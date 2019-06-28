British summer 2019 has so far been pretty much the epitome of most British summers of yore. The heady promise of sun, beach days at Brighton pier, and al fresco dining, but the reality of drizzle, wind, and grey days. Ah Britain. However, despite the lack of consistent sunny days in our British summer, the weather does seem to be hotting up quite a bit and like last year there has been promise of a heatwave. It's about time, right? But with the sun comes the need to a high powered sunscreen, so here are the best all-day face SPFs for the 2019 heatwave. You want to be enjoying the sun, not topping up your sunscreen every hour for maximum protection.

Summer sun calls for sun protection, naturally, because if you don't use it you could run the risk of looking more like a lobster and less like bronzed goddess. But worse then looking a little red is the damage that the sun can do to your skin. The Independent note that you should really wear an SPF all year round to protect against "skin cancer – including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma". The sun can also cause premature ageing and wrinkles, so definitely wear an SPF to keep that skin looking youthful. Those with darker skins like myself are not exempt. Stylist reports that it is just as important for people with darker skin to wear a high SPF as well.

So keep reading to find the right product for you.