For people of colour, finding the correct concealer for their skin tone that brightens and doesn't look ashy can be a pretty arduous task. For years many makeup brands have included a wide range of colours for fairer skin tones but an extremely limited one for those with darker skin. Sigh. The need for concealer is real, just a little touch under the eyes can brighten and wake up your face, making it look like you had a full eight hours sleep even when it was really a measly four hours. So what are the best concealers for darker skin?

Whether you want to go full on glam or that "no makeup" makeup look, concealer is the real MVP of your makeup bag, don't underestimate it. The key to finding a great concealer, especially for people with darker skin tones is to know what your undertones are. Yes, that's right, there's a science to it. There are three main groups of undertones, warm, with peach and yellow undertones, cool with cold blue or pink undertones and neutral, with a combination or undertones a similar colour to your skin tone.

Although some brands are still living in the dark ages and aren't representing wider society with a diverse range of concealer colours (I mean it's 2019 come on), help is at hand. There are brands that are not only catering to a range of skin shades, but also giving us creamy textures and buildable consistencies. Can I get an Amen?

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer £24 Nars UK To me this is quite honestly the holy grail of concealers. Founder Francois Nars says "makeup shouldn't cover your skin, it should enhance your natural beauty, not mask it" and this concealer does exactly that. It has a wide range of colours to suit all undertones and has a really buildable consistency to cater to day time or night time full glam.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer £19 Harvey Nichols Bad gal Riri has done it again — we are not worthy. There are 50, oh yes, 50 shades of concealer here to brighten and retouch without being too heavy. This has a thicker consistency, but if used with a beauty blender can really give you a soft brightening effect. I'm obsessed.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer £24 Net a Porter Charlotte Tilbury is quite honestly the queen of the glow. With a focus on radiating the skin's natural beauty, this concealer is incredible. Having used it for a little while now, it really is my latest go-to with a great range of tones for dark skin catering to all undertones and a light buildable coverage. With this, a little really does go a long way and I'm hooked.

Studio Fix 24 Hour Smooth Wear Concealer £18 MAC Cosmetics After the success of MAC's classic studio fix concealer, they brought out this newer, hotter model. This long-wearing concealer actually stays on all day without creasing or drying out your skin. MAC have always been pioneers when it comes to including a diverse range of skin tones and this product is no different.