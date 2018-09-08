45 Efficient Products On Amazon That Are Best-Sellers For A Reason

Best-selling products usually have the same quality in common: they might be a bit quirky and unusual, but they solve a problem you may not have even realized you had. These efficient products on Amazon are bestsellers for a reason: they do exactly what they claim and just so happen to do it better (and with more originality in some cases) than their competitors.

If you've ever opened up a plastic food bag, used up half of the ingredients, and then realized you were left with an open bag that you can't reseal, you understand the need for tools and products that are straight-up innovative and that think outside the box. In the case of the perpetually opened bag, there's a clip on this list with plastic teeth that simply (but effectively) seals up that plastic and keeps your food fresh.

The same creativity is present in an item like a dish rack that boasts more than 1,000 reviews, has near-perfect reviews, and has managed to get people all excited (about a dish rack, remember) because it was cleverly designed with a drip tray and a swivel spout that directs water straight back into your sink. Simple — but genius.

And that's the description you can use for all of these efficient products, which continue to prove bestsellers because they — plain and simple — work and work well.