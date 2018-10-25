48 Extraordinary Products That Are So Popular On Amazon, They Can Barely Keep Them In Stock

Just because something is popular doesn't mean it's worth the money. You know how many Beanie Babies are stuffed away into our basement storage just in case? Point is, popularity does not equal quality or usability — but it can when you have lots of people actually vouching for something. If you don't believe me, check out all the awesome products on Amazon with tons of reviews.

Let's face it — Amazon has some real deals and steals available, and if so many people are buying them (and leaving reviews), it's more likely than not going to be a great product. Add in the fact that some of these can barely stay in stock, and you've got yourself a winning item. Sure, you could always take your chances shopping someplace else that doesn't feature verified user reviews, but why bother when there are so many useful products trending on Amazon to choose from?

And just like the title says, these products truly are so popular that they're frequently out of stock. That's not hyperbole — some of these ran out between the time it took to write this and the time of publication. Which may or may not be a good thing for your wallet, because once you see them, you'll want to add them straight to your cart.

1. The Pastry Mat That Helps Save You Money In The Long Run

You could keep shelling out for disposable parchment paper and cooking spray, or you could grab yourself the reusable BakeitFun XXL silicone pastry mat instead. Made from non-stick silicone so that your doughs and pastries won't get stuck to it, this one also has measurements and conversions marked all over — so you can focus on baking the perfect pie instead of doing math.

2. A Lightweight Backpack That's Tear- And Water-Resistant

Getting a rip in your backpack is one of the biggest inconveniences when you're out hiking or simply traveling, so save yourself the trouble by getting the tear-resistant Venture Pal lightweight travel backpack. This backpack has an extra-strength double-layer bottom that provides extra support when you're carrying a heavy load, and can fold down into its own zippered pocket so that you can easily take it anywhere when you're not using it. And because it's only .7 pounds, they're not kidding when they say it's lightweight.

3. The Handy Gadget That Helps You Clean Your Jewelry

Jewelry can get dirty, and it's not as easy to clean them as it is your socks — so try out the Connoisseurs dazzle stick jewelry cleaner. It's not only specially engineered to clean behind tightly-mounted diamonds and other precious stones, but the high-performance formula uses micro-fine cleaners and polishing agents to make sure that your jewelry is left looking more dazzling than ever. One Amazon reviewer wrote: "After one use of the Diamond Dazzle Stick, my ring is absolutely breathtaking!"

4. A Cutting Board With Guide Lines For The Most Precise Cuts

Maybe you really love cooking and want to get picture-perfect knife cuts, or maybe you're just in the market for a quality cutting board —either way, the Fred & Friends obsessive chef cutting board is right up your alley. This cutting board has dozens of guidelines for various grid sizes and angles, allowing you to ensure that your cuts are precise and uniform no matter what you're chopping.

5. The Powder That Absorbs The Excess Oil From Your Pores

Even though it sounds like food, the Palladio rice powder is actually an amazing setting powder — so use it to help your makeup last longer throughout the day, or to avoid shine and absorb any excess oil building up in your pores. "I have really oily skin, and this keeps me shine-free for a long time," one Amazon reviewer writes. "On top of this I have sensitive acne-prone skin, and this has not shown any signs of causing breakouts!"

6. A Whisk That Makes Clean Up A Breeze

Unlike other whisks where the wires cross at the bottom, the wires on the ZYLISS easy clean whisk are separate, making them easy to clean and unlikely to get stuck with lumps while you're mixing ingredients. The width of the whisk is 11 inches, which makes combining both liquid and dry ingredients effortless — and because the wires are made from stainless steel, you won't have to worry about them rusting or corroding over time.

7. The Vacuum Cleaner That Only Weighs 4 Pounds

Weighing in at only 4 pounds, the Eureka swivel vacuum cleaner is designed to be lightweight enough to easily take anywhere in your home or office. The swivel steering allows it to be super maneuverable when trying to get into those awkward spots (like underneath desks and tables), and the three-in-one design means you can use it as a handheld, miniature, or a swiveled vacuum.

8. A Skillet With Over 8,000 Positive Reviews

Whereas other skillets require you to season them beforehand, the Lodge pre-seasoned skillet has already crossed that off your to-do list so you have one less thing to worry about when making dinner. Great for searing, baking, broiling, frying, and more, this skillet is incredibly durable and can cook at a higher smoke point than most traditional pans. This is an 8-inch version, so it's great for serving personal egg dishes, gratins, or small cakes — and they look awesome right inside the pan, too.

9. The Soap Made From 100 Percent Pure Turmeric Root Essential Oil

Safe for all skin types and versatile enough to be great as both a face and body soap, the Aspen Kay Naturals organic turmeric soap is not only made with organic turmeric root powder, but the added 100 percent pure turmeric root essential oil helps calm skin down, soothe acne, and clear clogged pores. It's also made with unrefined shea butter and extra virgin olive oil to keep skin hydrated.

10. A Clipper Made For Thick And Ingrown Toenails

My toenails are so thick that they go flying in random directions whenever I try to clip them — but I also know I'm not alone. So if your toenails are extra-thick or even painfully ingrown, try the Harperton precision toenail clipper. This clipper is designed to clip nails of all sizes, and the ergonomic non-slip handle ensures that you have full control when trying to get those pesky ingrown nails.

11. The Shoelaces That Turn Your Laced Shoes Into Slip-Ons

If you work out or run, you know how inconvenient and dangerous loose shoelaces can be — luckily, there are the HOMAR no tie shoelaces. These laces are made from durable yet stretchy silicone that not only gives your shoes a flexible fit, but allows you to turn your shoes into slip-ons that you no longer have to tie anymore. Easy to install and waterproof, these laces are great for anyone with mobility issues as well.

12. A Serum That Helps Increase The Thickness Of Your Eyelashes

You can use it on your eyelashes, or you can even use the PreDux premium eyelash growth serum on your eyebrows if you'd like them to be a little thicker. This serum helps increase the thickness and length of your eyelashes after only four weeks of daily use, and is super simple to use: Just put it on the roots of your lashes in the morning and evening after cleansing your face, then close your eyes for two minutes to allow it to fully absorb.

13. The Memory Foam Pillow That Relieves Hip And Back Pain At Night

It's marketed as a knee pillow, and the ComfiLife memory foam knee pillow will also provide much-needed support between your knees while sleeping — but did you know the ergonomic design will also help relieve sciatica pain and pressure from your lower back? The contoured shape helps keep your hip and spine in alignment at night, and the 100 percent premium quality memory foam won't become flat over time — and it's both comfortable and cooling.

You'd have to buy seven different curling wands — which would add up to hundreds of dollars — if you wanted the same number of barrels that the Parwin Pro Beauty seven-in-one curling wand set gives you. The barrels are interchangeable and can do everything from tight coils to loose waves, and because they're made from 100 percent tourmaline ceramic, your hair will be left looking shiny and smooth instead of dry and damaged. One reviewer writes: "This is the ultimate hair curling iron kit and pretty much ALL the tools you’ll need to curl your hair in a professional manner." It also has automatic shut-off and comes with a travel case and heat-protecting glove.

15. The Cups That Absorb Shock And Relieve Pain From Plantar Fasciitis

By cushioning your heels and elevating your bones, the Tuli's heavy duty heel cups provide immediate relief from ailments like Achilles tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, shin splints, heel spurs, discomfort, and more. Unlike other heel cups, these ones are designed to be lighter and more durable than other gels — and because they're made with a super-soft gel, they're great for absorbing shock and keeping you comfortable all day long.

16. A Hair Straightener That Also Works To Eliminate Frizz

The plates on the Remington anti-frizz therapy straightener are not only ceramic to help prevent any damage to your hair during the straightening process — but they're also infused with micro-conditioners that help keep hair smoother. It claims to reduce the frizz in your hair for up to 15 hours, and can also reach temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit — plus, it will heat up in just 30 seconds.

17. The Blanket That Folds Down To The Size Of Your Pocket

All you have to do is toss it in your backpack, and poof — with the Matador pocket blanket you've always got a convenient, lightweight and portable blanket you can whip out anywhere, anytime. Unlike other compact folding blankets, this one has built-in metal ground stakes that are not only rust-proof, but also help keep your blanket on the ground no matter how strong the wind may be.

18. A Shampoo That Hydrates Both Your Hair And Scalp

Formulated with jojoba and Moroccan argan oil to nourish and encourage hair growth, the Maple Holistics keratin silk shampoo is great for anyone who has dry hair, a dry scalp, or both. There are no sulfates in this shampoo, and while it's great for adding volume to fine and thin hair types, it can also be used to smooth thick hair while locking in moisture that won't weigh it down. It also helps hair retain its elasticity, which prevents breakage and split ends.

19. The Dishcloths That Don't Hold On To Unwanted Odors

Whereas traditional dishcloths will start to smell with frequent use, the Lunatec odor-free dishcloths are better to use than both sponges and cotton dishcloths — because they don't incubate bacteria and mildew that produce those unwanted odors. Able to last three times longer than traditional sponges, these dishcloths are safe for non-stick cookware, and each one has a built-in elastic loop so you can easily hang them up to dry.

20. A Facial Wipe That Uses Apple Cider To Help Clear Acne

If you're trying to clear up stubborn acne, it makes sense that you'd want a face wipe that doesn't have oil in it. Not only are the Hello Cider organic acne face wipes formulated with zero oils, but the 100 percent natural and organic apple cider vinegar in each wipe works as an anti-fungal that prevents pimples from forming, all while reducing the appearances of unwanted blemishes. It also contains essential oils like rose and chamomile to soothe skin.

21. The Air Purifier That Removes 99 Percent Of Impurities From The Air

Having poor air quality at home can impact the quality of your sleep — but luckily, the hOmeLabs ionic air purifier removes 99 percent of air impurities from the air, including dust, pollen, smoke, mold, pet dander, and unpleasant odors. And because this air purifier is compact at less than 8 inches tall and 3 pounds in weight, you can easily take it with you to your dorm, office, hotel, or anyplace you'd like cleaner air.

22. A Stand That Organizes Those Awkward Bag And Wrap Boxes

Plastic wrap, foil, and plastic storage bags always come in these boxes that have the unique ability to never fit anywhere comfortably in the kitchen — but with the YouCopia adjustable kitchen wrap organizer, you'll finally have a convenient place to keep them all. Each organizer has eight adjustable wires that can fit a variety of box sizes, and installation is a breeze, because zero tools are required to set it up.

23. The Deodorant Made From Natural Mineral Salts

Whereas other deodorants rely on synthetic perfumes or aluminum, the Crystal deodorant stick is formulated with mineral salts that leave an invisible, protective barrier on your skin against odor-causing bacteria. Made with zero chemicals, this deodorant is hypoallergenic, won't stain your clothes, and has 85 percent positive four- and five-star reviews on Amazon — and many people even noted that each stick can last one year or longer.

24. A Pair Of Compression Socks That Promote Blood Circulation

If you find your legs and feet growing sore after a long day, try wearing the BLUEMAPLE compression socks — not only do they relieve soreness, but they prevent it from happening in the first place. These socks promote blood circulation in your feet and stop cramps, fatigue, swelling, and even help with muscle recovery and varicose veins.

25. The Fuzz Remover You Can Easily Take With You For Use Anywhere

Safe for all types of fabrics, the Gleener ultimate fuzz remover has three interchangeable edges that allow you safely de-pill sweaters, coats, furniture, and more. Whereas fabric shavers can be rough on your clothing, this fuzz remover gently exfoliates without using any blades or motors, so you can be sure that your clothing will come out better than it did going it. It has two sides: a lint brush and a fabric shaver. The shavers vary in size for all different types of jobs.

26. A Glove That Keeps Your Hands Safe From Accidental Nicks And Cuts

Even though they're marketed as being a great way to protect your hands from accidental knife cuts and nicks, the Microplane cut resistant glove can be used for so much more — use it when you're grating cheese or when you're using a mandoline. It's machine-washable, fits most hands, and is even breathable to wear.

27. The Hanger Tree That Saves You Space In Your Closet

Instead of using a bunch of cluttered hangers in your closet, grab the Organize It All nonslip tree hanger and hang six garments in the space of one. Perfect for smaller closets or large clothing collections, one Amazon reviewer wrote: "the hanger is sturdy and thick, it won't bend easily like dry cleaner hangers."

28. A Lotion That Helps Keep Your Hands From Sweating

If you're looking for an easy and effective way to get rid of sweaty palms, try the Carpe antiperspirant hand lotion. This lotion helps manage the symptoms of hyperhidrosis (which is excessive sweating), and absorbs quickly into the skin without any leftover greasy or oily residues. All you have to do is apply it before bed every night and as you need it throughout the day — and the effects stack up over time, but should reach full effect after four weeks.

29. The Utensil Rack That Installs With Zero Effort

Since it's magnetic, you can stick the Better Houseware magnetic hook rack to a refrigerator, oven, grill, file cabinet, or any other steel surface you can think of. Use it to hang scarves and hats in your office, or hang it on the side of your refrigerator as a convenient place to keep spatulas and other kitchen utensils — with this brilliant gadget, the possibilities are almost endless.

30. A Wallet That Protects You From Electronic Pickpockets

Protect yourself from electronic pickpockets with this useful Buffway RFID blocking leather wallet. It's only 3 inches tall, allowing it to easily fit into your pocket, purse, or travel pack. And because it's made from genuine leather, you can be sure it'll last a lifetime.

31. The Wool Balls That Work Great On Dark Clothes

Not only are they reusable (unlike traditional dryer sheets), but the Uncommon Laundry wool dryer balls also shorten the time it takes for your dryer to finish a load of clothes by up to 30 percent. That's right — money saved on dryer sheets, and money saved from your utility bill. And because they're made from 100 percent organic New Zealand wool, there are zero added fragrances or chemicals in these dryer balls. These particular ones are great for dark clothing, and even help prevent lint and static.

32. A Body Scrub That Uses Dead Sea Salt To Exfoliate Away Dead Skin

Salt's grainy texture is a great, natural way to exfoliate away dead skin cells, and the Baebody coconut milk body scrub is not only loaded with salt from the Dead Sea, but the extra almond oil helps moisturize your skin at the same time. Vitamin E and safflower oil help to leave you looking refreshed, and Amazon reviewers love that it also smells incredible.

33. The Heat Protectant That Uses Argan Oil To Keep Your Locks Shiny

Using hot tools on your hair without heat protectant is a one-way ticket to damage, so next time try using the Arvazallia heat protectant plus before you clamp that iron down on your locks. This heat protectant uses argan oil to moisturize and condition your hair, while simultaneously leaving it feeling soft and silky to the touch. And no matter what type of hair you have, don't worry — this protectant is effective on all hair types, including perms, wigs, and extensions.

34. An Insanely Durable Stand That Works For Tables And Cell Phones

Sure, the picture only shows it holding a phone, but the OMOTON desktop cell phone stand can handle any tablet or ebook reader up to 10.1 inches wide, even with a case around it. It's made from super thick aluminum measuring in at 4 millimeters, which is a lot thicker than other comparable stands in this same price range — and because it's both anti-scratch and anti-slip, you don't have to worry about damaging your phone or desktop.

35. The Stylish Chest That Helps Keep Your Vanity Organized

A cluttered vanity can make even the cleanest bathroom look messy, but with the Richards Hosuewares hair styling storage chest, you'll have a convenient chest to keep all your soaps, brushes, hot tools, and other beauty accessories. Unlike other vanity organizers, this one is made to last since it's constructed from actual wood. One reviewer writes: "I love this storage chest! It is the perfect size for all of my hot tools (1 inch flat iron, 1 inch curling iron, and hair dryer with nozzle) and provides good room for small storage in the 2 compartments and the drawer." Other reviewers love that you can remove the hot tool holders to clean them.

36. A Set Of Massage Tools That Help Relax Sore, Tired Muscles

If traditional claw-shaped massagers give you more pain than relief, try using the HanaEmi scraping massage tools instead. Each set comes with four scrapers of varying shapes and sizes that allow you to work out the soreness in your muscles simply by rubbing them against the afflicted area. One Amazon reviewer writes: "I'm a licensed massage therapist specializing in therapeutic rehabilitation...these tools feel great and work great!" The included travel case adds some convenience, too.

37. The Reusable Silicone Lids That Save You Money Over Time

Using plastic wrap is not only annoying, it's wasteful too — but luckily, the Perfect and Simple white silicone bowl lids are not only reusable, but they're way easier to manage than plastic wrap. Great for microwaving, storing food, or even using in the oven, these lids are able to fit most smooth-rimmed containers up to 10 inches, and can handle temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

38. A Soap That Uses Olive Oil To Help Hydrate Your Skin

Olive oil is naturally rich in vitamin E, and Zakia's Morocco Moroccan black soap uses both olive oil and olive paste as its base ingredient. Safe enough for daily use (and even safe for people with eczema and psoriasis), this soap helps rehydrate dry, cracked skin, leaving you with a smooth complexion that's free from blackheads and blemishes. And because it's 100 percent natural, there are no parabens or PEGs in this soap.

39. The Socks That Moisturize Dry, Cracked Heels

If dry, cracked heels are a constant plague on your feet, try using the ZenToes moisturizing heel socks paired with your favorite lotion. Just wear these socks at night, and wait as they help infuse a needed dose of moisture directly into your irritated skin — but you can even wear these socks during the day for added relief.

40. A Bookmark That'll Hold The Book Open So You Can Turn Pages With One Hand

Sure you can use it as a bookmark, but the BookBone rubber bookmark has an extra feature that makes it a necessity for any reader: you can use it to hold the book open so you can turn the page with one hand. And as an added bonus, this rubber bookmark can be used as a jar opener — simply wrap it around the lid, squeeze the ends together and twist.

41. The Gadget That Makes It Slightly More Likely You'll Actually Start Flossing

Can I honestly say I would floss more if I had the MOSPRO professional water flosser? Yep. This water flosser has three different modes so you can choose the water intensity, and since it's both cordless and lightweight you can easily take it with you when traveling. It's an easy way to keep gums healthy without having to resort to painful flossing.

42. A Clip-On Book Light With Five Brightness Modes

Unlike other book lights, the AMIR clip-on book light has two separate lamp heads so that two people can use it to read at the same time — or you can use it as a compact desk lamp. There are five different brightness modes so you can choose which one best suits your eyes, and the rechargeable battery can last for up to 10 hours off of one single charge.

43. The Stick That Stops Bug Bites From Incessantly Itching

If you've got an itchy bug bite, rub some toothpaste on it. In the event you don't want to walk around with toothpaste on your legs all day, use the Emu Joy bug bite relief stick. This stick fits easily into your pocket or purse, and can be used for relief from bumps, bruises, small cuts, sunburn, and other irritating skin conditions in addition to bug bites.

44. An Insulator For Cans And Bottles That Keep Your Drinks Colder For Longer

Foam holders are a thing of the past, considering the BruMate insulated can cooler is way more effective at insulating your cans and bottles. This cooler fits cans up to 16 ounces in size, and comes with an adapter so that you can use it with 12-ounce cans as well. And because it's designed with double-wall vacuum insulation, this cooler keeps your beverages five times colder than other competing coolers in the same span of time.

45. The Brush That Uses 100 Percent Boar Hair For Its Bristles

When a brush uses boar hair bristles, it does a better job of spreading your hair's natural oils so that it's left looking shiny and healthy without any expensive serums thrown on it. The Spornette boar bristle hair brush not only uses 100 percent boar bristles, but can be used on all hair types: fine, wavy, thick, curly, coarse, and more — and you can even use it on wigs and weaves without having to worry about causing any accidental damage. It's also incredible to use to detangle.

46. An Organizer That Hangs Conveniently In Your Closet

If you've got space to spare in your closet, why not fill it up with the Simple Houseware hanging closet organizer? This organizer requires zero installation since it hangs on any standard closet rod, and the five shelves give you storage for towels, shirts, sheets, and more. And as an added storage bonus, there re even six mesh pockets on the side where you can store smaller items, like underwear or socks.

47. The Bakeware That Comes With Its Own Protective Silicone Sleeve

The extra silicone sleeve on the outside provides some extra durability for the Lifefactory glass food bakeware, and when you put the included glass lid on you can use the button tabs on the sleeve to help secure it while you're in transit. Both the container and sleeve are oven-, dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe, and one Amazon reviewer even noted that "it's actually leak-proof, which surprised me."

48. A Shield That Keeps Your Pie Crusts Looking Picture-Perfect

A crumbled crust will still taste good, but it won't get nearly as many likes on Instagram. So save yourself the social media embarrassment when you upload, delete, re-upload, then delete again when it only gets 15 likes by using the Talisman Designs adjustable pie crust shield. This shield can adjust to fit any pie between 8 and 11.5 inches, and since it's reusable you won't have to use wasteful items like aluminum foil.

