Guys, we're doing this thing: It's almost 2019. I'm sure we're all excited for a new year, but personally, I'm low-key more excited about the fact that the start of 2019 signifies the end of 2018 — and surviving that mess is perhaps the greatest of achievements. ALMOST CONGRATULATIONS! Anyway, we're all collectively hoping/praying/spell-casting that we're going to have a more optimistic year ahead, but no matter what's in store, I plan to have a little crystal healing on my side. I've got a variety of necessary healing crystals for 2019 on reserve that should help everyone keep their cool, feel their best, and manifest some major abundance and good vibes in the coming year.

If you're into both astrology and crystals like yours truly, then you know every zodiac sign is going to be dealing with different themes, challenges, and blessings through the duration of our planet's next journey around the sun. "The overarching theme in 2019 has a lot to do with learning to create balance — a balance between having blind faith and grounding all of this remarkable idealism you find yourself swimming in," wrote astrologer Maria DeSimone on Tarot.com. Good-luck planet Jupiter has entered its home sign of Sagittarius and will remain there for almost the duration of 2019, so it's bringing major growth/expansion/abundance-vibes to all zodiac signs. But be warned: "There is, however, a subtle difference between living in la-la land and manifesting the destiny you know is within your grasp," continued DeSimone. "In 2019 you get to master this fascinating lesson."

The vibes are definitely high, but there are lessons in store for all of us in 2019 nonetheless — and crystal healing is a great way to offer yourself a little extra support and guidance. Bustle chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust about what 2019 has in store for each zodiac sign, so you'll know what you're in for. Once you've got that down, find out exactly which crystal you need for 2019, based on your zodiac sign, so you can ride the 2019 wave in mystical style — whether it's rough waters or smooth sailin'.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Spirit Jasper

2019 is going to be about quality you time, Aries. "Don’t spend too much time focusing on other people," advises Stardust. "Dedicate time away from the office to indulging yourself with self care." Spirit jasper, a gentle, grounding crystal, is the perfect enhancer of self-love. It can help you see the positive qualities in yourself and accept them, which is exactly the attitude you should embrace in 2019.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Charoite

"Spread your wings and fly in 2019, as you open your mind to claim your higher consciousness and spirituality," shares Stardust with Bustle. Get ready to soar through the year, Taurus. Charoite is the perfect consciousness-expanding stone to work with during 2019. It'll help enhance your crown chakra, which is your energetic center for spiritual connection, and connect it with your heart chakra (which your Venus-ruled self is probably already deeply in tune with).

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Black Kyanite

"Learning boundaries in relationships will be challenging this year," explains Stardust, "However, [it will be] essential for your partnerships to flourish." Black kyanite is an amazing negativty-clearing crystal. It's extremely protective energetically, so it'll help you identify toxic relationships and also shield you from bad vibes as you develop stronger boundaries throughout the year.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Angel Aura Quartz

Prepare for some shifts to take place when it comes to how you conduct your relationships, Cancer. "Relationships may be complicated, as you are transforming partnerships this coming year," explains Stardust. But don't fear it — this growth is all for the best. An uplifting stone like angel aura quartz (which is clear quartz fused with platinum to create an iridescent, rainbow exterior) is perfect to sooth your soul as you embrace your growing pains and help guide you toward your next steps.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Iolite

"2019 is your year to slow down and celebrate your past efforts," explains Stardust, so a crystal like iolite is the perfect companion for you in the coming year. Iolite is great for helping you shift your perspective and appreciate what you have, so use it to see the wonderful gifts you earned and feel gratitude for them. Allow this crystal to remind you to reflect on how you've arrived in the positive place that you are in 2019 — because it's truly a time to celebrate.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Amazonite

Ch-ch-changes! "Your inner values are shifting, making way for new views and ideals," explains Stardust. Change is a good thing, but it can be uncomfortable. A crystal like amazonite is a super helpful tool for anyone embarking on a fresh chapter in their life. It promotes courage and strength, and is overall soothing to the spirit in the midst of transitions — which will help make your ideological shifts in 2019 a lot smoother.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Rose Quartz

Emotional and mental self-care is going to be a theme for you this year, Libra, so make sure you prioritize it — and indulge in it, Venus-ruled as you are! "Heal your heart and mind by taking time off from work," advises Stardust. An ultra loving, compassion-building crystal like rose quartz is a classic yet very effective heart healer. It can also help you to release emotional pain that you've been harboring and forgive yourself and others as you heal old wounds.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Aragonite

"The one lesson 2019 will teach you is that you don’t always have to win every argument," Stardust tells Bustle. "[F]ind ways to harmoniously resolve matters." Aragonite is the perfect stone to help bring forth a calming, anxiety-reducing energy of acceptance, which will help you navigate disagreements and other issues from a much more grounded place. You'll be doing some major growth this year, Scorp, and embracing the grounded vibe of aragonite can help.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Carnelian

"It’s time to boost your confidence, dear Sag, by healing the relationship you have with yourself," advises Stardust. Carnelian is a stone as fiery as your ruling element, and it's an ideal tool for boosting confidence and creative energy. It also helps naturally guide you toward making positive choices and changes in your life, and will increase your self-respect — something you'll be working toward throughout the new year.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Citrine

2019 is the time to believe in yourself and be courageous, Cap! "Don’t let fear hold you back," shares Stardust. "Stand proud and strong as you assert yourself and move towards your desires." When it comes to dispelling fears and self-doubts, citrine is a really powerful stone — but it's also great for helping motivate you to take action and manifest your dreams, which is what you'll be all about in 2019.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Lapis Lazuli

This year is about quality over quantity when it comes to parnerships, Aquarius. "Friends may come and go, but this year you are filling your loving cup with good people who mutually support you," Stardust tells Bustle. As you revamp your relations and separate the wheat from the chaff, the brilliantly blue lapis lazuli — which already aligns well with your creative, intellectual vibe — will be extra helpful in that it encourages truth and integrity in partnerships and keeps you grounded in the practical when making decisions.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20): Tiger's Eye

2019 isn't the time to be passive, dear Pisces. "Stand up for yourself and make sure you receive the proper amount of money for your hard work," explains Stardust. "You earned it!" Speak up on your own behalf with the help of the ever-powerful tiger's eye crystal, which straight-up banishes self-doubt and fears. This crystal will help you to harness your inner tiger and get what you want — and not be afraid to ask for it.