Even if you're someone who prefers your feet to hang free while sleeping, hear me out: Socks can actually help you sleep better. According to the National Sleep Foundation, warming up your feet and hands can initiate a process called vasodilation (widening of the blood vessels) which can help prepare your brain for sleep. The best socks for sleeping regulate your body temperature, keep your feet warm, and don't itch or bunch throughout the night. Given how many pairs fit this bill, what should you look for in a warm sleeping sock?

The key to good sleeping socks is in the fabric. Any socks that are too tight or compress your feet can have the opposite effect and make you uncomfortable enough to pull them off in the middle of the night. When looking for socks you can sleep in, be on the lookout for fabrics that have a bit of Spandex or elastane woven in so they don't cling.

And, of course, only the softest socks will do when you're drifting to dreamland. Luxe fabrics like Merino wool and microfiber are soft and comfy, yet they aren't so thick and breathable enough that they'll make your feet sweat. You could even splurge on a pair of cashmere socks that are so ridiculously soft that you'll want to keep them on in the morning.

Here's a roundup of some of the best socks for sleeping out there to make sure you snag the perfect pair.

1. Cashmere Sleeping Socks: Mongolia Pure Cashmere Socks Mongolia Pure Cashmere Socks $12 | Amazon See On Amazon These cashmere socks are made from some of the softest cashmere imported from the Mongolian grasslands, and they also feature a seamless toe so you won't feel any rubbing or pinching while you snooze. Comprised of 3% elastane, these socks have a bit of stretch around the hem at the mid-calf so you wont get those weird indentations on your skin after wearing these for awhile. What fans say: "These socks are definitely woven of cashmere or of very high cashmere content wool. These socks are silky soft, have flat, well sewn toe seams and reinforced heels. They hug my feet with their perfect cashmere softness and warmth."

2. Thicker Merino Wool Socks For Sleeping: Smartwool Cable II Socks Smartwool Cable II Socks $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these Merino wool socks super soft, but they can keep your feet from overheating at night. Merino wool is super lightweight and naturally moisture-wicking, so your feet won't get too hot or sweat when you're wearing them. They also feature a good amount of both elastane, giving these socks a four-way stretch that gently conforms to your feet without hugging them too tightly. What fans say: "Who gets excited about new socks? Me. These socks are the best value ever. They are comfortable and very cozy. The sizing on these socks is very good. I wear a size nine woman's shoe and the medium sock is perfect. I was worried they would be itchy, but not at all. I don't know what they do to make these socks so perfect for winter wear, but that's what they are."

3. Fuzzy Chenille Sleeping Socks: UGG Women's Cozy Chenille Socks UGG Women's Cozy Chenille Socks $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These fuzzy chenille socks are made from the softest poly-spandex blend that warmly wraps your feet while still offering some stretch so they never feel too tight. And the best part? Even though they're made of luxe fabric, they're totally machine-washable, and they come out of the dryer just as soft as when you dropped them in. Reviewers swear by these socks for those colder, winter nights. What fans say: "Terrific socks. Pricey but worth it. Great socks to sleep in!"

4. Lavender-Infused Socks For Sleeping: Dr. Scholl's Women's Soothing Spa Socks Dr. Scholl's Women's Soothing Spa Socks (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to give your feet a little TLC while you sleep, these spa socks are an absolute must. For one, they're amazingly soft, but they also feature small silicone treads on the bottom soles to keep you from slipping. But the true highlight of these socks is what's on the inside. The fabric is infused with vitamin E and lavender so your feet are literally getting a spa treatment while you get your rest. Reviewers who tend to get up in the middle of the night love these gripped socks especially. What fans say: "Love these and love the green color. I sleep in them and they feel wonderful. Have bought many pairs of these am a happy customer."