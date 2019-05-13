48 Weird But Genius Products On Amazon With Over 1,000 Perfect Reviews

When it comes to judging products online, reviews are everything. That goes double for products sold on a site like Amazon, which offers about pretty much every item imaginable. These weird but genius products on Amazon with over 1,000 perfect reviews check off every box needed to convince you that they're worth owning — and there are plenty of customers who will vouch for them.

For starters, these products don't just boast reviews — they literally feature thousands of reviews, most of which are glowing. And second, these are among the smartest and most practical products that are beyond innovative — which also often means they are mind-blowingly useful. The word weird is nothing but the highest compliment when it comes to this list: from colorful knife sets that eliminate the risk of cross-contamination to a safe earwax remover kit you can use at home, these are the slightly strange products you never dreamed you'd own — but won't want to live without.

Maybe you're in the market for a wall organizer that won't take up space and will remove clutter on your desk, a salad-making gadget that slices and shoots out veggies straight into your bowl, or a set of LED lights you simply need to tap to finally bring light into a dark closet — whatever you need, this list has a totally weird solution that has been given the thumbs-up by thousands of satisfied reviewers.

1. This Old Hollywood Style Vanity Mirror Light Set With Dimmable Bulbs Chende Vanity Mirror Lights Kit $22 Amazon See on Amazon This is more than a set of lightbulbs — it's a unique set of 10 dimmable bulbs that stick right onto your vanity mirror, transforming it into an old-school style backstage Hollywood mirror. The vanity mirror lights kit has a touch dimmer switch, and can be adjusted and clipped to fit any mirror.

2. The DNA Testing Kit So That You Can Trace Your Family Tree AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity $99 Amazon Trace your roots way back with this super popular genetic testing kit, which links people's origins to more than 350 regions worldwide. All you have to do is return a saliva sample to AncestryDNA and six to eight weeks later, you'll unlock the mystery of your family history.

3. A Colorful Knife Collection That Prevents Cross-Contamination Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $16 Amazon Reduce the risk of cross-contamination and brighten up your kitchen with this colorful 12-piece knife set. The non-stick set includes a chef knife, slicing knife, serrated bread knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, and paring knife. They also have a non-stick coating that makes them easy to use.

4. This Powerful And Portable External Battery Charger That Has A Flashlight Aibocn Power Bank $13 Amazon The more use you can get out of one product, the better — and this external battery charger is as practical as a power bank can get. It features two USB ports that can simultaneously charge your devices, a built-in LED flashlight, and it's compact enough to take with you everywhere.

5. An Aromatherapy Spray With Lavender That Helps Create A Calming Environment Asutra Aromatherapy Spray $15 Amazon Want to add a dose of calm and serenity to any room in your home? A few quick spritzes of this aromatherapy spray will do the trick — it's made up of distilled water that has been infused with lavender and chamomile essential oils. It's great for linens or as a room spray, but it also contains aloe vera and jojoba oil: meaning it's also an effective toner that moisturizes and strengthens skin.

6. A Body Cushion Infused With Bamboo That Makes It Breathable And Cooling Cylen Memory Foam Bamboo Charcoal Infused Cushion $22 Amazon Stay cool and support your back, neck, shoulders, and legs with this memory foam cushion, which is infused with bamboo charcoal to regulate its temperature and ensure it is ventilated and breathable. The plush cushion has a U-shape design that cradles your neck, back, and other areas of your body, and it comes in grayish-blue or black.

7. These Collapsible Bins For Organizing Everything Sorbus Foldable Storage Cube Basket Bin $15 Amazon Organize everything from toys and beauty supplies to important files with these foldable storage bins, which are soft and completely collapsible for easy breezy storage when you aren't using them. You'll get four bins with every order, and can choose among 13 colors like green, pink, and purple.

8. The Two-Tier Turntable That Makes It Easier To Find What You Need Copco Pantry Lazy Susan Turntable $14 Amazon Use this two-tier lazy Susan turntable to organize spices, pantry staples, or even office supplies. It has a non-skid base that keeps items secure, and the 360-degree rotation ensures you'll be able to find and grab what you need without having to root around in your cabinet. The turntable fits well in most kitchen pantries, or you can position it on your counter.

9. An Adjustable Baggy Rack For Mess-Free Pouring & Storage Jokari Baggy Rack $13 Amazon All of those plastic baggies you have around the kitchen can be put to good use with this innovative rack, which holds bags upright and in place for both drying and easy food storage. The adjustable racks can fit any bag and are perfect for mess-free pouring from bowls or pots straight into bags.

10. This Six-Piece Makeup Brush Set With Every Tool You Need For A Flawless Face Lamora Makeup Brush Set $14 Amazon The six brushes in this affordable makeup brush set are all you really need to achieve a full face. The set includes a flat Kabuki brush, powder, blush, and three eyeshadow brushes — all of which are made with synthetic, vegan-friendly bristles that reviewers say won't shed. One reviewer writes: "I work as a makeup artist for movies and let me tell you. Lamora has to be the best brand of makeup brushes I have ever used."

11. The Salad-Making Gadget That Slices & Shoots Ingredients Into Your Bowl Presto Salad Shooter Electric Slicer/Shredder $28 Amazon Salads are a cinch to make — when you don't have to pull out the cutting board, that is. This brilliant electric salad shooter actually slices and dices vegetables and fruits, and then shoots them out into your bowl. This is the genius gadget you need in your corner to make everything from big salads to tacos, pizzas, and even desserts.

12. A Cooling Gel That Relieves Muscle Aches And Pains Biofreeze Pain Relief Gel $30 Amazon Muscles aches and pains get a soothing dose of instant pain relief when you apply this topical gel wherever you need it most. The strange green-colored gel is made with a cooling blend of menthol, aloe, camphor, and other herbs — and is free of dyes, NSAID, and parabens. Reviewers say it's odorless, doesn't stain clothes, and is "simply amazing."

13. This Practical Vacuum Sealer That Keeps Food Fresh In Your Fridge Or Freezer Vacuum Sealer by NutriChef $60 Amazon Keep ingredients as fresh as possible when you store them in the freezer or fridge with this vacuum sealer gadget, which is fully automatic and features two sealing modes: one for solid, dry foods, and one for moist foods. The plug-in sealer comes with five medium-size vacuum baggies, a wine stopper cork, and one extra-long vacuum bag roll. It's great for bulk cooking or buying things like bulk produce or meats: these ensure freshness for a long time, especially if you throw them in the freezer.

14. An Over-The-Door Hanging Organizer For Shoes And Accessories SimpleHouseware Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer $8 Amazon With 24 clear, roomy pockets and the ability to hang over doors without damaging hardware, this is the organizer that's going to finally provide a place to store all of your shoes and accessories. And you don't have to limit your use of this product to just shoes — reviewers say it's also perfect for storing cleaning supplies, makeup, and toiletries.

15. The Super Sturdy Anchor Hook So You Can Store Headphones Under Your Desk Elevation Lab The Anchor $12 Amazon Keep clutter off of your desk or table by storing your headphones on this sturdy anchor hook, which doesn't require tools to install underneath your desk. The hook is made from silicone and steel — and 3M adhesive tape (which is included) is all you need to make it stick.

16. This Ventilated Storage Station For Hot Hair Tools Polder Style Station $18 Amazon This stainless steel hair styling station provides a safe and sturdy place to store your hair dryer and other heating tools or brushes. You can mount it to your wall or place it right on your vanity or bathroom counter, and its ventilated mesh construction is perfect for cooling down overheated tools.

17. These Color-Coded Cutting Boards For Different Ingredients Cooler Kitchen Plastic Cutting Board Mats $15 Amazon Avoid cross-contamination by separating ingredients and using these four distinctive cutting board mats to prep your foods. The thick boards are labeled by both color and picture (veggies, fish, poultry, and meat) and have textured bottoms to keep them from slipping from counters. They're also naturally antibacterial, anti-odor, and safe to put in your dishwasher.

18. A Money-Saving Set Of 16 Skincare Masks That Address Every Skin Need Dermal Collagen Essence Facial Mask Sheet $11 Amazon For the price you'd ordinarily pay for one high-end face mask, you'll get 16 amazing sheet masks that address every issue imaginable. Each mask boasts a key ingredient like soothing snail serum, detoxifying charcoal, or plumping hyaluronic acid — and reviewers say they add incredible hydration and will instantly improve skin texture.

19. This Pocketed Wall Organizer For Your Important Documents Smead Cascading Wall Organizer $13 Amazon Give all of those important files and documents their own space without increasing the clutter on your desk — or adding a cumbersome filing cabinet to your space. This cascading wall organizer features six letter-size pockets that include a transparent front pocket with a convenient handle at the top for hanging anywhere.

20. An Illuminating Tap-On LED Light For Your Dark Closet OxyLED Tap Closet Lights $14 Amazon See on Amazon Create brightness in your dark closet with these tap-on LED lights, which adhere to walls and ceilings using 3M tape and boast a 180-degree swivel design. The lights run on batteries (which are not included) and are completely cordless, so they won't get in the way of your wardrobe and shoes.

21. These Elastic Bed Bands That Keep Sheets In Place Bed Band $13 Amazon Keep flat sheets from slipping and sliding off of your bed — no matter how much you twist and turn during the night — with the elastic bed band. The bed bands effortlessly attach to sheets, stretch to hold them down to the mattress, and stay in place with a cord-lock button. The bands come in black, white, and pink.

22. An Ear Wax Cleaning Kit That Will Help You Hear Better Doctor Easy Elephant Ear Washer Bottle System $30 Amazon This easy-to-use ear wax cleaning kit was invented by a physician and features a bottle with a spray nozzle and ear cleaning solution. With no tools to insert into your ear, this is a safe and effective ear cleaning solution that will help you hear better in a matter of minutes. One reviewer writes: "This product is a life changer, no more two hour waits at clinics for ear cleaning and it will save me a bundle. If you have a similar issue with wax buildup, buy it, it works." And if you're not squeamish, check out the after photos.

23. This Portable Stove For Delicious Meals On The Go RoadPro 12-Volt Portable Stove $30 Amazon See on Amazon This portable stove is the closest you'll get to being able to pack up your kitchen when you travel or go to work. Plug the mini stove into any 12-volt power port and use it to heat up leftovers or even cook certain meals (it heats up to 300 degrees). It only takes one hour to heat things up.

24. The Silky Satin Pillowcase That Keeps Static And Bed Head Away Shop Bedding Satin Pillowcase $12 Amazon There are few ways to ensure your amazing blow out stays smooth and free of frizz and static — and sleeping on this silky soft satin pillowcase, which comes in three sizes and 25 colors and patterns (including animal print), might be the easiest trick. The pillowcase has a zipper to better protect your pillow and it stays wrinkle-free after you wash it. It also helps keep your skin clear, too.

25. A Stress-Relieving Weighted Blanket With A Plush Cover Quility Weighted Blanket $125 Amazon There's a reason why more than 4,000 reviewers love this weighted blanket and would never want to part with it: it's cozy, comforting, and can even help relieve stress and help with sleep issues. The seven-layer blanket weighs 15 pounds — but is breathable — and it can also be purchased in weights that range between 5 and 25 pounds. It has a removable, washable soft cover and comes in seven colors.

26. This Mess-Free Can Opener That Effortlessly Gets The Job Done Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Can Opener $30 Amazon No more struggling to open up stubborn cans — because this can opener has a push-down lever that instantly pops open cans of all sizes with barely any effort or strength needed on your part. It smartly cuts along the sides of cans to keep food from splashing or dripping out, too.

27. These Color-Coded Mesh Bags That Make Veggies Last Longer Purifyou Reusable Mesh Bags $13 Amazon This set of 10 small mesh bags are perfect for storing fruits and veggies so that they last longer, but they're equally amazing at providing a storage solution for everything from toys to office supplies. They have color-coded tags, can hold up to 11 pounds, and you can throw them in the washing machine and use them over and over again.

28. An Acupressure Mat And Pillow That Target Pressure Points For Pain Relief Nayoya Wellness Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $40 Amazon Target pressure points in your body, give fatigued muscles and joints a deep massage, and promote a more restful sleep with this acupressure mat and pillow set. The mat boasts more than 6,000 acupressure points, and the pillow features more than 1,700 points — and together it takes just 20 minutes a day to feel its benefits. One reviewer writes: "Whenever my back aches, I just lay on this acupressure mat and it goes away."

29. The Perfect Bacon Cooking Tray That Captures Grease Nordic Ware Microwave Bacon Tray & Food Defroster $15 Amazon This food defroster tray provides two unique benefits: its slanted design holds onto bacon so that it cooks to perfection in your microwave while capturing its grease and oil in between the ridges. And the dishwasher-safe tray can also be used to defrost frozen foods a little faster — and all liquids and oils will be drained so that they don't make a huge mess.

30. An Everyday Knife Sharpener With Two Stages KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener $6 Amazon Keep your cooking and steak knives as sharp as possible with this two-stage knife sharpener, which features a non-slip base and two slots that give you the option of polishing a knife or giving it a slight daily touch up. It comes in black, green, or red — and is so compact you can slip it into the corner of your counter and forget about it until it's needed.

31. An Inspirational Book That Will Encourage You To Find And Use Your Strengths Girl, Wash Your Face $14 Amazon With humor, lots of love, and compassion, the best-selling book Girl, Wash Your Face encourages you to stop wanting what others have (because the grass isn't always greener) and to begin finding and using your own strengths and gifts to become who you want to be. Author Rachel Hollis is the CEO of Chic Media and an accomplished writer — and this book may just be the gentle kick in the pants you need.

32. The Exfoliating Body Brush That Gives You Smoother, Healthier Skin Wholesome Beauty Dry Skin Body Brush $10 Amazon There are a ton of benefits associated with the ancient Ayurvedic practice of body brushing that include improved blood circulation, exfoliation of dead skin, and smoother, glowing skin. This palm-size body brush is the ideal tool for this regimen — it has natural bristles, a hook for hanging, and it comes with a travel bag.

33. This Deep Tissue Massager With Five Interchangeable Heads Renpho Deep Tissue Massager $34 Amazon With five interchangeable heads and extremely powerful pulsations, this deep tissue massager is the gadget you need to rid every part of your body from the pain you may be experiencing. It turns off automatically after 20 minutes for safety purposes, and is cordless and rechargeable. A three-point intensive head is great for working out deep knots, a curved head is great for areas like the legs and upper arms, and a rounded head works just about anywhere!

34. A One-Handed Salad Spinner With A Serving Bowl OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner $29 Amazon The fastest way to ruin a good salad is by serving it with sopping wet leaves and veggies. This salad spinner takes all of your ingredients, gives them a powerful whirl, and leaves them dry and crisp. The spinner can be controlled with one hand on its pump, and it comes with a bowl that can also be used for serving.

35. This Salon-Quality Exfoliating System For A Clearer Complexion Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Starter Kit $17 Amazon This affordable microdermabrasion starter kit is great for skincare aficionados who want to slough away dead skin and make their complexions glow — without spending a bundle at the spa. It includes 12 single-use puffs made with fine crystals and a microdermabrasion applicator, and reviewers say it's gentle and easy to use.

36. An Egg Poacher That Takes The Guess Work Out Of Cooking Perfect Eggs Elite Cuisine Egg Poacher $22 Amazon No need to take guesses when it comes to how long you should be cooking your eggs — this egg poacher does all of the hard work for you. It can cook up to seven medium- or soft-boiled eggs fast, and includes attachments to make poached eggs, scrambled eggs, and omelets.

37. A Heavy Duty Vegetable Chopper With Two Slicing/Dicing Discs Mueller Austria Vegetable Chopper $25 Amazon Slice and dice hard veggies like onions, carrots, and peppers — — or even foods like cheese and chocolate — with this solid and sturdy vegetable chopper, which comes with two stainless steel slicing and discs, plus a cleaning brush. The chopper holds up to 4 cups of ingredients, and every component is dishwasher-friendly.

38. An Ice Cube Maker That Makes Huge Round Ice Spheres That Last Forever Chillz Ice Ball Maker Mold $10 Amazon This ice ball mold maker creates larger round ice spheres that last longer in your drinks then ordinary cubes. The tray is made from flexible, durable silicone, can hold up to four round ice balls, and is dishwasher-safe.

39. These Firm Massage Balls That You Can Take To Yoga Class Kieba Massage Balls $10 Amazon No massage tools come close to being as portable as these firm massage balls, which release tension and muscle knots — and provide immediate relief during yoga or after a workout or long run. The set of two balls come in three color choices and are made from 100 percent rubber.

40. The Splatter Screen That Prevents Grease From Messing With Your Stove Bergkoch Grease Splatter Screen $15 Amazon Prevent grease from splattering all over your stove and kitchen cabinets with this simple, genius splatter screen. The 13-inch screen has a handle and is made from stainless steel and mesh. When you drape it over pots and pans, it allows steam to be released, but keeps 99 percent of oil and grease trapped inside.

41. A Soothing Ice Roller For Puffy Skin And Muscle Aches Esarora Ice Roller $12 Amazon You'll find a million purposes for this smart ice roller, which can be stored in your fridge or freezer and comes in seven colors. Pull out the roller whenever you accidentally burn yourself, experience inflammation, sunburns, or muscle aches — or you simply want to wake up tired, puffy skin when you haven't slept enough.

42. This Microwave Pasta Cooker For Days When Your Tummy Can't Wait For Water To Boil Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker $15 Amazon When your tummy is growling and you don't have the patience to wait for water to boil, this microwave pasta cooker whips up an al dente dish of pasta in just a few minutes. The cooker comes with a lid that doubles as a strainer. One reviewer raves: "I bought this microwave pasta cooker at a time when I did not have a stove. Even though I have a stove now, I still use this cooker for dinner for myself sometimes because it works so well and quickly!"

43. The Handheld Milk Frother That Creates Lattes In Seconds Zulay Milk Frother $13 Amazon A bit of milky froth is all you need to take a cup of coffee from ordinary to extraordinary. This hand-held, battery-powered milk frother whips milk into froth in seconds so you can create delicious lattes, cappuccinos, and hot cocoa at home.

44. An Electronic Foot File To Remove Calluses And Dry Skin Amope Pedi Electronic Foot File $17 Amazon No at-home pedicure is complete without this electronic foot file, made with extra-coarse diamond crystals that buff away dry skin and help remove tough calluses from your feet. The file runs on battery and includes one roller head. One reviewer calls it a "miracle worker" and writes: "I got this yesterday and my feet were in really rough shape (I'm talking sheet snagging shape) and now they're super smooth."

45. A Drain Hair Catcher With Two Lines Of Defense To Prevent Clogged Pipes Danco Hair Catcher $5 Amazon Unlike most drain hair catchers, this one provides two lines of defense to keep hair from clogging your pipes. It features pegs that catch stray hairs, and a basket to capture anything that may have fallen through the cracks. One reviewer writes: "This hair catcher works as stated, just drop it in the drain and it does all of the work."

46. An Intensely Hydrating Hair Mask With Argan Oil For Damaged Hair ArtNaturals Argan Oil Hair Mask $12 Amazon You won't find a single unidentifiable ingredient in this natural argan oil hair mask — it contains a blend of argan, jojoba, and almond oils that deliver hydration to damaged and dry hair, all while adding shine. Reviewers say it can also work wonders for psoriasis and over-processed hair.

47. This Silk Sleep Mask That Won't Pinch Your Skin Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask $8 Amazon This 100 percent momme silk sleep mask tackles the biggest problem with most masks: its oversized and comfortable design is enough to never pinch your skin or nose. The breathable mask has an adjustable band and blocks out most light.