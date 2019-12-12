Bustle

5 Beauty & Wellness Products For When You're Feeling Run Down & Fluey

By Lollie King
It's that time of the year again. It seems like everywhere we go people are suffering from the seasonal cold. You know, that one that wiped out half of the office and means that everywhere you go, you can hear constant sniffing noises? Oh, the joys of winter. As we enter into the colder months, it's impossible to avoid the dreaded flu. Despite being a firm believer in the fact that prevention is better than cure, sometimes you have to admit defeat. So here are the beauty and wellness products for when you're feeling run down and flu-ey.

Okay, so I'm well aware that beauty and wellness products aren't quite antibiotics when you're feeling rough, but there are definitely products to aid your recovery and help you relax. Consider it your cold and flu survival kit.

When you've been struck down by an illness, the thing to remember with beauty products is to make sure they have healing properties and that they are super gentle. As you're immune system will have taken a bit of a battering, it's definitely time for some restorative goodies. Opt for ingredients such as rose and eucalyptus and you won't regret it.

Oilixia’s Australian Gummy Facial Cleanser

£24
Oilixia
Oilixia is a company that uses all natural ingredients for radiant skin. The cleanser is gentle for when you're feeling ill and contains eucalyptus oil, which has antiseptic and antifungal properties and helps to increase circulation. It also contains Vitamin C and antioxidant-packed Macadamia nut kernel oil.

Verdant Alchemy Bath Salts

£26
Verdant Alchemy
Nothing soothes and makes you feel more relaxed like a bath does. These salts will help to clear your airways with eucalyptus, lemon and bergamont. The salts also help to relax muscles if you've got any aches or pains.

Nessa's Nipple

£19
Nesa Organics
I've said it before and I'll say it again, you can't get through winter without a balm. Especially when you're poorly and you have dry patches galore and the skin around your nose is sore from blowing. Nessa's Nipple cream is packed with Omega 6 and 9 and Vitamin E.

UpCircle Cleansing Balm

£18.99
Upcircle
If you're skin needs a little more TLC during this time, forgo your usual cleanser in favour of something a little more soothing like this balm cleanser. It's rich in antioxidants and helps to calm skin.

Glossier Soothing Face Mist

£13
Glossier
When you're poorly, toners can really help to keep your skin hydrated. This one has rosewater in it so it's super soothing, as well as aloe which helps to heal and add moisture.