This fall, Grey's Anatomy will return for it's 15th season, and fans of the long-running Shonda Rhimes show have a lot to look forward to: the return of Kim Raver's Dr. Teddy Altman as interim chief at Grey Sloane Memorial Hospital, at least one crossover episode with Station 19, and the inclusion of the series' first gay male surgeon. If you've already watched (and rewatched) every available season, bide your time until new episodes premiere with the help of these books for Grey's Anatomy fans.

I am not ashamed to admit that I have been a fan of Grey's Anatomy since the series first premiered in 2005. Between the diverse cast, the empowering female friendships, and the addicting romantic plots, how could I not fall in love with it? Grey's Anatomy was actually the very first show I had the pleasure of marathon-watching. Before I had Netflix, I had the first three seasons of this Shondaland classic on DVD, and whenever I was stressed from school, hungover from too much partying, or heartbroken from a bad breakup, I would pop a disc into my laptop and be swept away into the drama, romance, and medical mystery of the show.

If you're a die-hard fan of the longest-running primetime drama in ABC's history, and you just can't wait until the Sept. 27 premiere, then check out these five books that are perfect for Grey's Anatomy fans. Filled with romance, drama, and, of course, plenty of interesting medicine, these stories will make you feel like you're in an episode of your favorite show.

'The Queen of Hearts' by Kimmery Martin Zadie Anson and Emma Colley would not have been able to make it through the intensity of medical school and the turbulence of romantic relationships without each other. Now, both happily married mothers with successful careers as doctors, they're living fulfilling lives, and their relationship is better than ever. That is, until Nick Xenokostas, a man from their past, shows up in the midst of a professional crisis with a secret that threatens their relationship and their lives. A gripping and emotional novel perfect for fans of Meredith and Christina's iconic friendship, Queen of Hearts is the perfect book for fall. Click here to buy.

'The House of God' by Samuel Shem In The House of God, Roy Basch and five fellow interns are struggling to learn not only how to be good doctors in the face of fear, exhaustion, and impossible life-and-death circumstances, but how to be good human beings, too. If you thought Meredith Grey's intern years were absorbing, just wait until you read this hilarious and heartbreaking novel that explores what training to become a medical professional really looks like. Click here to buy.

'Too Much Information' by Missy Johnson A week before she is supposed to start her residency, a young woman finds herself in need of medical when a session with a sex toy goes array. Of course, the young doctor who treats is young, sexy, male — oh, and her brother's new roommate. Funny, romantic, and endlessly entertaining, Too Much Information feels like it could be an episode straight out of Grey's Anatomy — granted, a very, very sexy episode. Click here to buy.

'In Shock: My Journey from Death to Recovery and the Redemptive Power of Hope' by Rana Awdish Near the end of her own medical training, a critical care physician finds her life turned upside down when she becomes a dying patient herself. The transformation makes clear the startling rift between how doctors practice medicine, and how patient experience care, one Dr. Rana Awdish explores with depth and heart in this poignant memoir Grey's Anatomy fans will love. Click here to buy.