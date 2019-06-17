5 British True Crime Documentaries You Won't Want To Believe Happened In The UK

It's been slim pickings to appease British true crime fans looking for cases within the UK — the majority of those coming out have just been reporting on crimes in America. But that's now changing. If you're interested in some terrifying tales based on real events that took place in Great Britain, you've come to the right place because here, I've put together a list containing all of the best British true crime documentaries available to stream right now.

There's definitely something about the darker side of humanity that is appealing to audiences — but what is it? Criminologist Scott A. Bonn has suggested that it's all do with science. "People receive a jolt of adrenaline as a reward for witnessing the terrible deeds of a serial killer," he wrote in an article for Psychology Today. "The euphoric effect of serial killers on human emotions is similar to that of roller coasters or natural disasters." Bonn also claimed that audiences enjoy playing the fun role of "armchair detective."

If that sounds familiar and you are now looking for your next true crime-based adrenaline rush from a story set within the UK, then do read on. These programmes come hot on the heels of shows like Making a Murderer and The Jinx, and have had viewers watching with bated breath as these grisly real life stories takeover their screens.

1. 'The Investigator: A British Crime Story' ITV on YouTube This series is presented by former detective Mark Williams-Thomas, who directed the ITV documentary which, as the Guardian reported, kickstarted the unmasking of Jimmy Savile. In this series, he digs into the unsolved case of a missing woman, Carole Packman, who disappeared in 1985. Her husband was convicted of the murder, but 30 years later, her body has still not been found. "In all my years as an investigator, I've never had a case like this," Williams-Thomas said. "As I look into this complex true story, I find twists at every turn." This one will have you guessing until the end. Watch on Netflix

2. 'Mystery Of The Man On The Moor' Channel 4 on YouTube The "Saddleworth Moor mystery man" was the name given by the press to the originally unidentifiable body of a man after he was found on the Pennines in 2015. Last seen asking for directions to a local beauty spot on top of the moorlands, the victim's body was found the next day with high levels of the poison strychnine in his blood, but his identity was only discovered 13 months into the case, as the Guardian reports. Channel 4's gripping documentary explores the strange circumstances surrounding his death. Watch on All 4

4. 'Sex, Drugs & Murders' BBC Three on YouTube Sex, Drugs & Murders offers a candid look at the lives of sex workers in this town, who face issues such as drug addiction and domestic abuse. The documentary was filmed in Holbeck, an area in Leeds dubbed by Vice as the UK's first legal red light district, on account of an ongoing Leeds City Council initiative, under which prostitutes can work in certain areas without fear of arrest — as long as it's within designated hours and they abide by certain rules. Watch on iPlayer