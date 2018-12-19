Time to reel in the happy-go-lucky and fiery vibes of Sagittarius season and majorly ground ourselves as we enter earthy Capricorn season. While Sag the archer taught us to aim our proverbial bow and arrow for the stars, Capricorn, which is represented by the determined and persistent mountain goat, is here to show us the winding, uphill path to actually reaching them. The sun will enter Capricorn's territory on Dec. 22 (the first full day of the winter season following the solstice), and will carry us straight into 2019 with a practical, get-sh*t-done attitude. Leading up to the holidays, we've been riding the high of Sagittarius' excitable, quick-moving energy, but now it's time to get back to business for 2019 — and that's exactly what Capricorn's down-to-earth and practical vibe is here to help us do.

Capricorn is kind of a big boss in the zodiac world. I always think of Cap as the energy that's here to whip us into shape and help us get our sh*t together after the insanity of the holidaze and the wild-child hype of Sagittarius season. Like, yes, our bank accounts are drained. We are totally out of our groove work-wise. We're freaking exhausted from traveling/partying. Guess what? Cap season is here, and it's sending us to astrological boot camp. "The measured master planner of the horoscope family, Capricorn energy teaches us the power of structure, delayed gratification and setting goals for the long haul," explained AstroStyle on its site. Under Capricorn's rule, hard work pays off, and goals will be reached. It comes as no surprise that this highly practical Earth sign is ruled by the planet Saturn, which is seen as the somewhat stern, tough-love-givin', patriarchal father figure of the zodiac.

With your back-to-work schedule looming ahead, New Year's goals swirling through your mind, and a whole big batch of tough love coming at us from Capricorn season, it's definitely time to turn to some good ol' crystal healing for spiritual support. Here are some crystals for Capricorn season that will help us vibe off Cap's hardworking, highly driven, and deeply grounded energy.

Aragonite

Aragonite is a major root chakra stone (which is perfect for Cap season), and will help ground us and help us focus on securing our most basic needs. We're kicking off paternal, work-focused Cap season with a maternal, domestic, family-oriented full moon in Cancer, which will call us to balance our careers with our family life — and that isn't always easy. Aragonite is ideal for healing family issues and bringing a rational sense of clarity to otherwise highly emotional matters (as family drama often tends to be), so it'll be perfect for this transit.

How to use it: Aragonite loves to be charged under the full moon, so use it in a lunar ritual to kick off Capricorn season in an earthy and magical way. Just as the light of the full moon illuminates our truths, so does the energy of aragonite — so work with this crystal as you write a list of burdens and energies you'd like to release through the rest of the moon cycle.

Onyx

Onyx is a highly protective stone, and can be really helpful when it comes to setting realistic, grounded goals for the future — which is essentially Capricorn's thing. It's also said to be helpful for boosting physical strength, so it's perfect to use post-holidaze (and post-Sag season!) when we're all feeling burnt out from being nonstop busy and on-the-go.

How to use it: Onyx, with its deep black color and reflective surface, is a perfect stone for scrying, so try it in a ritual! Ask the stone to show you guidance when it comes to your goals over the coming season. Then stare into the surface of the stone, allowing your eyes to relax and your mind to clear. See what images appear in the surface of the stone or in your mind's eye during this ritual, and work with those images as guidance for your path.

Rainbow Fluorite

This stone is absolutely perfect for clarity and focus, which is exactly what we need as we embark on a new year and a fresh set of goals with hardworking Capricorn at the helm. "[Rainbow fluorite] calms a chaotic mind and promotes freethinking, flexibility, and freedom of choice," explained Crystal Vaults. "It empowers one to verbalize their ideas and needs with confidence, and to embrace self-sufficiency by not resting one’s happiness in the hands of others."

How to use it: Bring a fluorite point to work and keep it at your desk, or wear it in a piece of jewelry on the job. It'll help keep your concentration so you can channel all of Cap's ever-determined energy into your goals.

Petrified Wood

Petrified wood is essentially a piece of a crystallized tree, so naturally, it's amazing for connecting with the Earth's energy — and since we're under an Earth sign's rule during Cap season, it's a perfect fit. It's a great stone to work with if you need to call upon patience, or need help "trusting the process." If you need an extra boost when it comes to believing the universe is out to support you, petrified wood can help offer that comfort.

How to use it: If you're feeling overly caught up in the grind, Cap style, connect with petrified wood to help ground you and channel trust in the universe's way of unfolding. "Many people like to use Petrified Wood to help connect with the energies of the Earth," explained Madagascar Minerals. "[It's] a great way for city dwellers to keep the vibrations of nature near in the concrete jungle." Grab your petrified wood and spend some time in nature to recharge and clear your head.

Almandine Garnet

Capricorn, being so unshakably driven and goal-obsessed, can easily fall victim to their fears and anxieties, as they worry about not living up to their own expectations. Known as "the stone of tangible truth," almandine garnet is a wonderful stone to help combat self-doubt and anxiety and ground us in the present reality, which can grant us a more rational and calm approach.

How to use it: Use this crystal in a meditation to release anger and stress. "Almandine Garnet prevents anger from being directed inwards, which leads to stress-related conditions," explained Crystal Vaults. "Hold it over your Sacral energy center and let the anger flow creatively, or alternately dissipate harmlessly outside your energy field."