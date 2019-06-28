Bustle

5 All-Day Face SPFs For The 2019 Heatwave, Because Sun Burn Is Never Fun

By Lollie King
British summer 2019 has so far been pretty much the epitome of most British summers of yore. The heady promise of sun, beach days at Brighton pier, and al fresco dining, but the reality of drizzle, wind, and grey days. Ah Britain. However, despite the lack of consistent sunny days in our British summer, the weather does seem to be hotting up quite a bit and like last year there has been promise of a heatwave. It's about time, right? But with the sun comes the need to a high powered sunscreen, so here are the best all-day face SPFs for the 2019 heatwave. You want to be enjoying the sun, not topping up your sunscreen every hour for maximum protection.

Summer sun calls for sun protection, naturally, because if you don't use it you could run the risk of looking more like a lobster and less like bronzed goddess. But worse then looking a little red is the damage that the sun can do to your skin. The Independent note that you should really wear an SPF all year round to protect against "skin cancer – including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma". The sun can also cause premature ageing and wrinkles, so definitely wear an SPF to keep that skin looking youthful. Those with darker skins like myself are not exempt. Stylist reports that it is just as important for people with darker skin to wear a high SPF as well.

So keep reading to find the right product for you.

Glossier Invisible Shield
£20
|
Glossier
This is an upgrade an a half from your usual SPF. With SPF 30 protection this has got you covered throughout the heatwave. This tops my list of all time best sunscreen because it doesn't leave behind a nasty residue or sheen. It's lightweight and it will eventually become one of your beauty staples. Thank you, Glossier.
Clarins UV PLUS
£32.50
|
Clarins
This is a dual action product shielding you from harmful rays while also protecting against pollution. It has a super light formula and this really lasts all day. If you use this once in the morning you won't have to keep topping it up throughout the day. Its SPF 50 so its super high on protection.
Dr Dennis Gross Dark Spot Sun Defense
£44
|
Cult Beauty
This might seem like a pretty high price point for an SPF but you can't put a price on protection against harmful rays. This is the holy grail of SPFs protecting you from virtually everything, and it works as anti ageing device, too. It also helps to undo pigmentation problems caused sun damage. Did I say holy grail already?
Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Defence
£29
|
Amazon UK
This really does what it says on the tin but you can trust that it will keep you protected all day long. I would recommend this for drier skin types because it will give your skin an incredible burst of hydration and keep it looking really glowy. It is sheer so doesn't leave the dreaded residue, but snap this one up quickly because I'm pretty sure it's going to be a summer staple.
NARS Smooth and Protect Primer
£29
|
Cult Beauty
NARS has to be one of my favourite beauty brands because they always deliver and this product is no different. It is SPF 50 and really protects your skin and of course you only need one swipe and you are protected for the whole day. This is oil free and totally weightless and it blurs our imperfections. What more could you want.