes: "Hands down the BEST product I have ever purchased. IN. MY. LIFE!"

A 2-in-1 Hair Straightening Brush That Smoothes, De-Frizzes, And Straightens All At Once MiroPure 2 in 1 Ionic Hair Straightener Brush $40 With adjustable heat settings all the way up to 446 degrees, this straightener brush detangles while it effectively straightens hair. It has anti-static technology and a metal ceramic heater, and it'll smooth hair into touchable, silky tresses while combating frizz and knots along the way. The brush even comes with a convenient heat-protecting glove and a little travel bag.

A Rose Water Spray That Is Just As Delightfully Refreshing As It Is Pure And Organic Eve Hansen Rose Water Spray $15 Rosewater is one of those natural ingredients that the earth hands to us and says, "here, you can do everything with this." Not only is this revitalizing Moroccan rose spray 100 percent pure and organic, it's a terrific toner. It unclogs and tightens pores, helps to restore your skin's pH balance, reduces irritation and inflammation, and it keeps skin hydrated. Plus — it smells divine.

A Mascara That Creates Head-Turning Definition And Volume It's So BIG Volumizing Mascara $17 There are many of us who are on the never-ending hunt for that mascara that will give us mile-long lashes and dramatic definition, and this volumizing mascara has it all in the name. From Elizabeth Mott, the unique formula lengthens and curls, providing maximum, long-lasting volume thanks to the hour-glass-shaped brush. And you don't have to worry about the threat of smudging or flakes, as this defining pigment will stick to your lashes all day long.

An Affordable Stainless Steel Eyelash Curler That Curls Lashes Without Tugging Or Pulling Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler $10 Made from stainless steel, this Brilliant Beauty eyelash curler truly hits the sweet spot of beauty tools — because it's super affordable given how useful and well-made it is. Complete with a satin bag for storage and replacement pads, this tool yields super-curled lashes without breakage, tugging, or pulling, thanks to the longer curl surface and state-of-the-art calibration of the hinge.

A Skin Primer That Feels Like You're Wearing Velvet On Your Face DHC Velvet Skin Coat $23 The name of this skin primer doesn't lie: The formula really goes on as smooth as an extra layer made of velvet. Apply a small amount to your face and experience the instant softening effects of the primer as it minimizes the appearance of pores and blemishes. It also absorbs excess oil and will leave your face silky soft and primed, and prepped for your daily makeup routine.

A Super-Lightweight BB Cream That Smooths Skin And Conceals Blemishes MISSHA M Perfect Cover BB Cream $11 It's hard to find the perfect BB cream, but we think you may find it right here in this Perfect Cover cream from MISSHA. Just one or two pumps of this lightweight formula is enough to provide full, buildable coverage across your face, either using fingers or a gentle blending sponge. Not only does it have smoothing and softening capabilities, but it provides long-lasting moisture as well as effective coverage.

A Bentonite Clay Mask That Uses A Patented Natural Extract To Cleanse And Correct Skin Blemishes Pure Biology Clay Face Mask $23 On the front of its container, this clay face mask claims to purify, cleanse, and brighten — and according to reviewers, it will definitely do all of those things. Made from pore-cleansing bentonite clay and pea peptide extracts, it will cleanse and detoxify your skin of dirt, makeup, and dead skin cells, battling against free radicals and leaving you with a radiant glow.

A Tried And True Spot Treatment That Dries Whiteheads While You Sleep Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 A true OG cult-favorite, this drying lotion is a top-rated product courtesy of its fast-acting, blemish-blasting abilities. Made of unique blend of calamine, zinc oxide, and sulfur, this treatment can be applied to spots and left to dry overnight, effectively targeting whiteheads and doing hard work to combat them while you get your beauty sleep.

A Compound Extract That's Been Used For Centuries To Hydrate And Heal Skin Squalane Pure $11 Squalane is a natural antioxidant and skin emollient (aka skin softener), and it's been used for centuries to treat scars, blemishes, and damaged skin. In this little bottle, the extract is pure and derived naturally from olives — apply it anywhere to tired, dry, or damaged skin for a

29 An Exfoliating Wash Cloth That Cleanses, Stimulates Blood Circulation, And Is Easy To Wash Salux Nylon Japanese Beauty Skin Bath Wash Cloth $6 Amazon See on Amazon Who knew that such an effective washcloth could come at such a great price? This washcloth is made from breathable, lightweight nylon — which is great for gentle, stimulating exfoliation in the shower that washes away dead skin cells and boosts your blood circulation. It's machine-washable, totally sanitary, and textured enough to work up a velvety soap lather when you're cleansing.

30 A Snail Mucus Serum That Treats Damaged Skin And Provides Rich Nourishment MIZON Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule $12 Amazon See on Amazon This intensive repair serum is one of those all-around skincare solutions, made from rich snail mucus — it has a concentration of 80 percent extract, to be exact. The formula helps in repairing damaged skin, like acne scars, redness or irritation, dryness, and unwanted blemishes. It's also great to just use a general boost of nourishment and hydration for a healthy glow.

31 A Set Of Cleansers That Use The Gentle And Natural Properties Of Rice To Cleanse Pores And Smooth Skin The Face Shop Rice Water Set $15 Amazon See on Amazon This set of rice-water based cleansers includes a foaming and an oil-based option, which help to effectively remove dead skin cells and even skin texture, keeping skin hydrated and clean. Many reviewers laud the product for how gentle it is on sensitive skin, and that it can be used for double-cleansing when necessary.

32 A Buttery Balm Cleanser That Removes Dirt And Makeup Without Greasy Residue, And Helps Fund Project RED BANILA CO Clean It Zero $15 Amazon See on Amazon What makes this cleanser a little different is its consistency? It's a sherbet-like balm that will melt into your skin, removing dead skin cells, dirt, and makeup instantly. It also packs a serious hydration punch without leaving any greasy residue behind. One reviewer writes: "This is the absolute most effective and enjoyable product I've ever used!! The texture is unlike anything I'd experienced- a silky "sorbet" balm that glides over your skin gently and effortlessly. It really is a treat to rub this all over my face because it has a warming effect and even smells like gelato! It removes makeup immediately without needing to rub it in that much."

33 A Fast-Absorbing Skin Toner That Doesn't Irritate Or Burn, Good For Sensitive Skin Types Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner $17 Amazon See on Amazon Made with a hydrating list of ingredients that are ideal for sensitive skin, this non-irritating toner formula from Klairs provides preparation for the rest of your skincare routine. The gentle, plant-based product smooths skin texture and balances the skin's natural pH levels. It also absorbs into skin quickly, and provides hydration in the process.

34 A Super Hydrating Cream That Uses Water From Lagoons In Polynesia To Create 24-Hour Moisture For Skin Nature Republic Super Aqua Max Combination Watery Cream $15 Amazon See on Amazon Shoutout to Nature Republic for this amazing formula — and the awesome container that it comes in. The water-based cream is ideal for combination skin types, providing 24-hour moisture through the use of lagoon water from Polynesia and 30 different kinds of marine plant extracts. Happy reviewers on Amazon rave about the amazing smell, and how effective the hydration is compared to drugstore formulas.

36 A Multi-Functional, Vitamin-Based Serum That Corrects Marks And Nourishes Skin TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum $20 Amazon See on Amazon The combination of vitamin C, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid in this professional facial serum yields a powerfully hydrating formula that is ideal for skin in need of rich moisture and nourishment. The plant-based serum is free of harsh chemicals, fragrances, and additives, and provides skin with a bright and fresh glow while treating scars, healing blemishes, and evening out skin tone.

37 An Electronic Facial Cleanser That Fits Easily In Your Palm And Uses Gentle Sonic Pulses To Exfoliate Skin For Smooth Texture SOLO Mio Sonic Face Cleanser and Massager Brush $38 Amazon See on Amazon With over 70 percent 5-star ratings on Amazon from happy reviewers, this silicone electronic cleansing and massaging tool works hard to gently exfoliate dead skin cells, dirt, and makeup from skin, leaving you with a smooth and supple texture. You can choose between two settings on the portable and waterproof exfoliator: high or low frequency sonic pulses, both of which remove residues and boost blood circulation. The ergonomically-designed tool fits easily into your palm, and the battery can last up to a month before recharging.

38 A Vitamin C Serum That Hydrates, Boosts Elasticity, And Reduces The Appearance Of Unwanted Marks Radha Beauty Vitamin C Serum $15 Amazon See on Amazon Containing 20 percent vitamin C — a natural antioxidant — and hydrating vegan hyaluronic acid, this moisture-packed serum helps to brighten skin tone while reducing blemishes and unwanted marks. It neutralizes free radicals and leaves behind a radiant glow thanks to the unique elasticity-boosting amino complex.