It's that time of the year again. It seems like everywhere we go people are suffering from the seasonal cold. You know, that one that wiped out half of the office and means that everywhere you go, you can hear constant sniffing noises? Oh, the joys of winter. As we enter into the colder months, it's impossible to avoid the dreaded flu. Despite being a firm believer in the fact that prevention is better than cure, sometimes you have to admit defeat. So here are the beauty and wellness products for when you're feeling run down and flu-ey.

Okay, so I'm well aware that beauty and wellness products aren't quite antibiotics when you're feeling rough, but there are definitely products to aid your recovery and help you relax. Consider it your cold and flu survival kit.

When you've been struck down by an illness, the thing to remember with beauty products is to make sure they have healing properties and that they are super gentle. As you're immune system will have taken a bit of a battering, it's definitely time for some restorative goodies. Opt for ingredients such as rose and eucalyptus and you won't regret it.

Check out more below.