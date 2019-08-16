Bustle

5 New Skincare & Makeup Products Out This Week Including Primark's £2 Vegan Sleep Mask

By Rebecca Fearn

OK, let's face it: summer is officially over here in the UK. We enjoyed it while it lasted (and moaned in equal parts), and now we've got what we so often get in this country: a semi-warm/semi-cold, semi-wet/semi-dry kind of situation that no one knows how to dress for and that unfortunately tends to bring the mood right down. But do not fear; as ever, I have rounded up some of the best new skincare and makeup products the industry has to offer in order to cheer you up and get you back into the swing of things come the changing seasons.

This week, there are five products I am particularly excited about, and they span across fragrance, skincare, and makeup. First up, there is a new perfume out that despite being costly, is the Autumnal scent I guarantee we have all been waiting for. It captures that amazing cosy cafe smell where you're lazing around on a Sunday in a warm jumper in September, reading a crisp new book. Told you: the perfect Autumnal scent.

I am also pretty pumped about the two new skincare picks I have included this week. One is super affordable, from Primark's new vegan, environmentally-friendly range, while the other is a little more expensive, but promises to boost the skin with so much Vitamin C, you'll practically be glowing.

In makeup, the biggest launch of the week has to be from Milk Makeup, who is releasing their new Flex range. It includes a concealer, four new powder highlighter shades, and a foundation that boasts an impressive 35 shades to suit a range of skin tones. And last but certainly not least, Lanolips is launching their latest lip addition: a water-like product that is certain to keep lips feeling hydrated and smooth all Autumn long.

Is it just me, or does September suddenly sound exciting?!

Keep reading to find out more about these ace new products.

Maison Margiila Replica Coffee Break
£96
|
Selfridges
Out very soon, this latest addition to Maison Margiela's Replica line (which takes iconic moments and locations and transforms them into scent) will have you feeling all warm and bookish. With autumn just around the corner, I personally can't wait to cosy up in a cafe with my favourite book and snuggly jumper. And the scent I'll be wearing? This.
Primark PS... Naturals Overnight Sleep Mask
£2
|
Primark
Primark is launching its first vegan skincare range, which is registered with the vegan society. Made from at least 90% plant derived ingredients, and using recycled packaging, this is the latest affordable environmentally friendly line to be spotted with. Shop the range in store, which also includes products such as a cleanser and moisturiser, as well as tools.
Milk Makeup Flex Foundation
£32
|
Cult Beauty
With a brimming wait list, Milk's latest foundation is set to drop next Wednesday. With 35 shades, the range caters to a wide variety of skin tones, and is super easy to apply thanks to its stick application. I'm not usually a fan of hard stick foundations, but this one is super creamy, blendable, and offers the ideal amount of medium coverage. SOLD.
Dr Dennis Gross C+Collagen BioCellulose Brightening Treatment Mask
£17
|
Space NK
I've said it before, and I will say it again: every skin type needs vitamin C in their regime. But if you already have enough ingredients you're trying to incorporate in your everyday serums and moisturisers, this latest treatment mask by Dr Dennis Gross is a great weekly option. It promises to flood the skin with brightening vitamin C, which helps to protect skin from daily pollutants (great for city dwellers), and aid in uneven skin tones and pigmentation. Perfect for the changing seasons.
Lanolips Lip Water
£13
|
Cult Beauty
I get the absolute driest lips of all time, so a product named 'Lip Water' sounds right up my street. I desperately need something to hydrate my lips as water would hydrate my body, and this new addition by Lanolips boosts lips with hyaluronic acid and of course, lanolin, in a non sticky formula that promises to last. The dream lip product.