47 Of The Weirdest & Most Popular Products On Amazon

Something truly amazing can happen when you combine weird and wonderful into a product — it finds a fan base that continues to grow (and grow and grow). This list of the weirdest and most popular products on Amazon is proof of the magic that happens when you combine odd and oddly tantalizing. When a product works really well, its slightly bizarre quirks make it an even more charming item that you just need to own right here and now.

Examples of bizarre but actually brilliant products can be found throughout this list. They span across several different categories to include everything from grooming products to a mountable device with simple switches that will remind you to feed your dog.

If you're searching for weird and effective beauty products, look no further than a clarifying facial stick made with charcoal and mud or a shampoo brush that cleanses your scalp and delivers a soothing massage. Or perhaps you could really use an automatic handbag light that ensures you never lose your keys again, or a three-in-one avocado slicer that finally makes it less of a chore to dig into your favorite healthy fruit. Good news: both exist, boast great reviews, and won't break the bank.

Whatever your need — if you're in the market for an amazing, odd, outside-of-the-box product to make your life better, you'll find it on this list.

1. The Simple Mountable Device That Keeps Your Pooch Well Fed Did You Feed The Dog? $10 Amazon See on Amazon This is the most simple device on the planet — but it will ensure that your dog is well fed and happy. Mount the dog feeder tool to nearly any surface and use the sliders to keep track of the days and times you've fed your favorite pooch.

2. A Massage Cane That Targets Trigger Points Trigger Point Performance AcuCurve Massage Cane $18 Amazon See on Amazon This massage cane targets trigger points in your back, neck, and shoulders to provide fast relief from muscle aches and pains. It has two massage balls and a really firm drop tip to deliver precise pressure where you need it most.

3. This Multi-Functional Air Fryer That Cooks Healthier Meals And Snacks GoWISE Air Fryer $65 Amazon See on Amazon With eight pre-set cooking buttons and the ability to prepare up to 3.7 quarts of food, this is one multi-functional air fryer that you can use to cook meals for the whole family. You'll use less oil (or none at all) and can whip up everything from healthier French fries to chicken and steak in this simple-to-use air fryer, which comes in three colors.

4. The Laptop Cooler That Keeps Your Device From Overcharging Havit Laptop Cooler Cooling Pad $25 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your laptop from overheating by simply placing it on top of this cooling pad, which features three quiet fans that spin to keep your device cool and safe. The pad has a dual USB hub and doubles as a stand — choose between a few colors, too.

5. An Exfoliating Scrub Stick Is Portable And Infused With Amazing Ingredients TONYMOLY Tako Scrub Stick $13 Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing like an effective beauty product that comes in convenient packaging — even if it looks a little weird at first. This creepy little facial scrub stick contains a blend of charcoal, mud, and marine plant extracts that exfoliate and cleanse skin. Pop open the cap and glide it on — it's perfect for travel.

6. This Teeth Brightening Toothpaste Made With Natural Ingredients Cali White Activated Charcoal & Organic Coconut Oil Teeth Whitening Toothpaste $10 Amazon See on Amazon Without a drop of bleach or peroxide, this teeth whitening toothpaste brightens your smile using natural ingredients like activated charcoal, baking soda, and organic coconut oil. It's free of fluoride, gluten, and parabens — and has a tasty mint flavor that comes courtesy of peppermint oil and Xylitol.

7. An Aerobic Exercise Bike For Your Feet That You Can Hide Under Your Desk Vive Desk Cycle $43 Amazon See on Amazon No one at the office will even know that, while you're getting work done from the waist up, your feet and legs are cycling fast and furiously on this desk cycle foot pedal. The portable pedal folds and is easily assembled — and it features a secure foot strap and an LCD screen display with your RPM, time, speed, and more.

8. A Lengthening Mascara With Castor Oil That Helps Lashes Grow Simply Naked Beauty 3-D Fiber Lash Mascara $25 Amazon See on Amazon This lengthening and thickening mascara with boosting fibers is infused with organic castor oil to help lashes grow naturally. The waterproof and smudge-proof formula is said to create 300 times the length and volume of your lashes and one reviewer writes: "I never liked mascara with fibers in them because the fibers got into my eyes. This stuff is really different! I have tried every mascara ever made and this kit is the best and most natural look, hands down."

9. The Ultimate Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush For Healthier Hair Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush $8 Amazon See on Amazon Give your scalp the ultimate circulation-boosting massage with this massager shampoo brush, which ensures that every inch of your scalp is cleansed well. The manual brush has a comfortable grip handle and silicone bristles — and it provides exfoliation and deep cleansing to remove dirt, oil, and product build-up.

10. This Handy Crock-Pot Food Warmer For Better Meals On-The-Go Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmer $25 Amazon See on Amazon Pack your healthy lunch in this convenient Crock-Pot food warmer, and then plug it in and warm it up so that it's the perfect temperature. The warmer can hold 20 ounces of food and has a spill-proof travel lid with an easy-to-hold handle. The removable inner container is dishwasher-safe, too.

11. A Space-Saving Strainer That Clips Right Onto Pots And Pans Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $10 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of owning yet another cumbersome kitchen tool, try out this genius snap-on strainer to drain liquids from foods. The silicone colander fits pretty much all pots and pans, is dishwasher-safe, and can be easily stored.

12. An Avocado Slicer That Splits, Pits, And Creates Even Slices OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $10 Amazon See on Amazon This three-in-one avocado slicer makes prepping your favorite fruit a cinch. It can be used to split, pit, and slice avocados into seven even portions. It's the perfect tool if you love whipping up guacamole for a crowd, and it protects your hands from cuts.

13. This Nourishing Essential Oil Face Butter For Clear, Balanced Skin Svasthya Essential Oil Face Butter $11 Amazon See on Amazon Butter for your face? Sounds strange, but when it's an intensely nourishing essential oil face butter made with grape seed, argan, and lavender oils — then bring it on. This moisturizing formula balances the oils on your face for clearer, smoother, and softer skin. It also reduces inflammation, and can even out skin tone.

14. The Handbag Light That Lets You Find Your Keys And Lipstick Wasserstein Handbag Light $12 Amazon See on Amazon This handbag light provides the solution you need so that you never again have to root around in a dark bag to find your keys, lipstick, or wallet. It's lightweight, has an automatic sensor that lights up when it detects movement, and clips right onto the inside of your bag.

15. An Antioxidant-Rich Coffee Scrub For Your Body And Face Brooklyn Botany Arabica Coffee Scrub $16 Amazon See on Amazon Give your body a detoxifying, moisturizing, and exfoliating treatment with this natural coffee scrub, which has real organic coffee grounds, shea butter, and coconut oil. The antioxidant-rich scrub can be used on rough feet and hands, chapped lips, your face, and body.

16. This Aluminum-Free Natural Deodorant For Sensitive Skin PiperWai Charcoal Deodorant $12 Amazon See on Amazon Not only can a natural deodorant work really well and keep you bone dry — but it can work so well that it boasts more than 2,000 amazing reviews. This charcoal-based deodorant is free of aluminum and scented with essential oils. It comes in a jar and will also keep your skin odor free and hydrated, thanks to ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil.

17. These Genius Garden Gloves That Come With Claws For Digging In The Dirt Garden Genie Gloves $7 Amazon See on Amazon These garden gloves are way more functional than most — they come with four claws that you attach to one of the gloves to help you dig in the dirt and plant without additional tools. The waterproof gloves are one size fits all — and resistant to punctures and sweat so you'll stay comfortable and dry as you garden.

18. The Herb And Veggie Stripper For Faster Meal Prep Chef'n LooseLeaf Kale, Chard, Collard Green and Herb Stripper $8 Amazon See on Amazon Prep your meal even faster with this herb stripper, which also works for leafy vegetables like kale and collard greens. Simply drag a leafy herb or vegetable through one of the tool's holes and it strips leaves from stems in seconds.

19. A Discreet Facial Hair Remover That Is Totally Painless Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover $20 Amazon See on Amazon This battery-powered hair remover device for facial hair and peach fuzz safely, painlessly removes unwanted hair without the fear of cuts or nicks. It resembles a tube of lipstick and is totally discreet, and one reviewer writes: "Normally I use a straight razor to shave my face but it would leave razor burn and took forever to do. With the Finishing touch my face feels so soft and only took about 2 minutes!"

20. An Acne-Fighting Light Therapy Mask That's Gentler Than Many Creams Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Treatment Face Mask $28 Amazon See on Amazon Once you get over feeling like you're wearing a ski mask around the house, you may just become one of the many reviewers who say this light therapy acne treatment mask helps to reduce and prevent pimples and is much more gentle than most spot treatments on the market. The mask delivers blue and red light (the same one you'd get at the dermatologist) that kill acne-causing bacteria and reduce inflammation in the skin.

21. This Money-Saving Hair Cutting Tool So You Can Finally Trim Your Own Bangs Original CreaClip Set $30 Amazon See on Amazon No more second guessing whether you can trim your own bangs without butchering your hair — this hair cutting tool, which was featured on Shark Tank, ensures you do a precise and perfect job every time. The set consists of two rotating level clips for all hair types.

22. The Gentle Detangling Brush For Wet Or Dry Brush Tangle Teezer $15 Amazon See on Amazon Wet or dry hair, the Tangle Tweezer detangling brush gently removes knots from hair without pulling or damaging strands. The handheld brush is great for all hair types and prevents breakage. It's especially great for curly hair, works on hair extensions, and reduces hair shedding because it doesn't rip out the knots.

23. A Soothing And Cooling Eye Mask For Headaches And Puffy Skin FOMI Hot and Cold Therapy Eye Mask $16 Amazon See on Amazon When you wake up with a pounding headache or migraine — or have puffy skin and eyes — place this soothing, cooling wearable eye mask on your face for a few minutes for fast relief. The mask is both freezable and microwave-safe for hot or cold therapy, and the wrap-around strap sits comfortably around your head.

24. An Adjustable Tablet Stand With Storage For A Stylus Prepara iPrep Adjustable Stand $25 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your tablet, iPad, or e-reader upright and in place so you can better read recipes while you cook with the help of this adjustable stand. The stand is compatible with most tablet devices, and has a Stylus pen storage and four adjustable angles for the perfect viewing angle.

25. This Convenient Bedside Shelf That Attaches Without Tools BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf $35 Amazon See on Amazon Attach this bedside shelf to your bed — without tools, mind you — and use it as a convenient spot to rest your glasses, a coffee mug, a book and even your laptop. The tray comes in a few colors, and is sturdy enough to hold up to 15 pounds. It even has two convenient slots so you can it your charger through the shelf.

26. The Compact Air Purifier That You Can Plug Into An Outlet GermGuardian Small Air Purifier $34 Amazon See on Amazon Plug in this small, compact air purifier and it freshens up the air in small rooms using UV-C light technology. The purifier reduces airborne bacteria, germs, and mold spores — and it rotates in the wall socket to free up space for other electronics.

27. The Five-In-One Cooking Utensil That Saves You Space Joseph Joseph Uni-Tool 5-in-1 Utensil $8 Amazon See on Amazon Why own five cooking utensils when you can own one that does it all? This uni-tool is a slotted spoon, solid spoon, spatula, food turner, and slicer. Made from durable nylon, it is heat-resistant up to 480 degrees and dishwasher-safe.

28. The Natural Soy Wax Candle With Major Aromatherapy Benefits Wax and Oils Soy Wax Candles $11 Amazon See on Amazon This soy wax aromatherapy candle is free of all chemicals, petroleum, and animal products — and comes in 13 amazing and mood uplifting scents like cucumber melon, egg nog, and hot apple cider. One reviewer writes: "Great for smoke and pet odor. I let this candle burn for about 20 mins and it emits a very strong scent in large rooms. Its small for the price but you save in quality...worth it."

29. These Eye Mask Patches That Hydrate Skin With Snail Excretions YaCaCia Magic Set Eye Mask (16 Treatment Pairs) $15 Amazon See on Amazon Hydrate dry, fragile skin around the eye area and reduce puffiness with these soothing eye masks. The patches are infused with four amazing ingredients: hyaluronic acid, Dead Sea black mud extract, snail secretion, and 24-karat nano gold.

30. This Personal & Portable Blender And Cup That Charges With A USB Cable PopBabies Personal Blender $37 Amazon See on Amazon This three-piece personal blender system comes with a blender and portable cup hybrid that can be charged with a USB cable and used on-the-go: Plus, you get an ice tray and a funnel. The powerful blender can hold up to 14 ounces, and is perfect for whipping up smoothies, shakes, and baby food in a flash.

31. The Thoughtful Cooking Spoon With Sides That Scrape Food From Pans Dreamfarm Supoon $10 Amazon See on Amazon Everything about this multi-purpose cooking spoon screams brilliance. It has a flat squeegee tip, a heat-resistant nylon design that's dishwasher-safe, and bendable sides that can be used to scrape up food from pots and pans — so this is the cooking utensil you'll use over and over again. The handle is bent to keep counters clean, and it comes in seven bold and beautiful colors.

32. These Colorful Bag Cinch Clips That Keep Food Fresh OXO Good Grips Bag Cinch (3 Pack) $6 Amazon See on Amazon Keep food fresh for longer with these colorful bag cinch clips that take the place of flimsy ties. The grips have plastic teeth that hold food bags secure and in place — and they're simple to apply and remove.

33. An Eye Pillow Filled With Massaging Flax Seeds And Sleep-Promoting Lavender Savasana Now Eye Pillow $18 Amazon See on Amazon Drape this soft eye pillow across your eyes for a soothing experience that promotes better rest and relaxation. The silk bag is filled with flax seeds and lavender that provide a gentle, natural massage and a sweet scent designed to lull you to sleep.

34. This Soft, Washable Headphones Band That You Can Wear To Sleep CozyPhones Sleep Headphones $18 Amazon See on Amazon It would be difficult to find a more comfortable way to listen to music or podcasts than via this sleep headphones band, which can be worn over the head and ears and features a breathable mesh lining. The washable headband is designed with small headphones and has a long 52-inch cord so you can toss and turn all you like. It can be used when you're taking a jog in the cold outside, too.

35. The Eyelash and Brow Growth Serum That Achieves Major Length And Volume Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash and Brow Serum $30 Amazon See on Amazon Your lashes and brows are about to grow, grow, grow — if you use this lash serum, which helps them stay strong and grow longer and more lush in just weeks. One reviewer raves: "I've been using it for 2 months now and OMG...its legit. I look like I wear fake eyelashes and I LOVE it!"

36. An Air-Purifying Himalayan Salt Lamp Night Light That You Can Plug In Syntus Himalayan Salt Lamp $16 Amazon See on Amazon An air-purifying Himalayan salt lamp doesn't have to take up half of the floor space in your room — this one plugs right into any outlet and doubles as a relaxing night light. The lamp also delivers negative ions that absorb dust for cleaner air: plus, it has a simple on and switch.

37. The Collagen-Infused Coffee Pod For Great Skin And A Burst Of Energy VitaCup Beauty Blend Coffee Pods (16 Count) $24 Amazon See on Amazon Combine your love of coffee with your love of healthy skin, hair, and nails with this unique collagen coffee pod, which is also infused with biotin and other vitamins. This medium roast coffee is compatible with K-cup brewers and reviewers say it tastes "mild and delicious."

38. An Organic Peel-Off Nail Polish That Saves You A Ton Of Time Bontime Peel-Off Nail Polish (6 Colors) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Shave off time from your DIY manis with this incredible organic nail polish, a non-toxic formula that goes on smoothly and doesn't require a single drying chemical solvent to remove. Yep: just peel it right off without damaging your nails. The water-based polish dries in 90 seconds and each set provides six polish colors (including a base coat).

39. The Comfy, Cozy Slippers That You Can Use To Mop Your Floors Kisstaker Mop Slippers $10 Amazon See on Amazon Pull out these comfortable, incredibly cozy slippers whenever your feet need a break — and then make them work for you by using them to dry mop hard floors in your home. The velvet-smooth mop slippers have detachable cleaning soles that pick up water and dust. Choose among three colors: grey, pink, or purple.

40. This Anti-Acne Butt Powder That Prevents Irritation DSE Lady Anti-Monkey Butt Powder $8 Amazon See on Amazon Good butt hygiene may not be a topic of conversation over dinner, but it's still important. And this popular butt powder helps keep your backside dry and free from irritation from sitting all day and chafing against your clothes. It can even prevent acne spots on your bum.

41. The Twisty, Flexible Travel Pillow That Contours To Your Head, Neck & Shoulders Dot & Dot Twist Travel Pillow $25 Amazon See on Amazon This flexible memory foam travel pillow twists to contour around your head, shoulders, and neck for the most comfortable rest on the go. Lightweight and breathable, this pillow comes with a removable, washable cotton cover — and it has a snap closure so you can store it on your luggage or backpack.

42. An Exfoliating Pair Of Peeling Masks For Smooth Feet Lavinso Foot Peel Mask $17 Amazon See on Amazon Exfoliate all of the dead skin and rough calluses from your feet until they are baby smooth with this simple-to-use foot peel mask. Apply the masks to your feet like booties and relax for an hour, allowing an infusion of ingredients like lactic and citric acid to penetrate your skin. Within seven days, all of that dead skin on your feet will peel off until your feet are super soft and ready for sandals.

43. This Car Garbage Bin That Attaches To The Backs Of Seats Drive Auto Products Car Garbage Can $14 Amazon See on Amazon It's all too easy to accumulate garbage in your car, but this car garbage can provides a convenient solution: the bin attaches to the back of car seats and can be filled with water-proof 20-ounce liners (which are included) that securely hold onto trash. A side mesh pocket can be used to store additional liners.

44. A Wireless Portable Speaker That Amplifies Sounds From Your Device Without Bluetooth BoomTouch Wireless Portable Speaker $19 Amazon See on Amazon Without Bluetooth, wires, or docks, this wireless portable speaker connects to devices and amplifies their sound so that you can better hear your favorite music or Podcasts. The speaker features a slot right at the top that fits phones perfectly and one reviewer writes: "It basically enhances the sound of the speaker on your phone and makes it sound louder. There is a micro usb slot on the back if you want to power the speaker that way, and an AUX input for the people that have mp3 players."

45. These Self-Watering Stakes So You Can Go On Vacation And Come Back To Healthy Plants Terracotta Plant Watering Stakes (6 Pack) $18 Amazon See on Amazon You love your plants and flowers, but you don't have hours each day to tend to them. No worries — these self-watering stakes will help. Insert a water-filled long neck bottle inside a terra cotta stake, and it effortlessly self-irrigates for 14 days until you'll need to refill the bottle.