5 Eyeshadow Palettes To Achieve The Perfect Party Look For Christmas 2019

By Lollie King
Eyeshadow palettes are the holy grail of the make up world. And it's easy to see why. Palettes give us a whole host of colours, from shimmer to matte, and light to dark, perfect for any occasion, and all neatly packaged into one box. And there's no better time to experiment with all the different shades palettes have to offer than at Christmas time, when your calendar is full of parties, after work drinks, and countless dinners. With that in mind, I've highlighted five of the best Christmas palettes on offer for December 2019 that'll suit everyone from beauty beginners to makeup maestros.

I totally understand that sometimes bigger palettes can be pretty scary for the uninitiated. There are so many colours to choose from, it can be tough to know where to start. Holiday palettes are a bit of a different ball game, though. When looking for a festive palette either for yourself or as a gift for someone, one thing is certain: there must be sparkle. The best ones are those that have festive colours, shimmer tones, and some have the added bonus of matte tones to use as a base. So here are the best options for some sparkle and shine this Christmas.

Sleek Major Morphosis

Sleek Major Morphosis
£12.99
|
Sleek
This limited-edition palette is beyond dreamy and it's an absolute bargain for a palette with 18 different shades. The pigment is unbelievable and luckily it comes with matte tone so you can really put in the ground work to make the sparkle pop.

Lime Crime Winter Lights

Lime Crime Winter Lights Palette
£45
|
Selfridges
Does it get more festive than a palette in the shape of a Christmas tree with festive-themed eyeshadow names? I think not. This really is unique palette, with gorgeous frosty tones. Don't shy away from the greens or pinks — they look amazing in the inner eye.

Beauty Bakerie Game Of Cones

Beauty Bakerie Game Of Cones
£36
|
Cult Beauty
This palette contains exclusively shimmer colours, but some contain more sparkle than others. There are paler colours that could be used during the day, and darker colours if your heading to a Christmas party or drinks.

Morphe Hit The Lights

Morphe 39L Hit The Lights
£42
|
Morphe
If there was ever a palette that you needed in your life, it's most definitely this one. It has a huge array of colours with 39 shades, you might never need another palette again. The larger shades in the middle of the pan double up as highlighters, so get ready to glow.

NARS Inferno Eyeshadow Palette

NARS Inferno Eyeshadow Palette
£56
|
NARS
If you're looking to make an impact with your makeup this festive season, look no further. These colours really pop and as ever with NARS the pigment is incredible. Go with one of the softer tones in the day, then add some sparkle in the evening.