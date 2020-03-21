48 Things That Make You Look So Damn Good For Under $30 On Amazon

Looking good isn't cheap. From trying to stay on top of the latest fashion trends to stocking up on revitalizing serums and creams, you can easily spend hundreds of dollars in one afternoon. But me? I have a little secret that helps keep my bank account afloat: Just stick to all the brilliant finds on Amazon that can help you look your best.

Not only do these products cost a fraction of the expensive designer brands, but many of them are just as effective. Take the cleansing pore serum I've included as an example. While it costs less than the price of lunch out, it's still super effective at helping to reduce the appearance of your pores — and don't get me started on the sulfur face mask. It's an absolute must-have when it comes to brightening up your complexion. But the best part? It's only $8.

Whether you're looking to give your skin a nourishing dose of moisture or simply trying to spice up your beauty routine, there are tons of products on Amazon that help you look good — and here are some of the best under $30.

1. The Snap Band That Helps You Put Your Hair In A Chic Bun Andlane French Twist Hair Fold Wrap Snap $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Regular hair bands can't get your hair into the same chic bun that these snap bands create. They come black and brown to blend in with various hair colors, and they're great for casual days at the office as well as formal nighttime occasions.

2. A Facial Mister That Helps Moisturize Dry Skin Nano Facial Mister $9 | Amazon See on Amazon The next time your complexion is feeling particularly dry, just give yourself a few spritzes with this facial mister. The ultra-fine mist delivers a nourishing dose of hydration to parched skin, and the extra-large water tank means it can run for up to three continuous minutes before it needs to be refilled.

3. The Nourishing Hair Treatment That's Chock-Full Of Collagen Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only can it help repair dry, over-processed hair, but this hydrating treatment is also chock-full of collagen that can help reduce damage from free radicals. It's safe to use on all types of hair, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "my hair is noticeably less frizzy after air drying, and it feels moisturized, soft, and silky."

4. A Sulfur Face Mask That Helps Absorb Unwanted Oil AcneFree Sulfur Mask Treatment for Clearing Acne $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If your complexion leans towards the oily side, you can give this sulfur face mask a try. The blend of bentonite clay and sulfur helps absorb unwanted oil in order to unclog your pores, and the added vitamin C helps brighten your complexion. You only need to wear it three times per week to see the full benefits.

5. These Under-Eye Patches That Help Combat Unwanted Puffiness SWISSÖKOLAB Rose Gold Moisturizing Eye Mask $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Just put these patches on your under eyes, and the hyaluronic acid will help reduce the inflammation so that you're left looking and feeling refreshed. Each patch is infused with real 24-karat gold that works to brighten your skin, and they can even help reduce the appearance of dark circles.

6. A Facial Massager That Can Help Stimulate Blood Flow DANGSHAN 24k Golden Pulse Facial Massager $12 | Amazon See on Amazon If your complexion could use some brightening, try using this facial massager. It produces about 6,000 vibrations per minute that can help stimulate blood flow in your face, and the sleek design means it easily fits in your purse or backpack. It's plated with real 24-karat gold and only requires one AA battery.

7. The Tongue Scrapers That Help Eliminate Odor-Causing Bacteria Basic Concepts Tongue Scraper (2 Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon If no amount of tooth scrubbing or minty rinses helps reduce enough odor-causing bacteria, make sure to grab these tongue scrapers. They're made from medical-grade stainless steel that's 100% BPA-free, and you can squeeze the handles together so that they'll also fit into smaller mouths.

8. A Cleansing Pore Foam Made With Egg White Extract Skinfood Egg White Pore Foam $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it cleanse away toxins embedded deep into your skin, but this foam is also formulated with egg white extract that can help minimize the appearance of your pores. The egg whites can also help stimulate the collagen production in your skin, and you can also use it to get rid of unwanted blackheads.

9. This Moisturizer Designed For Use In The Shower Albertini International Divine Skin Hydrator $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Most lotions are meant to be applied out of the shower — but not this one. Simply rub it into your skin while you bathe, and it can help keep your skin feeling smooth for a full 24 hours afterwards. It's cruelty- and fragrance-free, and many Amazon reviewers wrote about how it doesn't feel "greasy."

10. A Pack Of Hair Rollers That Give You Touchable, Soft Curls Aimin Hair Foam Hair Curlers $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't fry your hair with a curling iron — just put these rollers in your locks before you go to bed. They're safe to use on all types of hair — and since there's no heat involved, they won't leave your strands with unwanted frizz. You can easily sleep in them (since they're soft on your head), and each order comes with a travel bag.

11. The Foot Peel Masks That Help Exfoliate Rough Skin Aliver Rose Foot Peel Mask (3 Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with natural botanical extracts, these foot peel masks help you exfoliate away rough skin without any scrubbing required. You only need to wear them for about 40 minutes — and then after about two weeks, the outer layer of unneeded skin on your feet will peel away, leaving you with a super-soft surface.

12. A Keratin Serum That Helps Prevent Your Nails From Chipping Nail-Aid Keratin 3 Day Growth $4 | Amazon See on Amazon Few things are as annoying as when your nails peel or chip, so use this keratin serum to help strengthen them. It dries super quickly so you're not stuck waiting around with wet fingers, and most people were able to see visible results after just three days.

13. The Hydrating Cream You Can Use All Over Your Body Weleda Skin Food $13 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether your knees, arms, or if even your neck is feeling flaky — this hydrating cream can help get your skin extra-soft again. It's formulated with natural pansy, calendula, and lavender plant extracts that are safe to use on sensitive skin. Plus, it's completely free from any parabens, preservatives, or artificial fragrances.

14. A Set Of Magnetic Eyelashes That Don't Require Any Messy Glue HSBCC Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of messing around with glue while applying faux eyelashes? Then give this magnetic version a try. Simply draw the magnetic eyeliner onto your lids, and then allow it to dry; the magnets that are built into the bands will latch onto the eyeliner. The formula is even water resistant, which is a plus.

15. The Whitening Toothpaste Formulated With Activated Charcoal Hello Oral Care Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Formulated without any fluoride, this whitening toothpaste uses activated charcoal to help erase away stains from coffee, tea, red wine, and more. It's completely vegan as well as cruelty-free, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "after using it just a couple times, my teeth already looked whiter. I also really like the taste - it's minty but not too minty."

16. An Exfoliating Silicone Body Brush With Finger Grips HOMMIESAFE Soft Silicone Shower Brush $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from silicone, this shower brush helps you exfoliate rough skin no matter where it is on your body. The soft bristles gently scrub away dirt and grime without irritating your skin, and the finger grips on the back give you added control when your hands are wet.

17. The Cream That Helps Repair Dry, Cracked Feet Overnight O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Night Treatment $7 | Amazon See on Amazon If the skin on your feet is cracked and peeling, make sure to slather it in this hydrating foot cream. The dermatologist-tested formula is hypoallergenic and works overnight to condition your skin. Plus, it won't leave any greasy residue behind. Most Amazon reviewers were able to see results after just one night.

18. A Pair Of Leggings Designed With Convenient Pockets ODODOS Out Pocket High Waist Yoga Pants $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike most leggings, this pair features an extra-deep pocket on each leg along with four-way stretch material. The high-waisted cut looks great with any shirt, and it's available in more than 20 rich colors that'll stay opaque while you move. Available sizes: X-Small — XXX-Large

19. The Ice Roller That Helps You Cool Down After A Stressful Day LATME Ice Roller for Face & Eyes $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Kick back and relax after a long, stressful day of work with this ice roller. It's great for soothing away pain from headaches and migraines, and it can even help reduce inflammation. Simply keep it in your refrigerator or freezer, and it'll be ready to go anytime.

20. A Compact Garment Steamer That Fits Into Your Suitcase GoAlpha Garment Steamer $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Most garment steamers are bulky, whereas this one is extra-compact so that it fits in your suitcase while you're traveling. The window on the side lets you see how much water is in the reservoir, and it only takes about 70 seconds to heat all the way up.

21. The Sleep Mask That Won't Put Pressure On Your Eyes Sleepfun Lightweight & Comfortable Sleeping Mask $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike regular sleep masks that sit flat against your face, these ones feature a 3-D contoured design that gives your eyes extra space. The strap is adjustable so that you can control how tight the fit is, and they won't ruin your eye makeup since they don't press against your face.

22. This Kit That Lets You Perform Cupping Therapy At Home SHINEFUTURE Facial Cupping Therapy Set $20 | Amazon See on Amazon A professional cupping session can be expensive, but this kit lets you perform cupping therapy in the comfort of your own home for just $20. It can help stimulate blood flow to your skin, and the cups in this set are made from medical-grade silicone.

23. The Wipes Formulated To Remove Red Wine From Your Lips Wine Wipes - 1 compact of 15 wipes $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Red wine can leave your lips and teeth stained, so make sure you have these wipes the next time you're enjoying a glass. The metal travel case keeps them safe from dirt if you keep them with you in your bag, and it even features a built-in mirror so you can easily use these wipes while out at restaurants.

24. A Durable Eyebrow Pen That's Sweat- And Water-Resistant MoonKong Microblading Eyebrow Pencil $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Go ahead and sweat as hard as you want at the gym — you won't have to worry about this eyebrow pen dripping down your face. The formula is sweat- and water-resistant, but it easily washes off with makeup remover. Grab it in four colors including dark brown, brown, black, and dark grey.

25. The Vegan Dry Shampoo Made With Charcoal, Rice Powder, And More Handmade Heroes All Natural, Vegan Dry Shampoo Powder $13 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether your hair is blonde or dark brown — you can still use this dry shampoo to help soak up any unwanted oil. It's made from a blend of activated coconut charcoal, rice powder, and kaolin clay. Plus, it's completely vegan and free from talc and preservatives.

26. A Pack Of Wipes That Help Get Your Shoes Squeaky-Clean GOAT SHIELD Premium Shoe Cleaner Wipes $18 | Amazon See on Amazon No matter whether your shoes are made out of leather, suede, cotton, or canvas, these wipes can help get them clean as almost new. Each wipe is individually packaged so that you can easily use them while traveling, and they're formulated without any harsh chemicals.

27. The Portable Body Wipes That Are 100% Biodegradable Goodwipes Body Wipes (10-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of waiting until your next shower, you can just freshen yourself up using these body wipes. They're 100% biodegradable as well as hypoallergenic, and they're safe to use on sensitive skin. The lightweight lavender scent isn't overpowering, and you can even add them to compost piles.

28. The Pasties That Are Must-Haves For Backless Shirts Hollywood Fashion Secrets Silicone Coverup $9 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to use duck tape as pasties when you're wearing a backless shirt (I've done this, and taking it off hurts) — just use these silicone covers. They're reusable for up to 25 occasions, and each one is made from hypoallergenic silicone that's gentle on sensitive skin.

29. The Finishing Stick That Helps Tame Unwanted Frizz And Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Just swipe this finishing stick over any flyaways or frizz, and it'll quickly tame them so that your hair is left looking sleek. The plant-based formula won't leave behind any greasy residue on your mane, and it's transparent so that you can use it no matter what color your hair is.

30. A Stick That Removes Stubborn Stains From Your Clothes Cadie Laundry Stain Remover Stick $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're dealing with a stain caused by coffee, wine, grease, oil, or practically anything else, this stain stick can help get rid of it. The formula is biodegradable, and the small container means you can easily keep it with you for garment emergencies while traveling.

31. These Soothing Pads That Help Relieve Itchy, Red Eyes OCuSOFT Lid Scrub Plus, Pre-Moistened Pads $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply pop them onto your eyes, and these pads can help alleviate itching and redness caused by pollen, dander, grass, and more. One Amazon reviewer even raved that these wipes clean their eyes "very well, and leaves the eye moist and clean - no burning, no rinsing."

32. An Eyeliner Stamp That Takes The Work Out Of Winged Lids Lovoir The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Drawing the perfect winged tips can be difficult, but using this eyeliner stamp is incredibly easy. Each order comes with one stamp for each eye, and the opposite ends of the stamps feature regular eyeliner pens. The formula is waterproof, and you can grab it in two colors: black or brown.

33. The Matte Balm That Helps Repair Chapped Lips Overnight O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Night Treatment Lip Balm $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Dry, chapped lips are no match for this ultra-hydrating lip balm. The formula is hypoallergenic, so it's safe for people with sensitive skin. Plus, the matte finish gives it a subtle appearance on your lips while it moistures overnight. Most reviewers wrote about how they were able to see results after just one use.

34. These Stencils That Let You Create Hard Eyeshadow Edges VEEYOL 100 Pcs Professional Eyeshadow Pads $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Eyeshadow can shake off your lids and onto your cheeks while you're applying it, so keep your complexion clear with these shadow shields. They're great for keeping the rest of your face free of fallen makeup, and you can even use them to create hard creases underneath and above your eye.

35. The Reusable Makeup Remover Pads Infused With Charcoal Blooming Bee Bamboo Reusable Makeup Remover Pads $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are they infused with detoxifying charcoal, but these makeup remover pads are also completely reusable. Each order comes with a mesh laundry bag so that it's easy to toss them into the wash, and one pad is sturdy enough that it can be used more than 1,000 times.

36. A Portable Razor Designed For Quick On-The-Go Shaves Sphynx All-In-One Travel Portable Razor $10 | Amazon See on Amazon It's not just a razor — this kit comes with everything you need for a quick shave if you want one while you're out and about, including a spray bottle, a moisturizing bar, and two blades. It's available in five colors — and one customer wrote, "works well and is very convenient."

37. This Cordless Flat Iron That's Perfect For Traveling PRITECH Portable Cordless Hair Straightener $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Able to heat all the way up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, this flat iron is extra-compact so that it takes up hardly any space in your suitcase. The ceramic plates help tame unwanted frizz while simultaneously infusing shine, and it's completely cordless so that you're not confined to an outlet while using it.

38. A Natural Makeup Remover Pen That's Great For Quick Fixes Superface Eye Makeup Remover Pen $16 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to erase your whole face of makeup just because one area got smudged. Instead, you can use this natural makeup remover pen to simply fix any small mistakes. It's the perfect size to keep in your bag whenever you go out, and the blend of olive oil and honey within the formula also helps moisturize your skin.

39. The Fabric Defuzzer With An Extra-Large Shaving Head Conair Fabric Defuzzer $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Breathe new life into old, fuzzy sweaters with this fabric defuzzer. The depth is adjustable so that you can use it on a variety of garments, but it's also great for upholstery and curtains. It only requires two AA batteries, and the extra-large shaving head makes quick work of large surface areas.

40. A Roll-On Serum That Helps Prevent Ingrown Hairs O’RMEAS Razor Bump Stopper $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Just roll it on your skin after you're done shaving, and this serum can help prevent ingrown hairs as well as razor burn. You can use it over your legs, hands, face, thighs, and more. One customer wrote, "The roller makes this super easy to use. Works just as described, kept me from getting ingrown hairs and razor bumps."

41. The Silicone Pad That Scrubs Your Makeup Brushes Clean MAFLY Silicone Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat $6 | Amazon See on Amazon You can avoid brushes that are caked in makeup by using this silicone mat to get them extra-clean. The suction cups on the back keep it locked down to your table while you scrub, and there are seven different types of threads that are suitable for a variety of brushes.

42. A Pack Of Blotting Papers Infused With Bamboo Charcoal PleasingCare Premium Facial Oil Blotting Paper $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Charcoal can be great for absorbing unwanted oil and toxins from your pores, making these charcoal blotting papers more effective than the alternatives. They're made from 100% linen fibers that feel soft against your skin, and the built-in dispenser makes it easy to grab one instead of 100.

43. The Scrubbing Spatula That Cleanses Deep Into Your Pores GUGUG Facial Scrubber Spatula $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it great for getting rid of unwanted blackheads, but this device also features four modes that let you scrub, exfoliate, brighten, and prepare your skin for serums. The spatula is made from 100% rust-resistant stainless steel, and many Amazon reviewers raved about how it's "easy to use."

44. A Facial Cleansing Brush That You Can Use In The Shower PIXNOR Facial Cleansing Brush $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Since this facial cleansing brush is waterproof, so you can easily use it in the shower while you wash the rest of your body. The seven interchangeable brush heads let you exfoliate, massage, scrub, and more. Plus, there are two speed settings to choose from (depending on your preferences).

45. The Ab Roller That You Can Use Right At Home AlexBasic Ab Roller $18 | Amazon See on Amazon You can only do so many curls before it becomes incredibly boring, so spice up your routine with this ab roller. The handles are padded with soft, spongy material so that your hands don't hurt as you roll, and each order comes with a knee pad, as well as a resistance band.

46. A Set Of Resistance Bands Made From 100% Natural Latex Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Gym memberships can be incredibly expensive — but this set of resistance bands lets you work out at home for only $11. They're made from 100% natural latex, and they come in five varying resistance levels. Each order comes with a convenient travel bag, as well as an instructional e-book to help get you started.

47. This Hair Towel Made From Ultra-Absorbent Microfiber DuraComfort Essentials Super Absorbent Anti-Frizz Microfiber Hair Towel $11 | Amazon See on Amazon The microfiber used in this towel is more absorbent than cotton, so it can help your hair dry faster so that you spend less time underneath a hot dryer. It's safe to use on all types of hair, and it's large enough that it can accommodate even extra-long manes.