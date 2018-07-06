5 Classic Novels That Are Short Enough To Finish In One Sitting

Classic novels have a bad reputation for being too long, which is why so many readers avoid them. Who has the time nowadays to sit and read a 1,000 page book? While it is true there are plenty of classic novels with page counts in the quadruple digits, there are also a lot of incredible classic novels short enough to finish in a single weekend.

When you think of classic novels, what kind of titles come to mind? More importantly, what kind of page counts? If you're thinking of books like Don Quixote, which is 992 pages, Middlemarch, which is around 880 pages, or War and Peace, which clocks in at a whopping 1,424 pages, then you might feel a bit too intimidated to pick up a classic and give it a try. Luckily for you, there are plenty of other amazing novels by celebrated authors that are actually under 300 pages. That means, no matter how busy your weekend is, how many cookouts you have to go to, or how much cleaning you have to do, there is still plenty of time to finish a seriously great novel.

If one of your summer reading goals is to get through more classics, start it off easy with one of these celebrated novels that are short enough to finish in a single weekend.

'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland' by Lewis Carroll Paperback Page Count: 86 Did you know that Lewis Carroll's beloved story about a young girl who falls down a rabbit hole into a magical world is under 100 pages? A fun and fantastical story you may know but haven't read yet, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland is a fun and easy way to cross a classic off your reading list. Click here to buy.

'The House on Mango Street' by Sandra Cisneros Paperback Page Count: 110 A short by powerful read, The House on Mango Street tells the story of Esperanza Cordero, a young Latina girls coming of age in Chicago. Told in a series of beautiful vignettes, it follows Esperanza as she figures out who she is, and who she wants to be. A touching story fit for all ages, consider this wondrous tale required reading. Click here to buy.

'Sula' by Toni Morrison Paperback Page Count: 192 In this haunting story of female friendship, two women who have known each other since childhood are torn apart by an unspeakable betrayal. Is their bond broken forever, or is their love and loyalty enough to withstand the heartache? A truly remarkable work of fiction, Sula is a stunning classic you will want to finish in one sitting. Click here to buy.

'Persuasion' by Jane Austen Paperback Page Count: 272 While some of Jane Austen's books are on the longer side — her classic Pride and Prejudice is around 480, and Emma is over 500 pages — the beloved novelist's last completed work falls under the 300 mark. A witty romance, Persuasion tells the story of 27-year-old Anne Elliot, whose marriage prospects are limited after breaking off an engagement eight years earlier. But when she encounters her handsome former fiancé years later, she just might get a second chance at happily ever after. Click here to buy.