5 iOS 12 Hacks That Will Upgrade Your Life & Are Totally Easy To Use
In addition to the announcement of upcoming iPhones and Apple Watches, yesterday’s Apple Event gave us some insight into the new iOS 12 update — as well as potential new iOS 12 hacks — that will be available for download Sept. 17. Of course, anyone who has ever had to update their iPhone operating system knows that it can be a more daunting task than simply pressing a button and waiting a few minutes/half a day. If the official announcement of the latest iOS update has you in a mild panic, worrying about having to figure out a new system just as you’ve sorted out the old one, have no fear: there are a handful of new, helpful, and easy-to-use features to keep an eye out for.
iOS 12, Apple’s latest operating system for mobile devices, was announced in June at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). On Sept. 12, Apple confirmed a few of the new iOS features, like updated augmented reality (AR) capabilities and upcoming apps, and explained how this forthcoming system update will help make our Apple devices an even more integral part of our day-to-day lives. If you thought you were already incredibly phone-dependent, get ready for these brand new features.
In addition to new apps and capabilities, Apple says this update to iOS will be faster and “more responsive.” That is, of course, what they about every update and just what we’ve come to expect as tech consumers. If a super fast phone doesn’t excite you, perhaps some of these new iOS 12 features will.
1Save Time During Daily Routines With Siri Shortcuts
One of the most exciting iOS 12 features announced yesterday is Siri Shortcuts. “Siri can now intelligently pair your daily routines with third-party apps to suggest convenient shortcuts right when you need them,” Apple’s website explains. For example, Siri can learn your routines and habits and do things like suggest when you should place your coffee order from your favorite cafe so you make it to work on time. (What’s the word for creepy yet convenient?)
In addition to suggested Shortcuts, you’ll be able to personalize Siri Shortcuts as well.
2Figure Out How Big Something Is Using The Measure App
Just as you’re settling into new spaces for college, Apple is introducing a Measure App which allows you to measure objects simply by pointing your camera at them. “Draw straight lines to measure objects and surfaces both vertically and horizontally using your iPhone or iPad camera, and automatically detect dimensions of rectangular objects,” Apple’s website says of the new AR app. Super helpful for things like redoing your living space or trying to calculate whether your couch is long enough for all of the Hemsworth brothers to lay on it.
There’s also the IKEA placement app, which allows you to virtually place IKEA furniture in your home. Using your camera, the app will show you things like whether your space is big enough to fit your dream IKEA couch or where you should put that new IKEA end table you’ve been eying.
3Learn How Much Time You're Spending On Your Phone...If You Dare
iOS 12 has a feature called Screen Time which will show you how much time you’re spending on your phone. Similar to the Health app, Screen Time will also give a breakdown of usage by certain apps. So, you can see how much time you’re spending on Facebook compared to Email compared to Messages and so on. This is both exciting and also a little shameful for those of us who stare at their screen more often than not.
4Group Notifications On Your Lock Screen With Instant Tuning
This update will be particularly exciting to people who are in multiple group texts and whose lock screens are often a flood of text notifications from aforementioned group texts. Instant Tuning will help “manage your notifications in real time from the Lock screen,” per Apple’s website. It will do things like groups notifications together, so notifications from other apps don’t get buried in a string of new text notifications.
5Ask Siri To Do Even More Things
Siri is getting smarter which, again, is equally exciting and terrifying. With the iOS 12 update, Siri will be able to do more things like help you find your misplaced mobile devices including your iPad, iPhone, or AirPods. Yes, you’ll be able to ask Siri to help you figure out where your iPhone is via another mobile device. Siri can also tell you nutrition information about food courtesy of information from the USDA database. “For example, ask “How much caffeine in coffee?” or “How healthy is fish?” Apple states on their website.
Want to pull up photos based on the people in them? Want to search for an old password? Want to ask more information about the Hemsworth brothers or other celebrities facts? Siri will help you do all of that.
Basically, if Siri weren’t already your closest friend and confidant, it’s about to be.