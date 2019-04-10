47 Extremely Useful Products On Amazon That Are Also Extremely Cheap

Out of the five New Year's resolutions I came up with this year, I've managed to stick to just one of them. Sure, I may not floss as much as I should, and I might've already killed three plants in the pursuit of developing a green thumb — but the one goal that I can confidently say I've succeeded in sticking to is saving money.

...Well, saving money in terms of curbing my unabashed shopping addiction, at least. I'm still spending $40 at the grocery store and then ordering $10 sushi afterwards (which, through some dark sorcery, winds up being a whopping $25 on Uber Eats), but I've managed to focus my impulse purchases on all of the legit products on Amazon that are surprisingly cheap AF.

And I know what you're thinking — in most cases, "cheap" equates to "flimsy" or "junky." But when it comes to all the sick products that cost less than $10 on Amazon, I can promise you that the items we've selected won't leave you with buyer's remorse.

Heck, you might even go back and order more once you see what I'm talking about — so what are you waiting for? There's a pair of money-saving dryer balls that are just begging to help lower your electricity bill!

1. The Tool That Safely Cleans Your Computer And Television Screens Ecran Screen Cleaning Tool (2 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Using an everyday cleaner on LED and LCD screens is a recipe for disaster, so keep your screens safe and intact by using the Ecran screen cleaning tool. Made from soft microfiber that won't leave any scratches, this tool removes dust, dirt, fingerprints, oil, and other unsightly grime with ease, plus the included spray is completely free from alcohol as well as ammonia.

2. A Magic Cleaning Pad That's Extra-Thick For Added Durability STK Magic Cleaning Pads (20 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas other magic cleaning pads are thin and wear down easily, the STK magic cleaning pads are extra-thick so that they last significantly longer than the competition. You only need to add water (zero harsh chemicals necessary) to these pads in order to clean away dirt, grime, scratches, and more, plus one Amazon reviewer noted that these pads are "basically an exact replica of the name-brand product — for a fraction of the cost!"

3. The Reusable Ties Made From Durable Silicone Feleph Silicone Ties (12 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas traditional twist ties can easily fray and wind up in the trash, the Feleph silicone ties are made from durable silicone that won't break down through repeated use, plus the bright colors make them easy to find when they're jumbled in your drawers with other accessories! And not only are these ties are great for tying bags, organizing cables, and more, but since they're reusable they'll also help you save money over time.

4. An Eyebrow Razor With Over 750 Positive Reviews Tinkle Eyebrow Razors (4 Pack) $7 Amazon See on Amazon With over 750 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that you're truly getting a good bang for your buck with the Tinkle eyebrow razors. These razors are great for removing the fine hairs from your eyebrows, neck, and face, plus their compact size makes them perfect for keeping with you during the day for any emergency touch-ups. One Amazon reviewer even raved that these razors are "smooth yet sharp, and glide like butter!"

5. The Washcloths That Help Exfoliate Away Dead Skin Evriholder Exfoliating Washcloths (3 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Not only do they help exfoliate away dead skin cells, but the Evriholder exfoliating washcloths also work to soften your skin as well as stimulate blood circulation. You can use these washcloths all over your body (including your face), and once you're done simply hang them up to dry using the built-in hanging loop. Made from durable nylon and cotton that air-dries quickly, each washcloth is dual-sided: one side is made for exfoliating, and the other, softer terrycloth side is great for working up a rich lather.

6. A Pair Of Oven Mitts That Give You Extra Stability When Handling Hot Items Windspeed Pinch Grips Oven Mitts $9 Amazon See on Amazon Made from durable, heat-resistant silicone, the Windspeed pinch grips oven mitts keep your fingers closer together so that any hot items you grab remain stable and secure in your hands. Since they're smaller than traditional oven mitts they also take up less space when in storage, plus there's even a built-in hanging loop for added convenience. Oil-resistant as well as non-stick, these mitts feature ribbed palms so that it's practically impossible for items to slip out of your grasp!

7. The Handy Gadget That Gets Every Last Drop Out Of Your Shampoo Bottles Ttowels Shampoo Holder Hook $4 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of precariously trying to balance your shampoo and conditioner bottles upside-down, try using the Ttowels shampoo holder hook. This handy gadget holds your bottles upside-down so that you can get every single last drop (which helps you save money over time), and there are zero tools required for installation since the suction cup on the back easily attaches to tile, granite, plastic, and more.

8. A Convenient Keychain Gadget That Combines 10 Tools Into One Harverport Keychain Multi-Tool $8 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of hauling around a heavy toolbox everywhere, keep the Harverport keychain multi-tool on your keyring or lanyard. Not only does it combine 10 tools into one (including a bottle opener, wrench, screwdriver, and more), but the high-quality stainless steel design is exceptionally durable as well as rust- and corrosion-resistant. And unlike other keychain multi-tools, this one is compact enough that it fits comfortably into your pocket!

9. The Clip That Lets You Mount Your Phone Or Tablet To Your Laptop Xcivi Side Mount Clip $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're playing a game or simply wished that your screen was just a little larger, the Xcivi side mount clip makes it easy to use your tablet or cell phone to enable a dual or triple display. This compact clip is made with soft neoprene inserts that help grip your device so that it stays securely mounted, and it's compatible with practically all types of laptops, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

10. A Set Of Miniature Bowls Made From Durable Silicone Norpro Mini Pinch Bowls (4 Pack) $7 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for measuring out your spices, herbs, and other ingredients, the Norpro mini pinch bowls are made from durable silicone that's also flexible, allowing you to pinch these bowls so that pouring out your ingredients is a mess-free cakewalk. Since these bowls are made from silicone they won't retain any unwanted odors (nor will they lose their shape), plus they're also heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit!

11. The Tool That Gets Every Last Of Toothpaste Out Of Your Tube LoveInUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezer $6 Amazon See on Amazon Made from high-quality plastic that won't easily lose its shape, the LoveInUSA toothpaste tube squeezer helps you save money by getting every last drop of toothpaste out of your tube. All you have to do is insert the tube, then pull it through the squeezer slot so that any remaining paste oozes out — it's so simple that people of all ages can benefit from using it!

12. A Funnel That Takes The Mess Out Of Filling Plastic Bags Seal Zone Bag Fill Funnel $9 Amazon See on Amazon Using a ladle or scoop to fill plastic bags can easily end in a mess, which is why the Seal Zone bag fill funnel not only keeps the bag open for you, but it also ensures that the bag's seal stays clean so that it's easy to close once you're done. Perfect for quart-sized bags and larger, one Amazon reviewer raved that it "keeps anything from interfering with the seal!"

13. The Organizer That Attaches To Marble, Tile, And More SheenRich Mounted Toothbrush Holder $12 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas other organizers rely on weak suction cups to stay mounted, the SheenRich mounted toothbrush holder is made with self-adhering silicone that easily latches onto glass, mirrors, marble, and tile walls. There are drainage holes on the bottom of this holder so that you don't have to worry about water collecting on the inside, and the high-quality silicone design means it's waterproof as well as reusable.

14. An Epoxy Stick That Repairs Metal, Glass, Wood, Ceramics, And More Yanyi Epoxy Putty Stick $9 Amazon See on Amazon Epoxy is basically a super-strong and permanent glue, which is why the Yanyi epoxy putty stick is perfect for fixing cracks in concrete, metal, glass, wood, ceramic, water tanks, and more! This epoxy is heat- as well as water-resistant which means you can use it on outdoor projects, and since it's moldable you can shape it to fit whatever item you're trying to fix!

15. The Brush Designed To Safely Clean Dirt And Dust From Your Electronics OXO Good Grips Electronics Cleaning Brush $5 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got a dusty keyboard or a crusty camera viewfinder, the OXO good grips electronics cleaning brush can gently remove dirt without scratching your devices. One end of this brush has soft retractable bristles that are great for targeting dust or loose debris, and the other end has a thin silicone wiper that can reach dirt in any hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.

Zyliss Garlic Peeler $5 Amazon See on Amazon Peeling garlic can be quite time-consuming — unless you're using the Zyliss garlic peeler, that is. Made from durable silicone that won't break down over time, this peeler works on both large as well as small cloves, and the raised ridges on the inside make removing the outer skin an effortless breeze. All you have to do is roll it back and forth on top of any flat surface, and it even keeps your hands clean from any strong, garlic odors!

17. The Detangling Comb Infused With Coconut Oil Cricket Coconut Detangler Comb $7 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional combs that are only made from plastic, the Cricket coconut detangler comb is infused with a blend of coconut oil and keratin protein, allowing it to glide easily through your hair as it gently separates knots and tangles. Even though it's infused with coconut oil this comb will not leave any greasy residues on your hands or hair, and it's also great for helping to reduce any frizz!

18. A Set Of Kitchen Knives Made From Stainless Steel MEGALOWMART Kitchen Knife Set $8 Amazon See on Amazon Not only are they made from durable and rust-resistant stainless steel, but the MEGALOWMART kitchen knife set comes with five knives in total: one chef's knife, carving knife, bread knife, utility knife, and a paring knife. The multicolored design is a fun pop of color that compliments any kitchen, and the handles are ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hand as you cut, slice, and chop.

19. The Lint Roller That's Retractable For Easy Storage Flint Retractable Lint Roller $9 Amazon See on Amazon With a retractable design that helps preserve the sticky roller pads, you can easily toss the Flint retractable lint roller into your purse or backpack for any lint (or pet hair) emergencies that happen throughout your day. This roller comes pre-filled with 30 sticky sheets to get you started, and each sheet is made from 100 percent recycled paper that is friendly to the environment.

20. A Clip-On Bowl That Keeps Your Dip Separate From Your Dippers Progressive Dip Clips (4 Pack) $7 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of letting your carrots, celery, chips, and other dippers become soggy from your dip dripping onto them, try using the Progressive dip clips. These miniature bowls are made with a soft-grip material on each clip that allows them to securely fasten themselves to your plate, and each bowl is large enough that it can easily hold guacamole, salsa, salad dressings, and more!

21. The 3-D Eye Mask That Doesn't Exert Uncomfortable Pressure On Your Eyes Paitree 3-D Sleeping Eye Mask $7 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas most eye masks lay flat against your eyes and can become uncomfortable while you sleep, the Paitree 3-D sleeping eye mask has a popped-out design that doesn't press against your eyes and gives them space to breathe. This eye mask blocks out 100 percent of external light so that you can easily fall asleep no matter where you are, and one Amazon reviewer even noted it's roomy enough that her lash extensions don't get compressed!

Colgate Charcoal Toothbrush (3 Pack) $4 Amazon See on Amazon Charcoal is a natural detoxifier, and not only are the bristles on the Colgate charcoal toothbrush infused with it, but they're also 17 times slimmer than the bristles on traditional toothbrushes so that they can reach in-between your teeth as well as along the gum line. Many Amazon reviewers with sensitive mouths reported that the bristles are also "soft," and one even raved that they helped remove tea stains from her teeth!

23. The Bluetooth Speaker That's Waterproof And Portable AOMAIS Portable Bluetooth Speaker $12 Amazon See on Amazon With a compact design that makes it great for camping, hiking, and more, the AOMAIS portable Bluetooth speaker is waterproof so that you can even use it in the shower if you want! Unlike other compact Bluetooth speakers, these ones provide you with crystal-clear sound with its powerful 10-watt driver, and there's also a port where you can plug-in an auxiliary cable in the event you don't have any Bluetooth-compatible devices.

24. A Hand Sanitizer That Protects You From Germs All Day Long Nano Pure Hand Sanitizer (2 Pack) $7 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other hand sanitizers that only kill germs, the Nano Pure hand sanitizer creates a molecular barrier on your skin that not only kills 99.99 percent of germs, but also protects you from germs and bacteria for a whole 24 hours! This sanitizer is water-based as well as non-flammable, and the light, clean scent isn't so strong that it's all you can smell once you rub it in.

25. The Squeegee Designed Specifically For Your Dishes OXO Good Grips Dish Squeegee $5 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using wasteful paper towels to dry your dishes, try saving yourself some money by using the OXO good grips dish squeegee. This squeegee has flexible edges that conform to the shape of your plates so that you can easily drain any excess water, and the raised non-slip grip design ensures that it remains firmly in your hand as you work. And as an added bonus, there's even a built-in hanging hole so it's easy to store!

26. A Set Of Hanger Hooks That Save You Precious Closet Space Bondream Cascading Hanger Hooks (50 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon If your closet is overcrowded, or you're simply just looking for a way to consolidate your wardrobe, why not use the Bondream cascading hanger hooks? These hooks help you save space in your closet by letting you hang your hangers on top of each other, and they're compatible with practically any type of hanger. One Amazon reviewer even raved that these hooks "literally more than tripled my closet space!"

27. The Lip Balm That's Loaded With Green Tea Antioxidants Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm $8 Amazon See on Amazon It can be difficult to heal dry, chapped lips, which is why the Jack Black intense therapy lip balm is chock-full of antioxidants from the added vitamin E and green tea. Not only do they both help relieve dry, irritated lips, but this balm also helps prevent any further damage to your skin by providing broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection from the sun.

28. A Pair Of Nylon Bags That Keep Your Shoes Separate From Your Luggage YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon I know I'm not the only person who cringes internally whenever I wind up packing my shoes on top of my clean clothes, so try using the YAMIU travel shoe bags instead. These handy bags are made from waterproof nylon that's incredibly durable as well as resistant to tears, and the high-quality zipper runs smoothly so you're not left yanking it back and forth as you try to close the bag.

29. The Spice Organizer That's Tiered So You Can See Where Everything Is InterDesign Tiered Spice Organizer $10 Amazon See on Amazon I actually own the InterDesign spice organizer, and I keep it right next to the stove because the tiered design makes it easy to what spices you have on hand while you're cooking. You can also use this organizer on your vanity to organize nail polishes and other small bottled accessories, plus the transparent plastic walls will match any existing decor you already have!

30. A Bungee That Makes It Easy To Double Up Your Luggage Free Ship Deals Easy Bag Bungee (2 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon You always want to try and maximize how portable your luggage is when you're traveling, which is why the Free Ship Deals easy bag bungee lets you attach a pillow, briefcase, or second bag to your luggage handle. Made from stretchy black nylon that's exceptionally durable, this bungee is also lightweight so that it's easy to keep with you in your carry-on, and one Amazon reviewer noted that it's "easy to use."

31. The Handheld Massager That Can Roll In Any Direction Boseen Handheld Roller Massager $9 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other massagers, the Boseen handheld roller massager is designed with small round rollers that can move a full 360 degrees in any direction without any limitations. This massager is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hand as you roll it all over your arms, legs, back, torso, and more, plus it's also great for helping to improve your blood circulation!

32. A Set Of Reusable Drinking Straws Made From Antibacterial Silicone Hiware Reusable Drinking Straws $6 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using wasteful paper or plastic straws, try out the Hiware reusable drinking straws and save yourself some money in the long-run. Made from antibacterial silicone that won't latch onto germs or bacteria, unlike competing reusable straws these ones are wide enough that you can drink thick milkshakes with them, and each order also comes with two pipe brushes so that cleaning them is easy!

33. The Vegetable Peeler That Can Also Sharpen Your Knives MysThaw Three-In-One Vegetable Peeler $7 Amazon See on Amazon Why own a knife sharpener and a peeler, when you could just combine the two with the MysThaw three-in-one vegetable peeler? This handy device is made with stainless steel blades that can easily peel and julienne all sorts of fruits and vegetables, plus the knife sharpener features a two-step honing system: one tungsten side for medium and blunt knives, and a second ceramic side to hone away any inconsistencies in your blade.

34. A Pack Of Clips That Keep Your Bags And Your Food Fresh TWIXIT CLIPS Bag Clips (20 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Made from super-durable polypro plastic that's food-safe as well as BPA-free, the TWIXIT CLIPS bag clips are a convenient and near-infinitely reusable alternative to twist ties. You can use these clips to create a tight, fresh seal on everything from bread to chip bags, and each order comes with a variety of sizes: four super-large, four large, six medium, and six small clips.

35. The Dryer Balls That Help Save You Money Over Time Kikkerland Cactus Dryer Balls (2 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike wasteful dryer sheets that ultimately wind up in the trash, the Kikkerland cactus dryer balls are not only completely reusable, but the raised spines on each cactus also help fluff your laundry as it dries. These cacti also help reduce any wrinkles or static that your clothes would normally acquire during a dry cycle, and they even help dry your clothes up to 50 percent faster (which helps you save money on utilities!)

36. An Organizer That Conveniently Fits Inside Your Handbag Periea Handbag Organizer $9 Amazon See on Amazon With 13 inner pockets as well as two large zipper compartments, the Periea handbag organizer is a great way to organize your handbag or purse so you're not left digging around for a pen, checkbook, or even your phone. This organizer is made from durable nylon that's resistant to tears, and the reinforced handles make it easy to lift this organizer out of your bag once you're done using it.

37. The Handy LED Flashlight That Clips Onto Your Keys Finware Micro Keychain Light (5 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Attach it to your keys for those annoying times you drop stuff between the seats in your car, or even attach the Finware micro keychain light to your purse so you can easily see and find whatever you're looking for. The LED bulb in this light has a lifetime of up to 100,000 hours so you'll never need to change it, and the water-resistant design means you can even use it in damp conditions!

38. A Knife Sharpener That Grinds, Sharpens, And Hones Your Blades B. PRIME Manual Knife Sharpener $7 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other knife sharpeners that only give you a quick edge, the B. PRIME manual knife sharpener features a three-stage sharpening system that gets your knives into prime cutting form. The diamond rods in this sharpener provide a coarse grind on your blades, then the tungsten carbide steel slot works to shape and sharpen, then the final ceramic stone slot finally polishes and hones the knife. This sharpener is ideal for straight-edged knives, and the anti-slip rubber base ensures that it remains stable on your countertop while you work.

39. The Laundry Bar That Gets Rid Of Stubborn Stains The Laundress New York Wash And Stain Bar $6 Amazon See on Amazon All you need to do is pick the stain, later it up with water, then rub The Laundress New York wash and stain bar into it until poof — no more stain, and you've still got practically the entire bar to use later! The formula for this bar is completely non-toxic as well as biodegradable and allergen-free, plus it even helps remove any unwanted odors from your clothes!

40. A Slicer That Powers Through Tough Clamshell Packaging Slice Safety Cutter $6 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're clipping coupons or trying to open some difficult clamshell packaging, the Slice safety cutter is right up your alley. This handy slicer features a ceramic blade that will never rust, nor will it cut your fingers if you accidentally run it across your skin! And as an added bonus, a portion from each purchase of this slicer goes towards helping to fund autism research.

41. The Tweezers Made With Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel DUcare Tweezers Set (3 Pack) $7 Amazon See on Amazon We all have that one pair of tweezers that has been kicking around for years gathering rust as it ages, so finally toss those out and get the DUcare tweezers set. These tweezers are made with high-quality stainless steel that won't rust or corrode over time, and the ergonomic anti-slip design gives you added control when you're trying to pluck a hair or grab a splinter. .

42. A Silicone Mat That Helps Keep Your Microwave Clean Prepsolutions Microwave Mat $7 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit most turntables (though you can also trip it depending on your needs), the Prepsolutions microwave mat is made from durable, non-stick silicone that makes it easy to clean up splattery messes in your microwave. But your options don't end there — you can use this mat as a trivet since it's heat-resistant, and the non-skid design means you can also use it as a gripper to open tough jars!

43. The Trash Can That Fits Into The Cup Holder In Your Car ZUBA Car Trash Can $12 Amazon See on Amazon It can be easy to accumulate trash in the side pocket of your car door, but it's even easier to just throw it into the ZUBA car trash can! This car trash can fits into your cup holder which makes it incredibly convenient, and in the event it ever gets dirty you can just toss it into your dishwasher for easy cleaning. One Amazon reviewer even noted that she likes how "it just blends in with the rest of the car's interior, rather than having it look like an obvious trash can."

44. A Set Of Measuring Cups And Spoons That Collapse For Easy Storage KookNook Collapsible Measuring Cups And Spoons $9 Amazon See on Amazon Since I actually own the KookNook collapsible measuring cups and spoons, I can confirm that they do take up significantly less space in your drawers than their non-collapsible counterparts. Made with high-quality food-grade silicone that's completely BPA-free, these measuring utensils are perfect for cramped kitchens that lack storage space, and the measurement markings are engraved so that they won't wash away over time.

45. The Insoles That Provide Support For High Arches Dr. Foot Shoe Insoles $10 Amazon See on Amazon Made from high-quality medical-grade velvet and PU, the Dr. Foot shoe insoles are made to support high arches so that your feet won't easily grow sore, regardless of whether you're hiking, running, or even just up on your feet all day long. The flexible foam can be trimmed so that it fits perfectly into your shoes or boots, and the stoma design allows for increased air circulation so your feet aren't left feeling smothered.

46. A Pack Of Silicone Food Savers That Are Completely Reusable Farberware Reusable Food Savers (4 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Why throw your money away on wasteful plastic wrap when you can just use the Farberware reusable food savers instead? Made from durable silicone that's also antibacterial, these food savers can be stretched to re-seal open jars and cans, and if you've misplaced a few container lids you can even use these as a substitute! These huggers are all completely BPA-free, and each order comes with four in varying sizes.