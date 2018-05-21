On Monday, Bill Gates shared his summer reading recommendations, and like with most of his lists in the past, all but one of this year's suggestions were written by men. If you're looking for a little more diversity in your TBR pile, don't worry, because there are plenty of new business books by women that can help.

Given that there are roughly 1,000,000 books published every year in the United States alone, putting together a summer reading list, or any reading list for that matter, can feel like a daunting task. That is why so many of us look to not just critics and our fellow readers for book suggestions, but to authors, politicians, and celebrities, too. It is also why it's so important that public figures who are supporting the book world put their support behind all of it, not just one part — the part written by men — of it.

Microsoft founder, self-made billionaire, philanthropist, author, and business magnate Bill Gates has been an outspoken bookworm for most of his career. Over the last few years, he has even made a habit of sharing his official winter and summer reading recommendations on his personal website, Gates Notes. Unfortunately, an overwhelming number of his suggestions are by men. Out of the last 25 books Gates recommended, only four of them were penned by female authors, or roughly 16%. Although they are his personal favorite reads and by no means some kind of official reading list, Gates' bi-annual book round up does show a serious lack of love for female authors that is disheartening, considering how many women publish incredible titles every year.

In case you wanted to expand your summer reading list, here are 5 business books by women that can supplement Gates's male-centric suggestions.

'In Defense of Troublemakers: The Power of Dissent in Life and Business' by Charlan Nemeth In this enlightening and empowering read, psychologist Charlan Nemeth makes a case for dissent in business, in culture, and in everyday life. When everyone agrees on one truth, Nemeth argues, the majority opinion is typically at risk of being bias, unoriginal, or false. When that truth is challenged, however, we are forced to question the status quo and consider more information, habits that can help us make better decisions. Click here to buy.

'Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley' by Emily Chang In this instant national bestseller, journalist Emily Chang pulls back the curtain of a seemingly utopian Silicon Valley to reveal its incredibly sexist culture. From the male-dominated boardrooms of venture capital firms to the offices of famous female CEOs, Brotopia not only exposes this toxic culture, but shows readers how it can be fixed. Click here to buy.

'The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters' by Priya Parker Whether you're at a work meeting, an industry conference, or an intimate dinner party, how you gather and what you do when you're together truly matter. The only problem is, most modern meetings are unproductive and unfulfilling, or so Priya Parker argues in her remarkable new book about how we spend our time together, at work, at home, and beyond. If you want to get more out of every event, whether it's with your boss and coworkers or friends and family, The Art of Gathering can help. Click here to buy.

'Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don't Have All the Facts' by Annie Duke In her national bestseller, former World Series of Poker champion turned business consultant Annie Duke uses her table smarts to transform the way her readers approach risk and uncertainty. An eye-opening look at decision making in situations where not all the information is available, Thinking in Bets can help you feel confident in even the most uncertain of times. Click here to buy.