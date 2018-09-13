In addition to the announcement of upcoming iPhones and Apple Watches, yesterday’s Apple Event gave us some insight into the new iOS 12 update — as well as potential new iOS 12 hacks — that will be available for download Sept. 17. Of course, anyone who has ever had to update their iPhone operating system knows that it can be a more daunting task than simply pressing a button and waiting a few minutes/half a day. If the official announcement of the latest iOS update has you in a mild panic, worrying about having to figure out a new system just as you’ve sorted out the old one, have no fear: there are a handful of new, helpful, and easy-to-use features to keep an eye out for.

iOS 12, Apple’s latest operating system for mobile devices, was announced in June at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). On Sept. 12, Apple confirmed a few of the new iOS features, like updated augmented reality (AR) capabilities and upcoming apps, and explained how this forthcoming system update will help make our Apple devices an even more integral part of our day-to-day lives. If you thought you were already incredibly phone-dependent, get ready for these brand new features.

In addition to new apps and capabilities, Apple says this update to iOS will be faster and “more responsive.” That is, of course, what they about every update and just what we’ve come to expect as tech consumers. If a super fast phone doesn’t excite you, perhaps some of these new iOS 12 features will.

1 Save Time During Daily Routines With Siri Shortcuts Apple One of the most exciting iOS 12 features announced yesterday is Siri Shortcuts. “Siri can now intelligently pair your daily routines with third-party apps to suggest convenient shortcuts right when you need them,” Apple’s website explains. For example, Siri can learn your routines and habits and do things like suggest when you should place your coffee order from your favorite cafe so you make it to work on time. (What’s the word for creepy yet convenient?) In addition to suggested Shortcuts, you’ll be able to personalize Siri Shortcuts as well.

2 Figure Out How Big Something Is Using The Measure App Just as you’re settling into new spaces for college, Apple is introducing a Measure App which allows you to measure objects simply by pointing your camera at them. “Draw straight lines to measure objects and surfaces both vertically and horizontally using your iPhone or iPad camera, and automatically detect dimensions of rectangular objects,” Apple’s website says of the new AR app. Super helpful for things like redoing your living space or trying to calculate whether your couch is long enough for all of the Hemsworth brothers to lay on it. There’s also the IKEA placement app, which allows you to virtually place IKEA furniture in your home. Using your camera, the app will show you things like whether your space is big enough to fit your dream IKEA couch or where you should put that new IKEA end table you’ve been eying.

3 Learn How Much Time You're Spending On Your Phone...If You Dare Apple iOS 12 has a feature called Screen Time which will show you how much time you’re spending on your phone. Similar to the Health app, Screen Time will also give a breakdown of usage by certain apps. So, you can see how much time you’re spending on Facebook compared to Email compared to Messages and so on. This is both exciting and also a little shameful for those of us who stare at their screen more often than not.

4 Group Notifications On Your Lock Screen With Instant Tuning Apple This update will be particularly exciting to people who are in multiple group texts and whose lock screens are often a flood of text notifications from aforementioned group texts. Instant Tuning will help “manage your notifications in real time from the Lock screen,” per Apple’s website. It will do things like groups notifications together, so notifications from other apps don’t get buried in a string of new text notifications.