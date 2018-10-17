If I could just eat one meal for the rest of my life, it would be pasta. I say this with confidence because I already eat pasta almost every day and I still look forward to it like it’s a special treat, every single time I twirl it around my fork. If you couldn’t guess, I’m more excited for National Pasta Day than I am for my own birthday. Why? Because I fully plan on eating pasta for every meal, and I look forward to the excuse to talk about my favorite dish all day. And while I’ll definitely be making a few of my own pasta dishes, I also plan on going out and taking advantage of some of the National Pasta Day deals and freebies, because while parmesan makes pasta taste better, discounts take it to the next level.

Depending on what you’re down for, there’s likely a deal that sounds like it was made for you, and your belly. From all you can eat bottomless pasta-bowl style deals, to buy one get one free deals, there’s a rad way for you to celebrate your favorite noodles and also save a little money, too. If there was every a time to get the crew together for a dinner, it’s definitely on October 17, aka National Pasta Day — so put it in the calendar!

Eataly Eataly NYC Flatiron is holding a Fall Pasta Festival in honor of National Pasta Day. At Il Pastaio di Eataly, attendees can enjoy complimentary tastings of fresh pasta daily from 5 to 6 p.m. There's also a one-of-a-kind pasta jewelry pop up staring at 4 p.m., featuring Salty Seattle and About Delicacies Jewelry.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill Diners can chow down on their delicious spaghetti pomodoro, linguini postiano and fettucine alfredo for only $10 all day!

Piada Italian Street Food Piada is paying homage to National Pasta Day in partnership with Barilla and serving the special, off-menu Barilla’s Spaghetti Rigati, all day on Oct. 17 only. Piada will also be partnering with one brewery in each of these cities to host a pasta eating competition with the special new pasta on National Pasta Day. If you win, you'll et free Piada for a year, yes really. Plus all attendees will leave with some swag, so it's worth going to even if you're not a competitive eater!

Mici's Head into Mici with a friend and eat two pasta dishes for the price of one when you cash in on their BOGO deal all day, If you order online, use code PAST18 to get in on the deal from home.