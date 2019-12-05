Eyeshadow palettes are the holy grail of the make up world. And it's easy to see why. Palettes give us a whole host of colours, from shimmer to matte, and light to dark, perfect for any occasion, and all neatly packaged into one box. And there's no better time to experiment with all the different shades palettes have to offer than at Christmas time, when your calendar is full of parties, after work drinks, and countless dinners. With that in mind, I've highlighted five of the best Christmas palettes on offer for December 2019 that'll suit everyone from beauty beginners to makeup maestros.

I totally understand that sometimes bigger palettes can be pretty scary for the uninitiated. There are so many colours to choose from, it can be tough to know where to start. Holiday palettes are a bit of a different ball game, though. When looking for a festive palette either for yourself or as a gift for someone, one thing is certain: there must be sparkle. The best ones are those that have festive colours, shimmer tones, and some have the added bonus of matte tones to use as a base. So here are the best options for some sparkle and shine this Christmas.